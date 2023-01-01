News
Trump’s New Year’s Eve ‘Media Availability’ Was a Nothing-Burger That No Cable News Stations Carried
Donald Trump invited the media for a moment he called “media availability” at Mar-a-Lago ahead of the country club’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration. When the time came, however, Trump spoke for fewer than five minutes and not on cable news stations covering it, including allies like Newsmax and Fox.
It was reminiscent of Trump’s “big announcement” that ended up being a ploy for his own personal trading cards he was selling for $99.
The video appeared on the front page of the conservative hotspot Rumble. At first, even with the top audio levels, Trump could only narrowly be heard.
He began by wishing the media a “Happy New Year,” despite his hate for them. He then asked if there were any questions. He attacked inflation as “destroying our country,” and made an inaudible comment about Ukraine and Russia. Reporters asked questions like, “Would you support a national abortion ban,” which he refused to answer.
He rambled on about the “disgrace” of the Justice Department and the “weaponizing” of the FBI before he decided to wander into the event. When another asked how the 2024 campaign was going, he claimed it was, “very good,” despite not having any events or rallies of his own around the country after his announcement.
New York Times reporter Peter Baker told MSNBC earlier on Saturday that Trump’s call for media availability was a desperate cry for attention.
See the video below at the 32-minute mark or at the link here:
News
18 Attorneys General Blast Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Law as Unconstitutional
The attorneys general of Washington D.C. and 17 U.S. states have filed an amicus brief calling Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law unconstitutional.
The attorneys general of D.C. and New Jersey — Karl Racine and Matthew Platkin, respectively — filed the brief on December 22 in support of parents challenging the anti-LGBTQ+ law. The brief says the law impedes people’s freedom of speech, has worsened the mental health of Florida’s LGBTQ+ students, and has also increased the hostility and violence that LGBTQ+ people face nationwide.
“Florida’s law is unconstitutional,” Racine wrote in a December 23 press release. “Although Florida claims the Act is intended to protect children and preserve parental choice, the attorneys general have curricula in place that allow for age-appropriate discussion of LGBTQ+ issues while respecting parental views on the topic.”
Florida’s law prohibits K-3 teachers from talking about sexual orientation and gender identity issues with their students, under threat of parental lawsuits. State teachers have expressed confusion about whether the law requires them to hide their same-sex spouses or to speak out against anti-LGBTQ+ bullying. Bigots have also cited the law as proof that LGBTQ+ content “sexualizes” and “grooms” children of all ages for pedophilic rape, and that, hence, LGBTQ+ content should be banned from all libraries and classrooms.
“[Our] states also ordinarily leave educational decisions to schools and teachers, rather than allowing schools to be haled into court over even minor instructional choices,” the brief states. “Florida … stands alone in its censorship of instruction related to LGBTQ issues and in its imposition of legal liability on school districts that do not censor LGBTQ issues. All the while, there are ways to address Florida’s alleged concern in ensuring parental input in education without targeting a minority group.”
For example, the brief says, LGBTQ+ people are part of American history and society, and “in the preparation of students for citizenship,” it is “entirely rational” for schools to include their experiences in an age-appropriate manner. “The way to approach such issues is not to censor them but to equip educators to address them,” the brief adds, mentioning training programs that have prepared educators about the best ways to handle potentially explosive questions from students and teachers.
The brief also says, “The damaging effects of a law prohibiting instruction on LGBTQ issues in schools do not stop at a state’s borders. When a law anywhere sends the message that some members of the community are disfavored, as the Act does, it compounds the stigma associated with being part of that community everywhere.”
“Research shows that a failure to provide LGBTQ-inclusive classroom instruction adversely affects LGBTQ students’ mental health and learning outcomes and results in increased anti-LGBTQ bias,” the brief states.
States outside of Florida will be forced to spend more on health providers and LGBTQ+-inclusive organizations to heal the law’s negative mental health effects on their own citizens, the brief states. Similarly, schools outside of Florida must now invest more to ensure that anti-LGBTQ+ bullying and distress don’t increase among students who have heard of the law and its hateful political justifications.
“[Florida’s law] lacks a legitimate pedagogical purpose, rendering it constitutionally suspect,” the brief states, adding “that there is no legitimate reason to ban mentioning them.”
The brief was signed by Attorneys General from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington state, and Washington DC.
News
‘His World Is So, So Small’: Former Adviser Says Trump ‘Cracked and Began to Lose His Mind’ During White House Isolation
During an appearance on “CNN This Morning” on the day after Christmas, New York Magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi stated that a former White House adviser to Donald Trump told her that the former president “cracked” when he was forced to hole up in the Oval Office during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Nuzzi was invited to share more revelations about Trump following the publishing of her piece describing an aimless Trump camping outand rarely venturing from the confines of his Mar-a-Lago resort in the month since he announced his 2024 presidential run which was not well-received.
In her report, released during the Christmas holiday, she quoted one Trump insider complaining, “He just goes, plays golf, comes back, and f*cks off. He has retreated to the golf course and to Mar-a-Lago,” before admitting, “His world has gotten much smaller. His world is so, so small.”
During her appearance on CNN, Nuzzi suggested that Trump’s current isolation makes him more dangerous, before adding that an aide to the former president said they saw something similar during the pandemic.
RELATED: ‘I don’t need anybody’s advice!’: ‘Defensive’ Trump snaps when asked about Ivanka and Jared shunning him
“If he’s lost his mojo in some way, I don’t know,” she said of his stalled campaign before adding, “I think Donald Trump, when he’s cooped up, when he’s got his wings clipped, historically is kind of a dangerous creature who is prone to listening to even crazier ideas than normal and doing even crazier things.”
“One former White House official talking in this piece about before the insurrection, before he officially lost the campaign in 2020, already he had become this sort of terrifying figure who in his Covid isolation in the White House — kind of locked away and kept from having contact with regular Americans or just with more normal people who might be around him in a busy place like the West Wing — he really had cracked and began to lose his mind and this person began to move further and further away from him,” she reported.
She later added about Trump’s pause on rallies, “He isn’t all that busy and the midterms are over. There isn’t a lot of justification for a MAGA rally at this point — he’s stuck there. He’s at Mar-a-Lago and playing golf and people are coming to see him. I don’t think he really knows what to do with himself in this sort of lame-duck period as the only candidate and he’s running against himself.”
Watch below or at the link:
News
DOJ Has Been Handed Trump Evidence That Goes ‘Far Beyond a Call for Heads to Roll’: Legal Experts
According to legal experts who have poured over the final report from the House select committee investigating the Jan 6 riot that forced lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to flee for their lives, the Department of Justice and, in particular, special counsel Jack Smith, have been handed a powerful document that provides a detailed roadmap that should lead to criminal indictments.
The report notes that Donald Trump is the centerpiece of the 800-page report that one legal scholar claimed went far “beyond a call for heads to roll.”
As former DoJ inspector general Michael Bromwich explained, ““The January 6 committee’s final hearing and lengthy executive summary make out a powerful case to support its criminal referrals as to Trump, [attorney John Eastman, and unnamed others.”
Bromwich added, “Although the referrals carry no legal weight, they provide an unusual preview of potential charges that may well be effective in swaying public opinion.”
RELATED: Some members of Trump’s inner circle looking forward to the DOJ possibly indicting him: report
Former prosecutor Daniel Richman applauded how comprehensive the report was, explaining, “Although the committee’s hearings gave a good preview of the criminal liability theories it has now laid out in its summary, the new [executive summary] document does an extraordinary job of pulling together the evidentiary materials the committee assembled,” before adding, “The committee’s presentation goes far beyond a call for heads to roll, and amounts to a detailed prosecution memo that the DoJ will have to reckon with.”
Frequent MSNBC legal analyst Barbara McQuade added, “Although the committee’s referral to the justice department is not binding in any way, and the DoJ will make its own independent assessment of whether charges are appropriate, the most important parts of the report are the facts it documents.”
“That factual gold mine has caught the eye of special counsel Jack Smith, who attorney general Merrick Garland tapped last month to oversee the DoJ’s sprawling criminal inquiries into the January 6 insurrection,” wrote the Guardian’s Peter Stone, before adding, “On the broader legal challenges facing the DoJ, ex-prosecutors say the panel’s work should goad the department to work diligently to investigate and charge Trump and others the panel has referred for prosecution.”
Former US attorney Michael Moore added to that by stating, “The committee report gives the special counsel not only the benefit of knowing what certain witnesses will say, it also lets him know what other witnesses won’t say. That type of intel gives him the ability to put together a stronger case with fewer surprises. More information is never a bad thing to a good lawyer.”
You can read more here.
