‘Merrick Garland Backed Himself Into a Corner’ by Hiring Jack Smith: CNN Analyst

During an appearance on “CNN This Morning,” weekend host Michael Smerconish was asked what the future holds for Donald Trump, who is under multiple criminal investigations, and which one expects to bear fruit in the new year.

According to Smerconish – a former practicing attorney — the Mar-a-Lago case looks to be the most promising and that Attorney General Merrick Garland, despite his cautiousness, will be put in the spot of indicting a former president.

As Smerconish told CNN co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon, Garland’s choice of the tenacious Jack Smith as special counsel was a fateful move and that it would be near impossible to ignore Smith’s findings.

Adressing outgoing Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s claim that Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection should result in indictments, the CNN host began, “I don’t know that Congressman Kinzinger is going to get what he’s looking for if he says he’s fearful for the nation unless there’s an indictment relative to January 6th.”

“I think there’s much more likely chance there will be an indictment relative to the Mar-a-Lago documents,” he continued. “That’s a more straightforward case. I think AG Merrick Garland may have backed himself into a corner in appointing a special counsel and then determining was the law broken and can you prove it.”

“I think it’s a pretty straightforward case relative to the documents,” Smerconish elaborated. “It’s much more hazy, a much more difficult case relative to January 6th. If, in fact, there’s an indictment only for the documents, I think some people may be left saying, ‘wait a minute, is that all there is after all the time and all the expense and all the investigation, it’s only those documents at Mar-a-Lago?’ Soon we shall find out. 2023 is going to be a very interesting year.”

Watch below: