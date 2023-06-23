News
One-Third of Republicans Disapprove of Roe v. Wade Being Overturned
Even though the fight to overturn Roe v. Wade, the case that granted the right to an abortion in the United States, was one of the biggest causes of the GOP, a new poll shows that one-third of Republican voters think that was a bad idea.
The poll was commissioned by NBC News for Friday’s anniversary of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Overall, 61% of voters are against the Supreme Court decision, while 36% approve. This is up from August of 2022, only two months after Roe v. Wade was overturned, where 58% of people disapproved, and 38% approved.
While 92% of Democrats disapprove of Roe being overturned, 31% of Republican voters disapprove. Independents disapprove of the ruling by 60%. Women voters also highly disapproved, at a rate of 67%—though that goes 10 points higher when limited to women aged 18-49. The only groups who approve of the decision were Republican voters at 65%, and rural voters at 53%.
The NBC News poll had a sample size of 1,000 registered voters and a margin of error of 3.1%.
The fact that so many people disapprove of the Roe decision could be emblematic of a wider trend of disapproval of the Supreme Court in general. A Quinnipiac poll this week showed that only 30% of registered voters approve of the Supreme Court, with 70% saying the Court was “mainly motivated by politics.” A majority, 63%, also supported term limits for Supreme Court Justices. Justices currently are appointed for life.
The overturning of Roe v. Wade saw a number of protests at Supreme Court Justices’ homes in the lead-up and aftermath of the decision. The protests started after a leak of a draft opinion that showed the Court was likely to overturn Roe v. Wade. The final decision on June 23 proved those fears right.
In early July of last year, the chief security officer for the Court called on state officials in Virginia and Maryland to put a stop to the protests. The security officer said that law enforcement could use ordinances banning protests outside of people’s homes, the New York Times and NPR reported at the time.
“For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have picketed Justices’ homes in Virginia,” Marshal Gail Curley wrote to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “This is exactly the kind of conduct that Virginia law prohibits.”
As of last month, however, protesters can still be seen outside of justices’ homes, NBC News reported.
There is an anniversary protest planned for Saturday. Unlike the above-mentioned protests, however, it will take place outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., according to Washingtonian. This protest is organized by Women’s March, and will start at noon at Columbus Circle. The protesters will march from there to the Supreme Court. There are also a number of other protests planned across the country.
Starbucks Union Announces Strike Over Alleged Pride Decoration Ban
The Starbucks union announced on early Friday morning that stores across the United States would strike over an alleged ban on Pride decorations in stores.
“STRIKE WITH PRIDE! Seattle Roastery leads nationwide Starbucks strike over Starbucks’ hypocritical treatment of LGBTQIA+ workers. Over 150+ stores and 3,500 workers will be on strike over the course of the next week,” the Starbucks Workers United union tweeted.
The Seattle Roastery is one of the company’s flagship stores in its hometown. In a strike letter also posted Friday, the Starbucks union says that the corporation doesn’t recognize the union and has refused to bargain with it. The letter also is more specific about its demands.
“We are taking collective action in response to the company’s unlawful decision to unilaterally alter or terminate store Pride decoration policies without negotiating with our union. We are also striking over numerous unfair labor practices, including but not limited to the company’s refusal to negotiate over a first labor contract,” the letter read.
Starbucks denies that its policies on Pride decorations has changed, according to NBC News. Though the Starbucks union says workers at some stores were told that there weren’t “labor hours” available to spend decorating, or that blocking windows with flags was a safety concern, Starbucks refutes these allegations.
“We unwaveringly support the LGBTQIA2+ community. There has been no change to any policy on this matter and we continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities including for U.S. Pride month in June,” Andrew Trull, a spokesperson for the company, told NBC News.
“We’re deeply concerned by false information that is being spread especially as it relates to our inclusive store environments, our company culture, and the benefits we offer our partners,” Trull continued. “There has been no change to any policy on this matter and we continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities including for U.S. Pride month in June.”
The Starbucks union cited posts on social media from Starbucks workers sharing that they were told to take down Pride decorations or that they weren’t allowed to put them up in the first place.
Starbucks Corporate is denying any change to their policies on Pride this year – but if that were true, why are there countless stories where workers are claiming the opposite?
Here's just some of what's been sent to us on social media: pic.twitter.com/anAqX6RTw7
— Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) June 13, 2023
The union also posted a video showing workers taking down the decorations, and another with Pride flags stored in a bucket during Pride Month.
At this store in Wisconsin, Starbucks partners were told Pride decorations were okay – only to later have their District Manager demand they be taken down for "not being welcoming to everyone." pic.twitter.com/sol4oRmlQG
— Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) June 13, 2023
Starbucks does sell Pride merchandise, including a new line of tumblers designed by a LGBTQ artist. However, it’s unclear from the company’s website if any proceeds go to any LGBTQ charities or causes. The company also touts its support of LGBTQ causes with an official “History of LGBTQIA2+ Inclusion” timeline on its site.
Though Starbucks may back Pride celebrations at a corporate level, the pro-labor organization More Perfect Union says it obtained emails showing that executives moved to cancel Pride celebrations at stores across three states.
“I know there has been some concerns around not decorating for Pride this year,” a store manager in Oklahoma City wrote to workers early June, according to More Perfect Union. “The decision was made last year on a regional level to create consistency from store to store.”
The strike is set to last until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, when the Starbucks union promises to “unconditionally return to work at that time.”
Hockey Commissioner Bans All Special Jerseys After Rainbow Uniform Row
The National Hockey League issued a ban this week on specialty jerseys—including special rainbow ones for LGBTQ Pride Nights–after some players objected to wearing them.
Gary Bettman, NHL commissioner, said that the jerseys had “become a distraction,” according to LGBTQ Nation.
“All of our clubs host nights in honor of various groups or causes, and we’d rather they continue to get the appropriate attention they deserve and not be a distraction,” Bettman said.
He confirmed that Pride nights, as well as other theme nights, would still happen. The difference is that players will wear their standard jerseys during the games. Similarly, teams can make themed jerseys to sell, but players can’t wear them on the ice.
Before the new rule, theme nights—including nights for military appreciation as well as special anti-cancer events—often had players wearing special jerseys. Similar to how Pride jerseys are festooned with rainbows, military appreciation jerseys are usually in military drab with camouflage print. Lavender jerseys were worn for the Hockey Fights Cancer nights.
The news about the hockey jerseys comes a week after Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred advised teams to not wear Pride-themed uniforms because it made some players “uncomfortable.”
“We have told teams, in terms of actual uniforms, hats, bases that we don’t think putting logos on them is a good idea just because of the desire to protect players: not putting them in a position of doing something that may make them uncomfortable because of their personal views,” Manfred said.
This year, a few NHL players have refused to wear the Pride jerseys. This January, Ivan Provorov of the Philadelphia Flyers said wearing one would be against his religious beliefs. Two months later, San Jose Shark James Reimer said the same thing.
In March, the Chicago Blackhawks said they wouldn’t wear Pride jerseys at all, blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ban on LGBTQ “propaganda.” The Blackhawks said they wanted to protect their Russian players.
Though all specialty jerseys are banned, it does not appear that any players objected to any of the other promotions.
The decision has been panned by many. You Can Play, a group promoting inclusivity in professional sports, said that prior to this decision the NHL was “a leader among major sporting organizations” in terms of “advancing visibility and acceptance” of the queer community.
“Today’s decision means that the over 95 percent of players who chose to wear a Pride jersey to support the community will now not get an opportunity to do so,” the organization said in a statement.
Canadian LGBTQ activist Fae Johnstone shared her disappointment on Twitter.
“When I was growing up as a closeted queer kid who loved hockey, it would’ve made my day to see teams wearing Pride jerseys. Would’ve sent a powerful message to my teammates too. Shame on the NHL Board of Governors for caving to bigotry,” she wrote.
Sports agent Allan Walsh also had harsh words for the NHL.
“The NHL’s decision to ban players from wearing specialty jerseys in pre-game warms up is gutless. Pride Night, Military Appreciation, Hockey Fights Cancer, Black History. 99% of players had no issues wearing a specialty jersey. Typical NHL, going 60 Miles per hour in reverse,” he said.
Some in House Freedom Caucus Want to Boot Marjorie Taylor Greene After Adding New Members: Report
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of the most famous members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, could be kicked out if some members get their way, according to a new Politico report.
Lawmakers in the House Freedom Caucus told Politico anonymously that some members have suggested the removal of others to the chair, Representative Scott Perry (R-PA).
Though the sources didn’t name who could be on the chopping block, they “are signaling” to the outlet that Marjorie Taylor Greene is likely one member who would be given the boot. Perry said he denied the requests to kick out members, but Greene has become less popular among her caucusmates recently.
This week, she referred to House Freedom Caucus Communications Chair Lauren Boebert (R-CO) as a “little bitch” on the House floor. The latest argument between Greene and Boebert is over Boebert’s attempt to force the House to vote on her resolution to impeach President Joe Biden over immigration issues. The issue isn’t that Boebert tried to impeach Biden, but rather that Greene says Boebert stole her idea.
“I had already introduced articles of impeachment on Joe Biden for the border, asked her to co-sponsor mine — she didn’t,” Greene said Wednesday. “She basically copied my articles and then introduced them and then changed them to a privileged resolution.”
Boebert said she hadn’t read Greene’s resolution, NBC News reported. Specifically in response to Greene’s claims of copying off her, she said “I’m not in middle school.”
Another issue the House Freedom Caucus has with Greene is her newfound coziness with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Though in her first term, she regularly butted heads with the then-minority leader, she allied with McCarthy in the fight for House Speaker following the last election when the Republicans gained a slim majority.
“If you’re going to be in a fight, you want Marjorie in your foxhole,” Mr. McCarthy told the New York Times. “When she picks a fight, she’s going to fight until the fight’s over. She reminds me of my friends from high school, that we’re going to stick together all the way through.”
Politico’s report comes 10 days after it was announced that two new members, Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) and Eric Burlison (R-MO) were joining the House Freedom Caucus. There are now 42 members of the House Freedom Caucus, and an additional four who have been endorsed by the House Freedom Fund, the campaigning arm of the caucus.
