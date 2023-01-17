News
Male Staffer Sues Matt Schlapp for $9 Million – Lawsuit Alleges ‘Sexual Battery’ After ‘Aggressively Fondling’ Groin Area
A longtime Republican political aide in his 30’s is now suing Matt Schlapp for $9.4 million in a lawsuit that accuses the well-known head of the company that produces the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) of “aggressively fondling” the man’s “genital area in a sustained fashion” while the two were alone in a car, The New York Times reports.
The Daily Beast reports the staffer is suing “for battery, defamation, and conspiracy.”
“In a letter, the staffer’s attorney, Tim Hyland of Hyland Law, called Schlapp a ‘sexual predator,'” The Daily Beast adds.
“Mr. Schlapp has not directly denied our client’s allegations, and with good reason—they are unmistakably true, and corroborated by extensive contemporaneous evidence,” the letter reportedly reads. “We intend to keep a singular focus: to demonstrate that Matt Schlapp is a sexual predator who assaulted our client.”
“The lawsuit, which the staffer’s attorneys filed Tuesday in the circuit court of Alexandria, Virginia, accuses Schlapp of ‘sexual battery’ after ‘aggressively fondling’ his ‘genital area in a sustained fashion’ while the staffer drove Schlapp home from an evening of drinks at Atlanta bars in October,” The Daily Beast adds.
Schlapp on Tuesday again used an attorney’s statement to declare the allegations he “groped” and “fondled” the male staffer’s crotch without consent after buying him drinks at two different bars are “false.” Schlapp has appeared on camera several times since the allegations were first reported nearly two weeks ago, including with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
“This anonymous complaint demonstrates the accuser’s real agenda, working in concert with Daily Beast to attack and harm the Schlapp family,” a statement posted to Schlapp’s Twitter account on Tuesday reads. It is signed, “Charlie Spies, Counsel to Matt & Mercy Schlapp.”
READ MORE: New Texts Show Staffer Allegedly Groped by Matt Schlapp Contacted Friend in Real Time: CNN
The statement goes on to say, “The complaint is false, and the Schlapp family is suffering unbearable pain and stress due to the false allegation from an anonymous individual. No family should ever go through this, and the Schlapps and their legal team are assessing counter-lawsuit options.”
The man, a staffer at the time for the Herschel Walker campaign, had said if Schlapp does not admit the allegations and step down as head of the American Conservative Union, he would come forward using his real name.
The New York Times reports the lawsuit “also accuses Mr. Schlapp and his wife, Mercedes Schlapp, who served as Mr. Trump’s White House director of strategic communications, of defamation and conspiracy, claiming that they coordinated a campaign to discredit the Walker aide and his allegations.”
The Times notes that the “staff member filed the suit anonymously, citing privacy concerns and a fear of retaliation given Mr. Schlapp’s influential position as chairman of the American Conservative Union.”
When The Daily Beast’s report was published, it also included a statement from Schlapp’s attorney, Charlie Spies.
There appears to be little difference between the two statements.
Spies “called the allegations an ‘attack’ and said Schlapp ‘denies any improper behavior,'” The Daily Beast reported on January 5 in a story that was updated hours later on January 6.
READ MORE: ‘Are You Uncomfortable?’: Details Emerge in Groping Allegations by Male Staffer Against CPAC’s Matt Schlapp
“This appears to be now the twelfth Daily Beast piece with personal attacks on Matt Schlapp and his family,” Schlapp’s attorney’s statement also said. “The attack is false and Mr. Schlapp denies any improper behavior. We are evaluating legal options for response.”
Mediaite first reported the latest statement from Schlapp’s attorney, claiming Schlapp “broke his silence on Tuesday to deny allegations he sexually assaulted a male staffer working on Herschel Walker’s Senate run.”
Last week CNN, describing the man as a GOP strategist, published text messages purportedly between Schlapp and the man who says he was “groped” and “fondled” by Schlapp.
As The Daily Beast reported, the staffer recorded contemporaneous videos detailing what he says happened once he got home after driving Schlapp back to his hotel.
That man “recorded a series of tearful video accounts detailing the evening, which he shared with The Daily Beast as well as with two people close to him, including the staffer’s wife.”
“’What is wrong with me? This is OK to happen?’ he said in one of the videos. ‘I don’t know what I did. It’s very sad that this is OK.'”
“In another video,” The Daily Beast’s report continues, “the staffer narrated the events ‘in regard to Matthew Schlapp, chairman of CPAC, who approximately two hours ago put his hands on me in a sustained and unsolicited and unwanted manner.'”
READ MORE: ‘He Has His Hands on Me’: CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp ‘Grabbed My Junk and Pummeled It’ Says Former Walker Staffer
“’Matt Schlapp of the CPAC grabbed my junk and pummeled it at length, and I’m sitting there thinking what the hell is going on, that this person is literally doing this to me,’ the staffer said in the video.”
“’From the bar to the Hilton Garden Inn, he has his hands on me. And I feel so fucking dirty. I feel so fucking dirty,’ he said.”
CNN last week added more details to The Daily Beast’s report, including stating that that the unnamed staffer “says he is coming forward to discuss the alleged incident because he wants to prevent someone else from being victimized. The staffer is also motivated, by what he described as CPAC’s hypocrisy in hosting guests hostile to LGBTQ rights.”
“The staffer says he called and texted friends in real time to tell them what happened,” the CNN report reads, noting that it “reviewed a text exchange between the staffer and a friend in politics, where the staffer is clearly upset and wondering how to tell the campaign that one of their surrogates had allegedly assaulted him. The exchange is being made public for the first time.”
“’He’s pissed I didn’t follow him to his hotel room,’ the staffer wrote,” according to a CNN video report.
“’I’m so sorry man,’ the acquaintance responded. ‘What a f**king creep.’”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
News
McCarthy Runs Defense for Santos
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday appeared to run defense for freshman Congressman George Santos (R-NY), the proven serial liar who is under multiple investigations.
Questions have been swirling after reports suggested McCarthy may have known about the lies on Santos’ résumé, and that a Santos campaign staffer allegedly lied to wealthy donors as he impersonated McCarthy’s chef of staff in fundraising telephone calls and emails – all before the election – while McCarthy said nothing.
On Monday when asked by reporters about the possibly illegal impersonation, McCarthy appeared to downplay the issue.
“You know, I didn’t know about that, it happened. They corrected but I was not notified about that until a later date,” McCarthy insisted, in what could be seen as an especially evasive response – especially since he was not asked when he knew, but if. “I didn’t know about it until a later date though, unfortunately,” he said, repeating himself.
READ MORE: ‘Scandal’: Why Did McCarthy Say He Wasn’t ‘Notified’ a Santos Staffer Impersonated His Chief of Staff Until ‘Later’?
But on Tuesday Speaker McCarthy became even more involved. Rather than directing reporters’ questions to Santos’ office, he offered remarks that appeared to give cover to Santos.
CNN’s Manu Raju reports, “Asked if he had concerns before the election about Santos, McCarthy said: ‘My staff had concerns when he had a staff member impersonate my chief of staff and that individual was let go when Mr. Santos found out about it.'”
That staff member according to multiple reports was Sam Miele.
Last week The New York Times reported on “The Mysterious, Unregistered Fund That Raised Big Money for Santos.”
“One donor said that he gave to the PAC after being contacted by Samuel Miele, who said in an email that he was the vice president of Rise NY. Mr. Miele was also working directly for Mr. Santos, but was later fired after he was caught impersonating a staffer for Representative Kevin McCarthy, at the time the Republican minority leader, in a fund-raising appeal, several people close to the campaign said.”
READ MORE: ‘You F**ked Me – I Know It Was You’: Top House Republican ‘Exploded’ at McCarthy After Losing Chairmanship
The Washington Times last month, citing a “a GOP insider,” reported that McCarthy, or at least his aides, knew as far back as August 2021 of the impersonation.
“McCarthy’s aides first learned of the Santos staffer’s behavior in August 2021 when a suspicious donor flagged as ‘unusual’ the contact from Mr. McCarthy’s congressional office.”
Citing Raju’s reporting, Politico adds that “McCarthy is handling his conference’s biggest headache, Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), by staying calm and making sure he doesn’t lose a member in the House.”
Watch McCarthy’s remarks below or at this link.
.@SpeakerMcCarthy (R-CA) on Rep. George Santos (R-NY): “He’ll get seated on committees.” https://t.co/77obCJittk pic.twitter.com/Oo2JIBf9Cc
— CSPAN (@cspan) January 17, 2023
News
‘You F**ked Me – I Know It Was You’: Top House Republican ‘Exploded’ at McCarthy After Losing Chairmanship
A Republican who served as the vice chairman of the powerful House and Ways and Means Committee blasted Kevin McCarthy after he lost the chairmanship to a congressman with far less seniority, apparently as part of a large set of deals the new Speaker of the House made to finally win the gavel. The 71-year old Republican congressman might choose to retire, which would narrow McCarthy’s majority even more.
“You f**ked me. I know it was you, you whipped against me,” Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL) told Speaker McCarthy, according to Puck.
Rep. Buchanan “exploded after losing Ways & Means to a McCarthy ally, fueling anxiety that he could retire out of pique—and that McCarthy’s favor trading has eroded his narrow margin of support.”
The chairmanship ultimately went to “the 42-year-old Speaker’s pet Jason Smith, potentially reducing Kevin McCarthy’s margin of error from four votes to three to pass critical partisan legislation,” Puck reports.
READ MORE: Unpublished J6 Report Reveals Social Media Companies Allowed Right-Wing Activists to ‘Exploit’ Platforms in Weeks Before Attack
In an glimpse into how chairmanships are awarded, Puck also reveals fundraising plays a critical role, at least on the Republican side of the House.
“It couldn’t have been a surprise that Buchanan, who is independently wealthy and a key donor whisperer, isn’t taking the snub lightly. ‘Vern put out more money in fundraising than anyone else, and he wanted that job,’ said a source. Another noted that the congressman had raised more than $4.1 million for the National Republican Congressional Committee and threw together a last minute fundraiser at his house—at McCarthy’s request—for Anna Paulina Luna, with special guest Newt Gingrich. ‘But Smith is a McCarthy crony,’ this person said.”
Buchanan was so angered he “proceeded to chew out McCarthy’s deputy chief of staff for floor operations, John Leganski. It was shocking to see such fury from Buchanan, who’s known for being mild mannered. Indeed, I heard that the tirade was so heated that the Speaker’s security detail stepped in with a light touch. (McCarthy’s spokesperson Matt Sparks disputed this detail saying, ‘at no point did anyone have to step in.’ A spokesperson for Buchanan declined to comment.)”
READ MORE: ‘Vengeance Is Mine Declares the Lord’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Serves Up Old Testament Rant on ‘Evil’
According to Florida Politics, “The Ways and Means results were a surprise to many in [Buchanan’s] orbit. Buchanan had seniority on the panel over all other Republican members. And while there were reports McCarthy had encouraged Smith to run because he felt Buchanan had more loyalty to Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Buchanan’s political team always believed McCarthy could support the Florida lawmaker, the only Sunshine State Representative seeking a full committee gavel this Congress.”
News
Revealed: Who Met With Trump Ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
The House select committee uploaded a spreadsheet in late December showing seven full days of the White House visitor logs in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
The Excel spreadsheets were among hundreds of documents posted online last month by the committee as it wrapped up its investigation, allowing the public to finally see the visitor manifests that Donald Trump spent his entire presidency trying to shield, and Politico posted them in a searchable format and analyzed the findings.
The logs are not exhaustive and cover only the dates of Dec. 12, 14, 18 and 21, 2020, and then Jan. 3-5, 2021, and do not show the specific purposes of the visits or identify visitors beyond their names.
However, the logs do shed new light on events covered by the Jan. 6 investigation, such as the chaotic Oval Office meeting on Dec. 18, when outside advisers such as Sidney Powell and Patrick Byrne suggested seizing voting machines, and provide an accounting of the Fox News broadcasters and others who met with Trump in the final weeks of his presidency.
READ: House Republicans are playing with fire
The logs also show five staffers for then-Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) reviewed documents that Trump intended to declassify, and a number of artists and photographers visited the president’s private residence in that same period for reasons that aren’t listed.
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead
