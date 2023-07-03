News
‘Crisis’: Expert Calls SCOTUS ‘Illegitimate’ and Warns Its ‘Judicial Terrorists’ Are a ‘Threat to Democracy’
Well-known political expert, author, journalist, and CEO David Rothkopf is blasting conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court after their disastrous rulings last week, warning the Court is now a “threat to democracy” and suggesting some justices should be “considered” for impeachment.
Rothkopf, also a national security and foreign policy commentator, is a columnist for The Daily Beast and the author at least seven books, including American Resistance.
“Watching debates about Supreme Court here and elsewhere is the latest study in GOP efforts to normalize the unconscionable, the corrupt, and the contra-constitutional. This is a court in which a majority of those on the right took their seats under questionable circumstances,” Rothkopf said at the start of a lengthy thread on Twitter.
“Of them, a cloud of corruption hangs over Thomas & Alito. Kavanaugh took [his] seat despite allegations against him that were not properly investigated. Questions surround his payoff of personal debts. Gorsuch’s ascension is also clouded by questions surrounding Kennedy’s departure,” he says.
Justice Clarence Thomas has been under fire for months over his relationship with billionaire GOP donor and businessman Harlan Crow, who reportedly has had business before the high court. The far-right wing justice and his wife, Ginni Thomas, (who has been accused of working to undermine the 2020 presidential election results,) may have received gifts totaling over $1 million in luxury vacations, travel, food, lodging, and clothing. Experts say Thomas was required to disclose portions of those gifts and that he did not.
Justice Samuel Alito is also the beneficiary of luxury travel, including a fishing trip to Alaska courtesy of another billionaire, and a trip to Rome during which he delivered a highly-criticized speech just days after delivering his opinion striking down Roe v. Wade. That trip was reportedly paid for by a religious liberty organization whose leader reportedly bought Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s Indiana home.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito delivered the keynote address last week at the 2022 Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit in Rome. #ReligiousLiberty2022
Read a summary of his remarks and watch a video of his full speech here: https://t.co/KuCkdBWbHa pic.twitter.com/uU2pRYFqkt
— Notre Dame Law School Religious Liberty Initiative (@NDLawRLI) July 28, 2022
Indeed, Rothkopf also skewers Justice Barrett, or at least her confirmation.
“Barrett received her seat in a rush to judgment that was unlike any we have ever seen and completely contrary to the way the GOP Senate treated prior Dem nominees (Garland). In the time since the majority took over, they have cast aside one core principle after another,” he observes.
“Stare decisis went out the window. (Precedents were ignored without any sound justification.) Promises to honor past decisions as established law (like Roe) proved worthless. Past claims that the right valued originalism and condemned judicial activism were wholly ignored,” Rothkopf charges.
“When precedent went against them, absurd arguments drawing on ancient and irrelevant legal decisions were used to supersede the clear intent of the framers and decades, sometimes centuries of legal precedent.”
Last week, he says, we saw “a decision on affirmative action that ignored precedent, reality, and justice and contained, in its carve-out for military academies, a sub-decision that refuted the logic of the main opinion. In the case of reversing the Biden student loan decision,” Rothkopf writes, “a brand new doctrine was presented out of whole cloth. The decision regarding the ‘right’ of a website designer to refuse to do work for a ‘gay’ couple was based on both a lie and a hypothetical, should never have been taken on as a case and was grossly wrong on the law,” he adds.
Rothkopf appears to believe the conservative justices will not stop.
“These judges are acting with impunity because they believe a GOP controlled Senate will never challenge them and that a fundamental flaw in the way the Constitution grants power to underpopulated states assures that the document that was created to evolve never will,” he writes.
And he suggests some of the Supreme Court’s justices might need to be impeached.
“They also know that Senate rules essentially mean they can act with impunity despite their wholesale corruption and the fact that several of them should, in all likelihood, be seriously considered for impeachment.”
Pointing to Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, he adds: “This is, as [she] has said a constitutional crisis. This is an illegitimate, rogue institution that is seeking to reverse decades of progress and impose the will of a white, wealthy, Christian, male, straight minority on the majority of Americans.”
“This is a moment that calls for action on the part of Democrats in power to use their ability to call Senate hearings and to challenge this extremist cluster of judicial terrorists wherever possible. But more than that, it demands absolutely clarity from the voting public,” he says.
Rothkopf warns conservatives in the Court are poised to do even more damage to democracy and the American people.
“Unless Democrats win the presidency, hold and increase their majority in the Senate and retake the House, this tiny band of malevolent and dangerous actors will gut many of the most important provisions of the past century and a half of American law.”
“They will destroy lives and put millions of others at risk. Next year’s election must be in part, about this threat to democracy even as it is also about the threat posed by GOP presidential candidates. Stop. Consider the consequences.”
He warns minority Americans will continue to see their civil rights “stripped” away.
“Consider the basic rights that will be stripped away from women, people of color, our LGBTQ brothers and sisters, voters, and all who believe in the ideals that have guided American leaders as we have struggled to perfect our nation,” he says. “The only people who can save us are you and your fellow voters. The only way to do so is to mobilize, be active, donate to candidates and remain committed to defending our country against the threat posed by the MAGA GOP in our legislature and our judiciary. Starting right now.”
Image: Adam Parent/Shutterstock
‘Who’s Going to Work?’: Migrant Workers Flee Florida as DeSantis’ New Anti-Immigrant Law Takes Effect
Business owners in Florida are worried after Governor Ron DeSantis‘ new anti-immigrant law took effect on Saturday, forcing many migrant workers to flee the state and head north, to states like North Carolina and Georgia.
“It was a very difficult decision, but we didn’t want to live in fear, so we moved up north,” Romeo Lucas told The Wall Street Journal, which reports he “would be directly affected by the new law.”
Lucas “worked at a plant nursery in Miami’s agricultural district for a decade, but recently moved to North Carolina. He said he was worried that he could become separated from his children.” His wife has diabetes, and he was concerned for his family’s ability to access health care in Florida as well.
DeSantis’ “new law requires hospitals that accept Medicaid to question a patient’s immigration status, and invalidates out-of-state driver’s licenses issued to people unauthorized to be in the U.S. It makes it a third-degree felony to knowingly transport into Florida a person who is undocumented and illegally entered the U.S. The law also adds $12 million to the amount of money the state has earmarked for its migrant-relocation program, bringing the total to $22 million this year.”
It also, the Journal adds, “makes it a third-degree felony for unauthorized people to knowingly use a false identification to obtain employment. Businesses that knowingly employ unauthorized workers could have their licenses suspended, and those with 25 or more employees that repeatedly fail to use the E-Verify system to check their immigration status can face daily fines.”
Mahendra Raolji, who runs a large farming and packaging facility, Jalaram Produce, with his wife and business partner, Prafula Raolji, “said more than half his workers have gone.”
Prafula Raolji is “worried about enforcement of the law,” The Journal reports. “I pray it won’t happen. Because then who is going to work?” she said.
It’s not just farming. Construction is also being hit hard.
“At site after site,” in downtown Miami, “the story was the same. Workers have fled.”
One “worker said that he had lost about half his crew. They went to Indiana, he said, where jobs are paying $38 an hour instead of $25, and where they won’t have to look over their shoulders.”
The farm and construction labor shortage was a huge challenge to businesses even before DeSantis’ law went into effect July 1, as DeSantis’ administration cracked down on migrants.
An opinion piece in the South Florida Sun Sentinel in early June noted third generation Palm Beach County sugarcane farmer and GOP state lawmaker Rick Roth “was mad as hell about Florida’s draconian new immigration law that’s scaring away workers and exacerbating the state’s labor shortage, particularly in the agriculture sector.”
“I’m a farmer and the farmers are mad as hell,” Roth told a meeting of the Hispanic Ministers Association. The piece notes DeSantis “thinks immigrant-stomping will get him to the White House.”
‘Disgusting’: Pro-DeSantis Former GOP Lawmaker Pulls Support and Slams Florida Governor After Anti-LGBTQ Ad
A former Republican state lawmaker says she was “Team DeSantis” before the Florida GOP governor and flailing presidential candidate’s campaign over the weekend promoted a viciously anti-LGBTQ ad she says is part of his “morally wrong” and “politically misguided” attacks on LGBTQ people. Now, she says, “you couldn’t pay” her to vote for him.
The ad, which she calls “the most anti-LGBTQ+ ad in recent history,” is a video (below) that went viral on social media with more than 20 million views after it was reposted by Ron DeSantis‘ presidential campaign. In an apparent effort to sway far-right Republican voters over to DeSantis, it falsely paints Donald Trump as pro-LGBTQ and the Florida governor as a warrior against the LGBTQ community.
The DeSantis campaign embraced and promoted the seemingly-homemade ad, drawing an immutable line in the sand that puts the 44-year old GOP governor decisively on the side of anti-LGBTQ bigotry.
“In theory, I am Ron DeSantis’ perfect voter,” wrote former New Hampshire Republican state representative Yvonne Dean-Bailey in The Daily Beast. “I am a lifelong conservative, I vehemently oppose any and all COVID restrictions, and I am passionately anti-Trump. What could be a more ideal voter for a candidate like DeSantis?”
“There’s one problem for DeSantis, though,” she continues, “I am a gay woman. And I can’t stand behind his attacks against the LGBTQ+ community.”
“I was undeniably on Team DeSantis before his campaign shared what could be considered the most anti-LGBTQ+ ad in recent history, boasting about all the measures he’s supported cracking down on the LGBTQ+ community. Not only did DeSantis show that he is as anti-LGBTQ+ as the mainstream media has alleged, he made a mockery of any GOP candidate that shows an interest in LGBTQ+ rights, setting the whole party back decades.”
Indeed, on Sunday, one Republican presidential candidate responded to a question about DeSantis’ ad by voicing support for the LGBTQ community.
Former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd of Texas told CNN instead of attacking LGBTQ people, GOP presidential candidates should be focusing “their attacks on war criminals like Vladimir Putin, and not my friends in the LGBTQ community.”
Meanwhile, Dean-Bailey says after DeSantis’ anti-LGBTQ ad, “you couldn’t pay me to vote for the Florida governor now. I am a lesbian and DeSantis has made it abundantly clear that he doesn’t want any LGBTQ+ conservatives on his team because of their identity.”
And she blasts DeSantis for his overall “anti-gay rhetoric and actions” that “are not only deeply hurtful to LGBTQ+ Americans like myself but also tarnish the image of the conservative movement.”
“So far, he is only losing everyday Americans, including many conservatives like myself,” she warns, “through his disgusting anti-gay rhetoric. His attacks against the LGBTQ+ community and exclusion of LGBTQ+ conservatives are not only morally wrong but politically misguided.
Watch the DeSantis video below or at this link.
To wrap up “Pride Month,” let’s hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it…
— DeSantis War Room ? (@DeSantisWarRoom) June 30, 2023
‘Emperor Has No Clothes’: John Roberts Mocked for ‘Dishonest’ Decision Ignoring an Important Word in the Law
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts added his name to the concurring decision to bring down President Joe Biden’s student loan repayment program. But among the things that were ignored in their decision was a small word that the justices unilaterally decided wasn’t in the law because it could make their decision invalid.
This is how the dissenting justices described it in their opinion.
“From the first page to the last, today’s opinion departs from the demands of judicial restraint,” Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan wrote.
“The author of today’s opinion once wrote that a 1970s-era standing decision ‘became emblematic’ of ‘how utterly manipulable’ this Court’s standing law is ‘if not taken seriously as a matter of judicial self-restraint,'” Kagan continued, referring to Roberts in her dissent. “After today, no one will have to go back 50 years for the classic case of the Court manipulating standing doctrine, rather than obeying the edict to stay in its lane.”
She went on to say that whether the executive branch overstepped its bounds “does not license this Court to exceed its own role.”
“Courts must still ‘function as courts,’ this one no less than others,” she continued. “And in our system, that means refusing to decide cases that are not really cases because the plaintiffs have not suffered concrete injuries.”
Roberts was triggered by the justices calling out his legal negligence.
“It has become a disturbing feature of some recent opinions to criticize the decisions with which they disagree as going beyond the proper role of the judiciary,” Roberts whined. He claimed the majority made its decision by adhering to court precedent “old and new” that “requires that Congress speak clearly before a Department Secretary can unilaterally alter large sections of the American economy.”
MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan asked former conservative Jennifer Rubin, “What do you make of the sheer arrogance, hubris, temerity of Chief Justice John Roberts suggesting that the three liberal justices have been mean to the conservatives in their dissent and misleading the public on the proper role of the court?”
Rubin highlighted the problem in the ruling by the conservatives.
“It is worth pointing out, in interpreting a statute using a completely made-up new gimmick called the ‘major questions doctrine,’ that when he read the statute, he ignored the word ‘waive,’ began Rubin. “That is what the president did. They ‘waived’ the student debt. ‘Waive’ was in the statute. ‘Waive’ was not a word that Chief Justice Roberts liked, so ‘waive’ didn’t come up in his opinion. That is how dishonest it is. And sure, he is thin-skinned. He is ornery, and he is very fussy when the three justices and the minority point out the emperor has no clothes. The emperor is becoming an emperor in reality.”
See her epic smackdown in the video below or at the link here.
Image via Shutterstock
