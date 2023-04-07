'INTERFERING IN AN ONGOING CRIMINAL MATTER'
Jim Jordan ‘Invites’ Bragg’s Top Lawyer to Testify Despite Being Warned He Has No Authority to Investigate DA’s Office
House Republican Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has invited the Senior Counsel of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to testify despite having no legitimate or constitutional authority to perform oversight of a county elected official’s actions.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is prosecuting Donald Trump for 34 felony violations. Jordan and the House GOP have been warned by Bragg to not interfere. Doing so, Bragg has said, could be illegal.
Legal experts also have repeatedly made clear Jordan, and his counterpart on the House Oversight Committee, Jim Comer, have no authority to investigate any state officials.
“The attempt by conservative House Republicans to intimidate Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is an abuse of power and antithetical to our federalist structure of government. Congress has no oversight authority over local district attorneys. Former President Donald Trump’s enablers are engaged in nothing but a shameful attempt to protect him from legal scrutiny,” wrote University of California, Berkeley School of Law dean and professor Erwin Chemerinsky, and Dennis Aftergut a former federal prosecutor who is currently of counsel to Lawyers Defending American Democracy just last week.
READ MORE: ‘He Should Speak to Someone Who Knows the Law’: Clarence Thomas Mocked Over Why He Didn’t Disclose Gifts of Luxury Vacations
But on Friday, despite having no legal authority to do so, Jordan sent a letter to Senior Counsel Matthew Colangelo informing him that “The Committee on the Judiciary is conducting oversight of the New York County District Attorney’s unprecedented indictment of a former President of the United States and current declared candidate for that office.”
After Bragg’s attorneys repeatedly warned him to stop interfering with an ongoing investigation. On Thursday Bragg spoke directly to Jordan via a statement that reads: “The House GOP continues to attempt to undermine an active investigation and ongoing New York criminal case with an unprecedented campaign of harassment and intimidation.”
“Repeated efforts to weaken state and local law enforcement actions are an abuse of power and will not deter us from our duty to uphold the law. These elected officials would better serve their constituents and the country, and fulfill their oath of office, by doing their jobs in Congress and not intruding on the sovereignty of the state of New York by interfering in an ongoing criminal matter in state court.”
Undeterred by the law, on Friday Jordan told Colangelo:
“According to news reports, District Attorney Alvin Bragg hired you in December 2022 to ‘jump-start’ his office’s investigation of President Trump, reportedly due to your ‘history of taking on Donald J. Trump and his family business.’ You had previously served in senior positions in the U.S. Department of Justice and the New York Attorney General’s Office, both of which had competing investigations related to President Trump. Given your history of working for law-enforcement entities that are pursuing President Trump and the public reporting surrounding your decision to work for the New York County District Attorney’s Office, we request your cooperation with our oversight in your personal capacity.”
READ MORE: ‘Illegal’: Tennessee House Republicans Expelling Two Black Democrats Violates First Amendment Says Former US Attorney
Jordan has repeatedly taken the stance that any prosecution of Trump is an attack on the ex-president. He also has tried to frame legal experts who have stated that the facts show Trump has committed crimes as being partisans who have a deep personal desire to prosecute Trump despite the facts.
His letter Friday to Colangelo continues that faulty logic, suggesting that because he has experience investigating Trump, Bragg should not have hired him to do so.
Jordan is requesting Colangelo hand over a massive trove of 18 months of documents, from June 22, 2021, to December 5, 2022, and present himself to testify by April 21.
You can read Jordan’s letter via the tweet below or at this link.
#BREAKING: @Jim_Jordan invites Matthew Colangelo, Senior Counsel to New York County District Attorney’s Office, to appear for a transcribed interview in furtherance of the Committee’s oversight of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s unprecedented prosecutorial conduct. pic.twitter.com/nFViWPmNPJ
— House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) April 7, 2023
Image by lev radin/Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'CHEF’S KISS'2 days ago
Legal Expert Reveals What Bragg Discovered Trump Did With Payoffs That Destroys Claims He Was ‘Protecting’ Melania
- News3 days ago
Watch: Trump Goes After Judge and His Family Hours After Judge Warns Him Not To
- CORRUPTION1 day ago
‘It’s Illegal’: Legal Experts Trounce Clarence Thomas Over Bombshell Corruption Allegations
- News2 days ago
‘Completely Blew It’: Trump ‘Messed the Bed in Stupendous’ Fashion With ‘Crazy Display at Mar-a-Lago’ Says Morning Joe
- News3 days ago
Judge Warns Trump to Not Incite Violence or Make Threats to Officials as Jr. Posts Link Featuring Photo of Judge’s Daughter
- News2 days ago
‘We Must Restore a Biblical Standard’: Mom Tells TX Lawmakers Why She Supports Mandating Ten Commandments in All Classrooms
- News1 day ago
For Decades Clarence Thomas Has Accepted Luxury Vacations from a GOP Megadonor Without Disclosing Them
- 'SHRUGGING IN THE FACE OF YET ANOTHER TRAGIC SCHOOL SHOOTING'3 days ago
Watch: White House Blasts TN Republicans Trying to Expel Democratic Lawmakers Rather Than Keep Kids ‘Safe at School’