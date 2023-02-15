Watch: Ted Cruz Lashes Out at Biden Nominee for Referring to Fox News as Propaganda

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) last summer proudly proclaimed, “I am a Christian and I say it proudly, we should be Christian nationalists.” Now a new study shows the majority of Americans agree with her extremist view – while less than three in ten Americans overall support that belief.

The Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), “a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to conducting independent research at the intersection of religion, culture, and public policy,” and the Brookings Institution surveyed over 6000 Americans, asking them their thoughts on these five critical statements:

“The U.S. government should declare America a Christian nation.”

“U.S. laws should be based on Christian values.”

“If the U.S. moves away from our Christian foundations, we will not have a country anymore.”

“Being Christian is an important part of being truly American.”

“God has called Christians to exercise dominion over all areas of American society.”

RELATED: Watch: Torba Warns GOP to Not ‘Disavow or Condemn Us’ Because ‘Christian Nationalists Are the Republican Party’

“Researchers found that more than half of Republicans believe the country should be a strictly Christian nation, either adhering to the ideals of Christian nationalism (21%) or sympathizing with those views (33%),” NPR says, reporting on PRRI’s survey.

But overall, just 29% of Americans hold Christian nationalist beliefs.

Nearly 7 in 10 Christian nationalism adherents (69%) agree that the husband is the head of the household in “a truly Christian family,” and his wife submits to his leadership, vs. only 33% of all Americans.@PRRIpoll/@BrookingsGov #ChristianNationalismhttps://t.co/HDFKiErujf pic.twitter.com/2bjo48RdA3 — PRRI (@PRRIpoll) February 8, 2023

NPR explains that “only 10% of Americans view themselves as adherents of Christian nationalism and about 19% of Americans said they sympathize with these views.”

A majority of Christian nationalism adherents (57%) DISAGREE that white supremacy is a major problem in the U.S. today. Overall, 65% of Americans agree white supremacy is still a major problem today, vs. 32% who disagree.#ChristianNationalismhttps://t.co/HDFKiErujf. pic.twitter.com/ORzpXq8cPw — PRRI (@PRRIpoll) February 8, 2023

For those wanting to dismiss the results as just some fringe elements of the GOP, PRRI’s massive report is titled, “A Christian Nation? Understanding the Threat of Christian Nationalism to American Democracy and Culture.”

RELATED: ‘X-Rated’: Christian Nationalist Mastriano Promises Bill to Ban Public Drag Shows After High School’s ‘Queer Prom’

PRRI warns that the “rising influence of Christian nationalism in some segments of American politics poses a major threat to the health of our democracy.”

Seven in 10 (71%) Christian nationalism adherents embrace so-called “replacement theory,” the idea that immigrants are “invading our country and replacing our cultural and ethnic background.”#ChristianNationalismhttps://t.co/HDFKiEs28N pic.twitter.com/dPGgKqfKZ3 — PRRI (@PRRIpoll) February 8, 2023

In Congress, it’s not just Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Freedom From Religion Foundation compiled a list of dozens of Members of Congress and eight U.S. Senators it says are Christian nationalists or hold Christian nationalist sentiments who voted not to certify the 2020 presidential election, and detailed some of their statements supporting the belief. Barely weeks after the January 6, 2021 insurrection FFRF published a press release stating the organization “believes it is also important to call to account the Christian Nationalist views of most of the 147 disruptors inside Congress who voted later that night to deny the will of the voters.”

PRRI’s survey also “examines how Christian nationalist views intersect with white identity, anti-Black sentiment, support of patriarchy, antisemitism, anti-Muslim sentiments, anti-immigrant attitudes, authoritarianism, and support for violence.”

RELATED: Texas GOP Rep. Hires Christian Nationalist Who Wants to Execute Drag Show Attendees

In a webinar last week (below), PRRI and Brookings delved into the report, at one point noting that Christian nationalists were the most likely to say they would resort to violence “in order to save our country.” As this screenshot shows, 40% of Christian nationalists completely or mostly agree, compared to just 16% of the entire nation.

PRRI has also published a lengthy video explaining the survey, and posted some graphics to social media. See them above and below, or at this link.

Republicans (21%) are about 4x as likely as Dems (5%) or independents (6%) to be adherents of Christian nationalism. Less than a third of Americans hold a favorable view of Trump, yet 7 in 10 (71%) Christian nationalism adherents view him favorably. #ChristianNationalism pic.twitter.com/bS4EPzTWbn — PRRI (@PRRIpoll) February 8, 2023

Nearly 6 in 10 QAnon believers are either Christian nationalism sympathizers or adherents (29%). The relationship btw QAnon beliefs & Christian nationalism is even stronger among white Americans. NEW @PRRIpoll/@BrookingsGov study. #ChristianNationalismhttps://t.co/HDFKiErujf pic.twitter.com/BzGS5Mb37y — PRRI (@PRRIpoll) February 8, 2023

Two-thirds (67%) of Christian nationalism adherents say we people from some majority Muslim countries should be prevented from entering the U.S. 69% of adherents also agree the values of Islam are at odds with American values, while a majority of Americans disagree (57%). pic.twitter.com/ksTJ8nPjuy — PRRI (@PRRIpoll) February 8, 2023

Image via Shuttterstock