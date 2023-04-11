Alvin Bragg Sues Jim Jordan to Stop ‘Brazen and Unconstitutional’ Interference in Trump Hush Money Payoff Case

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has filed a 50-page lawsuit in federal court against Jim Jordan to stop the House Republican Judiciary Chairman from interfering with his ongoing prosecution of Donald Trump.

Bragg and his attorneys have repeatedly warned Jordan and his committee members they have no constitutional oversight authority over an elected state or county official. For weeks Jordan has been attacking Bragg, especially after a grand jury handed down a 34-charge felony indictment against the ex-president in its probe of hush money payoffs to an adult film star and another woman, and his apparent subsequent attempts to hide those payments to protect his presidential campaign.

The final straw appears to have been Chairman Jordan issuing a subpoena to Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office hired by Bragg’s predecessor, Cy Vance, to lead the prosecution of Donald Trump. Pomerantz and another prosecutor, Carey Dunne, resigned in protest when it appeared Bragg did not want to pursue the case against Trump.

“The 50-page suit, filed in federal court in the Southern District of New York, accuses Mr. Jordan of a ‘brazen and unconstitutional attack’ on the prosecution of Mr. Trump and a ‘transparent campaign to intimidate and attack’ the district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg,” The Times reports. Bragg is attempting to block Pomerantz from testifying.

Pomerantz has stated he strongly believes Trump committed numerous crimes, and that a jury would have no trouble convicting him.

Jordan has claimed the prosecution of Trump is political, and pointed to Pomerantz’s statements in an illogical and apparent attempt to try to discredit Pomerantz.

“Mr. Pomerantz and Mr. Dunne were primarily focused on whether Mr. Trump had fraudulently inflated the value of his assets, but Mr. Bragg was not confident in their case,” The Times adds. “After they left, he and his aides began focusing on a hush-money payment made to a porn star, Stormy Daniels, during the 2016 campaign.”

Jordan’s Committee Members have not even tried to hide their animus against the Manhattan District Attorney. Far-right GOP Rep. Andy Biggs Monday on social media said, “If Bragg can spend resources indicting President Trump, he should be able to address the soaring crime in NYC.”

Jordan is hosting a field trip to New York City next week to hold a hearing allegedly on crime in New York City, which he falsely claims is dramatically increasing.