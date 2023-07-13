Jim Jordan Snags RFK Jr. to Testify at Weaponization Committee Hearing on Alleged Government Censorship

Conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will testify as a witness next week before Chairman Jim Jordan’s House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. Jordan has been under pressure from Republicans to produce actual evidence of so-called weaponization. Some have warned his committee may “simply be a Fox News clip generator.”

The announcement that RFK Jr. will be a witness came Wednesday evening, with the Committee saying its “hearing will examine the federal government’s role in censoring Americans, the Missouri v. Biden case, and Big Tech’s collusion with out-of-control government agencies to silence speech.”

Hour later, Fox News ran an article quoting RFK Jr., who said: “I was the first person censored by the Biden administration.”

According to Fox News, “Kennedy said the White House entreated Twitter and Facebook to censor him within two days of President Biden’s inauguration.”

“I’m still being censored. We know the FBI is involved in that censorship as well as a whole plethora of other federal agencies,” Kennedy alleged.

Experts note the federal government has spent years under both the Biden and Trump administrations, fighting dangerous misinformation, on issues such as COVID-19 and vaccines, and voting and elections. Legal experts including civil rights groups say notifying social media platforms of dangerous misinformation is not censorship, but a Trump-appointed federal judge recently disagreed.

In April, reporting on Kennedy’s entrance into the 2024 presidential race, the Associated Press described him as “an anti-vaccine activist and scion of one of the country’s most famous political families.”

Noting he is the “nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the son of his slain brother Robert F. Kennedy,” the AP said he “was once a bestselling author and environmental lawyer who worked on issues such as clean water.”

“But more than 15 years ago, he became fixated on a belief that vaccines are not safe. He emerged as one of the leading voices in the anti-vaccine movement, and his work has been described by public health experts and even members of his own family as misleading and dangerous.”

Democrats on Wednesday expressed opposition to hosting Kennedy. “We believe in candidates for president who believe in science and vaccines,” and said his beliefs are not “grounded in reality.”

Watch the video below or at this link.