Judge Smacks Down Trump in Scathing Memo: Show Up for Trial or Don’t, but Don’t Try to Blame Anything on the Court
Senior U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan appears to be losing patience with Donald Trump and the attorney defending the ex-president in a defamation rape case brought by journalist E. Jean Carroll.
Trump, through his lawyer Joe Tacopina, was supposed to inform the judge by Thursday whether or not he would be showing up at trial, which begins next week. Trump is not being called as a witness by Carroll’s attorneys, nor is he legally required to appear or attend.
But Judge Kaplan needs to know if Trump will show, for reasons including security arrangements for the ex-president.
Tacopina appears to have tried to essentially get an excused absence note from Judge Kaplan, so he could blame his anticipated non-appearance on the Court rather than on the ex-president, but Kaplan wasn’t having it.
“Mr. Trump’s lead counsel expresses Mr. Trump’s alleged desire to testify at trial but seeks an order from the Court excusing his presence unless either party calls him as a witness and, in the event he does not testify, instructing the jury that his ‘absence . .. by design, avoids the logistical burdens that his presence, as the former president, would cause the courthouse and New York City,'” Judge Kaplan writes in a scathing memorandum (below).
“First, the Court neither excuses nor declines to excuse Mr. Trump from attending the trial or from testifying in this case,” Kaplan makes clear.
“Mr. Trump is under no legal obligation to be present or to testify. The plaintiff [Carroll] has made clear that she does not intend to call him as a witness. The decision whether to attend or to testify is his alone to make. There is nothing for the Court to excuse.”
“Second, the Court notes but does not accept Mr. Trump’s counsel’s claims concerning alleged burdens on the courthouse or the City were Mr. Trump to attend or testify,” Kaplan adds, making clear Trump cannot get away with claiming he did not attend or testify as a courtesy to the Court.
And Kaplan reiterates his confidence in all the entities that exist to ensure the ex-president’s safety and security.
“Mr. Trump is entitled by law to the protection of the United States Secret Service, which he now has enjoyed as a former president for more than two years. He has a right to testify in this case. As it would do for any person with business before the Court, the Court will do everything within its power to enable Mr. Trump to exercise that right. Moreover, it is entirely confident that the United States Marshals Service and the City of New York will do their parts in securing that right to Mr. Trump, just as they repeatedly have done in other cases involving security concerns.”
Judge Kaplan then makes clear he’s very aware of Trump’s schedule, writing, “the Court notes from Mr. Trump’s campaign web site and media reports that he announced earlier this week that he will speak at a campaign event in New Hampshire on April 27, 2023, the third day of the scheduled trial in this case.”
“If the Secret Service can protect him at that event, certainly the Secret Service, the Marshals Service, and the City of New
York can see to his security in this very secure federal courthouse.”
Kaplan also points out that Trump has had months to decide – and points out his recent federal indictment.
“Mr. Trump has been on notice of the April 25 trial date in this case since on or about February 7, 2023,” he writes. “There has been quite ample time within which to make whatever logistical arrangements should be made for his attendance, and certainly quite a bit more time than the five or six days between his recent indictment on state criminal charges and his arraignment on that indictment approximately one block from the location of the trial of this case.”
“The question of the requested jury instruction is premature. Mr. Trump is free to attend, to testify, or both. He is free also to do none of those things. Should he elect not to appear or testify, his counsel may renew the request.”
Kaplan also issues a warning: “there shall be no reference by counsel for Mr. Trump in the presence of the jury panel or the trial jury to Mr. Trump’s alleged desire to testify or to the burdens that any absence on his part allegedly might spare, or might have spared, the Court or the City of New York.”
MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin points to Tacopina’s Thursday afternoon response to Judge Kaplan.
“While Trump was ordered to tell Judge Kaplan today whether he intends to attend part or all of the Carroll trial,” she writes, “he won’t give the judge a straight answer. (And if you’re not a lawyer, let me translate: That’s not going to go over well. At all.)”
Read Judge Kaplan’s memo below or at this link.
NEW: SDNY Judge Lew Kaplan tells Trump he won’t tell the jury Trump is “excused” from attending the E. Jean Carroll trial. Trump is neither obligated to attend in the first place nor are Trump, the Secret Service, & U.S. Marshals unable to plan for and handle his attendance. 1/ pic.twitter.com/bEwUHf5ZGY
— Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) April 20, 2023
Man Shoots 6-Year-Old and Her Parents After Getting Mad That Basketball Rolled Into His Yard: Police
Police are searching for a man from Gastonia, North Carolina who allegedly shot a 6-year-old girl, her parents, and other nearby people over a basketball that rolled into his yard, according to Queen City News.
“Robert Louis Singletary, 24, is believed to be responsible for shooting and injuring several people around 7:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of Grier Street near April Drive,” reported Will Lewis, Connor Lewis, Mike Andrews, and Jesse Ullmann. “Authorities said one of the family members shot was rushed to the CaroMont Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition; the other is stable. The other shooting victims were later taken to hospitals in Charlotte for further treatment. Authorities said a bullet also grazed a woman, but she was not injured. A fourth person was shot at but escaped injuries.”
The 6-year-old was identified as Kinsley White. According to the report, the shooter was angered after a basketball rolled into his yard.
“I heard the pow, pow, pow, pow, and I thought it was fireworks,” said Ashley Hilderbrand, a local whose family member was shot. “Then I heard the pow, pow, pow, and everybody started yelling, get in the house, get in the house, get in the house, get in the house.”
“Gaston County Police have obtained warrants on Singletary for his involvement in the shooting,” said the report. “He’s facing several charges, including four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and a count of possession of a firearm by a felon.”
This comes amid multiple high-profile reports around the country of shootings of people who were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.
In the Kansas City area, Andrew Lester faces charges after shooting Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager who came to his front porch mistakenly while trying to pick up his siblings from a different house. And in Texas, two cheerleaders were shot an an H-E-B supermarket parking lot after accidentally opening the door of the wrong car.
‘Be a Leader. Do Something’: Marco Rubio Mocked for Complaining ‘They’ Aren’t Solving Florida’s Four-Day Gas Shortage
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) once again is under fire, this time for recording a video complaining that “they” haven’t solved a temporary gasoline shortage affecting South Florida. But his complaining is also creating a headache for Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been MIA for weeks from the Sunshine State as he promotes his book – and unannounced presidential candidacy.
“FOUR DAYS and they still can’t figure out how to get enough gasoline to South Florida,” Sen. Rubio tweeted late Wednesday night.
“What’s happening right now in Miami and to Fort Lauderdale with gasoline is crazy,” he said in his video (below).
“You can’t find gasoline anywhere,” Rubio continued, which is at best misleading. Some gas stations reportedly have closed due in part to panic buying in the wake of a massive storm that hit South Florida a week ago, dropping more than two feet of water on cities like Fort Lauderdale in just seven hours.
Patrick De Haan, head of Gasbuddy’s petroleum analysis, told CBS News there are “millions of gallons of gasoline still waiting to be delivered.” CBS says he “estimated it would take about a week for things to get back to normal.”
But De Haan also responded to the Florida senator’s complaining video, all but indicting Governor DeSantis: “glad there’s no denial here that there’s a *lot* of stations without gasoline in SE FL,” he wrote, retweeting Rubio. “yes, pumps should have been put back in order by now and facilities brought back. but unfortunately that hasn’t happened yet.”
He added, “we have data and insights, but no one in Florida has asked for it.”
That would appear to include Florida’s GOP governor and two GOP senators.
Rubio continued his complaining.
“This has been going on since Sunday. And they’re blaming it on the floods that impacted the ports, and I know that was a factor but it’s been four days,” he repeated. “This should have been figured out by now.”
He noted consumer panic as another reason for the problem. Noting long lines to the pumps, he said, “of course people are panic buying, because you don’t know the next time you’re going to have to make a two-hour line.”
“They keep saying it’s going to get better but it’s not,” Rubio said, again complaining. “They got to get this thing fixed. This is crazy.”
If the Senator thought his “everyman” approach would win him fans, he appears to have miscalculated.
“Sir, the ‘they’ here is you. You work in the government,” responded U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).
“Maybe he could call his United States senator?” mocked Vanity Fair’s Molly Jong-Fast.
“Who is ‘they’ Marco? Aren’t you part of ‘they?’ If a U.S. senator can’t get things moving, what use are you? You’re of no use. You’re useless,” said writer Carter Gaddis. He continued: “I mean, really. You might be the most useless senator in Florida history.”
“There’s always a ‘they’ responsible for your problems. You’re a *senator*. You’re literally the guy people send to DC to fix this stuff,” tweeted writer and political analyst Brett Pransky. “Do some work already and get your people what they need. Buck stops with you, Sparky.”
Social media users also went after Governor DeSantis, who in addition to ignoring the gas shortage, initially ignored the massive flooding in Fort Lauderdale that helped cause it. DeSantis stuck to his book tour while flying into the Sunshine State just along enough to quietly sign a six-week abortion ban, before heading out of state just hours later.
“Have you tried calling the governor’s office,” asked Huffpost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte. “Actually, they might be in South Carolina today.”
“Marco Rubio using pronouns like a boss to avoid calling out Ron DeSantis,” observed Democratic strategist Max Burns.
Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch scorched DeSantis: “Perhaps @GovRonDeSantis should be heading to South Florida this weekend rather than South Korea.”
Media Matters’ Craig Harrington mocked Rubio – and DeSantis: “Who is the ‘they’ here that Lil’ Marco is complaining about? Who is in charge of the State of Florida? Who is the no-show leader who can’t be bothered to tackle these challenges?”
Watch Sen. Rubio’s video below or at this link.
FOUR DAYS and they still can’t figure out how to get enough gasoline to South #Florida #GasShortage pic.twitter.com/P3jdQG6M5r
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 19, 2023
Republicans ‘Want Government to Be in Children’s Pants’: House Democrat Explodes on ‘Disgusting’ GOP
U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) exploded on House Republicans during Wednesday’s debate on legislation that would ban all transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports in public schools across the country.
The “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023,” makes it illegal for “a recipient of Federal financial assistance who operates, sponsors, or facilitates athletic programs or activities to permit a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls.”
The bill defines “sex” as “based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”
The legislation is sponsored by U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL), a far-right wing extremist who also co-sponsored a federal vigilante “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
Steube signed a GOP-sponsored U.S. Supreme Court amicus brief that contested the 2020 presidential election of Joe Biden. He also voted on January 6, 2021, to not certify the 2020 election, and days later voted against impeaching then-President Donald Trump. He later voted against Congress awarding law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the 2021 insurrection with Congressional Gold Medals.
Congressman Frost did not hold back his outrage.
“This morning I called a 12-year old in my district who is worried about their future as a non-binary kid in this country,” Frost told his House colleagues. “They should be playing and learning, not writing to their Congress member desperate to not lose their right to exist.”
“These are the priorities of the Republican majority,” Rep. Frost said. “Not addressing gun violence, rising medical bills, but violating the privacy of children. And I’m glad I get previews, I get special previews of what this Republican majority is going to try to do in this body because they’re simply taking bills that are being passed in Florida and across the South, horrible bills, and trying to get them passed up here.”
“This isn’t about a problem that needs a solution but about politicians looking for a target,” the Florida Democrat declared.
“We want freedom and liberty for all of our people and they want the government to be in children’s pants,” Frost added. “Disgusting.”
“History will not look kindly on this. Trans people will continue to fight for equity. We will be right by their side and we will win.”
Congressman Steuben’s anti-transgender bill has 94 Republican co-sponsors.
Watch video of Rep. Frost below or at this link.
“These are the priorities of the Republican majority, not addressing gun violence, rising rent, or medical bills … They want the government to be in children’s pants.”
— Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) slams House GOP bill that would ban transgender athletes from girls’ school sports pic.twitter.com/Huyjhgwi1u
— The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2023
