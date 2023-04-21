News
Retired SCOTUS Justice Breyer Stands Up for Embattled Clarence Thomas – Critics Are Not Impressed
Critics are responding to retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer‘s remarks voicing support for his embattled “friend,” Justice Clarence Thomas, who allegedly hid possibly millions of dollars of luxury gifts over the course of decades from a billionaire conservative megadonor.
Justice Thomas, according to investigations from ProPublica, wrongly and possibly unlawfully did not disclose at least hundreds of thousands of dollars of travel on private planes and a yacht, vacations at the billionaire’s homes, clothing, and food. He also failed to disclose that same billionaire, who reportedly has ties to organizations with business before the court, purchased Thomas’ mother’s home for an elevated price, allowing her to stay in the home rent free.
Breyer, at a federal circuit court conference in Boston, told attendees when asked that Justice Thomas is “a friend of mine” and a “man of integrity,” as he also denounced efforts to strengthen ethics standards for the nation’s top jurists, according to Bloomberg Law.
“As far as I’m concerned, I sat next to him on the bench for 28 years. I like him. He’s a friend of mine. I’ve never seen him do anything underhanded or say anything underhanded,” Breyer said.
“’My personal point of view is he’s a man of integrity,’ Breyer told attendees at the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit event.”
The event coincidentally was held the same day as U.S. Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin sent a strongly-worded invitation to Chief Justice John Roberts, urging him to formally testify before the Committee on the “decade-long” ethics challenges the Supreme Court justices have created.
PBS NewsHour Supreme Court analyst Marcia Coyle interviewed Breyer on stage, and asked about Supreme Court ethics.
“Breyer acknowledged that the justices can make mistakes, but pushed back on the criticism that the Supreme Court does nothing on ethics,” Bloomberg reports. “Breyer said if an issue comes up, he views it as ‘whatever applies to all the judges applies to me.’”
Breyer apparently pushed back against a code of ethics for the Supreme Court, noting that if a justice recuses themself, unlike lower courts, there is no justice who can take their place.
Critics are blasting Justice Breyer for playing defense for the challenged Thomas.
The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal asked, “what was Breyer gonna say?”
Mockingly, he offered this sardonic response: “I sat next to him for 28 years and, man, the stories I could tell. Crazy stuff, man. We’d be hearing a case and he’d lean over and say ‘That litigant they’re paid for this watch. It’s nice. I can hook you up.’ Crazy stuff.”
“I thought about telling somebody, maybe the chief, about all the underhanded stuff I saw Thomas do while sitting in open court,” added Mystal, continuing to pretend to quote Breyer. “But I didn’t. Maybe that was wrong, I don’t know. But the truth of the matter is: the watch really was very nice.”
MSNBC columnist and editor James Downie offered this insight into Justice Breyer: “A reminder that, while on the court, Breyer was one of three justices to trade individual stocks. Even Thomas doesn’t do that, so far as we know. And Breyer failed to recuse himself in multiple cases where he owned stock in one of the parties,: he wrote, pointing to a report from the nonpartisan group Fix the Court.
“The problem with Supreme Court justices, both current and former, is that their prestige and power all flows from the false perception that the Supreme Court is a noble institution that isn’t run by partisan hacks,” said Vox’s Ian Millhiser, who has written two books on the Supreme Court.
“I’ll say this for Breyer: He’s really strengthened my suspicion that the rot is institutional and that we should be prepared to learn that other Justices have corrupt arrangements with the plutocratic class,” offered attorney and writer Luppe B. Lupin.
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance wrote: “I’d like to cross examine the witness to get his opinion on each item that has come to light: vacations, house sales, failures to disclosure, income claimed from closed businesses. Are these all okay? Still a man of integrity? Asking for a concerned country.”
Writer and editor Jay Willis blasted Breyer: “Even if condemnation of Thomas is too much to expect from Breyer, even a simple ‘the allegations are very serious and I hope my colleagues or the Senate take steps to protect the Court’s integrity’ would be a million times better than this treacly horseshit.”
News
Matt Taibbi Could Face Years in Prison Over ‘False and Misleading’ Testimony Suggests House Democrat
A House Democrat has threatened journalist Matt Taibbi with imprisonment over his testimony before Congress last month in connection with the Twitter Files.
Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) in a letter to Taibbi alleges his March 9 testimony before the House Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on Weaponization “has since been revealed to be false and misleading.”
Plaskett’s threat to imprison a journalist drew instant rebuke and at least one call for her to resign.
“Lawmakers should not be sending these kinds of letters to journalists. Ironic this is from a ‘weaponization’ committee member,” media journalist and former Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter tweeted.
The Intercept’s Ryan Grim tweeted: “Dem Rep. Stacey Plaskett is threatening @mtaibbi with prison over his Twitter Files testimony. The testimony is actually accurate-though she’s referring to an error in a tweet that’s been corrected. That’s beside the point: To call for a reporter to be jailed is beyond the pale.”
Grim in a reply called for the congresswoman’s resignation.
“She should resign from Congress for this and at minimum should be removed from the committee. The press is not the enemy of the people and threatening reporters with prison — especially as we work to free Evan in Moscow — is reckless and dangerous,” he tweeted.
The letter, addressed March 13, cites an error Taibbi admitted to during an April 6 appearance on the Medhi Hasan Show on MSNBC among his chief transgressions.
“During that interview, Mr. Hasan pointed out that your March 9 tweet added a parenthetical [A] to the acronym CIS, changing the meaning of the term from ‘Center for Internet Security’ —a private organization —to ‘Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency,” Plaskett’s letter said.
“This mistake is important because, by adding an ‘A,’ you weren’t making a harmless spelling error. Rather, you were alleging that CISA – a government entity—was working with the EIP to have posts removed from social media. When presented with this misinformation, you acknowledged that you had made ‘an error’ by intentionally altering the acronym CIS and you subsequently deleted your erroneous tweet.”
She further alleged the Griftopia author’s reporting to be “rife with numerous other false or misleading claims.”
“I would like to provide you with an opportunity to correct the hearing record to ensure accuracy in a congressional hearing and so that the public and their representatives are not misled,” her letter said.
News
Judge Smacks Down Trump in Scathing Memo: Show Up for Trial or Don’t, but Don’t Try to Blame Anything on the Court
Senior U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan appears to be losing patience with Donald Trump and the attorney defending the ex-president in a defamation rape case brought by journalist E. Jean Carroll.
Trump, through his lawyer Joe Tacopina, was supposed to inform the judge by Thursday whether or not he would be showing up at trial, which begins next week. Trump is not being called as a witness by Carroll’s attorneys, nor is he legally required to appear or attend.
But Judge Kaplan needs to know if Trump will show, for reasons including security arrangements for the ex-president.
Tacopina appears to have tried to essentially get an excused absence note from Judge Kaplan, so he could blame his anticipated non-appearance on the Court rather than on the ex-president, but Kaplan wasn’t having it.
“Mr. Trump’s lead counsel expresses Mr. Trump’s alleged desire to testify at trial but seeks an order from the Court excusing his presence unless either party calls him as a witness and, in the event he does not testify, instructing the jury that his ‘absence . .. by design, avoids the logistical burdens that his presence, as the former president, would cause the courthouse and New York City,'” Judge Kaplan writes in a scathing memorandum (below).
“First, the Court neither excuses nor declines to excuse Mr. Trump from attending the trial or from testifying in this case,” Kaplan makes clear.
“Mr. Trump is under no legal obligation to be present or to testify. The plaintiff [Carroll] has made clear that she does not intend to call him as a witness. The decision whether to attend or to testify is his alone to make. There is nothing for the Court to excuse.”
“Second, the Court notes but does not accept Mr. Trump’s counsel’s claims concerning alleged burdens on the courthouse or the City were Mr. Trump to attend or testify,” Kaplan adds, making clear Trump cannot get away with claiming he did not attend or testify as a courtesy to the Court.
And Kaplan reiterates his confidence in all the entities that exist to ensure the ex-president’s safety and security.
“Mr. Trump is entitled by law to the protection of the United States Secret Service, which he now has enjoyed as a former president for more than two years. He has a right to testify in this case. As it would do for any person with business before the Court, the Court will do everything within its power to enable Mr. Trump to exercise that right. Moreover, it is entirely confident that the United States Marshals Service and the City of New York will do their parts in securing that right to Mr. Trump, just as they repeatedly have done in other cases involving security concerns.”
Judge Kaplan then makes clear he’s very aware of Trump’s schedule, writing, “the Court notes from Mr. Trump’s campaign web site and media reports that he announced earlier this week that he will speak at a campaign event in New Hampshire on April 27, 2023, the third day of the scheduled trial in this case.”
“If the Secret Service can protect him at that event, certainly the Secret Service, the Marshals Service, and the City of New
York can see to his security in this very secure federal courthouse.”
Kaplan also points out that Trump has had months to decide – and points out his recent federal indictment.
“Mr. Trump has been on notice of the April 25 trial date in this case since on or about February 7, 2023,” he writes. “There has been quite ample time within which to make whatever logistical arrangements should be made for his attendance, and certainly quite a bit more time than the five or six days between his recent indictment on state criminal charges and his arraignment on that indictment approximately one block from the location of the trial of this case.”
“The question of the requested jury instruction is premature. Mr. Trump is free to attend, to testify, or both. He is free also to do none of those things. Should he elect not to appear or testify, his counsel may renew the request.”
Kaplan also issues a warning: “there shall be no reference by counsel for Mr. Trump in the presence of the jury panel or the trial jury to Mr. Trump’s alleged desire to testify or to the burdens that any absence on his part allegedly might spare, or might have spared, the Court or the City of New York.”
MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin points to Tacopina’s Thursday afternoon response to Judge Kaplan.
“While Trump was ordered to tell Judge Kaplan today whether he intends to attend part or all of the Carroll trial,” she writes, “he won’t give the judge a straight answer. (And if you’re not a lawyer, let me translate: That’s not going to go over well. At all.)”
Read Judge Kaplan’s memo below or at this link.
NEW: SDNY Judge Lew Kaplan tells Trump he won’t tell the jury Trump is “excused” from attending the E. Jean Carroll trial. Trump is neither obligated to attend in the first place nor are Trump, the Secret Service, & U.S. Marshals unable to plan for and handle his attendance. 1/ pic.twitter.com/bEwUHf5ZGY
— Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) April 20, 2023
Image via Shutterstock
News
Man Shoots 6-Year-Old and Her Parents After Getting Mad That Basketball Rolled Into His Yard: Police
Police are searching for a man from Gastonia, North Carolina who allegedly shot a 6-year-old girl, her parents, and other nearby people over a basketball that rolled into his yard, according to Queen City News.
“Robert Louis Singletary, 24, is believed to be responsible for shooting and injuring several people around 7:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of Grier Street near April Drive,” reported Will Lewis, Connor Lewis, Mike Andrews, and Jesse Ullmann. “Authorities said one of the family members shot was rushed to the CaroMont Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition; the other is stable. The other shooting victims were later taken to hospitals in Charlotte for further treatment. Authorities said a bullet also grazed a woman, but she was not injured. A fourth person was shot at but escaped injuries.”
The 6-year-old was identified as Kinsley White. According to the report, the shooter was angered after a basketball rolled into his yard.
“I heard the pow, pow, pow, pow, and I thought it was fireworks,” said Ashley Hilderbrand, a local whose family member was shot. “Then I heard the pow, pow, pow, and everybody started yelling, get in the house, get in the house, get in the house, get in the house.”
“Gaston County Police have obtained warrants on Singletary for his involvement in the shooting,” said the report. “He’s facing several charges, including four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and a count of possession of a firearm by a felon.”
This comes amid multiple high-profile reports around the country of shootings of people who were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.
In the Kansas City area, Andrew Lester faces charges after shooting Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager who came to his front porch mistakenly while trying to pick up his siblings from a different house. And in Texas, two cheerleaders were shot an an H-E-B supermarket parking lot after accidentally opening the door of the wrong car.
Image via Shutterstock
