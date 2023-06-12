News
Haley Goes After ‘Incredibly Reckless’ Trump – While Claiming He ‘Never Got an Ounce of Credit’
Donald Trump’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, is straddling several lines in an attempt to distinguish herself from other Republican candidates for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination, by going after her former boss over the massive 49-page 37-criminal counts indictment the ex-president will face on Tuesday while not totally throwing him under the bus.
First, Haley, a former Republican governor, made certain to toe the GOP line across several issues, including by attacking the men and women at the U.S. Dept. of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation while praising Trump, who “never got an ounce of credit or a moment’s peace.”
She also falsely described “Russiagate” as “not a fact.”
And then moved further away from her ex-boss and a few of her peers.
“Two things can be true at the same time,” Haley told Fox News Monday afternoon. “One, the DOJ and FBI have lost all credibility with the American people. And getting rid of just senior management isn’t going to be enough to fix this,” she said, ignoring that the FBI’s “senior management” was installed by Trump. “This is going to take a complete overhaul and we have to do that, too.”
READ MORE: House Republican’s Paranoid Rant Claims Trump Indictment Is a DOJ ‘Entrapment’ Plan to ‘Imprison’ Conservatives
“The second thing can also be true,” Haley continued. “If this indictment is true, if what it says is actually the case, President Trump was incredibly reckless with our national security.”
“More than that,” she explained. “I’m a military spouse – my husband’s about to deploy this weekend. This puts all of our military men and women in danger. If you are going to talk about what our military is capable of, or how we would go about invading or doing something with one of our enemies. And if that’s the case, it’s an it’s reckless, it’s frustrating, and it causes problems.”
Continuing her candidate points, Haley added, “And you know, we’re looking now, this is the second indictment, we’re looking at possibly a third indictment. Coming in with Georgia.”
There’s also a likely fourth indictment: the Special Counsel’s investigation into Trump’s actions surrounding the January 6 insurrection.
“My concern is not so much about how this plays out and what we do with it. My concern is about the direction of the country. The fact that we cannot have Biden win this election. We cannot go through Biden or Kamala Harris winning this election. We’ve got to have someone that can win a general election.”
The New York Times noted Monday, “the declared candidates for the presidency who are not Mr. Trump have divided into three camps regarding his federal indictment last Thursday: those who have strongly backed him and his insistence that the indictment is a politically driven means to deny him a second White House term, such as Vivek Ramaswamy; those who have urged Americans to take the charges seriously, such as Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson; and those who have straddled both camps, condemning the indictment but nudging voters to move past Mr. Trump’s leadership, such as Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.”
Indeed, Haley’s remarks Monday are far less supportive than they were on Friday when she said, “This is not how justice should be pursued in our country. The American people are exhausted by the prosecutorial overreach, double standards, and vendetta politics.”
Watch Haley’s remarks below or at this link.
Haley: Two things can be true.. The DOJ and FBI have lost all credibility with the American people… The second thing can also be true. If this indictment is true, President Trump was incredibly reckless with our national security.. pic.twitter.com/RUBX4lE48J
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 12, 2023
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Fox News Host: ‘Maybe’ if Trump Were Running a Cocaine Ring Out of Mar-a-Lago Republicans Shouldn’t ‘Circle the Wagons’
A Fox News host is declaring when it might be acceptable for Republicans to consider not defending Donald Trump.
Jesse Watters, the co-host of Fox News’ “The Five,” on Monday claimed the entire situation of Trump’s classified document haul all boils down to just “a piece of paper,” and said point-blank the only reason Republicans “maybe” should not protect the ex-president would be if he were running a cocaine ring out of Mar-a-Lago.
Watters deemed the hundreds of documents designated classified, secret, and top secret, which Donald Trump allegedly unlawfully removed from the White House, retained, and refused to return, even after being asked to by the National Archives, even after being sent a subpoena, and even after the FBI was forced to send a team to retrieve them via a search and seizure warrant, merely just paper.
Those pieces of paper include state, defense, and nuclear secrets.
READ MORE: ‘This Is the Final Battle’: Trump Tells Followers They ‘Have To’ Protest – Some Promise to Come ‘Well-Armed’
“The classified documents that former President Donald Trump is accused of mishandling appear to have included some of the most sensitive intelligence within the U.S. government – information so secretive that only top leaders, including the president, have access to it,” US News reported last week.
“Republicans need to get their act together,” Watters warned, despite the large number of House Republicans going to bat for Trump, and most of the GOP 2024 presidential candidates at least suggesting he should not have been indicted.
“And they better circled the wagons,” around Trump, Watters said.
“If he had cocaine in those boxes that were stacked up in the ballroom,” at Mar-a-Lago, referring to the damning photographs that were included as evidence in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s 37-count criminal indictment of Trump, “then maybe, if he’s running a cocaine ring out of Mar-a-Lago, maybe they don’t circle the wagons.”
Watch below or at this link.
Watters: Republicans better circle the wagons. If he had cocaine in those boxes that were stacked up in the ballroom then maybe if he’s running a cocaine ring out of mar-a-lago, maybe they don’t circle the wagons pic.twitter.com/PxTDs29vNl
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 12, 2023
News
Judge Aileen Cannon Faces Being ‘Publicly Humiliated’ if She Issues More ‘Wacko Rulings’: Morning Joe Panel
The assignment of federal judge Aileen Cannon to the Mar-a-Lago case has set off warning alarms for legal experts, but panelists on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” said she had plenty of reasons to step aside.
The Donald Trump-appointed district court judge issued some eyebrow-raising rulings in her handling of the case last year, before the former president was indicted, but Florida prosecutor Dave Aronberg said Cannon would be constrained by legal guardrails.
“She made some controversial rulings, but she also knows she was publicly humiliated by the 11th Circuit [Appeals Court],” said Aronberg, the Palm Beach County state attorney. “The three-judge panel cited it, and they smacked down her rulings, and they took her off the case, and two of the three judges were Trump appointees. You have to believe maybe she will act differently, not wanting to get put in timeout again. Don’t expect her to recuse herself, the case of a lifetime, and she went out of her way to intervene in the case last year when she shouldn’t have, and why would she take herself off voluntarily? If she goes out of bounds, expect [special counsel] Jack Smith to go to the 11th Circuit to get her removed, but I don’t think it will happen yet.”
Host Joe Scarborough agreed the appeals court would limit the harm Cannon could do to the prosecution by issuing “bizarre rulings” in the phase of the case.
RELATED: Trump is nailed ‘dead to rights’ and ‘it doesn’t matter’ why he stole nuclear secrets: Morning Joe
“If she makes the wacko rulings like last time, going back to the 11th Circuit,” he said. “I do love how it’s playing out. It’s not going to the 9th circuit, the most conservative circuit in America with Trump- appointed judges, and they reverse it and going back down to another Trump-appointed judge, and the question is how much does she want to be humiliated? Has she learned? We will see. Any bad ruling will be reversed by the 11th Circuit. The only thing here, let’s just say that somebody wanted to drag this case out to benefit Donald Trump, that is one thing completely in her power. That’s what Donald Trump wants.”
The special counsel had to know that Cannon was a possibility when he pursued the case in South Florida, but Aronberg said charging Trump there was a strategic move that potentially made a conviction more likely.
“Jack Smith filed this case in South Florida, and in part because he wanted it to be expedited,” he said. “He wanted to eliminate Trump’s arguments [that] it’s the wrong venue and tried to avoid the delays. He got Judge Cannon, and yes, she could grant the extensions and delays, and that’s Trump’s strategy. I’m not worried she will dismiss the case. The 11th Circuit has shown they will not only reverse her, but they are quick to act. They know the stakes here, and she could do something that could really hurt the prosecution, such as she could allow more Trump supporters on the jury during jury selection, and she could, if he is found guilty, she could go way below the federal sentencing guidelines and give extreme leniency. There’s ways to she could hurt the prosecution, but I agree, if she goes too far, the 11th Circuit will step in. But I don’t know if they can avoid if she delays past the 2024 election.”
Trump so far has a number of advantages with the case being prosecuted in the more politically friendly South Florida with a judge he appointed, but that poses a potential risk to Cannon if she presides over the case fairly and the former president winds up being convicted and sentenced.
“He would turn on her the same way,” said panelist Richard Haas.
News
‘What You’re Saying Just Doesn’t Make Sense’: CNN’s Dana Bash Cuts Off Jim Jordan’s Trump-Defending Rant
During an extensive interview most notable for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) refusing to stop talking and allowing host Dana Bash to fact-check him, the CNN host was finally forced to cut off the conservative lawmaker and point out he was rambling instead of answering her questions.
Asked on to discuss the 37-count federal indictment that former president Donald Trump is facing, Jordan ranted about the politicization of the Department of Justice — a central theme of hearings in the House Judiciary Committee he heads — and then launched into diatribes about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Pressed about a Trump admission on a recently revealed tape that he possessed sensitive documents that he had not declassified — a central part of the DOJ’s case — Jordan stated, “Not if he declassified it when he was President of the United States, for goodness’ sake.”
“He is saying point blank in this audio tape he did not declassify it,” Bash interjected. “What you’re saying just doesn’t make sense on its face.”
“Dana, what this truly is, Dana, is an affront to the rule of law,” Jordan attempted.
“It is an affront to the consistent application of the law,” he continued. “You have Secretary Clinton who had classified material on a server. She was not President of the United States. She was Secretary Clinton. You have that happen and nothing happens to her.”
“The only one indicted is the one who was president and did it the right way,” he later insisted. “Oh, my goodness. That is what the American people see.”
Watch a portion of the interview below or at the link:
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Former GOP Lawmaker Trashes Rep. Clay Higgins for ‘Cosplay Ridiculousness That Actually Could Spark Violence’
- News1 day ago
‘What You’re Saying Just Doesn’t Make Sense’: CNN’s Dana Bash Cuts Off Jim Jordan’s Trump-Defending Rant
- OPINION3 days ago
‘We Are Not Going to Stand for It’: McCarthy Defends Trump – Vows to Use Jim Jordan’s Committee to Target Attorney General
- OPINION8 hours ago
House Republican’s Paranoid Rant Claims Trump Indictment Is a DOJ ‘Entrapment’ Plan to ‘Imprison’ Conservatives
- News11 hours ago
Judge Aileen Cannon Faces Being ‘Publicly Humiliated’ if She Issues More ‘Wacko Rulings’: Morning Joe Panel
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM4 hours ago
‘This Is the Final Battle’: Trump Tells Followers They ‘Have To’ Protest – Some Promise to Come ‘Well-Armed’
- News3 hours ago
Haley Goes After ‘Incredibly Reckless’ Trump – While Claiming He ‘Never Got an Ounce of Credit’
- News1 hour ago
Fox News Host: ‘Maybe’ if Trump Were Running a Cocaine Ring Out of Mar-a-Lago Republicans Shouldn’t ‘Circle the Wagons’