Former Secretary of State and CIA Chief Slams Trump for Not ‘Protecting America’s Soldiers’
Donald Trump’s Secretary of State and CIA Director, Mike Pompeo, highly criticized his former boss over his classified documents scandal on Tuesday, just hours before the ex-president will be arraigned in a 37-federal felony count indictment.
A former U.S. Congressman from Kansas and former Army Captain who holds a Harvard Law degree and earned his bachelor’s at the U.S. Military Academy, Pompeo also spent years in the military-industrial complex. He is a highly-partisan religious right conservative who declined to run for president in 2024.
Pompeo told Fox News that Donald Trump’s actions surrounding the hundreds of classified documents he is accused of unlawfully retaining and refusing to return is “inconsistent with protecting America’s soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines.”
“Two things I think are both true at this point,” Pompeo told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, as The Daily Caller reported. “First, if the allegations are true, and there’s lots of indications that they are, President Trump had classified documents where he shouldn’t have had them and then, when given the opportunity to return them, he chose not to do that for whatever reason. That’s just – Brian, you talked about me having classified documents, I handled thousands and thousands of them during my time in Congress and as CIA Director and Secretary of State.”
Pompeo did try to give Trump an out, suggesting taking the documents was a mistake.
“I suppose we can all make mistakes and get them to the wrong place, but when somebody identifies that, you gotta turn them in. So that’s just inconsistent with protecting America’s soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines and if the allegations are true, some of these were pretty serious, important documents. So that’s wrong,” he concluded.
Pompeo joins former Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, and former top Trump defender, his ex-Attorney General Bill Barr, both of whom have in recent days highly criticized their former boss’s decisions surrounding the classified documents.
Watch below or at this link.
Mike Pompeo hammers Trump on Fox: “Trump had classified docs when he shouldn’t have had them, and when given the opportunity to return them he chose not to do that .. That’s inconsistent with protecting America’s soldiers .. some of these were pretty serious, important docs.” pic.twitter.com/BXVTVPBvnt
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 13, 2023
Fox News Freaks Out After Inflation Drops to Lowest Level in Two Years
Americans got more good economic news on Tuesday, as inflation dropped even more than expected, to 4% on the year. For the average consumer, that means the price increases everyone’s faced – from gas, eggs and other groceries, clothing, and more, are coming back in line to normal.
In fact, inflation has now dropped 11 months in a row, to the lowest point in two years.
That’s on top of continued near-historically low unemployment across every demographic, massive jobs creation – 13 million jobs under President Biden. Experts say under President Biden the U.S.’s economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic has been the strongest worldwide.
Fox News didn’t see it that way.
Fox News Business host Maria Bartiromo, once a straight-news journalist, invited onto her show to discuss the economic news a Republican Congressman who is not an economist, but a pharmacist.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA0, whose track record reportedly includes pushing legislation and policy that would personally benefit him financially, at least once without making any expected disclosure, had a lot to say about the drop in inflation.
“Well, we will also hear from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen today,” Bartiromo announced. “Representative Earl Buddy Carter, talk to us about what you’re expecting there because the Treasury Secretary, when we first started seeing this spike in inflation, said it was transitory. What are your thoughts on how she’ll explain where we’re going from here?”
Bartiromo correctly notes that Treasury Secretary Yellen, and many other top economists predicted inflation would be short-lived, but a few things got in the way, including Russia’s unlawful attack on Ukraine, and massive supply-chain issues. Two years ago, shortly after taking office, President Biden created a supply chain task force, which has successfully improved how America moves goods.
“Well,” Rep. Carter began, “I’m sure she will make it out to be as as good as she can. But at the same time, we are far from out of trouble here. Yes, I agree. The Fed may pause next this month and may not raise interest rates, but that doesn’t mean they’re not going to raise them back in July.”
The Fed is fully expected to pause its interest rate increases, which are the main reason why inflation has dropped so significantly. And yes, it is currently expected to increase them in July.
Another reason inflation has dropped is the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act.
“It’s been 10 months since President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act,” author and former White House aide Keith Boykin noted Tuesday. “The bill passed Congress without a single Republican vote. And new data shows that inflation has been cut in half since last year.”
“We’ve still got some serious problems in our economy. The labor shortage,” Carter complained. “Last night I had dinner with a group of engineers and they were telling me, we need help. We need engineers. One company said they had 1700 employees, they’d hire 200 today if they could find them.”
Republicans continue to make it difficult for people some sectors of workers to get jobs, like immigrants. After Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation making it illegal to assist any undocumented worker, many fled the state. Republican leaders had to beg them to stay.
“We still got high interest rates,” Carter continued. “In the lobby this morning. I was talking to a young lady who said, ‘You know, I wanted to buy a new car, but I just can’t afford it right now.'”
“So high inflation, interest rates, those are the type of things that we’ve still got to work on in this economy. And you know, Janet Yellen will paint a pretty picture. Yes, I’m sure but I’m not sure I believe.”
Watch below or at this link.
here’s Maria Bartiromo and Rep. Buddy Carter searching for reasons to criticize Biden over new data showing inflation at its lowest reading in well over 2 years pic.twitter.com/pTca2M5Wdh
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2023
‘They Never Say He’s Innocent’: Morning Joe Pinpoints Crucial Weakness in GOP’s Trump Defense
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called out Republicans for defending Donald Trump from allegations that he took classified materials from the White House and improperly stashed them at Mar-a-Lago, but he noticed that they always stop short of saying that he’s innocent.
The twice-impeached former president was indicted last week on 37 counts related to the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice, but the “Morning Joe” host said Trump’s GOP allies made a crucial omission when they defended him.
“They’re not answering the question,” he said. “They answer, well, what do you think about Joe Biden’s Corvette, is what he said. Then Lindsey Graham was [like], ‘Well, the Republicans are very concerned, the Republicans want to know’ — he always talks — he talks about the Republicans. Lindsey knows that his golf partner has committed a multitude of crimes. Lindsey deals with this stuff on the Armed Services Committee, he knows better.”
“Listen to what they say,” Scarborough added. “They never — this is what was brought up last night on Fox. They never say he didn’t commit these crimes, they never say he’s an innocent man. No Billy Joel singing out there, they never say it. That’s because he’s guilty, he’s guilty in all these counts. They know he’s guilty in all these counts.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Fox News Host: ‘Maybe’ if Trump Were Running a Cocaine Ring Out of Mar-a-Lago Republicans Shouldn’t ‘Circle the Wagons’
A Fox News host is declaring when it might be acceptable for Republicans to consider not defending Donald Trump.
Jesse Watters, the co-host of Fox News’ “The Five,” on Monday claimed the entire situation of Trump’s classified document haul all boils down to just “a piece of paper,” and said point-blank the only reason Republicans “maybe” should not protect the ex-president would be if he were running a cocaine ring out of Mar-a-Lago.
Watters deemed the hundreds of documents designated classified, secret, and top secret, which Donald Trump allegedly unlawfully removed from the White House, retained, and refused to return, even after being asked to by the National Archives, even after being sent a subpoena, and even after the FBI was forced to send a team to retrieve them via a search and seizure warrant, merely just paper.
Those pieces of paper include state, defense, and nuclear secrets.
“The classified documents that former President Donald Trump is accused of mishandling appear to have included some of the most sensitive intelligence within the U.S. government – information so secretive that only top leaders, including the president, have access to it,” US News reported last week.
“Republicans need to get their act together,” Watters warned, despite the large number of House Republicans going to bat for Trump, and most of the GOP 2024 presidential candidates at least suggesting he should not have been indicted.
“And they better circled the wagons,” around Trump, Watters said.
“If he had cocaine in those boxes that were stacked up in the ballroom,” at Mar-a-Lago, referring to the damning photographs that were included as evidence in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s 37-count criminal indictment of Trump, “then maybe, if he’s running a cocaine ring out of Mar-a-Lago, maybe they don’t circle the wagons.”
Watch below or at this link.
Watters: Republicans better circle the wagons. If he had cocaine in those boxes that were stacked up in the ballroom then maybe if he’s running a cocaine ring out of mar-a-lago, maybe they don’t circle the wagons pic.twitter.com/PxTDs29vNl
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 12, 2023
