OPINION
‘No Dead Bodies’: Fox News Hosts Suggest Trump Indicted for ‘Carelessness’ and ‘Where a Piece of Paper Goes’
Fox News continued its defense of Donald Trump on Tuesday, when he was arraigned on 37 federal criminal violations of the Espionage Act, obstruction, and making false statements.
Several hosts framed the indictment as unfair and political because he’s a former president, while others insisted his alleged crimes – which reportedly could land him in prison for up to 400 years – were merely “process” crimes, or that Trump was being indicted for the “crime of being Donald Trump,” or for mere “carelessness,” or over “where a piece of paper goes,” and perhaps most egregiously, that he shouldn’t be indicted because “no one got hurt,” and there are “no dead bodies.”
“We most certainly enter a plea of not guilty,” Trump’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, told U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman.
But over at Fox News, the verdict was not guilty.
READ MORE: Trump Granted Pretrial Release but Judge Orders Him to Have No Contact About the Case With Any Witnesses
“The big question really is motive,” Fox News co-host Greg Gutfeld announced on “The Five.”
“The obvious answer, there wasn’t one, right? Carelessness or ignorance isn’t a motive. It could be unlawful violation of a process, but the idea that he had this intent to commit treason is obviously a political line of thinking.”
Not only is it a political line of thinking, it’s one no one in authority is stating. Gutfeld is preying on Fox News viewers’ ignorance, letting them equate “Espionage Act” with “treason,” a charge Trump is not facing.
“The bottom line is you just can’t indict over carelessness, a president, even if you can, right?” Gutfeld declared. “You may be able to do it, but you shouldn’t and I get it. Politics dictates that you should destroy people, but patriotism would say, ‘Don’t destroy a president, you know?’ ‘Move on, get on with your life.'”
“If this indictment had caused some kind of damage,” Gutfeld continued, “I mean, if the crimes that they’re indicted on had caused some damage or some injury, I get it, but it didn’t,” Gutfeld says without evidence.
“So this punishment is for a different crime. And that crime is being Donald Trump. All this is it’s like – and we know this, he plays outside the game. He doesn’t know when to stop. He plays by his own rules. There are risks involved. And this is one of the risks.”
The indictment does not state if anyone was hurt, but we do know that in 2017, when Donald Trump shared highly-classified information with Russian envoys during a then-secret meting inside the Oval Office, two of President Vladimir Putin’s top officials, the CIA was forced to extract “from Russia one of its highest-level covert sources inside the Russian government,” according to CNN.
READ MORE: Marco Meltdown: Rubio Furious America Focused on Trump Indictment Instead of ‘Destruction of the Family’
“A person directly involved in the discussions said that the removal of the Russian was driven, in part, by concerns that President Donald Trump and his administration repeatedly mishandled classified intelligence and could contribute to exposing the covert source as a spy,” CNN reported in September of 2019.
So Gutfeld’s claim that Trump’s alleged crime did not cause damage or injury are unproven.
Gutfeld was not the only Fox News host to rush to defend Trump by minimizing his actions.
Fox News host Jesse Watters, also on Tuesday’s edition of “The Five,” tried to downplay what trump is alleged to have done, while insisting if it ever gets to the U.S. Supreme Court, they would overturn any guilty verdict.
“So don’t act like this is some sort of slam dunk case,” he said, as Media Matters reports. “You’ll probably lose, you’ll probably appeal. It’ll go to the Supreme Court. And there is no way in hell the Supreme Court is going to uphold a conviction of a former president — possibly current president — over where a piece of paper goes. There’s no dead bodies, there’s no bribes, there’s nothing.”
Removing and refusing to return hundreds of classified, secret, and top secret documents, property of the U.S. government, documents that reportedly include war plan of the highest classified levels, nuclear secrets, and more, and not mere pieces of paper. Human lives are put on the line daily to defend those secrets, and to defend those who obtain secrets for the U.S. from there sources.
Watters’ claim that there are “no dead bodies” may or may not be true.
Watch a clip of Greg Gutfeld below or at this link.
Greg Gutfeld’s defense of Trump is that he’s stupid, “he doesn’t know when to stop,” and “he plays by his own rules.”
“Carelessness or ignorance isn’t a motive. It could be unlawful… the bottom line is, you just cannot indict over carelessness.” pic.twitter.com/EhGoM2vA7C
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 13, 2023
OPINION
House Republican’s Paranoid Rant Claims Trump Indictment Is a DOJ ‘Entrapment’ Plan to ‘Imprison’ Conservatives
U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, Republican of Louisiana, expanded on his highly-controversial paramilitary remarks from last week by issuing a statement baselessly claiming the 37-criminal felony count indictment of Donald Trump is part of the U.S. Dept. of Justice’s plan to “entrap” and imprison America’s conservatives.
“This latest DOJ persecution against President Trump is an example of more than just weaponization of our DOJ/FBI against a conservative American leader, it’s an example of the now SOP [standard operating procedure] entrapment-staging that the FBI conducts,” Congressman Higgins said in a lengthy Sunday press release.
Higgins was far from done.
“My fellow conservatives,” his statement continues, “the DOJ/FBI doesn’t expect to imprison Trump, they expect to imprison you. They want J6 [the January 6, 2021 insurrection] again, in Miami and in your city and in mine. They want MAGA conservatives to react to this perimeter probe and in doing so, set yourselves up for targeted persecution and further entrapment.”
READ MORE: Former GOP Lawmaker Trashes Rep. Clay Higgins for ‘Cosplay Ridiculousness That Actually Could Spark Violence’
As a point of fact, Donald Trump and his allies created the January 6 insurrection, with Trump tweeting out the date as a call to action, urging supporters to “Be there,” and promising, “will be wild!”
Higgins, without offering any evidence, continued: “They want to intercept a busload of conservatives en route to protest and create conflicts during the stop. They are hoping to provoke conservative Americans. Don’t fall for the trap. Maintain your family. Live your life. Live free and pay close attention and make your voice heard, yes… but don’t become an incarcerated pawn in the agenda driven DOJ/FBI strategy to oppress conservatives across America.”
There is no “agenda driven DOJ/FBI strategy to oppress conservatives across America.”
Higgins went on to claim – again, baselessly – that Trump was indicted “because they want you to let your anger overwhelm your strategic judgment and they expect you to step willingly into their trap. Don’t do it. Be aware and be prepared for anything, know your bridges as we say… but maintain your calm. Rock steady calm.”
“We will fight against this oppression,” he said, ramping up his talk of war again. “We are indeed, with every ounce of spirit, fighting against the insidious evil that threatens our beloved Republic, but We the People must fight against oppression legally, peacefully, and within the parameters of our Constitution.”
Higgins’ press release in part appeared to be designed to respond to allegations by some that a tweet he wrote and posted Thursday was a call for civil war. It was was first dismissed by many as what extremism expert and award-winning author Jeff Sharlet called “sputtering incoherence.” But Sharlet, a Dartmouth professor and author of several books exposing the far-religious right C-Street group known as “The Family,” deciphered Higgins’ tweet as a call for civil war.
“This isn’t a metaphor. This isn’t slow civil war. This is a congressman calling for the real thing,” Sharlet said, responding to Higgin’s tweet.
Deep scary: 1/50 k refers to military scale maps & publicly available US Geological Survey maps of areas mostly surrounding military installations. This isn’t a metaphor. This isn’t slow civil war. This is a congressman calling for the real thing. pic.twitter.com/HvAfn8yT4z
— THE UNDERTOW, by Jeff Sharlet (@JeffSharlet) June 9, 2023
Sharlet added that “buckle up” means “Prepare for war.” And “Know your bridges” is “militia speak for closing them down. County level insurrection.”
READ MORE: ‘We Are Not Going to Stand for It’: McCarthy Defends Trump – Vows to Use Jim Jordan’s Committee to Target Attorney General
Congressman Higgins, a former Opelousas, Louisiana police officer who, according to an article in The IND, resigned in 2007 before city council-approved disciplinary action could be enacted against him. A 2020 article at NOLA.com explains that an “internal investigation in Opelousas … found that Higgins repeatedly grabbed [a suspect] around the neck, struck him across the head and allegedly kicked him as he lay handcuffed,” and then “lied about the incident.”
In 2016 Higgins again resigned, this time as a captain in the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. CBS News reported, “Higgins had come under fire recently from the ACLU for a particularly tough-talking video.”
“In the video, Higgins, referred to the suspects as ‘animals,’ ‘thugs’ and ‘heathens,’ words that have sparked a heated debate.”
Just last month Congressman Higgins was accused of assault after a viral video appeared to show him physically pushing and removing a young man from a Washington, D.C, press conference hosted by far-right GOP members of Congress. Higgins later defended his actions by accusing the man he allegedly assaulted of appearing threatening and mentally unstable.
Higgins, who has declared his opposition to all gun control laws because murder is in the Bible while appearing to suggest it is in man’s nature to kill, also says America is a Christian nation.
Congressman Higgins drew national attention, and condemnation in 2017 for shooting a selfie political video inside the Auschwitz gas chamber.
As NCRM previously reported, Higgins last year was one of 33 Republicans who sponsored a federal, vigilante “Don’t Say Gay” bill. He was one of 28 House Republicans who refused to vote for the bipartisan Respect for Child Survivors Act, which would aid victims of child sex abuse and their families.
This year he was one of 26 Republicans on the House Oversight Committee who refused to sign a simple, two-sentence statement denouncing white supremacy.
In March, Higgins voiced opposition to the separation of church and state, while attacking liberal Americans and, seemingly the LGBTQ community along with one of the cornerstones of American democracy.
READ MORE: ‘Fail’: Critics Blast Youngkin for Claim Trump Is a Victim of ‘Politically Motivated Actions’ Just Like ‘Parents in Virginia’
“Over time,” Higgins tweeted, “American communities will build beautiful, church owned public-access libraries. I’m going to help these churches get funding. We will change the whole public library paradigm. The libraries regular Americans recall are gone. They’ve become liberal grooming centers.”
That same month Congressman Higgins also promoted the idea of using the power of the federal government to assist and support someone who was under investigation and later charged with 34 felonies.
“It is pretty clearly a wrongful persecution of a free American citizen who happens to be the former president of the United States,” Rep. Higgins told The Daily Beast, referring to Donald Trump. “Because of those circumstances, I think it’s appropriate for Congress to inquire into what drove that decision making process for [Manhattan DA Alvin] Bragg.”
OPINION
‘We Are Not Going to Stand for It’: McCarthy Defends Trump – Vows to Use Jim Jordan’s Committee to Target Attorney General
The Republican Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, barely hours after the U.S. Dept. of Justice unsealed a 49-page, 37-felony count criminal indictment charging Donald Trump with violations of seven federal laws, decided to double-down on his defense of the ex-president by threatening to target the Attorney General of the United States and declaring House Republicans “are not going to stand for” the criminal prosecution of the ex-president.
McCarthy went on Fox News Friday afternoon, saying “this judgment is wrong by this DOJ. That they treated President Trump differently than they treat others. And it didn’t have to be this way. This is going to disrupt this nation because it goes to the core of equal justice for all – which is not being seen today and we are not going to stand for it.”
McCarthy: This is going to disrupt this nation because it goes to the core of equal justice for all which is not being seen today and we are not going to stand for it. pic.twitter.com/B0Z1c81yOn
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 9, 2023
McCarthy, a California Republican who cobbled together a tenuous pact with far-right extremists to win his speakership on the 15th try, is incorrect on the facts.
RELATED: DOJ Unseals 37-Count Trump Criminal Indictment – Legal Expert Calls It ‘Egregious’ and ‘Devastating’ (Full Text)
The Dept. of Justice does not pass judgment, the courts – in this case a jury, does. The Dept. of Justice did not treat Trump “differently,” except to give him multiple opportunities over an approximately two-year period to return national secrets he allegedly unlawfully removed, retained, and refused to return, even after being served with a subpoena and a search warrant.
What McCarthy does not do is claim Trump’s actions were legal or reasonable, because the damning indictment makes clear they are not.
Later, McCarthy took to Twitter to effectively declare he would target the Attorney General of the United States, Merrick Garland, who – for nearly a quarter century – served as a federal appeals court judge and chief judge before being nominated to serve at Main Justice.
(Garland was nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 but then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to allow the confirmation to move process forward.)
“Many officials, from Secretary Hillary Clinton to then-Senator Joe Biden, handled classified info after their time in office & were never charged,” tweeted the Speaker, not just wrongly, but grossly and dishonestly characterizing the allegations against Trump.
“Now Biden’s leading political opponent is indicted—a double standard that must be investigated,” he again dishonestly declared.
READ MORE: ‘Fail’: Critics Blast Youngkin for Claim Trump Is a Victim of ‘Politically Motivated Actions’ Just Like ‘Parents in Virginia’
President Joe Biden had nothing to do with the decision of the Special Counsel to ask a Florida grand jury for an indictment. Nor was the President even told before Trump was indicted – like every American, President Biden learned of the Trump indictment through news reports. Attorney General Garland did not sign off on the decision to ask a grand jury for an indictment.
McCarthy, meanwhile, vowed House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and the House Republicans “will get answers.”
“Merrick Garland: the American people elected us to conduct oversight of you. We will fulfill that obligation,” he declared.
McCarthy made those remarks atop a Friday letter from Jordan to Garland that begins: “The Biden Department of Justice is reportedly about to indict a former president and President Biden’s chief rival in the upcoming presidential election.”
“According to reports, the Department will indict President Donald Trump, despite declining to indict former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for her mishandling of classified information and failing to indict President Biden for his mishandling of classified information.” (The letter does not mention former Vice President Mike Pence, who is not being charged for his mishandling of classified information.”
On Thursday a defiant and angry McCarthy, after Trump was indicted, wrote: “Today is indeed a dark day for the United States of America.”
“It is unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him,” he said, which is egregiously false – Biden did not indict Trump, nor did his Attorney General or even Special Counsel; a grand jury of Florida citizens did.
“Joe Biden kept classified documents for decades,” McCarthy charged, which is a legitimate claim and there is a current federal investigation underway. The difference is Biden did not take the documents, did not know they were among his papers, and immediately upon learning they were, contacted the National Archives to arrange their return.
Donald Trump, we now know, according to the indictment, packed some of the boxes himself, not only refused to return the documents but hid them from the Dept. of Justice and National Archives, lied about them, and kept them at times in public areas of his Florida resort and residence.
“I, and every American who believes in the rule of law,” McCarthy wrong declared, “stand with President Trump against this grave injustice. House Republicans will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable.”
READ MORE: SCOTUS ‘Surprise’ Voting Rights Decision Could – and Did – Have Big Implications for Democrats, Legal Experts Say
In response to McCarthy’s remarks, U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) posted a photo from the DOJ’s indictment of Trump.
“These are the secrets that protect our troops. And Kevin McCarthy thinks it’s perfectly OK that Donald Trump stole and stored them like this,” he charged.
These are the secrets that protect our troops. And Kevin McCarthy thinks it’s perfectly OK that Donald Trump stole and stored them like this. pic.twitter.com/oFid5ViCdr
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 9, 2023
Watch the video and see Rep. Swalwell’s tweet above or at this link.
OPINION
Watch: Fox News Attacks Biden for Not ‘Condemning’ Will Smith
Unemployment has dropped so low there are now five million more job openings than unemployed Americans. The stock market continues to rebound from the drops it suffered when Russian President Vladimir Putin started his illegal war against Ukraine. COVID hospitalizations and deaths continue to drop. President Biden has regained America’s place as the leader of the free world, and Russia is in such desperate straits some believe Putin’s reign is coming to an end.
Donald Trump’s fate and the fate of some of his top aides and allies look increasingly dire as bombshell after bombshell drop, sometimes more than one a day, and to some it may appear Trump and Putin will be removed from the public stage at some point in the near future.
And while the price of gas is still a topic of conversation and inflation is the latest boogeyman, the Fox News-GOP partnership is running out of crises to wave in front of their base, so they’ve now returned to manufacturing them.
On Wednesday an unknown reporter asked Biden’s Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield if the White House “condones” the “level of violence” Will Smith “unleashed” on Chris Rock at the Oscars.
Fox News propagandists Harris Faulkner and Pete Hegseth jumped on that question – one that was roundly denounced the moment it was asked by many on social media.
“This White House is creating confusion,” said Fox News’ Pete Hegseth Wednesday, out of nowhere.
“And this is what I said yesterday,” Harris Faulkner replied, “with all the things that we have going on, even there – but our inflation, here are our crime here with everything we have going on, please stop making all of us focus on what he’s focused on, which is not being clear,” she said, falsely claiming Biden cannot communicate.
Faulkner is demanding the President of the United States not set the agenda for the country, a remarkable demand after four-plus years of his predecessor’s every thought receiving microscopic attention.
“Alright, I want to get to this because it is now beyond the Oscars. This this is a bigger situation now with Will Smith and Chris Rock, it’s opened a door on, you know, what do we want our kids to see? Who do we want our society to look like?” she added strangely. “It is a bigger thing.”
“The White House now has refused to comment or condemn Will Smith for smacking Chris Rock across the face at the Oscars,” Faulkner announced, because this White House has a policy, set by President Biden, of staying focused and not getting swept up in every minute scandal or social media sensation.
Even the video clip Faulkner showed includes Bedingfield saying President Biden didn’t watch the Oscars so they have no comment. The White House did not “refuse to condemn” anything, they just didn’t have a comment.
“The President was not able to watch the Oscars,” Bedingfield told the errant reporter. “Didn’t see it. So I don’t have anything. I don’t have any official comment from him or from the White House on this.”
Pete Hegseth, who it should be noted has (or at least, had) a policy of not washing his hands because he cannot see germs, weighed in:
“The White House has had no problem condemning issues of less consequence inside our culture. Clearly, they are copping out on this one.”
Watch:
Fox News is now outraged that *checks notes* the White House is not weighing in on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.
Pete Hegseth: “The White House has had no problem condemning issues of less consequence inside our culture. Clearly, they are copping out on this one.” pic.twitter.com/IubdiT4xVe
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 30, 2022
