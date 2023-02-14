News
Feds File Sealed Motion Seeking to Compel Trump’s Lawyer to Testify – Suggests Possible ‘Evidence of a Crime’: NYT
Prosecutors for Special Counsel Jack Smith, investigating Donald Trump‘s unlawful retention and refusal to return hundreds of documents with classified markings, are trying to compel one of the ex-president’s attorneys, Evan Corcoran, to testify before a grand jury again. They are asking a judge to allow them to invoke the crime-fraud exception, which voids attorney-client privilege.
The move, in the form of a seal motion, suggests they may have evidence of a crime.
The New York Times reports, “after his appearance in front of the grand jury, Mr. Corcoran received notice that the Justice Department was seeking to use the [crime-fraud] exception to break through his assertions of privilege. Judge Howell, who has consistently decided in the government’s favor on privilege issues surrounding Mr. Trump, will ultimately rule on the department’s request about Mr. Corcoran.”
READ MORE: ‘Eye for an Eye’: Trump Wants to Install Mass Executions, Including Firing Squads, Hangings, and Possibly Guillotine – Report
It was “not immediately clear whether the Justice Department suspects misconduct by Mr. Corcoran and Mr. Trump, by Mr. Trump and others or by Mr. Trump alone,” The Times adds. “The crime-fraud exception is generally used to get around attorney-client privilege if a client uses legal services in the furtherance of a crime. Occasionally, the crime-fraud exception is used if lawyers and their clients conspire together to commit some offense.”
“The fact that prosecutors invoked the exception in a sealed motion to compel the testimony of the lawyer, M. Evan Corcoran, suggests that they believe Mr. Trump or his allies might have used Mr. Corcoran’s services in that way.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘I Am 21 and This Is the Second Mass Shooting I’ve Lived Through’: MSU and Sandy Hook Mass Shootings Survivor’s Video Goes Viral
On December 14, 2012, the nation watched the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting massacre in Newtown, Connecticut in horror. One gunman shot and killed 26 people, including 20 children aged six and seven. On Monday, a gunman shot and killed three people at Michigan State University.
A TikTok user who goes by the name jmattttt recorded a video overnight during the MSU lockdown, announcing that she lived through both mass shootings. Barely 12 hours later her video has gone viral on both TikTok and Twitter.
“So the reason I’m making this video right now is because it is almost 1:00 AM and I am currently directly across the street from where the shootings at Michigan State occurred,” she begins. “I am 21 years old, and this is the second mass shooting that I have now lived through.”
“Ten years and two months ago I survived the Sandy Hook shooting,” she says, explaining that on that day she “was crouched in the corner” in her school in Newtown, Connecticut. “I was hunched in the corner with my classmates for so long” that she has “full blown” PTSD fractures in her lower back.
READ MORE: ‘Eye for an Eye’: Trump Wants to Install Mass Executions, Including Firing Squads, Hangings, and Possibly Guillotine – Report
“The fact that this is the second mass shooting that I have now lived through is incomprehensible. My heart goes out to all the families and the friends of the victims of this Michigan State shooting.”
“But we can no longer just provide love and prayers,” she continues. “It needs to be legislation. It needs to be action. It’s not okay. We can no longer allow this to happen. We can no longer be complacent. I’ll forever be Sandy Hook Strong and forever be Spartans Strong.”
@jmattttt Enough is Enough. #spartanstrong #sandyhookstrong ? original sound – Jmattttt
On TikTok her video has received over 4600 comments and 310,000 likes.
On Twitter, a version posted by Shannon Watts, the founder of the gun violence prevention group Moms Demand Action has been viewed over one million times.
A survivor of the Sandy Hook School mass shooting in 2012 is a student at Michigan State University: “I am 21-years-old and this is the second mass shooting I’ve lived through. We can no longer allow this to happen. We can no longer be complacent.” pic.twitter.com/Jcafl57tmZ
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 14, 2023
Michigan Democratic State Senate Majority Whip Mallory McMorrow, who gained national attention after Republican State Senator Lana Theis falsely claimed McMorrow wanted to “groom and sexualize kindergartners,” retweeted jmattttt’s video. She also said, “We have young people this morning who have lived through this multiple times, in multiple different communities, in multiple schools, wondering if there’s anywhere they can feel safe.”
Indeed, WXYZ Detroit reporter Sarah Michals posted video of one of the students “ushered out of a campus building by police” who “is wearing an Oxford Strong sweatshirt.”
“Oxford Strong” refers to the November 30, 2021 Oxford High School shooting in Detroit, Michigan that left four students dead.
“So sad & twisted that some of these students may possibly be witnessing their second school shooting,” Michals said.
That would make at least two students at MSU on Monday who had previously survived a school mass shooting.
Watching the @wxyzdetroit facebook live stream at MSU and one of the students just ushered out of a campus building by police is wearing an Oxford Strong sweatshirt.
So sad & twisted that some of these students may possibly be witnessing their second school shooting. pic.twitter.com/r369x4bU5G
— Sarah Michals (@sarahamichals) February 14, 2023
Watch the videos above or at this link.
News
‘Eye for an Eye’: Trump Wants to Install Mass Executions, Including Firing Squads, Hangings, and Possibly Guillotine – Report
As President, when told the January 6 insurrectionists wanted to “hang Mike Pence,” Donald Trump reportedly told advisors that perhaps his vice president “deserves” it. On the campaign trail, and even as far back as 2018, Trump has called for the death penalty for anyone convicted of selling drugs. And as President, Trump oversaw the largest number of federal executions in more than 120 years.
If elected again to the White House, a President Trump would install mass executions, including by firing squad, hanging, and possibly even guillotine, according to a report by Rolling Stone.
“What do you think of firing squads?” Trump has repeatedly asked close associates, Rolling Stone’s Asawin Suebsaeng and Patrick Reis report, citing several sources. Trump has even “mused about televising footage of executions, including showing condemned prisoners in the final moments of their lives.”
READ MORE: Maddow: If Trump Is Indicted, There Will Be ‘An Attack on the Full System’ That Has the Power to Put Him on Trial
Trump has railed against President Joe Biden, publicly and privately, but in private he appears to lament he did not have enough time in office to greatly expand the death penalty.
“Trump privately mused about the possibility of creating a flashy, government-backed video ad campaign that would accompany a federal revival of these execution methods,” Rolling Stone report, referring to firing squads, hangings, and guillotine. “In Trump’s vision, these videos would include footage from these new executions, if not from the exact moments of death.”
“The [former] president believes this would help put the fear of God into violent criminals,” one source told Rolling Stone. “He wanted to do some of these [things] when he was in office, but for whatever reasons didn’t have the chance.”
A former Trump White House official told Rolling Stone, “In conversations I’d been in the room for, President Trump would explicitly say that he’d love a country that was totally an ‘eye for an eye’ — that’s a direct quote — criminal justice system, and he’d talk about how the ‘right’ way to do it is to line up criminals and drug dealers before a firing squad.”
READ MORE: ‘Fascism’? It’s Not Just AOC: $1 Billion ‘He Gets Us’ Campaign to Rebrand Jesus Gets Slammed and Its Funders Get Exposed
That official also quoted Trump as saying, “You just got to kill these people.”
In 2019 VICE published a compilation of “Trump’s Long Love Affair With the Death Penalty.”
Watch below or at this link.
News
Maddow: If Trump Is Indicted, There Will Be ‘An Attack on the Full System’ That Has the Power to Put Him on Trial
There has never been a president indicted in the United States, but that might change soon.
At the top of her Monday show, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow explained that there are a number of countries that have slowly eroded away at whatever democratic values they had, citing Russia and Israel as examples.
“I think it is worth us watching it in other countries to learn the pattern and also recognize the signs that we are not even immune,” she said. “In this country, our most prominent far-right leader has been subjected to multiple criminal and counterintelligence investigations by the FBI and Justice Department. And so, we have seen over the past several years that he has escalated, and escalated, and escalated further attacks on the Justice Department and the FBI to the point where not just him and his party considers the FBI to be an enemy and attack it at every turn.”
She cited Trump Republicans attacking the Justice Department and law enforcement they purported to support, noting that in three days, something major might change the U.S. forever.
RELATED: Kushner’s corruption: ‘Red flag after red flag’ shows why GOP can’t ignore new blockbuster report
“Thursday this week, former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump is likely to understand he is no longer just facing scrutiny and investigation from the law enforcement agency, but is likely to find out this week that he is about to be under court scrutiny as well,” said Maddow.
The judge overseeing the special grand jury in Fulton County decided today that three pieces of the final report would become public, those who lied to the grand jury, as well as the introduction and conclusion.
“The bottom line is a big picture story for our democracy,” she explained. “Trump may not find himself being charged in Georgia, just as he may not find himself being charged in New York state. He might not find himself being charged in federal court where multiple grand juries are investigating him. It’s possible he will not face charges in any of these places. But if he is, the process of adjusting as a democracy is about to start now.”
She anticipates what could happen if Trump is indicted by the Fulton County grand jury.
“And if you thought it was a bad look for our American version of ‘one of these guys’ to be attacking the press for challenging him, to be attacking the FBI and Justice Department for investigating him, then what is around the corner for our democracy if he is indicted?” Maddow asked. “What is around the corner from us is if he is indicted is an attack on the specific system, the specific system that holds the power to indict him and potentially arrest him and put him in court and put them on trial.”
RELATED: ‘In a world of hurt’: Rudy Giuliani likely to be indicted in Fulton case, according to former federal prosecutor
It’s entirely possible that the next step for Donald Trump is to try and burn down the entire system of democracy in the U.S, Maddow argues.
See the clip of her opener below or at the video here:
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Trending
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
‘Fascism’? It’s Not Just AOC: $1 Billion ‘He Gets Us’ Campaign to Rebrand Jesus Gets Slammed and Its Funders Get Exposed
- News2 days ago
ABC Host Busts GOP Oversight Chair: Will You Be Investigating Jared Kushner Too?
- News1 day ago
Jack Smith Has Now Signaled to Trump He Will Leave ‘No Stone Left Unturned’: Legal Analyst
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM23 hours ago
‘Absolutely Sickening’: Arkansas Republican Asks Trans Woman About Her Genitals During Hearing on Anti-Trans Bill (Video)
- News8 hours ago
‘Eye for an Eye’: Trump Wants to Install Mass Executions, Including Firing Squads, Hangings, and Possibly Guillotine – Report
- COMMENTARY6 hours ago
‘Read the Room’: Nikki Haley’s Presidential Campaign Announcement Panned by Left and Right
- BREAKING NEWS1 day ago
‘Compelling Public Interest’: Judge Orders Release of Portion of Georgia Probe Into Trump’s Efforts to Overturn Election
- News1 day ago
Former Army General Blasts McConnell Over Claim Biden Not Sharing Info on Objects Shot Down Despite Multiple Briefings