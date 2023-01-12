News
‘It’s Just a Fact’: Adam Kinzinger Calls Kevin McCarthy a ‘POS’ (Audio)
Former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger slammed Kevin McCarthy on Thursday, using a common slur to attack the newly-minted Speaker of the House while observing he will say anything he needs to to stay in power.
“Kevin’s a piece of shit,” Kinzinger, who represented Illinois for 12 years, told Charlie Sykes in The Bulwark Podcast. “And let’s just be honest about this, because he will say whatever he needs to say to stay in power.”
He added, “I’m not even saying that gratuitously to be mean to him. It’s just a fact.”
Kinzinger was one of two Republicans who served on the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack. He decided to not run for re-election.
“All the terror club, the freedom club,” he said, speaking about the House Freedom Caucus members who held the Speaker vote hostage last week, “is extracting all this, and the moderates have so much power that they’re never willing to use.”
READ MORE: ‘Doesn’t Feel Like Garland Was Sprinting’: Former Prosecutor Blasts AG For Taking 557 Days to Appoint Trump Special Counsel
He added that “one of the more frustrating” things to watch was “the normals be completely unwilling to do anything to stop this from happening.”
“Normals” are the reality-based non-extremists.
“If you’re willing to shoot a hostage you’ll win,” Kinzinger, again referring to the extremists in the House, told Sykes.
Saying he should “know when to shut the fuck up,” Sykes criticized freshman U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who went after Kinzinger on Twitter on Wednesday.
Santos had vowed, “I will not resign!” to which Kinzinger tweeted, “Resign now.” The New York congressman, who has lied about countless aspects of his background, responded by telling Kinzinger to “Go on CNN and cry about it.”
Sykes also lamented that House Republicans are “not going to do anything” about Santos, given McCarthy’s slim four-seat majority.
Listen to a short clip below or at this link, and the full podcast here.
“Kevin’s a piece of shit. And let’s just be honest about this, because he will say whatever you need to say to stay in power.” — @AdamKinzinger
“I’m not even saying that gratuitously to be mean to him. It’s just a fact.”
Listen to the whole thing here: https://t.co/jQhbh1IrtR pic.twitter.com/Pp5x1Qy9T1
— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) January 12, 2023
‘Doesn’t Feel Like Garland Was Sprinting’: Former Prosecutor Blasts AG For Taking 557 Days to Appoint Trump Special Counsel
A former federal prosecutor of thirty years is blasting Merrick Garland in light of the Attorney General appointing a special counsel to investigate President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents after just weeks, with those documents being voluntarily identified and turned over, while taking 557 days to appoint a special counsel to investigate Donald Trump’s refusal to hand over hundreds of classified documents.
Glenn Kirschner on Thursday afternoon told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace it “sure doesn’t feel like Merrick Garland is sprinting” in the investigation against the ex-president, Donald Trump. “It feels to me like he was walking at a leisurely pace at a time in our nation’s history when we needed a flat-out sprint.”
Wallace began the segment by saying, “I want to understand the two very different triggers for the special counsel. I mean for Trump, it was eight back and forths with the National Archives, three with the FBI, a … search at Mar-a- Lago, and an ongoing belief that the crimes involved handling of classified documents were being committed at Mar-a-Lago as well as crimes of obstruction of justice.”
“It’s my understanding based on the latest DOJ filings that there’s a belief from the Justice Department that both are still happening today,” Wallace noted.
“But even that didn’t trigger the appointment of a special counsel,” she observed. “It was Trump that that put that in motion when he announced his intention to run for president.”
READ MORE: Appointment of Biden Classified Docs Special Counsel Makes It ‘Much Easier’ and ‘More Likely’ to Indict Trump: Legal Experts
“In this case,” she said, moving on the how Garland has handled the revelations that President Biden may have mishandled a small number of classified documents from his time as Vice President, “it was about, what, three weeks of looking at the facts and then a special counsel is appointed? Can you explain what looks like a very unequal application, the appointment of a special counsel?”
“So it’s tough for me to explain the inexplicable,” began Kirschner, who served as a prosecutor for the U.S. Army, where he handled, among others, espionage cases. He went on to serve as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the powerful U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, and has prosecuted RICO, espionage, and murder cases as well.
“But let me let me give it a shot because I do believe that Merrick Garland is guided by his own sense of ethics and his own determination to preserve the institution, for better or worse,” he said, referring to the Dept. of Justice that had been corrupted by Attorney General Bill Barr and the others Trump had put in charge at DOJ. “And so I think he bends over backwards.”
“I agree we heard about this special counsel, special counsel appointment for the Joe Biden documents, circumstances at lightspeed, and so I think we’re kind of mixing apples and oranges there on the timing front.”
READ MORE: ‘Get Out’: ‘Fraud’ George Santos Must Resign Say County GOP Officials – He Again Defiantly Refuses (Video)
“But I really think the question that is bothering me most right now, is why did it take Jack Smith’s appointment on November 18 to all of a sudden see this increase in the pace and the scope of an investigation that should have been up and running at a full sprint? Ever since, I maintain, right after the insurrection, and it sure doesn’t feel like Merrick Garland was sprinting toward the finish line.”
“Was he running, Glenn?” Wallace asked. “What was the pace with which Merrick Garland was pursuing potential criminality on the part of Donald Trump and his inner circle as it pertained to January 6?”
“It feels to me like he was walking at a leisurely pace at a time in our nation’s history when we needed a flat out sprint,” Kirschner charged, “because I think he was old school in his approach to this investigation, handling it the way we ordinarily handle pyramid conspiracies, but this is not a pyramid conspiracy. I maintain it’s not even a hub and spoke conspiracy. We should call it an octopus conspiracy with all of the tentacles that are splaying out and thrashing about.”
“I think, Merrick Garland in the 24 years, he was a judge. He was a prosecutor before that, and a darn good one. I think he became too judicial, too circumspect. Not aggressive enough in me being sort of this this moment of danger to our democracy.
READ MORE: First Lady Jill Biden Is ‘Compromised’ and ‘Must Be Investigated’ Far Right GOP Congressman Baselessly Claims
“I asked because DOJ is is a National Security Agency,” Wallace explained. “I mean, it houses the nation’s prosecutors. It also houses a National Security Division. And the world’s national security crisis is that we are now exporting insurrections.”
“What happened in Brazil is an extension of the language, the rhetoric and the playbook carried out here where our judicial system, our rule of law appears very sick,” Wallace, a former Bush 43 White House communications director, a top campaign aide to John McCain’s presidential campaign,
“As Glenn just said, our Attorney General is ‘walking at a leisurely pace’ in probing those accountable for the deadly January 6 insurrection here.”
Appointment of Biden Classified Docs Special Counsel Makes It ‘Much Easier’ and ‘More Likely’ to Indict Trump: Legal Experts
Legal experts are weighing in after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday afternoon he has appointed Andrew Hur as special counsel to review President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents, a small number of which were found in his Pennsylvania office and Delaware home from his time as Vice President.
Last month Garland, after more than 500 days into the DOJ’s investigation of Trump’s handling of classified documents, appointed Jack Smith as special counsel to investigate the ex-president. Both special counsels are former Trump appointees.
Republicans have been attacking President Biden, despite aides immediately contacting DOJ and the National Archives to return the documents, which are believed to have been misplaced. In stark contrast, Donald Trump or his aides are believed to have been responsible for the packing for transport of hundreds of classified documents from the White House to an unsecured area of his Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump himself reportedly personally packed boxes of classified documents after the National Archives demanded their return, but did not send all of them back.
Noted national security attorney Brad Moss on Thursday said, “I have no issue with Garland appointing a Special Counsel here regarding the Biden documents. I think it’s pointless (Hur will still report to Garland in the end) but the politics of the moment require it. It changes nothing in terms of my legal analysis of liability.”
READ MORE: ‘Pry It From My Cold Dead Hands’: GOP Vows ‘Stove War’ Legislation, Doesn’t Want Feds ‘Coming After Kitchen Appliances’
On Wednesday Moss had said about the Trump versus Biden classified documents issues, “Objective legal analysts have spent 6 months making clear that criminal liability for Trump exists only because of his obstruction. Absent that, DOJ wouldn’t bother prosecuting an accidental mishandling case here.”
“Nothing I have seen has changed my mind yet that Biden and his team, for now at least, are not at risk of criminal exposure,” he also said Wednesday. “Nor do I have any reason to believe this changes the calculus on an indictment of Trump. That said, this sloppiness by Biden’s staff angers me.”
“I still don’t view it as a criminal issue,” he added.
Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade said on MSNBC just after Garland’s announcement that she believes the appointment of a special counsel makes it “more likely” that Trump will be prosecuted in the classified documents case.
On Wednesday McQuade told The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell, “Cases typically are charged criminally only when an aggravating factor is present… difference with Trump is that two of the four are met, and that is willful violation and obstruction.”
“The two factors that are present for Trump do not appear to be present in the Biden case… these cases are very different,” she added.
Former FBI Special Counsel Andrew Weissmann, who spent two decades at DOJ, appears to agree with the other experts.
“Appointment of Hur makes it much easier for Jack Smith to bring Trump MAL docs charges,” Weissman tweeted. “Gives DOJ the necessary reality and appearance of balance and fairness.”
“Even after AG Garland’s announcement still no facts from which to think anything Biden did was with knowledge and intent,” he also said.
Merrick Garland Appoints Special Counsel to Investigate Biden Handling of Classified Documents
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has announced he is appointing Robert Hur as Special Counsel to investigate the handling of classified documents by President Joe Biden, after a small number of classified documents were found in a locked closet in an office at a think tank in Pennsylvania that Biden used, and later, in the President’s Delaware home.
Unlike the case against Donald Trump, who repeatedly refused to return hundreds of classified documents and other items belonging to the federal government, ignored a lawful subpoena, and caused a false statement to be made to DOJ about classified documents in his possession, President Biden’s team immediately notified the Dept. of Justice and National Archives, and returned them.
NBC News White House Correspondent Mike Memoli published the timeline of events.
New Timeline:
Nov. 9: DOJ launches assessment of review
Nov. 14: U.S. Atty Lausch asked to oversee review of whether to name special counsel
Dec. 20: Biden counsel informed Lausch that other docs discovered
— Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) January 12, 2023
Hur is a former U.S. Attorney who was appointed by then-President Donald Trump. He is “an attorney at Gibson Dunn, which happens to be the former firm of U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon,” according to Politico’s Kyle Cheney.
READ MORE: ‘Pry It From My Cold Dead Hands’: GOP Vows ‘Stove War’ Legislation, Doesn’t Want Feds ‘Coming After Kitchen Appliances’
Cheney adds, Cannon “had a, uh, notable role in Trump’s documents case.”
Sawyer Hackett, a senior advisor to former HUD Secretary Julian Castro notes the difference in time it took Garland to appoint special counsels.
Days it took DOJ to appoint a special counsel, after the government learned classified documents being held:
Trump: 557 days
Biden: 71 days
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) January 12, 2023
Watch Garland’s short announcement below or at this link:
AG Garland says he is appointing Rob Hur to serve as special counsel to review classified material found in President Biden’s Delaware residence and a Washington office he used. https://t.co/ZDDMxk4PQJ pic.twitter.com/wgxsHUTNHE
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 12, 2023
