News
School Board President Goes Berserk, Kicks State Schools Chief Out of Meeting After He Speaks Up for LGBTQ Students
A San Bernardino County, California school board president, Sonja Shaw, acknowledging a political grudge, grew angered and agitated in front of parents and students attending a school board meeting Thursday, kicking the State Superintendent of Public Instruction out after publicly berating him, accusing him of “proposing things that pervert children,” “blackmail,” and yelling at him that he had supported her opponent for election.
Superintendent Tony Thurmond was at a podium for public speakers at a meeting of the Chino Valley Unified School District school board to weigh in on a controversial proposed policy. If passed, teachers would be required to notify parents within three days, in writing, if their child identifies as transgender or gender non-conforming, asks to be called by a name that does not match school records or their birth certificate, is involved in violence, or talks about suicide, the Daily Bulletin reports.
The proposed policy would also require schools to “notify parents if their child seeks to change their name or pronouns or asks for access to gender-based sports, bathrooms or changing rooms that do not match their assigned gender at birth.”
Speaking at the meeting, Thurmond warned the policy may “not only fall outside of the laws that respect privacy and safety for our students, but may put our students at risk because they may not be in homes where they can be safe –”
His microphone was then cut off without warning.
READ MORE: Trump Promotes Threatening Video: ‘We Are Going to Do Things to You That Have Never Been Done Before’
Shaw then said “time,” three times as Thurmond tried to finish his remarks, according to video (below).
“And I learned something from the previous board president,” Shaw interjected, before raising her voice and ordering students who cheered for Thurmond: “Guys, be respectful.”
“I am going to do a point of order, which I learned from a previous board president,” Shaw continued. “Tony Thurman, I appreciate you being here, tremendously. But here’s the problem. We’re here because of people like you.”
“You’re in Sacramento, proposing things that pervert children,” Shaw shouted, as the students continued to cheer the state superintendent, before she aired her personal political grievances.
“You had a chance to come and talk to me, Tony. By all means you had a chance to come talk to me. Why was it so important for you to walk with my opponent?” Shaw demanded to know. “You are the very reason why we’re in this.”
After being called out by name, Thurmond reproached the podium and attempted to be recognized.
“May I have, as a point of order, as the board –” Thurmond began before Shaw interrupted him.
“This is not your meeting,” she snapped. “You may have a seat because if I did that to you in Sacramento, you would not accept it,” she shouted.
READ MORE: Democrat Destroys GOP’s Whistleblowers Claims of 2020 Political Interference: ‘Joe Biden Was Not the President’
“Please sit,” she added.
“Can I get a point of order?” Thurmond again asked.
“You’re not gonna blackmail us!” said Shaw, shouting again. “You already sent us a blackmailing letter on previous things, you will not bully us here in Chino. Please seat,” Shaw shouted, as Thurmond continued to ask to be recognized.
“We’re gonna take a five-minute break,” Shaw announced before standing up and leaving the room.
The video then shows law enforcement agents speaking with Thurmond.
“They should find a more balanced way to show their respect for private rights that doesn’t trample on the safety and the rights of our students,” Thurmond later told KTVU, while Shaw told the station, “We think he is a danger to our students.”
In the end, the proposed policy passed by a 4-1 vote, and Thurmond was “was led away by security officers to shouts of ‘kick him out.'”
Later on social media Thurmond said, “Tonight I went to a school board meeting to stand up for LGBTQ+ students who invited me to join them as they spoke out against a radical new policy that threatens their safety. When done speaking,the board president verbally attacked me an instructed the police to remove me.”
“I don’t mind being thrown out of a board meeting by extremists. I can take the heat — it’s part of the job. What I can’t accept is the mistreatment of vulnerable students whose privacy is being taken away,” he continued.
READ MORE: Judge Delivers Serious Smackdown in Rejecting Trump Request for New Trial in E. Jean Carroll Case
“I ask — if I am forcibly removed from a public school board meeting as the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, how are everyday parents and students in Chino Valley Unified supposed to have their voices heard?” Thurmond added.
Watch video of the meeting and KTVU’s report below or at this link.
California’s schools chief went before a conservative school board tonite to oppose their plan to notify district parents if their child is transgender.
Tony Thurmond got heckled, admonished by a local official and then was escorted from the meeting. pic.twitter.com/fIIkDlFUqm
— Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) July 21, 2023
News
Cannon: ‘Unnecessary’ to Consider 2024 Election in Trump Trial Schedule ‘At This Juncture’
Judge Aileen Cannon has set the trial date in the Dept. of Justice’s Espionage Act case against Donald Trump for May 20, 2024, but her order and the date set has split some experts.
“The Court was right to set a trial date and May is a reasonable date, but it absolutely could’ve been scheduled sooner,” wrote Brandon Van Grack, a national security attorney and former senior DOJ official. “For example, it shouldn’t take a month to resolve issues w/ the classified info protective order, which must be resolved before classified docs can be produced.”
Harry Litman, a former U.S. Attorney and Deputy Asst. Attorney General called the May 2024 trial date “about as extended as it could be without seeming ridiculous.”
Joyce Vance, also a former U.S. Attorney, offered a wide view.
“Here’s the thing–in a case like this, plenty of opportunity for Trump to manufacture delay & if this date slips, it makes it far less likely trial happens before the election,” Vance writes. She also criticized Judge Cannon for choosing to hold the trial at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, “with its tiny courtroom & no cameras allowed,” calling it “a disservice to democracy.”
READ MORE: Trump Promotes Threatening Video: ‘We Are Going to Do Things to You That Have Never Been Done Before’
Andrew Weissmann, the former FBI General Counsel and 20-year DOJ veteran called the May 2024 date a “big win for Jack Smith,” but adds: “the key is making this schedule stick.”
Civil rights attorney Scott Hechinger writes: “Note from your area defense attorney: There are always delays and there is no chance—if the trial proceeds at all—that it will actually begin on the date set of May 20, 2024. I don’t think it will happen, if at all, before Election Day.”
The Messenger’s senior legal correspondent Adam Klasfeld noticed an important and eyebrow-raising aspect in Cannon’s order.
“Significant in Judge Cannon’s new scheduling order,” Klasfeld writes. “She found it’s ‘unnecessary’ to factor the 2024 election into her scheduling decisions ‘at this juncture.'”
“At this juncture’ appears to be quite an asterisk,” he observes.
“She also designated the case ‘complex,’ against the government’s wishes here,” Klasfeld adds.
Over at The Messenger, Klasfeld explains: “In her ruling, Cannon waved away entreaties from Trump’s legal team to consider the political backdrop with which his trial is set to take place. The ex-president’s lawyers have cited the storm of pretrial publicity about the race to the White House on the jury pool as a reason he can’t get a fair hearing. Cannon noted a caveat that she may listen to those concerns again later.”
Trump faces 31 charges under the Espionage Act and six other charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice, tampering with grand jury evidence, concealing evidence in a federal investigation, and making false statements, The Washington Post has reported.
News
‘DNC Sleeper Agent’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked on ‘Morning Joe’
On Friday morning, the MSNBC “Morning Joe” panel gleefully pounced on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for her handing President Joe Biden a boost to his re-election prospects by comparing him to popular presidents when she thought she was attacking him.
Speaking at the Turning Points Action conference last weekend, the controversial Georgia Republican equated Biden to Presidents Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Lyndon Baines Johnson as part of an attack on programs from their administrations that have been enormously popular with Americans.
In her speech she stated, Biden is working to “finish what FDR started” by tackling issues related to “education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps and welfare.”
That, in turn, led Biden’s people to pump out an ad using Taylor Greene’s words to boost his re-election bid, as well the president thanking her — tongue in cheek — for the inadvertent praise.
On “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski sarcastically nailed the far-right House member.
“Was it inadvertent?” she asked. “She meant everything she said. She just didn’t get that it was a good problem — that’s her problem.”
“She’s actually speaking out against Medicare, attacking Medicare, attacking Medicaid, attacking, as she said, great advances in infrastructure, great advances in health care, great advances in all of these things that, well, the overwhelming majority of Americans want him to do,” co-host Joe Scarborough chimed in. “I guess she thinks it’s a negative thing– it turned out to be a hell of an ad.”
“I think that’s what happens when you spend too much time in the narrow social media podcast world, in that bubble,’ co-host Willie Geist added.
“Man, you couldn’t have scripted that any better, building on the legacy of FDR and LBJ,” he quipped. “I said the other morning she sounded like a DNC sleeper agent. The more I hear that, I wonder if she’s up to something else because it is so flattering of President Biden.”
Watch below or at the link.
News
‘Denies He Said Things He Said’: CNN Destroys RFK Jr.’s Congressional Testimony in Devastating Video
After Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed in sworn congressional testimony on Thursday, “in my entire life and why I’m under oath, in my entire life, I have never uttered a phrase that was either racist or antisemitic,” CNN fact-checked his claims and found them to be false.
In a segment titled, “RFK Jr. Denies He Said Things He Said,” Dana Bash showed viewers video of Kennedy speaking before Congress Thursday, denouncing antisemitism and racism, and saying, “these are the most disgusting pejoratives, and they’re applied to me to silence me.”
Bash weighed in: “You just heard it. ‘Defamations, distortions, misrepresentations, reading between the lines’,” she said, adding that RFK Jr. “offers an answer for every accusation, but believing him – that he’s just a contrarian, and that he’d never spread hate – requires ignoring his own words.”
READ MORE: RFK Jr. While Speaking in Televised Public Congressional Hearing Claims ‘I Am Being Censored Here’
She then played a portion of the now-infamous video of RFK Jr. claiming “there’s an argument” that COVID-19 is “ethnically targeted.”
“COVID-19 is targeted to attack caucasians and Black people,” he says in the video. “The people that are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”
“That kind of denial,” Bash continued, “showing up over and over in this hearing. Listen to Mr. Kennedy say something that he never said.”
CNN played damning video of Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) in Thursday’s congressional hearing, asking Kennedy about COVID-19 masks and Jews trying to escape the Holocaust.
“Do you think it was easy for Jewish people to escape systematic slaughter of Nazis? Yes or no?” she asked.
“Absolutely not,” Kennedy exclaimed.
READ MORE: ‘Debunked for Years’: White House Urges Reporters to Hold ‘Desperate’ GOP Accountable After Grassley Publishes FBI Document
“Do you think it was just as hard to wear a mask during COVID as it was to hide under floorboards or false walls, so you weren’t murdered or dragged to a concentration camp?”
“Of course not,” Kennedy angrily declared. “That’s ridiculous.”
“That’s a comparison you made,” the Florida Democrat told him.
“I did not make that comparison,” Kennedy insisted.
“Except he did,” Bash interjected.
Then CNN played video of Kennedy speaking at a rally, making that comparison.
“Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attack, like Anne Frank did,” Kennedy said.
“Today, the mechanisms are being put in place, that will make it so none of us can run, and none of us can hide.”
Watch below or at this link.
RFK Jr. says he didn’t say what he said. Enough said. pic.twitter.com/fGglyOXzwM
— Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) July 20, 2023
