No Indictment in the Trump Hush Money Payoff Case for at Least Another Month
Despite his false claim he would be indicted last week, Donald Trump isn’t going to see any indictment any time soon – at least not by New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigating his role in the hush money payoff to Stormy Daniels.
The grand jury will be on hiatus from the Trump case for the next month, according to Politico, which says the break was previously planned.
Jurors are not expected to hear any evidence in the case this week or next week, and will break for the Passover holiday next Thursday. They will be off for the following two weeks, Politico’s source says, citing a schedule drawn up in January.
“There is no official deadline for bringing an indictment against Trump, although there were indications in recent weeks that the grand jury’s activity was nearing a vote, particularly when prosecutors offered Trump the chance to testify before the panel. That is typically one of the final steps of a criminal investigation,” Politico notes.
There is one caveat to the “no official deadline” claim. Journalist Marcy Wheeler notes, if the grand jury “were to charge witness tampering in conjunction with the Costello [communications] to [Michael] Cohen, they would create a hard deadline before the end of April.”
Costello is Robert Costello, who Trump asked the grand jury to interview, hoping he would refute his longtime former attorney’s testimony.
Of course, anything is possible and DA Bragg could call the grand jury into session at any time.
There is also the unlikely possibility that he will not ask them to vote on an indictment in the case. They could also vote against indicting Trump.
Watch: House Dem Mocks Republicans by Thanking Them for Taking Time Away From ‘Trump’s Memorial Service to David Koresh’
U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) mocked the entire GOP Wednesday afternoon by sardonically thanking his Republican colleagues for taking time away from Donald Trump’s “memorial service to David Koresh,” referring to the ex-president’s rally Saturday in Waco, Texas during the 30th anniversary of that deadly siege.
“I want to thank the majority for finding the time to fit this hearing in between attending former President Trump’s memorial service to David Koresh, just last week, who was a real advocate for young girls in this country.”
Congressman Moskowitz was referring to the Branch Davidian religious cult leader who allegedly was a polygamist and child sex abuser. In 1993, the ATF’s attempt to serve a warrant on Koresh for “unlawful possession of fully automatic machine guns and destructive devices” turned into a 51-day siege of his Waco compound, which ended with the deaths of 86 people. Experts point to that event as fueling the rise of right-wing domestic terrorism, including by Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.
Wednesday’s hearing of a House Oversight Committee subcommittee focused on Washington, D.C. also offered Rep. Moskowitz the opportunity to pose this question related to Monday’s Nashville school mass shooting: “Do you think parents, putting their young kids into pajamas at night, and tucking them into bed, do you think they’re worried about public urination in Washington, D.C. or do you think they’re worried about sending their kid to school and their kid not coming home?”
Moskowitz: I want to thank the majority for finding the time to fit this hearing in between attending former President Trump’s memorial service to David Koresh who was a real advocate for young girls in this country pic.twitter.com/uKtaXvjvgG
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 29, 2023
Moskowitz wasn’t done blasting Republicans for refusing to do anything to address mass shootings after Monday’s school massacre in Nashville.
“You know, speaking of crime, Republican on Republican crime, former President Donald Trump held a rally in Waco, Texas with his ‘Rasputin’ Ted Nugent. He said the number one national security threat to this great nation isn’t Russia or China or DC crime. But is an 81-year old slip and fall survivor in Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. I’m just wondering if we’re gonna find time in between, you know, some folks here attending the next rally to celebrating Timothy McVeigh, if we’re gonna find time to hold a hearing on mass murder in schools? When are we holding that hearing?”
Moskowitz: Speaking of crime. Republican on Republican crime. Trump held a rally with his Rasputin Ted Nugent and said the number one national security threat to this nation is 81 year old slip and fall survivor Mitch McConnell pic.twitter.com/7ckkF4BlTx
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 29, 2023
Watch there videos above or at this link.
‘Can You Imagine if the Left Did This?’: Morning Joe Profanely Condemns Trump’s Celebration of J6 ‘Rioters and Convicts’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough profanely bashed Donald Trump and his Republican defenders for celebrating Jan. 6 insurrectionists as heroes.
The former president showed a video of jailed rioters singing a song, “Justice for All,” and the national anthem during a campaign rally in Waco, Texas, and Trump defended them and raged against “thug” prosecutors — and the “Morning Joe” host tried to imagine if anyone else had done something similar.
“Can you imagine if the left did this?” Scarborough said. “They have the leading candidate for president, for the nomination for the presidency praising — they have put together a choir of convicts who beat the sh*t out of cops with an American flag. I’m sorry, I’m sorry, would you like me to say it in a nicer way? They beat the crap out of cops with an American flag, and four died, and their families directly blame the assault [on] the rioters. They defecated in the Capitol.”
“Can you imagine if left-wingers did all of that, and then Bernie Sanders says, ‘I have a good idea, let’s make a choir, we can celebrate the fact that they defecated on the cops, we can do that — why, that will help us?'” Scarborough continued. “I mean, think about that, what would Newsmax say, what would Fox say, what would all of these right wing — they are openly praising rioters and convicts.”
“This is the hero of the Republican Party, these are the heroes of Donald Trump, these are the heroes of [Marjorie Taylor Greene],” he added. “This is who they love.”
‘Restore My Account Immediately’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Cries After Twitter Suspends Her Over Anti-Trans Tweets
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is lashing out at Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk after the social media company, she says, suspended her official government account for seven days for posting apparently anti-transgender tweets. At least four of her tweets appear to have been deleted.
Rep. Greene appears to have been promoting an unverified claim that “Antifa” and transgender activists are planning a “Trans Day of Vengeance.” Fox News is also claiming there is a “Trans Day of Vengeance,” and a website the report links to says it will be on April 1.
“My Congressional account was suspended for 7 days for exposing Antifa, who are organizing a call for violence called ‘Trans Day of Vengeance.’ The day after the mass murder of children by a trans shooter. Restore my account immediately,” Greene demanded, tagging Musk, Twitter Safety, and the head of Twitter Safety, Ella Irwin.
There is no evidence that “Antifa” which is not an actual group, has anything to do with the alleged Trans Day of Vengeance.
The Independent adds Greene made “unfounded” claims “about the Nashville school shooting being a product of ‘Antifa’ and ‘trans-terrorism.'”
According to The Hill, Congresswoman Greene tweeted a poster of the alleged event, and Twitter removed the post, so she repeatedly reposted it, only to have Twitter remove it.
This is a lie.
My Congressional account was suspended for 7 days for exposing Antifa, who are organizing a call for violence called “Trans Day of Vengeance.”
The day after the mass murder of children by a trans shooter.
Restore my account immediately. @elonmusk @ellagirwin… https://t.co/p9XZLtuuDF pic.twitter.com/svViCYUyhm
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 28, 2023
Ella Irwin, Twitter’s head of trust and safety, tweeted: “We had to automatically sweep our platform and remove >5000 tweets /retweets of this poster. We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them. ‘Vengeance’ does not imply peaceful protest. Organizing or support for peaceful protests is ok.”
On her personal Twitter account, Greene also promoted a similar, baseless claim:
“In the wake of a transgender shooter targeting a Christian school and murdering kids, every American should know the threat of Antifa driven trans-terrorism. Twitter should not whitewash the incitement of politically motivated violence,” she said, pointing to another of her tweets that had been removed.
Greene on Monday made anti-trans remarks in the wake of the the Nashville shooting.
“How much hormones like testosterone and medications for mental illness was the transgender Nashville school shooter taking? Everyone can stop blaming guns now,” she said.
Currently, numerous right-wing and far-right wing Twitter accounts are linking the alleged Trans Day of Vengeance to Monday’s horrific Covenant Presbyterian elementary school shooting in Nashville, where three nine-year olds and three adults were shot to death. The shooter allegedly identified as transgender, according to Nashville police.
