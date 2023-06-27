OPINION
DeSantis Continues to Convince New Hampshire It Does Not Want to Be Florida
GOP governor Ron DeSantis, running for president but struggling to get out from under Donald Trump’s poll numbers, is spending a few days in New Hampshire where he once again tried to convince Republicans in the Granite State they should want to be just like Florida.
His “Make America Florida” campaign is not translating well to New Hampshire.
“At his first town-hall event in New Hampshire, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida talked on Tuesday about illegal immigration in Texas, crime in Chicago, disorder on the streets of San Francisco and the wonders of nearly every aspect of Florida — a state he mentioned about 80 times,” The New York Times reports. “Roughly an hour into the event, Mr. DeSantis finally got around to saying ‘New Hampshire.'”
At a town hall, candidates get asked questions, and generally are expected to answer them.
And while “DeSantis’s comments seemed to especially resonate when he connected his actions at home to issues of importance to New Hampshire residents, like the flood of fentanyl and other deadly drugs into their communities,” The Times notes, “his self-confident lecture about his record as Florida’s governor left the distinct impression that he believes Republican voters need what he is offering them more than he is interested in what he could learn from their questions.”
Questions, like one from a teenager who did not get his question answered, but instead got interrogated up front: “Are you in high school?” was DeSantis’ initial, rapid-fire response.
The teen, who answered yes, said he goes to school in nearby Vermont but lives in New Hampshire, and came to see the Florida governor.
“Do you believe that Trump violated the peaceful transfer of power, a key principle of American democracy that we must uphold?” the student asked.
“Well, thank you for the question,” DeSantis replied, after asking if he was a student. “So, here’s what I know. If this election is about Biden’s failures, and our vision for the future, we are going to win. If it’s about re-litigating things that happened two, three years ago, we’re going to lose. And so I can tell you this. I can tell you this. I can point you to Tallahassee, Florida on, I believe, January 5, 2023. We had a transition of power from my first administration to my second ’cause I won re-election in a historic fashion and at the end of the day, you know, we need to win, and we need to get this done.”
“So I wasn’t anywhere near Washington that day. I have nothing to do with what happened that day,” the Florida governor declared. “Obviously, I didn’t enjoy seeing, you know, what would happen, but we’ve got to go forward on this stuff. We cannot be looking backwards and be mired in the past.”.
Joe Walsh, the former Republican and former U.S. Congressman from Illinois, blasted DeSantis — not his response, but DeSantis himself.
Literally pointing to the video of DeSantis on Twitter, Walsh wrote: “What a chickenshit. Not at all a profile in courage.”
HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte also weighed in, saying, “Is it that hard to say: I would never attempt a coup. Coups are un-American and wrong and a crime.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), when asked if Donald Trump violated the peaceful transfer of power on January 6th:
“I wasn’t anywhere near Washington that day. I have nothing to do with what happened that day. Obviously, I didn’t enjoy seeing what happened.” pic.twitter.com/386NGQ87qk
— The Recount (@therecount) June 27, 2023
On Monday, Politico reported, “in the month since DeSantis formally entered the presidential race, he’s stumbled in the first-in-the-nation primary state.”
“He got dragged into a tit-for-tat endorsement battle with Trump that generated some media attention but little measurable increase in support. His first visit to the state as a presidential candidate drew more headlines for what he didn’t do — take questions from voters — than the retail politicking he did. And that’s on top of polls that had already swung back in Trump’s favor.”
Indeed, DeSantis continues to get slammed in the New Hampshire polls. The latest, from St. Anselm, puts Trump at 47% and DeSantis at 19% – a 10-point drop from late March, when DeSantis came in with 29% to Trump’s 42%.
It gets worse for the Florida governor.
“The New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women released a statement Thursday slamming DeSantis for planning an event at the same time as their annual fundraising lunch — an event Trump is headlining. The group asked him to reschedule,” Politico notes.
“’It has always been a New Hampshire hallmark to be considerate when scheduling events,’ the group’s events director, Christine Peters, said in a statement. ‘To have a candidate come in and distract from the most special event [the women’s group] holds in the year is unprecedented.’”
Politico spoke to “an adviser to a rival candidate granted anonymity to speak freely.”
“If there’s one thing you don’t do in New Hampshire, it’s piss off the grassroots women,” they said. “Don’t mess with them, they remember everything. Rookie move.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
Wokeness Did Not Doom the Titan Sub, No Matter What Conservatives Say
This week, the world has been following the saga of the OceanGate Titan sub, lost at sea while on a trip to see the remains of the Titanic. As it increasingly looks like those on board are dead—especially as a debris field has been found near the Titanic, and oxygen is believed to have run out hours ago—conservatives are pinning the blame on their favorite target: wokeness.
“Wokeness killed the people on that submarine. Let that sink in. They died because the woke CEO said he wouldn’t hire 50 year-old white men who knew how to command submarines and would rather train others. And the CEO died too. That’s the next level of ‘go woke, go broke’,” political strategist Joey Mannarino tweeted Thursday morning.
Wokeness killed the people on that submarine.
Let that sink in.
They died because the woke CEO said he wouldn’t hire 50 year-old white men who knew how to command submarines and would rather train others.
And the CEO died too.
That’s the next level of “go woke, go broke”.
— Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) June 22, 2023
It’s worth noting that the pilot of the Titan sub was the CEO of OceanGate, Stockton Rush, who is 61 and white—not that it necessarily matters. But Mannarino’s not alone; similar posts have been shared by many of the usual right-wing suspects. The claims of “wokeness” dooming the Titan sub come from a resurfaced interview that’s gone viral in the rightosphere. In the clip, Rush says that other private submarine operators are “50-year-old white guys”, usually with military submarine experience.
The CEO of OceanGate, which is operating the missing Titanic tourist submarine, explains that the company didn’t want to hire any experienced “50 year old white guys” because they weren’t “inspirational.” pic.twitter.com/kxXkhBn7oL
— Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) June 21, 2023
“I wanted our team to be younger, to be inspirational. And I’m not going to inspire a 16-year-old to go pursue marine technology, But a 25-year-old… sub pilot or platform operator or one of our techs can be inspirational. So we’ve really tried to get very intelligent, motivated younger individuals involved,” Rush says.
Putting aside the fact that most people railing against diverse hiring practices seem to always assume that diverse hiring is merely looking for the first person who comes through the door rather than anyone with experience—OceanGate is not exactly a bastion of diversity. As the Daily Dot points out, the top five leaders of the company are all older, white men.
But all that is a distraction. There’s a very clear reason why the Titan sub was lost and is likely doomed: OceanGate fired their safety guy. David Lochridge was hired in 2015, but complained about the design of the submarine. Lochridge pointed out that the carbon fiber material used to build the hull was likely insufficient to withstand the pressure given how deep Rush wanted to go in the vessel. Submarine hulls are usually made with high-strength steel. Since the carbon fiber was an unusual choice, Lochridge wanted to put the hull through destructive testing to make sure it was safe, but this request was refused, with higher ups telling him it was impossible to perform tests like he wanted, according to CNN.
CNN spoke to another person at OceanGate who questioned the safety of the hull, who spoke to the outlet on terms of anonymity. He said that the hull was only five inches thick, when engineers wanted it to be seven inches thick.
Another point of failure Lochridge pointed out was the viewport. Though OceanGate bragged that the Titan sub had the “largest viewport of any deep diving submersible,” according to National World, The New Republic reported that the material used for the viewport was only certified for a depth of 1,300 meters. The water pressure is much greater at the 4,000 meters that OceanGate wanted to take the sub to, but the company allegedly refused to pay for a window that could withstand the pressure at that depth.
Other elements of the design showed that OceanGate didn’t seem to take submarine building as seriously as it should. Much has been made about the off-brand video game controller used to pilot the submarine. But also, the ballast system was jerryrigged: CBS journalist David Pogue told the BBC that construction pipes were used as ballast. If those inside the Titan sub wanted to surface, they would all move to one side of the submarine, causing it to tip, and the pipes would roll off shelves to lighten the load.
In the interests of brevity, I’ll stop here in laying out the various technical problems with the sub. But at this point it’s clear that “wokeness” had nothing to do with the tragedy. If one wants to blame a cultural phenomenon, a more reasonable target would be the “move fast, break things” ethos first laid out by Mark Zuckerberg. Had OceanGate followed the standards of the private submersible industry, instead of attempting to reinvent the wheel, they’d likely have been fine. How do I know? Rush himself revealed the reason in a 2018 interview with Smithsonian Magazine.
“There hasn’t been an injury in the commercial sub industry in over 35 years. It’s obscenely safe, because they have all these regulations. But it also hasn’t innovated or grown—because they have all these regulations,” Rush said.
Perhaps those regulations are a good thing.
Featured image of the Titanic wreckage by Joseph Mischyshyn, used under the creative commons license.
No, Elon Musk, ‘Cis’ Is Not a Slur
Twitter owner Elon Musk just announced that he considers “cis” and “cisgender” slurs. Usage of these terms on Twitter may result in suspension, he said. But, it may shock you to know, Musk is wrong. “Cis” and “cisgender” are not slurs, and the efforts to paint them as such come from anti-transgender activists.
“Repeated, targeted harassment against any account will cause the harassing accounts to receive, at minimum, temporary suspensions. The words ‘cis” or “cisgender’ are considered slurs on this platform,” Musk tweeted Tuesday evening.
Repeated, targeted harassment against any account will cause the harassing accounts to receive, at minimum, temporary suspensions.
The words “cis” or “cisgender” are considered slurs on this platform.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023
But “cisgender” and “cis” isn’t a slur—it’s merely the opposite of “trans.” “Cis-” is a standard latin prefix, meaning “on this side of.” It’s particularly common in geography, where it just means the same side as the speaker. For example, the region between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea is called “Cisjordan”—”Transjordan” means east of the Jordan River, and was used as the name of a British protectorate in 1921. In chemistry, “cis-” is also used to talk about chemical compounds have atoms or groups that exist on the same side of a plane of symmetry.
“Cis-” was first used in regards to sexuality in a 1914 German book on sexology, however the word “cisgender” was first coined in 1994 on Usenet by Dana Defosse. Defosse at the time was a graduate student, and in an February 2023 article for Huffington Post, she said she was working on a paper about the health of trans teens. She needed a term for the opposite of transgender, and looked to chemistry for inspiration, and landed on “cisgender.”
“It seemed like a no-brainer. I had no idea that hitting ‘enter’ on that post would start an etymological time bomb ticking,” she wrote.
The term (and its sister term cissexual—the opposite of the then-common term “transsexual”) was popularized in the 2007 book Whipping Girl by artist and activist Julia Serano, and “cisgender” eventually entered the Oxford English Dictionary in 2015.
Critics like Musk often say they object to being “labelled,” but people are labelled every day, and it’s not always a value judgement. Hell, “man” or “woman” are labels, and Musk would likely not object to being called a “man.”
Defosse and others point out that those calling “cis” or “cisgender” a slur usually object on grounds of “I’m not cis, I’m normal,” defeating the whole purpose of the value-neutral term. Or in other words, as Twitter user @JinkiesJerrica puts it, “transphobic bigots say ‘cis is a slur’ because they have always used ‘trans’ as a slur”.
transphobic bigots say “cis is a slur” because they have always used “trans” as a slur
also, “cis” isn’t a slur because cisgender people aren’t discriminated against legally, institutionally or socially, on the basis of being cisgender https://t.co/tqox3KnVJ8
— The Hottest Jerrica You Know 😘 (@JinkiesJerrica) June 21, 2023
But as “trans” isn’t a slur, “cis” isn’t either. They’re mere descriptors, with clear linguistic pedigrees—and above all, they’re just plain useful terms when you’re talking about trans issues. It’s the very same issue Defosse ran into in 1994; if we can’t use the word she helpfully coined—what else is there?
Some go for “biological women/men,” but, last time I checked, transgender people are, in fact, biological creatures, just like cisgender people. (I will happily retract this if it turns out that all transgender people are revealed to be, and have always been, robots created in factories out of silicon and steel.)
“Genetic women/men” is another proposed option. After all, we’re taught in high school that men have XY chromosomes and women have XX. But as it turns out, biology is messy. Between 0.02% and 0.05% of people are born intersex—meaning that their sexual characteristics don’t neatly fit into “boy” or “girl”. Some women are born with XY chromosomes, but the male characteristics aren’t expressed—and some women in this situation can even give birth, according to a study by Claus Højbjerg Gravholt, a clinical professor in the Department of Clinical Medicine of Aarhus University.
Just use “cis.” It’s the easiest and clearest way to make the distinction. I’m cis and I’m proud—at least, as proud as one can be over something that I had absolutely nothing to do with and face absolutely zero oppression over.
People Are Fighting Back Against Politicians’ Homophobia
As homophobic and transphobic rhetoric ramps up as the far-right tries to pin society’s problems on LGBTQ people, it’s looking like people beyond the GOP’s base are fighting back.
On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis claimed that the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Pride Night celebration Friday was a bust.
“The virtually empty stadium for the game itself was a powerful image – Americans are fed up with the nonsense and are fighting back,” DeSantis wrote. And though an estimated 2,000 people turned out protest the inclusion of LGBTQ activist group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, photos of a nearly empty stadium didn’t show the true story. Those pictures were taken about an hour before the game started.
Good on the thousands who showed up at Dodger Stadium to protest this anti-Catholic hate group.
The virtually empty stadium for the game itself was a powerful image – Americans are fed up with the nonsense and are fighting back.https://t.co/Caabq9rNlO
— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) June 17, 2023
In fact, the Dodgers sold just over 49,000 tickets—about 87% of the stadium’s total capacity, and 1,200 more than the average Dodgers home game, according to Queerty.
Or, take the town of Grand Haven, Michigan. Though the town is conservative, and local groups opposed the town’s first ever Pride festival, the city council unanimously approved the plan. Though the event was expected to draw 500 people, according to the Associated Press, about 4,000 came. Even before the event, organizers raised almost double the amount of money they were hoping for and three times the number of vendors expected signed up for the event.
Attempts by Republican politicians to ban drag shows and gender-affirming care have recently been struck down in court. Earlier this month, a Trump-appointed judge struck down a Tennessee law that would have banned drag shows in public where children are present. U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker ruled the ban unconstitutional, saying it violated the First Amendment. Parker added that the law’s stated intent of protecting children from indecency was likely unnecessary, due to the existence of anti-obscenity laws, Newsweek reported.
Florida’s ban on gender-affirming care was also struck down this month, according to the AP. U.S. Circuit Judge Robert Hinkle, appointed by former President Bill Clinton, sided for the parents of transgender children, ruling that there was no reason to deny treatment.
“Gender identity is real. The record makes this clear,” he said, adding that those who think gender is a choice “tend to disapprove all things transgender and so oppose medical care that supports a person’s transgender existence.”
“The treatment will affect the patients themselves, nobody else,” Hinkle said, “and will cause the defendants no harm.”
