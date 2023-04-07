News
‘Caged Animal’ Trump May Need a ‘Secure Padded Cell’ as Trial Progresses: Psychiatrist
According to noted psychiatrist Dr. Justin Frank of the George Washington University Medical Center, the Donald Trump he watched enter a Manhattan courtroom last week looked completely deflatedand aware that he is all alone as his world starts to collapse under investigative scrutiny.
Frank, author of “Trump on the Couch: Inside the Mind of the President,” spoke with Salon’s Chauncey Devega, and was asked about Trump’s state of mind now that he has been saddled with 34 felony counts that forced him to return to Manhattan to face the music.
Asked about the look on the former president’s face as he entered the courtroom and glared at reporters, Frank explained that he saw a “defeated” man.
Saying Trump’s initial expression “revealed” the real Trump, Frank, explained, “At his core, what we see in that moment with Trump in Manhattan was that he knows he is a criminal who has finally been caught and may be held responsible for his wrongdoing.”
READ MORE: ‘The stupidity, it burns’: Charlie Sykes warns Tennessee expulsions will hurt GOP everywhere
“To be even blunter, Trump looked like a predatory animal that had been caged. ‘Evil’ is not a psychoanalytic term, but that was his affect in the moment,” he continued. “What I also saw that was very striking in that moment was that Trump looked like he was full of self-pity, he was defeated and alone; he seemed to realize that nobody feels sorry for him.”
With Salon’s Devega pointing out the former president looked like a “predator,” Frank suggested the former president has never been more dangerous.
“Predators can massively regress in such circumstances and lose even a modicum of self-control. They lash out and need to be restrained for their safety and that of their caregivers. That’s why we have secure padded cells (euphemized as “quiet rooms”) inside locked wards in mental hospitals,” he explained before adding, “When Trump is cornered, as he is now with this felony case, he will become increasingly paranoid or defeated. I don’t know exactly what will happen with the likes of Trump because such human predators are usually denied bail or committed to a hospital for supervision — and medication.”
Adding that Trump is “… is a child, emotionally” he continued, “The deep problem with Trump is that he is a bully. Trump is also a coward. The combination of those traits is very dangerous. Trump is also a ‘pervert,’ meaning in the original sense of the word, that he has turned away from truth. Moreover, Trump is actually the ultimate pervert in that sense: he hates the truth, i.e. the media is lying about him, ‘fake news,’ the Big Lie about the election, etc.”
He then warned, “Trump is dominated by the death instinct which includes pleasure in being destructive. A person who has that temperament is going to manage his anxieties and fears and other stress by escalating fantasies of destructiveness. In Trump’s mind, he is visualizing burning things and blowing them up. He is fantasizing about hurting other people. Those fantasies of harm and destruction bring him great pleasure. A person like Trump may be fantasizing about committing acts of mass murder.”

News
‘Illegal’: Tennessee House Republicans Expelling Two Black Democrats Violates First Amendment Says Former US Attorney
Tennessee House Republicans, led by Speaker Cameron Sexton, voted to expel two Black Democratic Representatives on Thursday, but also voted against the expulsion of a white Democrat. The actions of that right-wing super-majority legislative body are “illegal” and violate the First Amendment, argues former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance.
“What happened in Tennessee on Thursday was outrageous and stupid and petty, and then the legislature went on to advertise their racism. It was also illegal,” Vance, a professor of law and well-known MSNBC/NBC News contributor, wrote overnight in her Substack newsletter. “It shouldn’t take long for the next stage of this to play out in the courts. But that doesn’t excuse the fact that it happened in the first place.”
Thursday evening, Republicans voted to expel state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep. Justin Pearson. The vote to expel state Rep. Gloria Johnson failed. All three were “charged” with violating House decorum – House rules, by standing in the well and speaking in support of the thousands of protestors exactly one week earlier, who came to the state house to demand lawmakers enact gun control policies after the school mass shooting in Nashville last week.
READ MORE: ‘Uppity’: Before Being Expelled Black Tennessee Democrat Accuses White Republican of Thinly Veiled Racism (Video)
Vance pointed to the late Julian Bond, a leader of the Civil Rights Movement and a co-founder of the Southern Poverty Law Center, who passed away in 2015.
He was also a four-term Member of the Georgia House of Representatives, but his path in the 1960’s to be able to actually represent his district was only first decided at the ballot box. Ultimately it had to be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.
“White members of the Georgia House challenged Bond’s right to be seated,” Vance writes, after Bond issued a statement against the Vietnam War.
Bond fought to be seated but a Georgia House committee voted against him. He took it to the courts, and lost in a 2-1 federal district court ruling. He brought his case to the U.S. Supreme Court, and while waiting for that appeal to be heard so much time had passed he had to run for re-election. He won.
READ MORE: Top Elections Attorney: DOJ Should ‘Look at All Its Options’ to ‘Remedy’ Tennessee GOP’s Expulsion of Two Black Democrats
Although Georgia House members again refused to seat him, Bond finally won at the Supreme Court.
“The unanimous Supreme Court decision in Bond’s favor relied upon a famous First Amendment case, New York Times v. Sullivan, holding that although a state may impose a requirement that legislators take an oath of allegiance, it cannot limit their capacity to express views on local or national policy,” Vance explains, adding: “'[D]ebate on public issues should be uninhibited, robust, and wide-open,’ the Court wrote, citing the decision in Sullivan.”
Vance also points to the ruling’s conclusion, which reads:
“Legislators have an obligation to take positions on controversial political questions so that their constituents can be fully informed by them, and be better able to assess their qualifications for office; also so they may be represented in governmental debates by the person they have elected to represent them. We therefore hold that the disqualification of Bond from membership in the Georgia House because of his statements violated Bond’s right of free expression under the First Amendment.”
READ MORE: TN Speaker, Who Refused to Remove Republican Accused of Child Sexual Abuse, Moves to Expel Three Dems Over Gun Violence Protest
Jones and Pearson both spoke eloquently and passionately on the House floor to defend their right to represent their constituents, while some Republicans barely tried to hide their apparent contempt and disdain for both Black men.
Reinforcing her allegations of obvious racism against the two now-former lawmakers, Vance sums up her argument: “A challenge to those members’ First Amendment rights cannot be dressed up as a violation of decorum rules; it’s still a violation of First Amendment rights. And when two Black representatives are expelled while a white one narrowly avoids expulsion, no amount of dissembling can erase the obvious conclusion.”
News
Tennessee Republicans Vote to Expel Two Black Democrats but White Democrat Allowed to Keep Seat
Under the direction of Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, Republican lawmakers Thursday voted to expel two freshmen Democratic Representatives, both Black men, while failing to pass a motion that would have expelled a white Democrat, a woman.
Republicans were angered after all three Democrats, Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones, and Justin Pearson, supported citizen protestors who entered the House gallery last week.
During what was effectively an impromptu trial, House Republicans made little attempt to hide what many saw as contempt and thinly-veiled racism.
Republican Rep. Andrew Farmer chastised and scolded Democratic Rep. Justin Pearson, telling him on the floor of the Tennessee House, “just because you don’t get your way, you can’t come to the well, bring your friends, and throw a temper tantrum with an adolescent bullhorn.”
This is a dramatic exchange between Reps. Andrew Farmer and Justin Pearson pic.twitter.com/Rrm7TI0kct
— Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) April 6, 2023
Rep. Jones accused a Republican of essentially calling him an “uppity Negro,” and at one point defended his support of the protesters by observing that after the school mass shooting, “the most direct action this legislative body takes – or should I say my colleagues on the other side of the aisle are taking – is to expel us.”
You gotta watch this speech from Rep Justin Jones as Tennessee Republicans attempt to expel him and two others for simply standing with students demanding gun safety. Republicans know they are on the losing side of history. This is proof#TenneseeThree
— David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) April 6, 2023
READ MORE: ‘It’s Illegal’: Legal Experts Trounce Clarence Thomas Over Bombshell Corruption Allegations
Speaker Sexton claimed the Democrats’ actions were “maybe even worse” than the January 6, 2021 insurrectionists, and effectively put them on trial for violating decorum. The official rules state the punishment for that violation is censure.
After he was expelled and the session ended, Pearson continued to call for lawmakers to act to stop gun violence.
Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson speaks after vote to expel him from the House over participating in gun protests: “Our lives are at stake. And we’re going to fight for our lives, just like they’re fighting for the NRA.” #TenneseeThree
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 7, 2023
Top Democratic elections attorney Marc Elias, after the expulsions, tweeted: “Two Black men were expelled. One white woman was not. DOJ must investigate and use its full powers to act.”
News
‘Uppity’: Before Being Expelled Black Tennessee Democrat Accuses White Republican of Thinly Veiled Racism (Video)
Minutes before the Tennessee House Republican supermajority voted to expel Rep. Justin Jones under the guise of violating decorum, the Democratic lawmaker shared some of his experiences with his soon-to-be-former colleagues, including what he suggested is thinly-veiled racism.
Jones criticized Republican Rep. Gino Bulso, saying: “While my colleague’s statement here was eloquent, what he was essentially saying was that Justin is an ‘uppity negro.'”
Mockingly describing GOP Rep. Bulso’s plea that lawmakers vote to expel him, the Democrat said: “‘How dare he point out the Speaker and call a lie a lie? How dare he act like he’s your equal? How dare he come before this body and not bow down?’ That’s what Representative Bulso was saying.”
READ MORE: Top Elections Attorney Marc Elias Says DOJ Should ‘Look at All Its Options’ to ‘Remedy’ Tennessee GOP’s Expulsion of Democrat
“And that’s what he told me on the elevator two days ago when he tried to incite violence against me and got in my face and said, ‘you are a damn disgrace,’ and I said, ‘Representative Bulso, hold on, let me pull out my phone, can you say that again?’ And he cowered and chose not to repeat it because he did not want the world to see what a disgrace he is for Williamson County voters.”
Rep. Bulso told his fellow lawmakers that by expelling the three Democrats for violating decorum, the rules of the House, by protesting in the well to support their constituents angered at gun violence after last week’s mass school shooting, “we are upholding our constitution. We are protecting the integrity of this body.”
Watch Rep. Jones’ remarks below or at this link.
Whoa, just watch this entire exchange pic.twitter.com/mc6aYbLjmT
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 6, 2023
