Ginni Thomas’ Testimony to Jan. 6 Committee Sparks Calls to Investigate Clarence Thomas

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is facing calls for him to be investigated after his wife’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee was released, Newsweek reports.

Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas testified that she “never spoke” with her husband about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, but some of her comments are raising eyebrows amongst her critics.

When asked about what she and her husband had talked about, she replied: “I wish I could remember but I have no memory of the specifics. My husband often administers spousal support to the wife that’s upset. So I assume that’s what it was. I don’t have a specific memory of it.”

Her comment about “spousal support” is what has some of her critics calling for an investigation. According to legal reporter Lyle Denniston, it appears that Justice Thomas “provided his wife with some form of counseling that reassured her as she plotted to overturn the 2020 Pres. election.”

Ginni Thomas claimed in her testimony that she was “certain I never spoke with him about any of the legal challenges to the 2020 election, as I was not involved in those challenges in any way.”

Democracy-ish podcast Danielle Moodie told MSNBC that Thomas’ actions over the past year were worthy of investigation, saying Thomas “had an opportunity to recuse himself when deciding the case about offering up Donald Trump’s tax returns, when offering up the phone records, right, that the House panel, January 6 panel asked for, because guess whose phone number might have appeared there? His wife’s, right?”

She added that “we have this weaponized Supreme Court” and that Justice Thomas “is a star of that weaponized Supreme Court.”

“And so, I mean, for me, he’s the ultimate heel of 2022 and should be investigated,” Moodie said.

Legal scholar Laurence Tribe agreed, saying the couple are “at least material fact witnesses.”

Read more at Newsweek.