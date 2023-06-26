‘It Can’t Get More Twisted’: Morning Joe Panel Pounces on Trump’s New Promise to Jan. 6 Rioters

Reacting to a report that Donald Trump not only spoke at a fundraiser for Jan. 6 insurrectionists but pledged to make a donation to help pay their legal fees, the panel on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” pounced on how not only “twisted” his promise is but also the legal ramifications.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski introduced the segment and then added, “What might be most troubling is Trump supporters would love that. Former president Trump promised to make a contribution to the legal fund supporting the rioters charged in the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Trump made the pledge at a fundraiser on behalf of those defendants which was hosted at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club by the Patriot Freedom Project, a group founded by family members of those charged.”

“You think it can’t be more twisted, but this is twisted,” she added.

Fellow MSNBC host Jonathan Lemire chimed in and remarked that the “bottom keeps getting lower, why not” pledge to pay the rioters’ legal bills.

“He called January 6th ‘a beautiful day,'” he added. “He promised to pardon most of the January 6th rioters, he has suggested he’ll make a contribution to the legal defense fund.”

Asked for his thoughts, panelist and former diplomat Richard Haas expressed concerns about the legality of it all.

“A side note [about] the fact that Donald Trump would contribute to a defense fund,” he began. “I’m not a lawyer, but these people could be called on to testify against him. He would potentially be paying money to people who could be called upon by the Justice Department to testify against him.”

Former RNC chair Michael Steele smirked at the idea of the Trump pledge, saying the notoriously tight-fisted Trump won’t contribute a penny.

“I think to Richard’s point, I think, it is an important one, Donald Trump ain’t putting any money out there for nobody,” he laughed. “Remember, this is the same guy who told people, ‘Y’all go out and do all these bad things. Don’t worry, I’ll pay your legal fees.’ He’s not paying his own legal fees!”

Watch the video below or at this link.