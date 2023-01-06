News
‘Are You Uncomfortable?’: Details Emerge in Groping Allegations by Male Staffer Against CPAC’s Matt Schlapp
More details have emerged in the sexual misconduct allegations against Matt Schlapp, the ultra-conservative longtime Republican operative and lobbyist, chair of the American Conservative Union, the organization that produces the highly-influential Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), and a Trump ally whose wife worked for for the ex-president.
A mid-level aide to the Herschel Walker campaign is accusing Schlapp of groping and fondling his genitals after taking him to two bars as he chauffeured him around Atlanta. The Daily Beast was the first to report the allegations.
In October, Schlapp allegedly invited the staffer “to meet for drinks that night at the Capital Grille restaurant in the Buckhead section of Atlanta, the staffer said,” according to NBC News. “He believed the extra face-to-face time could help him solidify a professional connection with one of the party’s most influential figures.”
“Schlapp, who drank Tito’s vodka during the night, began ‘intruding into my personal space’ at the second bar, the staffer said. At one point, Schlapp bumped into the staffer’s gun while their legs touched, the staffer said, prompting Schlapp to ask what he was carrying.”
READ MORE: McCarthy’s Chances Improve as 14 Republicans Flip – Deal Includes Strings on Debt Ceiling
“‘Sig Sauer,’ the aide said, surprised to find that Schlapp seemed unfamiliar with the name of the gun given CPAC’s emphasis on Second Amendment rights.”
In audio recorded by the staffer that NBC posted in its report, the aide says Schlapp “put his hands on me in a sustained and unsolicited and unwanted manner.”
The aide alleges at one point Schlapp asked him, “Are you uncomfortable looking at me?”
That made “the aide even more uncomfortable than he already was, he said. In short order, he told Schlapp that they had an early morning and it was best to call it a night.”
In the car, “Schlapp began fondling his leg, he said. That progressed, the staffer said, as the two men made their way toward the Hilton Garden Inn at the Atlanta airport, a ride of about 15 minutes with little traffic.”
READ MORE: ‘Anyone Who Thinks This Is Economy Is in Recession Is Bananas’: Economists Cheer ‘Hot’ Biden Jobs Report
Schlapp “‘literally had his hands on me,’ the staffer said in a video he recorded early in the morning of Oct. 20, just a couple of hours after the alleged incident. ‘Matt Schlapp of the CPAC grabbed my junk and pummeled it at length.’ The staffer did not post the video publicly but shared it with NBC News.”
“To my shame, I did not say ‘no’ or ‘stop,'” the staffer also said.
“God knows it was not a wanted advance.”
The aide says had Schlapp just made a “polite pass” he would never had said anything.
“‘If he had made a polite pass at me and left it that,’ the staffer said, ‘only me, Matt and God would know about that.'”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Anyone Who Thinks This Is Economy Is in Recession Is Bananas’: Economists Cheer ‘Hot’ Biden Jobs Report
Economists and economic experts once again are cheering the latest jobs report that beat expectations and shows not only did unemployment drop to 3.5%, it hit a new 50-year low as 223,000 jobs were added.
“For the year, the economy added 4.5 million jobs, the second-most on record,” The New York Times reports, neglecting to note the the record was set just one year earlier in 2021, also under President Joe Biden. “The unemployment rate ticked down to 3.5 percent, back to its low point from before the pandemic.”
“Wall Street is very happy with this number,” CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin said on MSNBC. He added that the Fed’s strategy of raising interest rates to combat inflation and avoid recession looks like it may be working better than expected.
“A trifecta of good news,” MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle noted, calling the job numbers “robust.”
“It’s hard to say this is not a good jobs report, it just is,” Ruhle announced.
READ MORE: Florida County Bans Kids’ Book About Gay Penguins as Schools Cite DeSantis’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law to Erase LGBTQ Themes
“Anyone who thinks this is economy is in a recession is bananas,” declared popular University of Michigan School of Economics Professor Justin Wolfers. He notes the jobs report “comes in HOT again, adding 223k jobs, which is both robust in its own right, and stronger than expected.”
Wolfers also used the “trifecta” analogy.
“Lemme draw a line under today’s jobs report: Rapid job growth, record low unemployment, and wage growth running at levels likely to cool inflation is an astonishing trifecta of good news,” he explained.
“I’ve just calculated the unemployment rate to extra decimal places, and December’s rate of 3.468% is a new 50 YEAR LOW, the lowest rate since 1969,” he added excitedly.
Political strategist Simon Rosenberg, founder of a liberal think tank, explains the bigger picture.
READ MORE: CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp ‘Grabbed My Junk and Pummeled It’ Says Former Walker Staffer
President Biden “is averaging almost 50 times the jobs created per month as last 3 GOP Presidents averaged.”
Biden is averaging almost 50 times the jobs created per month as last 3 GOP Presidents averaged.
These 3 R Presidents averaged about 120k jobs per year – half of what was created LAST MONTH. 7/ pic.twitter.com/B7q0FkHfkl
— Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) January 6, 2023
He shows how jobs surge under Democratic presidents, and says since 1989, 96% of jobs have been created under Democratic presidents.
Since 1989 47m jobs have been created in America.
45m – 96% – have been created under Dem Presidents.
Dems have repeatedly kept the the country moving forward, Rs repeatedly have failed to do their part. 8/ pic.twitter.com/0w42AXeh3h
— Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) January 6, 2023
Wolfers also threw in some political sarcasm, tweeting: “Note that the mass unemployment of elected-but-not-yet-seated-and-so-not-on-payroll Congressional Representatives occurred after these December employment numbers, and they should affect the January report.”
Image: Matt Smith Photographer / Shutterstock
News
‘He Has His Hands on Me’: CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp ‘Grabbed My Junk and Pummeled It’ Says Former Walker Staffer
A former staffer for failed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s campaign has accused CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp of making “sustained and unwanted and unsolicited” sexual contact with him.
The unnamed staffer tells The Daily Beast that Schlapp repeatedly “groped” and “fondled” his crotch while he was driving Schlapp back from an Atlanta bar.
The staffer informed the campaign of the incident and also recorded videos in its aftermath in which he described Schlapp’s actions.
“Matt Schlapp of the CPAC grabbed my junk and pummeled it at length, and I’m sitting there thinking what the hell is going on, that this person is literally doing this to me,” the staffer said. “From the bar to the Hilton Garden Inn, he has his hands on me. And I feel so fucking dirty. I feel so fucking dirty.”
READ MORE: Trump loses again in yet another court fight over Mar-a-Lago documents scandal
An attorney for Schlapp denied the allegations and accused The Daily Beast of trying to defame Schlapp and his family.
“This appears to be now the twelfth Daily Beast piece with personal attacks on Matt Schlapp and his family,” the attorney said. “The attack is false and Mr. Schlapp denies any improper behavior. We are evaluating legal options for response.”
Despite this, a person authorized to speak for the Walker campaign told The Daily Beast that the staffer had given them the same account after the alleged incident occurred.
“A senior campaign official told The Daily Beast that the campaign had no further contact with Schlapp after the incident,” the publication writes.
News
Nicolle Wallace Blasts GOP Insurgents: ‘The Only Other People Cheering’ Derailing of Speaker Election ‘Live in Moscow’
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace denounced the Republicans who are holding up the work of the House of Representatives by refusing to elect a Speaker, linked their efforts to the January 6, 2021 insurrection, and ostensibly likened them to Vladimir Putin.
Speaking on “Deadline: White House” about how House Republicans and especially the “Never Kevin” caucus are blocking the election for Speaker, Wallace said, “I do believe that we shouldn’t cover it as chaos, or a blip.”
“This was the plan all along,” she said of Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, and their cohorts in the House. “This is what they wanted the world to see. And that’s sick. I’m sure the only other people cheering what America looks like right now live in Moscow. But the idea that there’s something that will culminate in governing again, seems like, we should abandon that.”
Wallace’s condemnation was not lost on her guest, fellow MSNBC anchor Alicia Menendez.
READ MORE: Gaetz Vows Far Right Republicans Will Put McCarthy in a ‘Straitjacket’ if He Does Not Withdraw – Then Votes for Trump
Wallace had been talking about the January 6, 2021 insurrection minutes earlier, and agreed with Menendez that blocking of the election of a Speaker is linked to the insurrection.
“The reason I’m happy that you’re talking about the 6th is they’re all connected,” Menendez said
“These are two wild days,” Wallace noted as they waited for the final tally of the ninth vote, which was clearly not going to grant McCarthy the Speaker’s gavel.
“There are multiple ways to undermine democracy,” Menendez continued. “You undermine democracy by attempting to steal a fair and free election, you can undermine democracy with a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. You can also undermine democracy by saying, ‘this is an institution that has functioned in a certain way for a certain period of time and we are going to pull apart at the functioning of that because we are not fundamentally interested in it.’ I mean, they are not disparate things. They’re all connected.”
Wallace agreed, adding, “it’s why I keep coming back to appeasement. Kevin McCarthy knew that.”
READ MORE: Florida County Bans Kids’ Book About Gay Penguins as Schools Cite DeSantis’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law to Erase LGBTQ Themes
“The argument Kevin McCarthy, and frankly, Sean Hannity’s making right now is, you know, the 10% don’t have the right to overrule the 90%. Well, how about the majority of Americans voted for Joe Biden? They didn’t deserve to have their votes, discounted either.”
Menendez noted that House Republicans “did not come back from these midterm elections saying, ‘Oh, we got to get our acts together.'”
“One of our theories has been either there would be you know, legal accountability and we would see that and that would somehow be a change of course or that we would see electoral accountability – we saw electoral accountability and that was not enough for them.”
The House is now on the tenth vote for Speaker, and McCarthy appears to have lost that one as well. An eleventh vote later Thursday is possible..
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Bold-Faced Lie’: George Santos Accused of Claiming to Vote for Bill Before Being Sworn in – Which He Also Wrongly Claimed
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Ginni Thomas Attacks Kevin McCarthy in Joint Letter With Ex-Trump Attorney Cleta Mitchell
- News2 days ago
McCarthy Allies to Call for House to Adjourn – Fox News Reporter Suggests ‘Trump’s Backing Failed to Move the Meter’
- News10 hours ago
‘He Has His Hands on Me’: CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp ‘Grabbed My Junk and Pummeled It’ Says Former Walker Staffer
- News2 days ago
‘Massive Erosion of Influence’: Gaetz Defies Trump – and Again Digs His Heels in Against Kevin McCarthy
- News1 day ago
Stabenow Says She Will Not Seek Re-Election, Re-Igniting Rumors of a Possible Buttigieg Senate Run
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Florida County Bans Kids’ Book About Gay Penguins as Schools Cite DeSantis’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law to Erase LGBTQ Themes
- News2 days ago
‘Hope They Get Their Act Together’: Biden Says ‘Embarrassing’ How House GOP Is Making US Look Around the World