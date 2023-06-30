News
Giuliani ‘Has Every Incentive to Spill His Guts’ in Jan. 6 Case Against Trump: Ex-Federal Prosecutor
Rudy Giuliani could prove to be a powerful witness against Donald Trump in the Jan. 6 case, and a former federal prosecutor said he had strongly compelling reasons to cooperate with special counsel Jack Smith.
The former president has already been indicted in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, and he could face similar charges in New Jersey, but The Bulwark columnist Dennis Aftergut said Trump suddenly faces a gathering threat of indictment for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss after Giuliani reportedly made a “proffer” for testimony in that investigation.
“Here’s why I think that Giuliani is indeed seeking to cooperate,” wrote Aftergut, a former federal prosecutor and currently of counsel with Lawyers for American Democracy. “First, however nonsensical Giuliani’s past thinking and public utterances have been, facing prosecution tends to focus the mind. Giuliani likely sees his freedom at risk because he was so central to Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election before January 6th.”
Giuliani and Trump pressured Arizona House speaker Rusty Bowers to reverse the certification of Joe Biden’s election win, and the former New York City mayor allegedly led the “fake electors” scheme, and Smith reportedly asked him in the proffer session about that effort and about the command center at the Willard Hotel, where Steve Bannon right-wing attorney John Eastman and others gathered on Jan. 6.
“Giuliani probably figures that at this point he owes Trump nothing,” Aftergut wrote. “Author Michael Wolff reported that in 2021, after Rudy’s over-the-top labors attacking the 2020 election, Trump gave Rudy ‘the cold shoulder,’ irked that ‘he tried to get paid for his election challenge work.’ Of all things!”
“Third, Giuliani and his lawyers surely feel the prosecutorial vise tightening on him,” Aftergut added. “Two of Nevada’s fake electors have testified before Smith’s grand jury. So has Trump campaign official Gary Michael Brown, who was reportedly connected to the fake-electors scheme, while his boss, Michael Roman, has now reportedly reached a cooperation agreement with Smith. Even Mark Meadows, Trump’s last White House chief of staff, who emailed about the need ‘to have someone coordinating the [fake] electors for states,’ is reported to have testified in Smith’s probe.”
Smith has already gotten courts to pierce attorney-client privilege to get testimony from other Trump lawyers, and it’s possible he already did so for Giuliani in a closed proceeding, and he may want to cut his own deal with the special counsel before favorable terms are pulled from the table.
“Giuliani is a target in Georgia,” Aftergut wrote. “Boy, would he love Jack Smith’s help brokering a global deal with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. To tempt prosecutors to make a deal, potential cooperators have every incentive to spill their guts. Prosecutors can use against profferors any facts they omitted.”
“Jack Smith’s prosecutorial team is a freight train barreling down the tracks at full speed, with one destination in mind: Applying the law and the facts to the person or persons atop the chain of command on January 6th,” he added. “Rudy would be smart to get out of the way.”
Biden Explains Calling Supreme Court ‘Not Normal’ While Warning to Not ‘Politicize It’
President Joe Biden on Thursday afternoon defended calling the U.S. Supreme Court “not normal,” warned expanding it would “politicize” it, and suggested conservative justices are beginning to get the message of just how strongly their legitimacy is being questioned by the American people after numerous allegations of corruption and lack of transparency.
“Do you worry that without court reform, this conservative majority is too young and too conservative? That they might do too much harm?” he was asked by MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Thursday afternoon on “Deadline: White House” in a rare in-studio interview.
“Well, I think they may do too much harm,” the President agreed. “But I think if we start the process of trying to expand the court, we’re going to politicize it maybe forever in a way that is not healthy, that you can’t get back. I think – look – I think maybe it’s just the optimist in me, I think that some on the Court are beginning to realize their legitimacy is being questioned in ways that hadn’t been questioned in the past.”
He also suggested, “maybe even the Chief Justice” has “a concern.”
Biden on MSNBC: “I think if we start the process of trying to expand the court, we’re gonna politicize it maybe forever in a way that’s not healthy.” pic.twitter.com/Gwu72kWK0l
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 29, 2023
“You said this court is ‘not normal.’ What did you mean?” Wallace asked the President.
“What I meant by that is it’s done more to unravel basic rights and basic decisions than any court in recent history, and that’s what I meant by ‘not normal.’ It’s, it’s gone out of its way to – for example, take a look at overruling Roe v. Wade. Take a look at the decision today, how it’s, how it’s ruled on a number of issues that are, have been precedent for 50, 60 years sometimes. And that’s what I meant by ‘not normal.'”
The President appeared to be referring to Court’s decision Thursday morning effectively ending affirmative action admissions programs at colleges and universities across the country.
President Biden, when asked by @NicolleDWallace what he meant when he said this Supreme Court is “not normal”:
“What I meant by that is, it’s done more to unravel basic rights and basic decisions than any court in recent history …” pic.twitter.com/5gyox9HpWu
— The Recount (@therecount) June 29, 2023
Special Counsel’s Miami Grand Jury Issues More Subpoenas: Report
Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury impaneled in Miami, Florida is continuing to issue subpoenas in its investigation into Donald Trump’s alleged unlawful removal, retention, and refusal to return classified documents, for which he currently faces a 37 federal felony indictment.
“The special counsel’s office is continuing to investigate around Donald Trump’s handling of documents after his presidency ended, multiple sources tell CNN,” the news network reports online. “That includes continued grand jury activity in Florida and inquiries of witnesses, though it is not yet clear what aspects of the investigation the prosecutors are still pushing toward.”
The New York Times adds that in “recent days,” Smith’s Florida grand jury “has issued subpoenas to a handful of people who are connected to the inquiry, those familiar with it said. While it remains unclear who received the subpoenas and the kind of information prosecutors were seeking to obtain, it is clear that the grand jury has stayed active and that investigators are digging even after a 38-count indictment was issued this month against Mr. Trump and a co-defendant, Walt Nauta, one of his personal aides.”
According to a report in The Independent, Trump could face additional charges in the classified documents case, and others may still be indicted.
“The Department of Justice is prepared to seek indictments against multiple figures in former president Donald Trump’s orbit and may yet bring additional charges against the ex-president in the coming weeks, The Independent has learned.”
“Prosecutors are now prepared to ‘stack’ an ‘additional 30 to 45 charges’ on top of the 37-count indictment brought against Mr Trump on 8 June,” The Independent adds, although that report has not currently been confirmed by other news outlets. “They would do so using evidence against the ex-president that has not yet been publicly acknowledged by the department, including other recordings prosecutors have obtained which reveal Mr Trump making incriminating statements.”
‘Pink-Elephant Paradox’: Liberal SCOTUS Justices Scorch Conservatives for ‘Ostrich-Like’ Views ‘Not Grounded in Law’
The U.S. Supreme Court handed down a decision on Thursday effectively eliminating all affirmative action admission polices at colleges and universities across the country – with the complete exception of U.S. military academies, after a request from the federal government in the form of an amicus brief. The decision was entirely along ideological lines.
“The court ruled that both programs violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution and are therefore unlawful,” NBC News reported. “The vote was 6-3 in the UNC [University of North Carolina] case and 6-2 in the Harvard case, in which liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was recused.”
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote the minority opinion, with her two fellow liberal justices, Ketanji Brown Jackson and Elena Kagan, joining. Justice Jackson also wrote a dissenting opinion, with the other two liberal justices joining.
Often, justices writing a dissenting opinion will end it with, “I respectfully dissent.” This time, both merely offered, “I dissent.”
And both dissents were scathing.
“With let-them-eat-cake obliviousness, today, the majority pulls the ripcord and announces ‘colorblindness for all’ by legal fiat,” accused Justice Jackson in her dissent. “But deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life. And having so detached itself from this country’s actual past and present experiences, the Court has now been lured into interfering with the crucial work that UNC [the University of North Carolina] and other institutions of higher learning are doing to solve America’s real-world problems.”
“No one benefits from ignorance,” she continues. “Although formal race-linked legal barriers are gone, race still matters to the lived experiences of all Americans in innumerable ways, and today’s ruling makes things worse, not better. The best that can be said of the majority’s perspective is that it proceeds (ostrich-like) from the hope that preventing consideration of race will end racism.”
Justice Jackson did not in any way hold back.
In a footnote she eviscerated Justice Clarence Thomas so completely NYU professor of law Melissa Murray highlighted it and tweeted, “911, I’d like to report a murder.”
Some excerpts from that footnote:
“Justice Thomas’s prolonged attack…responds to a dissent I did not write in order to assail an admissions program that is not the one UNC has crafted. He does not dispute any historical or present fact about the origins and continued existence of race-based disparity (nor could he), yet is somehow persuaded that these realities have no bearing on a fair assessment of ‘individual achievement’.”
“Justice Thomas’s opinion also demonstrates an obsession with race consciousness that far outstrips my or UNC’s holistic understanding that race can be a factor that affects applicants’ unique life experiences. How else can one explain his detection of ‘an organizing principle based on race,’ a claim that our society is ‘fundamentally racist,’ and a desire for Black ‘victimhood’ or racial ‘silo[s]…in this dissent’s approval of an admissions program that advances all Americans’ shared pursuit of true equality by treating race ‘on par with’ other aspects of identity…”
“The takeaway is that those who demand that no one think about race (a classic pink-elephant paradox) refuse to see, much less solve for, the elephant in the room— the race-linked disparities that continue to impede achievement of our great Nation’s full potential. Worse still, by insisting that obvious truths be ignored, they prevent our problem-solving institutions from directly addressing the real import and impact of ‘social racism’ and ‘government-imposed racism’…thereby deterring our collective progression toward becoming a society where race no longer matters.”
Justice Jackson also referenced Chief Justice Roberts’ decision to exempt military academies from this ruling.
“The Court has come to rest on the bottom-line conclusion that racial diversity in higher education is only worth potentially preserving insofar as it might be needed to prepare Black Americans and other underrepresented minorities for success in the bunker, not the boardroom (a particularly awkward place to land, in light of the history the majority opts to ignore).”
Justice Sotomayor slammed her conservative colleagues for once again ignoring stare decisis, the concept the Court should respect prior Supreme Court decisions as precedent.
“It is a disturbing feature of today’s decision that the Court does not even attempt to make the extraordinary showing required by stare decisis. The Court simply moves the goalposts, upsetting settled expectations and throwing admissions programs nationwide into turmoil. In the end, however, it is clear why the Court is forced to change the rules of the game to reach its desired outcome.”
Ultimately, she concludes: “Today, this Court stands in the way and rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress. It holds that race can no longer be used in a limited way in college admissions to achieve such critical benefits. In so holding, the Court cements a superficial rule of colorblindness as a constitutional principle in an endemically segregated society where race has always mattered and continues to matter. The Court subverts the constitutional guarantee of equal protection by further entrenching racial inequality in education, the very foundation of our democratic government and pluralistic society. Because the Court’s opinion is not grounded in law or fact and contravenes the vision of equality embodied in the Fourteenth Amendment, I dissent.”
The cases are: Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, and Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. University of North Carolina et al.
