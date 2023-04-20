News
Man Shoots 6-Year-Old and Her Parents After Getting Mad That Basketball Rolled Into His Yard: Police
Police are searching for a man from Gastonia, North Carolina who allegedly shot a 6-year-old girl, her parents, and other nearby people over a basketball that rolled into his yard, according to Queen City News.
“Robert Louis Singletary, 24, is believed to be responsible for shooting and injuring several people around 7:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of Grier Street near April Drive,” reported Will Lewis, Connor Lewis, Mike Andrews, and Jesse Ullmann. “Authorities said one of the family members shot was rushed to the CaroMont Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition; the other is stable. The other shooting victims were later taken to hospitals in Charlotte for further treatment. Authorities said a bullet also grazed a woman, but she was not injured. A fourth person was shot at but escaped injuries.”
The 6-year-old was identified as Kinsley White. According to the report, the shooter was angered after a basketball rolled into his yard.
“I heard the pow, pow, pow, pow, and I thought it was fireworks,” said Ashley Hilderbrand, a local whose family member was shot. “Then I heard the pow, pow, pow, and everybody started yelling, get in the house, get in the house, get in the house, get in the house.”
IN OTHER NEWS: ‘Maybe guilty but who cares?’ Trump supporter sticks with him even if he committed crimes
“Gaston County Police have obtained warrants on Singletary for his involvement in the shooting,” said the report. “He’s facing several charges, including four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and a count of possession of a firearm by a felon.”
This comes amid multiple high-profile reports around the country of shootings of people who were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.
In the Kansas City area, Andrew Lester faces charges after shooting Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager who came to his front porch mistakenly while trying to pick up his siblings from a different house. And in Texas, two cheerleaders were shot an an H-E-B supermarket parking lot after accidentally opening the door of the wrong car.
Image via Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Be a Leader. Do Something’: Marco Rubio Mocked for Complaining ‘They’ Aren’t Solving Florida’s Four-Day Gas Shortage
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) once again is under fire, this time for recording a video complaining that “they” haven’t solved a temporary gasoline shortage affecting South Florida. But his complaining is also creating a headache for Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been MIA for weeks from the Sunshine State as he promotes his book – and unannounced presidential candidacy.
“FOUR DAYS and they still can’t figure out how to get enough gasoline to South Florida,” Sen. Rubio tweeted late Wednesday night.
“What’s happening right now in Miami and to Fort Lauderdale with gasoline is crazy,” he said in his video (below).
“You can’t find gasoline anywhere,” Rubio continued, which is at best misleading. Some gas stations reportedly have closed due in part to panic buying in the wake of a massive storm that hit South Florida a week ago, dropping more than two feet of water on cities like Fort Lauderdale in just seven hours.
READ MORE: ‘NY’s Judge Cannon’: Trump Appointed Judge Slammed After Issuing ‘Snide’ Denial of Bragg Motion to Block Jim Jordan Subpoena
Patrick De Haan, head of Gasbuddy’s petroleum analysis, told CBS News there are “millions of gallons of gasoline still waiting to be delivered.” CBS says he “estimated it would take about a week for things to get back to normal.”
But De Haan also responded to the Florida senator’s complaining video, all but indicting Governor DeSantis: “glad there’s no denial here that there’s a *lot* of stations without gasoline in SE FL,” he wrote, retweeting Rubio. “yes, pumps should have been put back in order by now and facilities brought back. but unfortunately that hasn’t happened yet.”
He added, “we have data and insights, but no one in Florida has asked for it.”
That would appear to include Florida’s GOP governor and two GOP senators.
Rubio continued his complaining.
“This has been going on since Sunday. And they’re blaming it on the floods that impacted the ports, and I know that was a factor but it’s been four days,” he repeated. “This should have been figured out by now.”
He noted consumer panic as another reason for the problem. Noting long lines to the pumps, he said, “of course people are panic buying, because you don’t know the next time you’re going to have to make a two-hour line.”
“They keep saying it’s going to get better but it’s not,” Rubio said, again complaining. “They got to get this thing fixed. This is crazy.”
READ MORE: Republicans ‘Want Government to Be in Children’s Pants’: House Democrat Explodes on ‘Disgusting’ GOP
If the Senator thought his “everyman” approach would win him fans, he appears to have miscalculated.
“Sir, the ‘they’ here is you. You work in the government,” responded U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).
“Maybe he could call his United States senator?” mocked Vanity Fair’s Molly Jong-Fast.
“Who is ‘they’ Marco? Aren’t you part of ‘they?’ If a U.S. senator can’t get things moving, what use are you? You’re of no use. You’re useless,” said writer Carter Gaddis. He continued: “I mean, really. You might be the most useless senator in Florida history.”
“There’s always a ‘they’ responsible for your problems. You’re a *senator*. You’re literally the guy people send to DC to fix this stuff,” tweeted writer and political analyst Brett Pransky. “Do some work already and get your people what they need. Buck stops with you, Sparky.”
Social media users also went after Governor DeSantis, who in addition to ignoring the gas shortage, initially ignored the massive flooding in Fort Lauderdale that helped cause it. DeSantis stuck to his book tour while flying into the Sunshine State just along enough to quietly sign a six-week abortion ban, before heading out of state just hours later.
“Have you tried calling the governor’s office,” asked Huffpost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte. “Actually, they might be in South Carolina today.”
READ MORE: Kevin McCarthy Went to Wall St. To Sell His ‘Debt-Ceiling Hostage-Taking’ Scheme – It’s Not Going Well
“Marco Rubio using pronouns like a boss to avoid calling out Ron DeSantis,” observed Democratic strategist Max Burns.
Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch scorched DeSantis: “Perhaps @GovRonDeSantis should be heading to South Florida this weekend rather than South Korea.”
Media Matters’ Craig Harrington mocked Rubio – and DeSantis: “Who is the ‘they’ here that Lil’ Marco is complaining about? Who is in charge of the State of Florida? Who is the no-show leader who can’t be bothered to tackle these challenges?”
Watch Sen. Rubio’s video below or at this link.
FOUR DAYS and they still can’t figure out how to get enough gasoline to South #Florida #GasShortage pic.twitter.com/P3jdQG6M5r
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 19, 2023
News
Republicans ‘Want Government to Be in Children’s Pants’: House Democrat Explodes on ‘Disgusting’ GOP
U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) exploded on House Republicans during Wednesday’s debate on legislation that would ban all transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports in public schools across the country.
The “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023,” makes it illegal for “a recipient of Federal financial assistance who operates, sponsors, or facilitates athletic programs or activities to permit a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls.”
The bill defines “sex” as “based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”
The legislation is sponsored by U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL), a far-right wing extremist who also co-sponsored a federal vigilante “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
READ MORE: ‘Clarence Thomas Should Be Subpoenaed’ Says Top Democrat as Senate Plans Hearing
Steube signed a GOP-sponsored U.S. Supreme Court amicus brief that contested the 2020 presidential election of Joe Biden. He also voted on January 6, 2021, to not certify the 2020 election, and days later voted against impeaching then-President Donald Trump. He later voted against Congress awarding law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the 2021 insurrection with Congressional Gold Medals.
Congressman Frost did not hold back his outrage.
“This morning I called a 12-year old in my district who is worried about their future as a non-binary kid in this country,” Frost told his House colleagues. “They should be playing and learning, not writing to their Congress member desperate to not lose their right to exist.”
“These are the priorities of the Republican majority,” Rep. Frost said. “Not addressing gun violence, rising medical bills, but violating the privacy of children. And I’m glad I get previews, I get special previews of what this Republican majority is going to try to do in this body because they’re simply taking bills that are being passed in Florida and across the South, horrible bills, and trying to get them passed up here.”
READ MORE: ‘Assault on Freedom’: Critics Blast DeSantis for Expanding ‘Don’t Say Gay’ to All Grades After Vowing It Would Be Limited
“This isn’t about a problem that needs a solution but about politicians looking for a target,” the Florida Democrat declared.
“We want freedom and liberty for all of our people and they want the government to be in children’s pants,” Frost added. “Disgusting.”
“History will not look kindly on this. Trans people will continue to fight for equity. We will be right by their side and we will win.”
Congressman Steuben’s anti-transgender bill has 94 Republican co-sponsors.
Watch video of Rep. Frost below or at this link.
“These are the priorities of the Republican majority, not addressing gun violence, rising rent, or medical bills … They want the government to be in children’s pants.”
— Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) slams House GOP bill that would ban transgender athletes from girls’ school sports pic.twitter.com/Huyjhgwi1u
— The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2023
News
‘Clarence Thomas Should Be Subpoenaed’ Says Top Democrat as Senate Plans Hearing
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is planning a hearing on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas‘ apparently decades-long failure to disclose possibly millions of dollars worth of gifts, and one top Democrat, Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), wants the jurist who has been on the court since 1991, to be subpoenaed.
Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL), “says Senate Judiciary will announce plans for hearing on Clarence Thomas controversy sometime this week. Won’t say if he wants Thomas testimony. Blumenthal does,” CNN’s Manu Raju reported via Twitter.
“Clarence Thomas should be subpoenaed, that ought to be on the table,” Senator Blumenthal told reporters Wednesday afternoon.
Blumenthal, a former Attorney General for his home state, as well as a former U.S. Attorney, appeared familiar with the legal aspects of Justice Thomas’ possibly unlawful failure to disclose what is likely millions of dollars worth of luxury travel, food, lodging, and clothing from billionaire GOP mega donor and conservative activist Harlan Crow.
READ MORE: ‘Assault on Freedom’: Critics Blast DeSantis for Expanding ‘Don’t Say Gay’ to All Grades After Vowing It Would Be Limited
Blumenthal added that in addition to Justice Thomas being subpoenaed, “So should everyone with potential knowledge about his failure to disclose all of those gifts, travel and money payments, including Harlan Crowe [sic] and others who may have made the payments or gifts.”
Last Friday, Sen. Blumenthal called for Justice Thomas to resign.
“Justice Thomas should resign – to uphold the Court and American justice. The unavoidable, sickening appearance of impropriety stains trust & credibility in our whole judiciary.”
He also called for a “full, fair investigation”, saying it is “essential.”
“If the Judiciary refuses to do its own investigation – through something like an independent special inspector general, as I’ve repeatedly urged – Congress must act.”
READ MORE: ‘Under His Eye’: Outrage Swells Over Missouri Attorney General’s Transgender ‘Complaint or Concern’ Online Form
Chairman Durbin will not be able to subpoena Justice Thomas until Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) returns to DC to give the Democrats a majority. He may also face a separation of powers challenge, and may not want to subpoena the Supreme Court justice.
On Thursday, Chairman Durbin said Thomas’ “20 years of gift travel on yachts and chartered planes was outrageous,” NBC News reported. “He added that the failure to disclose Crow’s real estate deals and his reported purchase of Thomas’ mother’s home was ‘beyond anything I could imagine at the Supreme Court level.'”
“It’s not clear when the hearing will take place or what the scope would be. Durbin said he has ‘a number of things in mind’ he is discussing with committee members, but he was pessimistic about getting Thomas to testify.”
Trending
- News3 days ago
Judge Slams Trump in Lengthy Warning While Denying Delay Request
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
Kevin McCarthy Went to Wall St. To Sell His ‘Debt-Ceiling Hostage-Taking’ Scheme – It’s Not Going Well
- News3 days ago
House Democrat ‘Endorses’ George Santos as NY Republican Announces He’s Running for Re-Election
- News3 days ago
‘I Don’t Need Statistics’: GOP Congresswoman Says Locking Up Her Guns Will Not Make Her and Her Children Safer
- News2 days ago
Vicious Feud Erupts Between Marjorie Taylor Greene and ‘Stop the Steal’ Organizer
- News3 days ago
‘Chumbawumba of New York Lawyers’: Trump’s Attorney Allegedly Again Trying to Bypass Judge’s Anonymous Juror Ruling
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Lawmaker’s Viral Speech Attacking ‘Sin’ and ‘Perversion’ Is Getting Laughs but Expert Says It’s ‘Incitement to Violence’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM22 hours ago
DeSantis Appoints Judge From Religious-Right Group Known for Anti-Choice, Anti-LGBTQ Stances