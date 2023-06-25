News
Embattled Supreme Court Justices Caught in Spiral of Distrust After Dobbs Leak and Ethics Scandals
Distrust among Supreme Court justices has not faded since the leak of the controversial Dobbs ruling a year ago that opened the door to banning abortion, as ethical scandals have further created new tensions reports Politico.
According to Politico’s Josh Gerstein, the leak of the draft majority ruling written by Justice Sam Alito created a firestorm within the confines of the court and even Chief Justice John Roberts admitted that a great deal of comity was lost in the aftermath.
As Gerstein wrote, “Over the past 13 months, the court has been hit by a series of challenges, both internal and external, that have rocked the institution itself, undermined relationships on the bench and fundamentally altered the way it is viewed by the public and treated by the media.”
As part of the fall-out, fractures have appeared among the court’s six conservatives who have taken to sniping at each other in their writings.
RELATED: 'Shady and corrupt': Add Barrett real estate deal to list of Supreme Court ethics scandals
“Even the six conservative justices have suffered turmoil in the post-Dobbs world. They have found it difficult to reach agreement both on legal rulings and on the ethics scandals that have emerged mostly from their own ranks. They have even squabbled over how to apply the ascendant interpretive method that seemed to unite them last June: originalism,” Gerstien is reporting before adding, “Some of the longtime observers, looking back on a term that was nearing its end, could only wonder: Can a fractured court put the pieces back together again?”
According to Jamie Gorelick, a former deputy attorney general under President Bill Clinton, “You’re in this room with the same eight other people pretty much forever. They do need to get back to a point where they can trust each other.”
Justice Clarence Thomas admitted the distrust is pervasive in a speech after the Dobbs leak, telling the audience, “Now, that trust … is gone forever. When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder. … It’s like, kind of, an infidelity, that you can explain it, but you can’t undo it.”
As for ethical problems dogging the court, the report states, “The justices themselves, meanwhile, seemed unable to agree on just how far they should go to assuage the public by disclosing more information about gifts, family income and conflicts of interest.”
You can read more here.
Image via Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States
‘Wrong and Dangerous’: Another Republican Former US Attorney General Lays Out the Case Against Trump
Alberto Gonzales — the 80th U.S. attorney general and former counsel to President George W. Bush — on Friday dismissed Donald Trump’s attempts to cast the Department of Justice’s classified documents case against him as a “witch hunt,” writing of the former president, “it is wrong and dangerous to undermine public confidence in the rule of law itself.”
Gonzales detailed his opinion in an op-ed for CNN, noting that while Trump’s approach is “a tried-and-true tactic of individuals burdened by unfavorable facts,” the “disingenuous” attacks “threaten the very foundations of our country.”
“Those of us who believe in civil discourse must seek to shore up our foundations, push back against Trump defenders’ attacks on the rule of law and refuse to be distracted,” Gonzales wrote.
'Shameful regression of women's rights' reversed after New York governor protects abortion pill: report
Gonzales noted that special counsel Jack Smith, like “an overwhelming number of federal prosecutors” is a career employee of the Justice Department and that “Attorney General Merrick Garland recused himself and appointed Smith as a special counsel under DOJ regulations.” Those regulations, Gonzales argued, “are designed to shield special investigations and prosecutors from possible political interference.”
Gonzales went on to lay out why the facts in Trump’s case “as presented to the grand jury of American citizens, supported bringing serious charges.”
“First of all, the photographs in the indictment show boxes and boxes being stashed at Trump’s Florida resort,” Gonzales wrote. “He admitted publicly that there were documents within the boxes, they were his and that he had the right and authority to possess them without coordination with the National Archives. Even after his indictment, Trump acknowledged during an appearance on Fox News on Monday that he had taken the documents, seeming to confirm that part of the indictment.”
'Everybody's ready to go home': House Republicans complain that they really need a vacation
Gonzales acknowledged Trump’s claim that he “is being singled out when other have done the same,” but insisted there are important differences “in the level of cooperation” between those individuals and the Justice Department.
“On the other hand, Trump’s actions, as described in the indictment, were deliberate and willful,” Gonzales argued.
Gonzales also said he agrees with “many legal and law enforcement experts” who “believe that if Trump had fully cooperated from the beginning, he would not have been indicted.”
Petition demands Alito recuse from student debt cases tied to billionaire benefactor
“As attorney general, I very likely would not have approved the execution of a search warrant of the home of a former president who had meaningfully cooperated with authorities,” Gonzales said. “There would have been no need to do so.”
Lamenting that “no one in the nation is above the law,” Gonzales urged “today’s leaders to set aside their personal views of the politics of one controversial figure and remain focused on preserving the rule of law.”
“We all lose — as a country and as a people — if at the end of the former president’s trial, regardless of the outcome, the Department of Justice and the rule of law emerge weaker,” the former attorney general wrote.
Wagner Group boss warns 'This scum will be stopped!' after alleged attack from Russian military: report
Image by Brian Stansberry via Wikimedia and a CC license
One-Third of Republicans Disapprove of Roe v. Wade Being Overturned
Even though the fight to overturn Roe v. Wade, the case that granted the right to an abortion in the United States, was one of the biggest causes of the GOP, a new poll shows that one-third of Republican voters think that was a bad idea.
The poll was commissioned by NBC News for Friday’s anniversary of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Overall, 61% of voters are against the Supreme Court decision, while 36% approve. This is up from August of 2022, only two months after Roe v. Wade was overturned, where 58% of people disapproved, and 38% approved.
While 92% of Democrats disapprove of Roe being overturned, 31% of Republican voters disapprove. Independents disapprove of the ruling by 60%. Women voters also highly disapproved, at a rate of 67%—though that goes 10 points higher when limited to women aged 18-49. The only groups who approve of the decision were Republican voters at 65%, and rural voters at 53%.
The NBC News poll had a sample size of 1,000 registered voters and a margin of error of 3.1%.
Trump Now Taking Direct Credit for Abolishment of Roe v. Wade but 'Muddling Around' on an Actual Abortion Policy
The fact that so many people disapprove of the Roe decision could be emblematic of a wider trend of disapproval of the Supreme Court in general. A Quinnipiac poll this week showed that only 30% of registered voters approve of the Supreme Court, with 70% saying the Court was “mainly motivated by politics.” A majority, 63%, also supported term limits for Supreme Court Justices. Justices currently are appointed for life.
The overturning of Roe v. Wade saw a number of protests at Supreme Court Justices’ homes in the lead-up and aftermath of the decision. The protests started after a leak of a draft opinion that showed the Court was likely to overturn Roe v. Wade. The final decision on June 23 proved those fears right.
In early July of last year, the chief security officer for the Court called on state officials in Virginia and Maryland to put a stop to the protests. The security officer said that law enforcement could use ordinances banning protests outside of people’s homes, the New York Times and NPR reported at the time.
“For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have picketed Justices’ homes in Virginia,” Marshal Gail Curley wrote to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “This is exactly the kind of conduct that Virginia law prohibits.”
As of last month, however, protesters can still be seen outside of justices’ homes, NBC News reported.
There is an anniversary protest planned for Saturday. Unlike the above-mentioned protests, however, it will take place outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., according to Washingtonian. This protest is organized by Women’s March, and will start at noon at Columbus Circle. The protesters will march from there to the Supreme Court. There are also a number of other protests planned across the country.
Starbucks Union Announces Strike Over Alleged Pride Decoration Ban
The Starbucks union announced on early Friday morning that stores across the United States would strike over an alleged ban on Pride decorations in stores.
“STRIKE WITH PRIDE! Seattle Roastery leads nationwide Starbucks strike over Starbucks’ hypocritical treatment of LGBTQIA+ workers. Over 150+ stores and 3,500 workers will be on strike over the course of the next week,” the Starbucks Workers United union tweeted.
The Seattle Roastery is one of the company’s flagship stores in its hometown. In a strike letter also posted Friday, the Starbucks union says that the corporation doesn’t recognize the union and has refused to bargain with it. The letter also is more specific about its demands.
“We are taking collective action in response to the company’s unlawful decision to unilaterally alter or terminate store Pride decoration policies without negotiating with our union. We are also striking over numerous unfair labor practices, including but not limited to the company’s refusal to negotiate over a first labor contract,” the letter read.
Starbucks denies that its policies on Pride decorations has changed, according to NBC News. Though the Starbucks union says workers at some stores were told that there weren’t “labor hours” available to spend decorating, or that blocking windows with flags was a safety concern, Starbucks refutes these allegations.
“We unwaveringly support the LGBTQIA2+ community. There has been no change to any policy on this matter and we continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities including for U.S. Pride month in June,” Andrew Trull, a spokesperson for the company, told NBC News.
“We’re deeply concerned by false information that is being spread especially as it relates to our inclusive store environments, our company culture, and the benefits we offer our partners,” Trull continued. “There has been no change to any policy on this matter and we continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities including for U.S. Pride month in June.”
The Starbucks union cited posts on social media from Starbucks workers sharing that they were told to take down Pride decorations or that they weren’t allowed to put them up in the first place.
Starbucks Corporate is denying any change to their policies on Pride this year – but if that were true, why are there countless stories where workers are claiming the opposite?
Here's just some of what's been sent to us on social media: pic.twitter.com/anAqX6RTw7
— Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) June 13, 2023
The union also posted a video showing workers taking down the decorations, and another with Pride flags stored in a bucket during Pride Month.
At this store in Wisconsin, Starbucks partners were told Pride decorations were okay – only to later have their District Manager demand they be taken down for "not being welcoming to everyone." pic.twitter.com/sol4oRmlQG
— Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) June 13, 2023
Starbucks does sell Pride merchandise, including a new line of tumblers designed by a LGBTQ artist. However, it’s unclear from the company’s website if any proceeds go to any LGBTQ charities or causes. The company also touts its support of LGBTQ causes with an official “History of LGBTQIA2+ Inclusion” timeline on its site.
Though Starbucks may back Pride celebrations at a corporate level, the pro-labor organization More Perfect Union says it obtained emails showing that executives moved to cancel Pride celebrations at stores across three states.
“I know there has been some concerns around not decorating for Pride this year,” a store manager in Oklahoma City wrote to workers early June, according to More Perfect Union. “The decision was made last year on a regional level to create consistency from store to store.”
The strike is set to last until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, when the Starbucks union promises to “unconditionally return to work at that time.”
Featured image by GoToVan via Wikimedia Commons under Creative Commons licence.
