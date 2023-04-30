News
‘Belongs to Billionaire’: Clarence Thomas Butt of Jokes at Annual DC Dinner (Video)
Clarence Thomas has gone from being seen as the longest currently-seated U.S. Supreme Court Justice, and its furthest to the right, to being accused of decades-long corruption through his close relationship with a right-wing activist billionaire, and now, ultimately, to being the butt of hard-hitting jokes at a famous annual Washington, D.C. charity dinner.
Saturday night at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, attended by journalists, celebrities, politicians, and even the President of the United States, host Roy Wood Jr. mocked many of the aforementioned notables. None, however, more effectively than the jurist whose actions concealing possibly millions of dollars in lavish, all-expenses paid luxury vacations, travel, lodging, clothing, and even a real estate gift have led many to demand his resignation or impeachment.
“Anti-CRT policies are an attack on Black history and an attempt to erase the contributions of Black people,” Wood said in the now-viral video (below).
“You are trying to erase Black people, and a lot of Black people wouldn’t mind some of that erasure as long as that Black person is Clarence Thomas,” the comedian continued, as some expressed nervous laughter.
READ MORE: Viral Video: DeSantis in Jerusalem Explodes Over Questions About His Alleged Role in Gitmo Force Feeding
“A billionaire named Harlan Crow is flying Clarence Thomas all over the world on unreported trips like a Instagram model taking Clarence to the Maldives and the beaches and all – paid for his momma’s house – a billionaire paid for Clarence Thomas momma’s house,” Wood remarked as he pounded the podium.
“I gotta give it up to billionaires, billionaires, boy, y’all, y’all. Y’all always come up with something new to buy. Like just when you think of everything you could buy on Earth, a billionaire will come up with a new thing. Y’all buy space rockets, you bought Twitter. This man bought a Supreme Court justice,” Wood declared, again to some nervous laughter.
“Do you understand how rich you have to be to buy a Supreme – a Black one on top of that. There’s only two in stock, and Harlan Crow owns half the inventory. We can all see Clarence Thomas, but he belongs to billionaire Harlan Crow. And that’s what an NFT is.”
Watch below or at this link.
Wood Jr: We can all see Clarence Thomas, but he belongs to billionaire Harlan Crow. And that’s what an nft is. pic.twitter.com/KZekfOsDYr
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 30, 2023
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump Lawyer Tacopina Fell ‘Into a Trap’ During E. Jean Carroll Cross-Examination: Legal Expert
Appearing on MSNBC’s “The Katie Phang Show” on Saturday morning, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance claimed that the E. Jean Carroll rape and defamation trial is not going well for Donald Trump and that his attorney, Joe Tacopina is not helping matters.
Speaking with the host, Vance said that the former president’s attorney stepped into a familiar “trap” when questioning a sexual assualt victim and it likely did not play well with the jury.
Asked by host Phang where the case is headed, Vance explained, “Well, the problem that defense lawyers have on cross-examination in a case like this, Katie, is that even though it’s not a criminal rape prosecution, the civil case nears the same sorts of issues.”
“The defense lawyer has to do two things: he’s got to make the victim’s story not credible in the eyes of the jury and there is got to be some effort to diminish the victim’s credibility,” she continued. “Frankly, from what we’ve been able to see, of course, there are no cameras in the courtroom, but we’re reading the printouts of what’s going on.”
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump’s official website shares article attacking E. Jean Carroll
“He doesn’t really seem to touch Carroll,” she suggested. “She’s a very determined, a very fierce witness. Her story is consistent, and there is no real inroads he makes there.”
“He falls into this other trap that the defense lawyers have to be wary of in a sexual assault case,” she added. “By going on the attack against Carroll he runs the risk of making her credibility stronger, of putting the jury on her side and willing to listen to her testimony. That looks to be how the trial is going at this moment.”
Watch below or at the link:
News
‘There Was No Fraud’: Special Counsel Subpoenaed Firm Trump Campaign Hired to Investigate ‘Crazy Claims’
The U.S. Dept. of Justice’s Special Counsel Jack Smith issued a subpoena to the second company the Trump campaign hired to investigate claims of voter fraud.
“There was no fraud,” Ken Block, the founder of Simpatico Software Systems told ABC News in a report published Friday.
“There were just crazy claims of fraud coming in from the most unlikely places, and some from very likely places that I was asked to evaluate carefully and was able to document and prove that every one of them was false,” Block said.
“There was no fraud. And you know, and I’m respecting and protecting the grand jury process because I believe that’s the right thing to do,” he also told ABC.
READ MORE: Viral Video: DeSantis in Jerusalem Explodes Over Questions About His Alleged Role in Gitmo Force Feeding
Special Counsel Jack Smith is investigating Donald Trump’s actions surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, his actions surrounding the January 6, 2021 insurrection, as well as his efforts to retain and refuse to return hundreds of documents with classified and top secret markings.
“No substantive voter fraud was uncovered in my investigations looking for it, nor was I able to confirm any of the outside claims of voter fraud that I was asked to look at,” Block, who says he met with federal prosecutors, told The Washington Post. “Every fraud claim I was asked to investigate was false.”
The Post also reports that prosecutors “have interviewed multiple employees from the Berkeley Research Group in recent weeks, another Trump-paid firm that produced a 29-page report ultimately undermining many of Trump’s fraud claims, according to three people familiar with the matter. Berkeley’s study contradicted claims made by Trump and his advisers that there were extensive numbers of dead voters and cases of fraud in states such as Georgia and Nevada.”
News
Viral Video: DeSantis in Jerusalem Explodes Over Questions About His Alleged Role in Gitmo Force Feeding
Last summer, Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis released a campaign ad, painting him as the Tom Cruise character in the popular “Top Gun: Maverick” blockbuster film. Called “Top Gov,” it showed DeSantis in the iconic Aviator sunglasses, wearing a bomber jacket before zipping on a flight suit, walking onto the tarmac, donning a flight helmet, and piloting a fighter jet.
It was a clear attempt to build off the popularity of the film, and to highlight DeSantis’ military bonafides, even if the Florida Republican was not a Navy fighter pilot.
Ron DeSantis did serve in the Navy, but his character was more akin to another Tom Cruise film, “A Few Good Men,” a story about Navy JAG officers.
DeSantis is a Yale graduate who went on to teach history at a Georgia private college prep school (his time there too is seen as controversial) before getting his law degree at Harvard.
He served in the Navy from 2004-2019, not as a fighter pilot but as a JAG (Judge Advocate General) officer “at the terrorist detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba,” according to his official biography. He essentially was a lawyer whose job it was to protect the rights of those detained at Gitmo.
READ MORE: ‘Expect Decisions Soon’: Legal Experts Say Special Counsel Could Decide on Charging Trump Now That Pence Has Testified
But there have been allegations made that he supported the force-feeding of Gitmo prisoners, which the United Nations Human Rights Commission says amounts to a form of torture.
“Hundreds of ‘enemy combatants,’ held without charges, had gone on hunger strikes. As pressure grew to end the protests, DeSantis later said, he was part of a team of military lawyers asked what could be done,” The Washington Post, revisiting the issue, reported last month.
“’Hey, you actually can force-feed,’ DeSantis said he responded in his role as a legal adviser. ‘Here’s what you can do. Here’s kind of the rules for that.’”
“Ultimately,” The Post reported, “it was the Pentagon’s decision to authorize force-feeding. Detainees were strapped into a chair and a lubricated tube was stuffed down their nose so a nurse could pour down two cans of a protein drink, according to military records. The detainees’ lawyers tried and failed to stop the painful practice, arguing that it violated international torture conventions.”
DeSantis has denied the allegations, including in an interview last month with Piers Morgan.
READ MORE: Everything Ron DeSantis Did Yesterday Is Wrong – And Many People Are Noticing
CBS News (video below) compared that interview with remarks DeSantis made in 2018, which The Post quoted. In 2018 DeSantis said, “everything at that time was legal in nature one way or another.”
But he was once again asked about it this week, during what his office is describing as an “international trade mission” to Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom.
It was in Israel where he got the Gitmo question, and for the second time this week DeSantis’ response to a reporter’s simple question while he traveled overseas has gone viral.
On Monday in Japan, a reporter had asked him about his poor presidential-candidate polling numbers, which continue to sink.
“I’m not a candidate, so we’ll see if and when that changes,” was DeSantis’ snarky response, which wasn’t helped by what many noticed as his curiously bobbing head movements.
That video has now been viewed 7.7 million times on Twitter.
“I’m not a candidate, so we’ll see if and when that changes,” Gov. DeSantis, who is in Japan right now, says when asked about polls that show him falling behind Trump. pic.twitter.com/nDVeyBoVHN
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 24, 2023
That was Monday.
On Thursday, DeSantis exploded on a reporter when asked about the Guantanamo Bay allegations related to the force-feeding prisoners.
“No no, no, all that’s BS,” DeSantis replied (video below) before the reporter could even finish his question.
“Totally BS,” he added as he tried to move on to another reporter.
READ MORE: ‘Unsalvageable’: Dem Senator Becomes First to Call for Clarence Thomas to Resign Over Corruption Allegations (Video)
Asked again about force-feedings, Desantis snarled in response, “Who said that?”
“How would they know me? OK think about that. Do you honestly believe that’s credible? So this is 2006, I’m a junior officer. Do you honestly think that they would’ve remembered me from Adam? Of course not,” he responded angrily, during the press conference in Jerusalem at the Museum of Tolerance.
“They’re just trying to get into the news because they know people like you will consume it because it fits your pre-ordained narrative.”
Ron DeSantis just had a MELTDOWN when questioned about his time working at Guantanamo Bay on tour in Jerusalem.
Without FDLE to target journalists, Florida’s governor has NO CLUE how to respond to questions.
This happened at Israel’s Museum of Tolerance.pic.twitter.com/VlorMiv0c3
— Grant Stern (@grantstern) April 27, 2023
Insider reports that “Mansoor Adayfi, a Yemeni citizen, was held at Guantanamo Bay for 14 years, and has told news outlets that DeSantis witnessed him being force fed during a hunger strike in 2006.”
“As I tried to break free, I noticed DeSantis’s handsome face among the crowd at the other side of the chain link. He was watching me struggle. He was smiling and laughing with other officers as I screamed in pain,” Adayfi in an op-ed for Al Jazeera.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Viral Video: DeSantis in Jerusalem Explodes Over Questions About His Alleged Role in Gitmo Force Feeding
- News3 days ago
Questions Raised After ‘Serious Omissions’ Discovered in Kavanaugh Confirmation Investigation
- News3 days ago
‘There Was No Fraud’: Special Counsel Subpoenaed Firm Trump Campaign Hired to Investigate ‘Crazy Claims’
- 'RETALIATORY BULLYING'3 days ago
‘McCarthyism’: DeSantis Criticized for Targeting School Superintendent Who Criticized Him – Could Lose License and Job
- 'HOMOPHOBIC'2 days ago
‘Call Out the Cruelty’: Teachers’ Union Chief Attacked by Marjorie Taylor Greene as ‘Not a Mother’ Speaks Out (Video)
- News2 days ago
Trump Lawyer Tacopina Fell ‘Into a Trap’ During E. Jean Carroll Cross-Examination: Legal Expert
- News15 hours ago
‘Belongs to Billionaire’: Clarence Thomas Butt of Jokes at Annual DC Dinner (Video)