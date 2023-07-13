News
Jim Jordan Snags RFK Jr. to Testify at Weaponization Committee Hearing on Alleged Government Censorship
Conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will testify as a witness next week before Chairman Jim Jordan’s House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. Jordan has been under pressure from Republicans to produce actual evidence of so-called weaponization. Some have warned his committee may “simply be a Fox News clip generator.”
The announcement that RFK Jr. will be a witness came Wednesday evening, with the Committee saying its “hearing will examine the federal government’s role in censoring Americans, the Missouri v. Biden case, and Big Tech’s collusion with out-of-control government agencies to silence speech.”
Hour later, Fox News ran an article quoting RFK Jr., who said: “I was the first person censored by the Biden administration.”
According to Fox News, “Kennedy said the White House entreated Twitter and Facebook to censor him within two days of President Biden’s inauguration.”
“I’m still being censored. We know the FBI is involved in that censorship as well as a whole plethora of other federal agencies,” Kennedy alleged.
Experts note the federal government has spent years under both the Biden and Trump administrations, fighting dangerous misinformation, on issues such as COVID-19 and vaccines, and voting and elections. Legal experts including civil rights groups say notifying social media platforms of dangerous misinformation is not censorship, but a Trump-appointed federal judge recently disagreed.
In April, reporting on Kennedy’s entrance into the 2024 presidential race, the Associated Press described him as “an anti-vaccine activist and scion of one of the country’s most famous political families.”
Noting he is the “nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the son of his slain brother Robert F. Kennedy,” the AP said he “was once a bestselling author and environmental lawyer who worked on issues such as clean water.”
“But more than 15 years ago, he became fixated on a belief that vaccines are not safe. He emerged as one of the leading voices in the anti-vaccine movement, and his work has been described by public health experts and even members of his own family as misleading and dangerous.”
Democrats on Wednesday expressed opposition to hosting Kennedy. “We believe in candidates for president who believe in science and vaccines,” and said his beliefs are not “grounded in reality.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Special Counsel Working to Expose ‘Broad National Conspiracy’ to Keep Trump in Power: CNN Legal Analyst
CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams on Thursday said that it appears that special counsel Jack Smith is leaving no stone unturned in his probe of Trump’s efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.
In particular, Williams argued that Smith’s thoroughness can be evidenced by his recent interview with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, which suggests that the special counsel has not been limiting his probe to just one or two swing states.
“They have spoken to people in Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and now Michigan,” said Williams. “What I am seeing is a pretty broad national conspiracy touching on any aspect of election meddling or election interference. They could be building one massive case, the mother of all election conspiracy cases, that could be charged in any one jurisdiction bringing in evidence of all the others… it’s pretty vast!”
Olivia Troye, a former national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, said that Smith’s latest interviews appear to show that his investigation is nearing its conclusion and that charging decisions could be made soon.
“I think they’re getting close to wrapping it up, hopefully,” she said. “I think they need to move forward. I think they’re now talking to people who are really there at the front lines of it from 2020, being bullied and intimidated by these individuals.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
‘Chilling’: Former Prosecutor Stunned Over J6 Defendant Who Allegedly Got Obama’s Address From Trump Social Media Post
Taylor Taranto, the Seattle man who was arrested after he was allegedly found walking toward former President Barack Obama‘s home must remain in jail before trial, a federal magistrate judge said Wednesday, CNN reports. A former U.S. Attorney responding to news about Taranto, including a list of weapons and other items found in a van reportedly belonging to him that had been parked near the Obamas’ Washington, D.C. home, called the report “truly chilling.”
That list of items included “guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition,” according to the Associated Press.
NBC News has described him as a “conspiracy-minded Donald Trump supporter who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6,” and says he was “arrested June 29 after prosecutors say he showed up in Obama’s neighborhood on the same day that former President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform what he claimed was Obama’s home address.”
“Prosecutors detailed a litany of what they said were examples of Taranto’s erratic behavior before his arrest, including threatening statements about House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and claims on his YouTube livestream that he intended to blow up the National Institute of Standards and Technology in suburban Maryland,” the AP adds.
Lawfare senior editor Roger Parloff on Thursday posted the “just released search inventory of J6er Taylor Taranto’s van outside Obama’s home, after he got Obama’s address from a Trump social media post.”
He writes it includes two pistols, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, 13 magazines, a machete, and pills and powders:
just released search inventory of J6er Taylor Taranto’s van outside Obama’s home, after he got Obama’s address from a Trump social media post.
Two .9mm pistols
581 rounds of 9mm ammo
13 magazines
machete
countless white & yellow pills
white powdershttps://t.co/bQ4ovgEAz4
— Roger Parloff (@rparloff) July 12, 2023
In response, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, a professor of law and MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst, called it “truly chilling,” and appeared stunned at the lack of response from Republicans.
“If someone did this to Trump it would be a national emergency,” Vance wrote. “Instead, Republicans continue to ignore the obvious problem coming from inside of their own house. This is truly chilling & it happened because Trump posted President Obama’s address.”
Washington state’s Tri-City Herald has reports Taranto is a “former Franklin County Republican Party official,” a U.S. Navy veteran, and a former school board candidate.
Taranto “was in the Tri-Cities as recently as April participating in a protest against a drag brunch at Emerald of Siam.”
Last week MSNBC reported prosecutors are “honing in on one particularly strange incident, where Taranto entered an elementary school, near Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin’s home…and projected a movie about January 6 on the wall.”
Watch the MSNBC report below or at this link.
See the tweet and watch the video above or at this link.
Image: Screenshot via MSNBC
Democrat Grills FBI Director to Prove ‘Trump Surrounded Himself With Criminals’
During Wednesday’s still-ongoing and highly-contentious House Judiciary Committee hearing on FBI oversight, U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) grilled Director Chris Wray after Republicans claimed there is a “two-tiered” system of justice.
“Republicans accused Wray of undermining public trust in the law enforcement agency, including the handling of the investigations into former President Donald Trump and the son of President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden,” CNN reports.
“Are you protecting the Bidens?” Rep. Matt Gaetz asked the FBI Director at one point, “after pressing Wray over allegations from an IRS whistleblower related to the Hunter Biden investigation.”
“Absolutely not,” Wray said. “The FBI does not, has no interest in protecting anyone politically.”
The New Republic notes Congressman Lieu “thoroughly debunked the Republican talking point that the FBI has been weaponized against them.”
“Now, Director Wray,” Lieu said, “thank you for your public service and for the service of the brave FBI agents. I’m going to ask you a series of basic questions to get facts out to American people about our system of justice.”
LIEU: “Trump adviser Roger Stone was convicted in a federal court, correct?”
WRAY: “That’s my recollection.”
LIEU: “Trump donor Elliott Broidy was convicted in a federal court, correct?”
WRAY: “Also my recollection.”
LIEU: “The attorney general at the time for those two convictions was Bill Barr. Which President nominated Barr for attorney general?”
WRAY: “President Trump.”
LIEU: “Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen was convicted on two separate occasions in a federal court, correct?”
WRAY: “I believe that’s correct.”
LIEU: “The attorney general at the time for Cohen’s second conviction was Matthew Whitaker. Which President appointed Matthew Whitaker as acting Attorney General?”
WRAY: “President Trump.”
LIEU: “Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted in federal court, correct?”
WRAY: “Yes.”
LIEU: “Trump’s former deputy campaign manager, Mr. Gates, was convicted in a federal court, correct?”
WRAY: “That’s my recollection.”
LIEU: “Trump’s campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos was convicted in a federal court, correct?”
WRAY: “Yes. He pled guilty.”
LIEU: “The attorney general during the time of those three cases was Jeff Sessions. Which president nominated Jeff Sessions for attorney general?”
WRAY: “President Trump.”
LIEU: “You were the FBI director for all of those cases at the time. Which President nominated you?”
WRAY: “President Trump.”
LIEU: “What these facts show is we don’t have a two-tiered system of justice. We have one Department Of Justice that goes after criminals regardless of party ideology. All of these folks were convicted under the administration’s of three separate Republican attorneys general. It is not the fault of FBI that Donald Trump surrounded himself with criminals. Donald Trump brought that upon himself. Thank you to the FBI for exposing the cesspool of corruption of these Trump associates.”
Watch below or at this link.
“It is not the fault of the FBI that Donald Trump surrounded himself with criminals” — brilliant line of questioning here from Ted Lieu highlighting how a range of Trump staffers were convicted by a DOJ overseen *by Trump staffers* pic.twitter.com/Y2hP4hoGzH
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 12, 2023
