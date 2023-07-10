News
‘Manipulation’: Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Says He Has Proof J6 Masterminds Also ‘Fabricated’ Laptop Lies
Former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman (VA) has joined the legal team for Hunter Biden, similar to what he did for the Jan. 6 committee in exploring the tech pieces of the conspiracies that the GOP has pushed for the past three years.
Speaking to CNN’s Jim Acosta on Sunday, Riggleman explained he has been working on the “technical and analytical report compared to phone forensics” as it pertains to the infamous laptop. “And I’ve been tracking data over the past two years.”
He explained that a big reason he wanted to take on the role is “I hate bullies.” Another point he realized is that many of the people pushing the Hunter Biden conspiracy theories are the same people pushing Jan. 6 conspiracies, like Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Peter Navarro, and others.
“There are some things I can’t talk about, unlike the grifters. I have to have transparency and verification to stand up in a court of law, but I can tell you this,” Riggleman continued. “What we want to look at first is the data out there purported to be Hunter Biden’s laptop, and we wanted to see if there was any forensic format, and make sure there was no forensic validity to it and Jim, there was none. Jim, if you’re looking at 4chan or from a site like MarcoPolo, you have to have forensic validity. And I am shocked that anybody in Congress would use that data, or any journalist would use those sources because [of] what we found out. We do have the data, we have the 1s and 0s. We do have the facts based on the 1s and 0s that we have found that it’s the very same folks. We have videos. We have them self-identifying and manipulating the data. We have people like Steve Bannon using words like ‘editorial creativity,’ and we have specific instances of fabrication and manipulation of the data.
He went on to say that Congress should know that whatever data is in the public domain “has no relation to any forensic copy attached to a Hunter Biden laptop. And it looks like, to us, that most of the data is curated. It’s almost like a mixtape of multiple data sources that’s gone through the hands of 30 or 40 people.”
Rudy Giuliani has been the source of a lot of the allegations involving the Bidens and Ukraine. It was just last month that Raw Story connected Giuliani to a document Rep. James Comer (R-KY) is usingto claim that there was a bribery scheme involving the Bidens. Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) went so far as to claim that there were 15 tapes that existed that would prove the bribery scandal. Only a few weeks later, Giuliani claimed that the person who had the tapes had been killed and alleged “mysterious circumstances.”
Giuliani didn’t say the person’s name but claimed she was the late wife of a former CEO of Burisma, who also died of mysterious circumstances. According to the Fox website, the person who made the tapes was male, and Giuliani claimed that the tapes were made by that dead CEO. The only problem is that the man Giuliani referenced died in 2011, before either Biden was involved. Now Giuliani is claiming that the “wife” of that CEO, who had the tapes, was killed.
“A lot of the things they say are not validated and ridiculous, and we’ve found cases of fabricating data,” Riggleman said of the far-right.
He went on to attach the so-called “IRS whistleblowers,” who have never gone through the legal process to be declared actual whistleblowers. According to Riggleman, the men seem to have facts and witnesses that somehow disappear. They’re also refusing to speak to investigators. They’re only speaking to Republican lawmakers and the media.
“Witnesses turn up missing or dead, and sometimes the data disappears into the twilight, and people can’t spell words correctly or actually go through how a laptop was broken down into these types of notes. And there’s no background information when it comes to what the WhatsApp message is or what the forensic validity of that is,” said Riggleman. “So, that’s my job to break that kind of stuff down. But for me, what individuals need to realize out there is that the truth does matter, and when you have an invasion of privacy like this, is this amount of data that’s been stolen or pilfered, and the impressive ecosystem for someone to make money it’s an abomination.”
Riggleman explained that it’s already well known that Hunter Biden did very bad things, was addicted to drugs, and did many other things. To make something up to use for an election, he called it unacceptable.
“The thing is, if it’s just a flank to an election, that’s an awful thing that you want to use,” he continued. “So, I’ll say this, for any type of whistleblower, you’ve got to have proof. You’ve got to have validity. And now that we know that there’s even text messages that were made up, and I think Jim, May 24, 25 and 26 of 2018, we had text messages that were actually made up. Fabricated between a United States Secret Service agent and were reported by the New York Post, which said they had forensic validity. That was just BS.”
He went on to say that it’s possible that the IRS agents perhaps “weren’t trained properly” or “they’re credulous idiots, other liars, or their grifters or some kind of combination of all of that.”
Still what bothers him is that it’s the same people peddling the same claims, and he says they’re lies just the same as the other conspiracy theories they invented.
See the full conversation with Riggleman below or at the link here.
Image via Wikimedia
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘You Know, It Is What It Is’: GOP Senator Responsible for Marines Having No Leader Shrugs Off National Security Concerns
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, the freshman Republican from Alabama who single-handedly since February has been blocking what are now hundreds of U.S. Armed Forces promotions, appeared unconcerned when asked about the U.S. Marine Corps having no permanent Commandant as of Monday.
Sen. Tuberville is blocking more than 250 military promotions, which ordinarily pass through the Senate by unanimous consent. He claims his blockade is in response to the Pentagon’s policy of assisting any service member who wants or needs an abortion to access that health care in a state that does not ban the procedure.
“No, I’m not gonna change my approach. You know, it is what it is,” Tuberville told CNN’s Manu Raju Monday, when discussing the required retirement of Marine Corps Commandant David Berger. This is the first time in 160 years, according to CNN, the Marines will have no confirmed permanent leader.
READ MORE: GOP Presidential Candidate Calls for Ending US Citizens’ Automatic Right to Vote at 18
Tuberville went on to say he’s met the officer who will serve as acting Commandant, and suggested the only difference between an acting Commandant and a permanent Commandant is “just the name.”
But Tuberville, who infamously was unable to identify the three branches of government after his election, and has a history of racist and pro-white nationalist remarks, neglected to mention he is also upset because U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has called him only once, and is refusing to negotiate.
Last week PBS Newshour reported that not only do the Marines now have no permanent leader, but next month, the U.S Army will suffer a similar crisis when its Chief of Staff is forced to retire. Shortly after, the U.S. Navy’s Chief of Operations will be forced to retire. In October, the nation’s highest-ranking military officer, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will also retire.
On Friday, NCRM reported retired U.S. Naval War College professor Tom Nichols, an expert on national security, Russia, and nuclear weapons, suggested Tuberville is “directly harming the military readiness and national security of the United States” by blocking the promotions.
READ MORE: ‘We Are Now Formally Back on Indictment Watch’ With Trump Georgia Grand Jury: Former Federal Prosecutor
Journalist Marcy Wheeler, a national security and civil liberties expert on Monday asked, “Imagine a world in which the headline was, ‘Tommy Tuberville makes the country less safe to force his political will’?”
Watch Tuberville below or at this link.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), when asked by CNN’s @mkraju if he will change his approach to blocking military promotions in light of the unprecedented vacancy of the Senate-confirmed Marine Corps. commandant:
“No, I’m not gonna change my approach. You know, it is what it is.” pic.twitter.com/FRn5D6JSNH
— The Recount (@therecount) July 10, 2023
News
Despite $32 Billion State Surplus Texas GOP Lawmakers Fail to Increase School Funding – but Are Working to Cut Taxes
The Republican majority in the Texas state legislature declined to give schools any additional funding this year, despite the state having a $32 billion surplus, leading one schools superintendent to grant modest pay raises to teachers even if it causes deficit spending, and a state-installed superintendent to announce cuts of up to 600 jobs. Lawmakers in the Lone Star State are focused on tax cuts.
Texas GOP Governor Greg Abbott has called on lawmakers in special session to cut property taxes and expand the state’s school voucher program, as the Texas Tribune reported last month.
“Lawmakers didn’t approve extra money this year to help schools balance their budgets or pay for raises, despite having an unprecedented $32 billion surplus in their hands — and even after Gov. Greg Abbott commissioned a task force last year to improve teacher pay and retention,” the Tribune added Monday. “The political fight over school vouchers derailed the only school funding bill that had a chance of passing.”
READ MORE: ‘Quelle Surprise’: Trump Criminal Co-Defendant Pushes for Court Delay – Just as Legal Experts Predicted
Temple Independent School District Superintendent Bobby Ott told The Texas Tribune, “We’ve taken the position that in the absence of state leadership, we’re going to take care of our staff, even if it means that we have a deficit budget.”
To give teachers a slim 3% increase will cost the district about $2 million. The money will come from cuts elsewhere and from the school district’s savings.
Meanwhile over in Houston, the state-installed schools superintendent, a former charter schools CEO who also ran the Dallas schools district, announced on Friday cuts of 500-600 jobs, KTRK reported.
READ MORE: DeSantis Brags His Climate Change Plan Is to Throw Out Biden’s
“This is about making sure we ‘right-size’ central office and also work most efficiently. You’ve seen in other presentations that the central office numbers and expenditures have increased 61% in six years,” Houston ISD superintendent Mike Miles told KTKR.
The Texas Tribune adds, “Miles estimated the cuts from academic departments total 30% of current positions, about 3% of which were already vacant.”
“Reorganizations are hard. There are real people behind the numbers,” Miles said Friday. “We want to make sure that we do this in a way that’s respectful but also in enough time for people to apply for other jobs.”
The Tribune also reports that “Miles has been vocal about trimming a central office he described as ‘bloated’ and ‘amorphous’ upon his appointment last month to run Houston ISD by Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. But Friday’s announcement offered the first glimpse into which departments will be impacted by his plans.”
On Thursday the Austin-American Statesman reported, Texas House Democrats “unveiled a $20.9 billion plan to deliver property tax relief to Texans through tax compression, increasing the homestead exemption and offering renters annual rebates. The new plan would also build annual teacher pay raises into the state’s school financing system.”
The bill’s sponsor, Democratic state Rep. John Bryant, said: “Our effort is one that recognizes that you can’t talk about property taxes without talking about public education.”
Image via Shutterstock
News
‘Quelle Surprise’: Trump Criminal Co-Defendant Pushes for Court Delay – Just as Legal Experts Predicted
Walt Nauta, Donald Trump’s former Naval presidential valet turned Mar-a-Lago body man who was criminally indicted with the ex-president on multiple charges related to mishandling of classified documents, including obstruction and concealment, on Monday filed for a delay in the case, noting “Counsel for President Donald J. Trump does not oppose this request.”
Nauta has already caused a delay in the judicial proceedings by first claiming the weather delayed his flight to Florida, causing his arraignment to be delayed – a claim rejected by at least one expert who charged that Nauta had “squandered the time he was given to find local counsel. Had he done that, the arraignment would have gone forward,” even without him. His arraignment was again delayed because he still had not retained legal counsel in Florida.
And now he again is asking for a delay in a pretrial hearting scheduled for July 14, according to Lawfare’s Anna Bower.
“Defendant Nauta was indicted on June 8, 2023, in this District, despite the fact that the investigation leading to his indictment had long been conducted by a Grand Jury empaneled in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia,” the motion filed by Nauta’s attorney reads.
READ MORE: ‘We Are Now Formally Back on Indictment Watch’ With Trump Georgia Grand Jury: Former Federal Prosecutor
“At all times relevant to this investigation, Defendant Nauta has been represented by an attorney licensed to practice law in the District of Columbia,” the motion claims. “With little notice to Defendant Nauta, the operative indictment in this matter was returned in this District and only recently, on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, did Defendant Nauta retain local counsel, Sasha Dadan.”
The DOJ, as Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports, immediately responded, opposing the delay.
“Defendant Waltine Nauta has submitted to chambers a motion to continue the pretrial conference the Court has scheduled for July 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.,” their motion reads. “He seeks the continuance because one of his attorneys, Stanley Woodward, will be in trial in the District of Columbia that week and unable to attend the hearing in person. Nauta does not indicate when Mr. Woodward would be available to appear at such a conference. Nor does he explain why his other counsel of record, Sasha Dadan, is not capable of handling the proceeding. An indefinite continuance is unnecessary, will inject additional delay in this case, and is contrary to the public interest. The government therefore opposes this motion.”
MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin offers some colorful context, saying that “the Special Counsel’s office is all but accusing Woodward of lying. He says he told them he opposed their motion to have this hearing; they say he explicitly told them he did *not* oppose it.”
And, “beyond his beef with the Special Counsel, Woodward also is picking his first fight with Judge Cannon, insisting her order that local counsel be prepared to adequately represent the defendant finds no support in the local rules for the admission of out-of-district lawyers.”
On the point that Trump’s legal team does not oppose the delay, Rubin sardonically exclaims, “Quelle surprise.”
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, an MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst, wonders if Nauta’s lawyers are “serving their client’s interests or Trump’s? So far, Nauta’s role has been to delay things.”
READ MORE: GOP Presidential Candidate Calls for Ending US Citizens’ Automatic Right to Vote at 18
Vance had predicted this delay, and others that may come, in her Substack newsletter Sunday night.
“Trump’s valet, and now co-defendant, Walt Nauta, finally got arraigned last Thursday after a three week delay, which of course, pushes back other items on the court’s calendar,” she began.
She adds, “a proposal from Trump to delay until after the election…is inevitably coming.”
Judge Aileen Cannon’s “current order calls for in limine motions to be filed by July 24, 2023, with a calendar call to consider the motions set for August 8, 2023. The trial date is still set for August 14, 2023. Of course, none of that is happening,” says Vance.
Discussing Nauta’s attorney, Vance wrote, “Dadan’s appearance in court for Nauta raises questions, especially in light of reporting suggesting that one of Trump’s PACs is paying for Nauta’s legal representation. No matter who pays for a criminal defense lawyer, their obligation is to the client, but there are plenty of former U.S. Attorneys and Assistant United States attorneys in the Southern District of Florida, with lots of federal experience and a strong understanding of the ethical obligations invoked when a third party pays the cost of legal representation in a criminal case, who would presumably be delighted to give Mr. Nauta the representation he deserves.”
“Instead, he has Ms. Dadan, who has great credentials for the work she does, but not necessarily for a case like this. Will Nauta’s team represent his interests if a point in time comes when they diverge from Trump’s, as they almost inevitably will in the course of the prosecution?”
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
GOP Presidential Candidate Calls for Ending US Citizens’ Automatic Right to Vote at 18
- News1 day ago
Kari Lake Falling Out of Favor With Trump Because She’s Causing Him Problems With Melania
- News2 days ago
‘Committing Suicide’: House GOPers Warned Against Biden Impeachment Attempt
- News7 hours ago
‘We Are Now Formally Back on Indictment Watch’ With Trump Georgia Grand Jury: Former Federal Prosecutor
- News9 hours ago
‘Manipulation’: Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Says He Has Proof J6 Masterminds Also ‘Fabricated’ Laptop Lies
- News6 hours ago
DeSantis Brags His Climate Change Plan Is to Throw Out Biden’s
- News4 hours ago
‘Quelle Surprise’: Trump Criminal Co-Defendant Pushes for Court Delay – Just as Legal Experts Predicted
- News3 hours ago
Despite $32 Billion State Surplus Texas GOP Lawmakers Fail to Increase School Funding – but Are Working to Cut Taxes