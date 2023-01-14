News
Trump Meltdown During His Sexual Assault Deposition Earned Him a Lawyer’s Rebuke
Former President Donald Trump was not pleased with the line of questioning he was confronted with by a lawyer representing one of the women accusing him of sexual assault. Now, details about his intense interaction with a lawyer during the deposition are coming to light.
On Friday, January 13, a New York federal judge delivered a ruling to allow for a deposition to be unsealed.
According to Mediaite, the deposition was part of the lawsuit filed against Trump by E. Jean Carroll. The judge’s ruling was a response to a request by Trump’s legal team to have the case dismissed.
The news outlet highlighted one aspect of the deposition where Trump was questioned about a Truth Social post where he mocked Carroll describing her as “Ms. Bergdorf Goodman” and labeled the accusation as a “complete con job.”
“And, while I’m not supposed to say it, I will,” he added. “This woman is not my type!”
During the deposition, Trump was asked, “Why did you decide to issue the statement on Truth Social on October 12th?”
Rattled by the question, Trump fired back saying, “Because I was offended at this woman’s lie. Because I was offended that she could just make up a story out of cold air, refuted by her testimony on CNN, but that she could make up a story just out of nowhere and that I get a phone call asking me about this ridiculous situation.”
He went on to criticize his accuser insisting there is “something wrong” with her.
“The woman — there’s something wrong with her in my opinion. Okay. But it’s a false accusation,” Trump said. “Never happened, never would happen. And I posted and I will continue to post until such time as — and then I will sue her after this is over, and that’s the thing I really look forward to doing. And I’ll sue you too because this is — how many cases do you have? Many, many cases, and I know the statements that were made — that you made. Keep Trump busy because this is the way you defeat him, to keep him busy with litigation. So I will be suing you also, but I’ll be suing her very strongly as soon as this But I’ll be suing you also.”
After listening to the former president’s rant, the lawyer asked, “Are you done?”
Trump replied, “Yeah.”
“Is there anything in particular that prompted you to make this statement last week?” the lawyer also asked.
“Yeah,” Trump said, adding, “Her false story and that I have to waste a whole day doing these ridiculous questions with you.”
News
‘It’s Just a Fact’: Adam Kinzinger Calls Kevin McCarthy a ‘POS’ (Audio)
Former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger slammed Kevin McCarthy on Thursday, using a common slur to attack the newly-minted Speaker of the House while observing he will say anything he needs to to stay in power.
“Kevin’s a piece of shit,” Kinzinger, who represented Illinois for 12 years, told Charlie Sykes in The Bulwark Podcast. “And let’s just be honest about this, because he will say whatever he needs to say to stay in power.”
He added, “I’m not even saying that gratuitously to be mean to him. It’s just a fact.”
Kinzinger was one of two Republicans who served on the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack. He decided to not run for re-election.
“All the terror club, the freedom club,” he said, speaking about the House Freedom Caucus members who held the Speaker vote hostage last week, “is extracting all this, and the moderates have so much power that they’re never willing to use.”
He added that “one of the more frustrating” things to watch was “the normals be completely unwilling to do anything to stop this from happening.”
“Normals” are the reality-based non-extremists.
“If you’re willing to shoot a hostage you’ll win,” Kinzinger, again referring to the extremists in the House, told Sykes.
Saying he should “know when to shut the fuck up,” Sykes criticized freshman U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who went after Kinzinger on Twitter on Wednesday.
Santos had vowed, “I will not resign!” to which Kinzinger tweeted, “Resign now.” The New York congressman, who has lied about countless aspects of his background, responded by telling Kinzinger to “Go on CNN and cry about it.”
Sykes also lamented that House Republicans are “not going to do anything” about Santos, given McCarthy’s slim four-seat majority.
Listen to a short clip below or at this link, and the full podcast here.
“Kevin’s a piece of shit. And let’s just be honest about this, because he will say whatever you need to say to stay in power.” — @AdamKinzinger
“I’m not even saying that gratuitously to be mean to him. It’s just a fact.”
Listen to the whole thing here: https://t.co/jQhbh1IrtR pic.twitter.com/Pp5x1Qy9T1
— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) January 12, 2023
News
‘Doesn’t Feel Like Garland Was Sprinting’: Former Prosecutor Blasts AG For Taking 557 Days to Appoint Trump Special Counsel
A former federal prosecutor of thirty years is blasting Merrick Garland in light of the Attorney General appointing a special counsel to investigate President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents after just weeks, with those documents being voluntarily identified and turned over, while taking 557 days to appoint a special counsel to investigate Donald Trump’s refusal to hand over hundreds of classified documents.
Glenn Kirschner on Thursday afternoon told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace it “sure doesn’t feel like Merrick Garland is sprinting” in the investigation against the ex-president, Donald Trump. “It feels to me like he was walking at a leisurely pace at a time in our nation’s history when we needed a flat-out sprint.”
Wallace began the segment by saying, “I want to understand the two very different triggers for the special counsel. I mean for Trump, it was eight back and forths with the National Archives, three with the FBI, a … search at Mar-a- Lago, and an ongoing belief that the crimes involved handling of classified documents were being committed at Mar-a-Lago as well as crimes of obstruction of justice.”
“It’s my understanding based on the latest DOJ filings that there’s a belief from the Justice Department that both are still happening today,” Wallace noted.
“But even that didn’t trigger the appointment of a special counsel,” she observed. “It was Trump that that put that in motion when he announced his intention to run for president.”
“In this case,” she said, moving on the how Garland has handled the revelations that President Biden may have mishandled a small number of classified documents from his time as Vice President, “it was about, what, three weeks of looking at the facts and then a special counsel is appointed? Can you explain what looks like a very unequal application, the appointment of a special counsel?”
“So it’s tough for me to explain the inexplicable,” began Kirschner, who served as a prosecutor for the U.S. Army, where he handled, among others, espionage cases. He went on to serve as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the powerful U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, and has prosecuted RICO, espionage, and murder cases as well.
“But let me let me give it a shot because I do believe that Merrick Garland is guided by his own sense of ethics and his own determination to preserve the institution, for better or worse,” he said, referring to the Dept. of Justice that had been corrupted by Attorney General Bill Barr and the others Trump had put in charge at DOJ. “And so I think he bends over backwards.”
“I agree we heard about this special counsel, special counsel appointment for the Joe Biden documents, circumstances at lightspeed, and so I think we’re kind of mixing apples and oranges there on the timing front.”
“But I really think the question that is bothering me most right now, is why did it take Jack Smith’s appointment on November 18 to all of a sudden see this increase in the pace and the scope of an investigation that should have been up and running at a full sprint? Ever since, I maintain, right after the insurrection, and it sure doesn’t feel like Merrick Garland was sprinting toward the finish line.”
“Was he running, Glenn?” Wallace asked. “What was the pace with which Merrick Garland was pursuing potential criminality on the part of Donald Trump and his inner circle as it pertained to January 6?”
“It feels to me like he was walking at a leisurely pace at a time in our nation’s history when we needed a flat out sprint,” Kirschner charged, “because I think he was old school in his approach to this investigation, handling it the way we ordinarily handle pyramid conspiracies, but this is not a pyramid conspiracy. I maintain it’s not even a hub and spoke conspiracy. We should call it an octopus conspiracy with all of the tentacles that are splaying out and thrashing about.”
“I think, Merrick Garland in the 24 years, he was a judge. He was a prosecutor before that, and a darn good one. I think he became too judicial, too circumspect. Not aggressive enough in me being sort of this this moment of danger to our democracy.
“I asked because DOJ is is a National Security Agency,” Wallace explained. “I mean, it houses the nation’s prosecutors. It also houses a National Security Division. And the world’s national security crisis is that we are now exporting insurrections.”
“What happened in Brazil is an extension of the language, the rhetoric and the playbook carried out here where our judicial system, our rule of law appears very sick,” Wallace, a former Bush 43 White House communications director, a top campaign aide to John McCain’s presidential campaign,
“As Glenn just said, our Attorney General is ‘walking at a leisurely pace’ in probing those accountable for the deadly January 6 insurrection here.”
News
Appointment of Biden Classified Docs Special Counsel Makes It ‘Much Easier’ and ‘More Likely’ to Indict Trump: Legal Experts
Legal experts are weighing in after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday afternoon he has appointed Andrew Hur as special counsel to review President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents, a small number of which were found in his Pennsylvania office and Delaware home from his time as Vice President.
Last month Garland, after more than 500 days into the DOJ’s investigation of Trump’s handling of classified documents, appointed Jack Smith as special counsel to investigate the ex-president. Both special counsels are former Trump appointees.
Republicans have been attacking President Biden, despite aides immediately contacting DOJ and the National Archives to return the documents, which are believed to have been misplaced. In stark contrast, Donald Trump or his aides are believed to have been responsible for the packing for transport of hundreds of classified documents from the White House to an unsecured area of his Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump himself reportedly personally packed boxes of classified documents after the National Archives demanded their return, but did not send all of them back.
Noted national security attorney Brad Moss on Thursday said, “I have no issue with Garland appointing a Special Counsel here regarding the Biden documents. I think it’s pointless (Hur will still report to Garland in the end) but the politics of the moment require it. It changes nothing in terms of my legal analysis of liability.”
On Wednesday Moss had said about the Trump versus Biden classified documents issues, “Objective legal analysts have spent 6 months making clear that criminal liability for Trump exists only because of his obstruction. Absent that, DOJ wouldn’t bother prosecuting an accidental mishandling case here.”
“Nothing I have seen has changed my mind yet that Biden and his team, for now at least, are not at risk of criminal exposure,” he also said Wednesday. “Nor do I have any reason to believe this changes the calculus on an indictment of Trump. That said, this sloppiness by Biden’s staff angers me.”
“I still don’t view it as a criminal issue,” he added.
Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade said on MSNBC just after Garland’s announcement that she believes the appointment of a special counsel makes it “more likely” that Trump will be prosecuted in the classified documents case.
On Wednesday McQuade told The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell, “Cases typically are charged criminally only when an aggravating factor is present… difference with Trump is that two of the four are met, and that is willful violation and obstruction.”
“The two factors that are present for Trump do not appear to be present in the Biden case… these cases are very different,” she added.
Former FBI Special Counsel Andrew Weissmann, who spent two decades at DOJ, appears to agree with the other experts.
“Appointment of Hur makes it much easier for Jack Smith to bring Trump MAL docs charges,” Weissman tweeted. “Gives DOJ the necessary reality and appearance of balance and fairness.”
“Even after AG Garland’s announcement still no facts from which to think anything Biden did was with knowledge and intent,” he also said.
