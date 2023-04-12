News
‘This Is Very Serious’: Judge Sanctions Fox News, Likely to Appoint ‘Special Master’ in Dominion $1.6 Billion Lawsuit
A Delaware judge delivered a damning rebuke to attorneys for Fox News on Wednesday, and warned he is likely to appoint a “special master” to ensure evidence is submitted to Dominion Voting Systems, just one day after he repeatedly admonished the right-wing media conglomerate’s lawyers for withholding critical information in the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit.
Judge Eric Davis also announced he likely will conduct an investigation to determine if Fox News attorneys withheld evidence in the trial, slated to begin next week on Monday, The New York Times reports.
“The rebuke came after lawyers for Dominion, which is suing for defamation, revealed a number of instances in which Fox’s lawyers had not turned over evidence in a timely manner. That evidence included recordings of the Fox News host Maria Bartiromo talking with former President Donald J. Trump’s lawyers, Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, which Dominion said had been turned over only a week ago.”
Judge Davis ordered Fox News to “do everything they can” to make any witnesses Dominion needed for depositions available, adding, “it will be at a cost to Fox.”
One of those witnesses could be Rupert Murdoch, the Chairman of Fox Corporation.
Judge Davis “also said he would very likely appoint a special master to investigate Fox’s handling of discovery of documents and the question of whether Fox had inappropriately withheld details about Rupert Murdoch’s role as a corporate officer of Fox News,” The Times adds.
Attorneys for Dominion on Tuesday raised the issue that Fox News was late to nail down exactly who are considered corporate officers of Fox News, “which is critical to discovery procedures in civil litigation,” The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple had reported in a series of live tweets during the pre-trial hearing.
“We have been litigating based upon this false premise that Rupert Murdoch wasn’t an officer of Fox News,” a Dominion lawyer told Judge Davis on Wednesday, noting they would have conducted far wider discovery had that fact been made earlier.
In a stunning move, only on Sunday did Fox News attorneys finally notify Dominion that Murdoch should be added to the short list of official corporate officers. Dominion’s attorneys told the judge that adding Murdoch at the last minute was problematic, because they had not conducted discovery interviews with the media magnate.
“You have a credibility problem,” Judge Davis warned Fox News attorneys on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Davis “said he was very concerned that there had been ‘misrepresentations to the court.'”
“This is very serious,” he also said.
Image: Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock
Sarah Sanders Asks Applicants to Write 500 Words on What They Admire About Her Most While Applying for a State Board Job
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is asking applicants to serve on state boards and commissions to write explanations of what they admire about her leadership most, reported the Arkansas Times on Tuesday.
“Looking to serve your state in some official capacity? First, kiss the ring,” wrote Austin Bailey. “The application form you must fill out to be considered for a post on state boards and commissions includes this question: ‘What is an accomplishment of the Governor’s that you admire the most?'”
As Bailey noted, this portion of the questionnaire allows a full 500 words — which is twice the length of the question, “What book have you read that would best define your life and why?”
This questionnaire was first flagged by Nate Bell, a former Republican member of the Arkansas Legislature who now characterizes himself as a “politically homeless conservatarian” and compared Sanders’ hiring practices to that of a “banana republic.”
Sanders, who previously served as former President Donald Trump’s White House Press Secretary and emerged back onto the national stage with a response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address described by one analyst as “dystopian,” has been a frequent source of controversy.
She recently signed a measure in Arkansas to turbocharge school privatization while imposing a version of Florida’s infamous “Don’t Say Gay” law in classrooms.
‘You Have a Credibility Problem’: Judge Scorches Fox News Lawyer in Pre-Trial Hearing – Report
A judge blasted a Fox News attorney in a pre-trial hearing of Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the right-wing cable channel, essentially accusing the defense of blocking access to information in the case.
Tuesday’s blowup happened when Dominion’s attorneys raised the issue that Fox News was late to nail down exactly who are considered corporate officers of Fox News, “which is critical to discovery procedures in civil litigation,” The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple reports in a series of tweets.
Fox News submitted the names of Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Joe Dorrego, and President/Executive Editor Jay Wallace.
But on Easter Sunday Fox News added Rupert Murdoch, the Chairman of Fox Corporation to the list. Dominion’s attorneys told the judge that adding Murdoch at the last minute was problematic, because they had not conducted discovery interviews with Murdoch since he wasn’t listed as a corporate officer.
“From the beginning of this suit, said the Dominion lawyer, they have been blocked from securing key discovery documents relating to Rupert Murdoch,” Wemple adds.
“This alone has meant that we are missing a whole bunch of Rupert Murdoch documents alone that we otherwise would have been entitled to,” Dominion’s lawyer told the judge. “And yet they didn’t tell us this for two years and we would ask at a minimum that by tonight or tomorrow morning that they could give us an explanation because it is very troubling that this is where we are.”
Wemple adds that “Judge Davis told a Fox lawyer, ‘You have a credibility problem’ and ‘I need to be comfortable that when you make representations to me, that they’re true.’ This wrinkle could have affected his previous rulings in the case and concluded, ‘Okay, all right — we’ll deal with it.'”
Last week The Washington Post’s Jeremy Barr tweeted how Dominion had been trying to get Rupert Murdoch and his son, Fox Corporation executive chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch, to testify.
In a letter to the judge, Dominion is re-iterating their belief that Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch should be compelled to testify, after Fox excluded the executives from their list of available witnesses in a letter yesterday. pic.twitter.com/G3IWhKEnBW
— Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) April 5, 2023
At The Washington Post Tuesday afternoon, Barr reports Judge Davis “barred Fox from arguing to the jury that there was news value in broadcasting the claims of election fraud made by Trump lawyers in fall 2020. If such a suggestion is made in court, ‘I would have to tell the jury that newsworthiness is not a defense to defamation,’ Davis said.”
Trial attorney Max Kennerly appeared to mock the Fox News attorney in response to Wemple’s tweet: “On the eve of trial, after two years of denying it, Fox News’ lawyers suddenly disclosed that one of the corporate officers of Fox News is a guy named ‘Rupert Murdoch.’ It was an oopsie, an oversight, anybody could’ve overlooked that Rupert dude. Uh huh. Sure.”
Image by RosieTulips via Flickr and a CC license
Alvin Bragg Sues Jim Jordan to Stop ‘Brazen and Unconstitutional’ Interference in Trump Hush Money Payoff Case
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has filed a 50-page lawsuit in federal court against Jim Jordan to stop the House Republican Judiciary Chairman from interfering with his ongoing prosecution of Donald Trump.
Bragg and his attorneys have repeatedly warned Jordan and his committee members they have no constitutional oversight authority over an elected state or county official. For weeks Jordan has been attacking Bragg, especially after a grand jury handed down a 34-charge felony indictment against the ex-president in its probe of hush money payoffs to an adult film star and another woman, and his apparent subsequent attempts to hide those payments to protect his presidential campaign.
The final straw appears to have been Chairman Jordan issuing a subpoena to Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office hired by Bragg’s predecessor, Cy Vance, to lead the prosecution of Donald Trump. Pomerantz and another prosecutor, Carey Dunne, resigned in protest when it appeared Bragg did not want to pursue the case against Trump.
“The 50-page suit, filed in federal court in the Southern District of New York, accuses Mr. Jordan of a ‘brazen and unconstitutional attack’ on the prosecution of Mr. Trump and a ‘transparent campaign to intimidate and attack’ the district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg,” The Times reports. Bragg is attempting to block Pomerantz from testifying.
Pomerantz has stated he strongly believes Trump committed numerous crimes, and that a jury would have no trouble convicting him.
Jordan has claimed the prosecution of Trump is political, and pointed to Pomerantz’s statements in an illogical and apparent attempt to try to discredit Pomerantz.
“Mr. Pomerantz and Mr. Dunne were primarily focused on whether Mr. Trump had fraudulently inflated the value of his assets, but Mr. Bragg was not confident in their case,” The Times adds. “After they left, he and his aides began focusing on a hush-money payment made to a porn star, Stormy Daniels, during the 2016 campaign.”
Jordan’s Committee Members have not even tried to hide their animus against the Manhattan District Attorney. Far-right GOP Rep. Andy Biggs Monday on social media said, “If Bragg can spend resources indicting President Trump, he should be able to address the soaring crime in NYC.”
Jordan is hosting a field trip to New York City next week to hold a hearing allegedly on crime in New York City, which he falsely claims is dramatically increasing.
