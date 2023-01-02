News
Ginni Thomas’ Testimony to Jan. 6 Committee Sparks Calls to Investigate Clarence Thomas
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is facing calls for him to be investigated after his wife’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee was released, Newsweek reports.
Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas testified that she “never spoke” with her husband about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, but some of her comments are raising eyebrows amongst her critics.
When asked about what she and her husband had talked about, she replied: “I wish I could remember but I have no memory of the specifics. My husband often administers spousal support to the wife that’s upset. So I assume that’s what it was. I don’t have a specific memory of it.”
Her comment about “spousal support” is what has some of her critics calling for an investigation. According to legal reporter Lyle Denniston, it appears that Justice Thomas “provided his wife with some form of counseling that reassured her as she plotted to overturn the 2020 Pres. election.”
WATCH: Fox & Friends host calls GOP lawmaker’s bluff on McCarthy alternative
Ginni Thomas claimed in her testimony that she was “certain I never spoke with him about any of the legal challenges to the 2020 election, as I was not involved in those challenges in any way.”
Democracy-ish podcast Danielle Moodie told MSNBC that Thomas’ actions over the past year were worthy of investigation, saying Thomas “had an opportunity to recuse himself when deciding the case about offering up Donald Trump’s tax returns, when offering up the phone records, right, that the House panel, January 6 panel asked for, because guess whose phone number might have appeared there? His wife’s, right?”
She added that “we have this weaponized Supreme Court” and that Justice Thomas “is a star of that weaponized Supreme Court.”
“And so, I mean, for me, he’s the ultimate heel of 2022 and should be investigated,” Moodie said.
Legal scholar Laurence Tribe agreed, saying the couple are “at least material fact witnesses.”
Read more at Newsweek.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Merrick Garland Backed Himself Into a Corner’ by Hiring Jack Smith: CNN Analyst
During an appearance on “CNN This Morning,” weekend host Michael Smerconish was asked what the future holds for Donald Trump, who is under multiple criminal investigations, and which one expects to bear fruit in the new year.
According to Smerconish – a former practicing attorney — the Mar-a-Lago case looks to be the most promising and that Attorney General Merrick Garland, despite his cautiousness, will be put in the spot of indicting a former president.
As Smerconish told CNN co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon, Garland’s choice of the tenacious Jack Smith as special counsel was a fateful move and that it would be near impossible to ignore Smith’s findings.
Adressing outgoing Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s claim that Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection should result in indictments, the CNN host began, “I don’t know that Congressman Kinzinger is going to get what he’s looking for if he says he’s fearful for the nation unless there’s an indictment relative to January 6th.”
“I think there’s much more likely chance there will be an indictment relative to the Mar-a-Lago documents,” he continued. “That’s a more straightforward case. I think AG Merrick Garland may have backed himself into a corner in appointing a special counsel and then determining was the law broken and can you prove it.”
“I think it’s a pretty straightforward case relative to the documents,” Smerconish elaborated. “It’s much more hazy, a much more difficult case relative to January 6th. If, in fact, there’s an indictment only for the documents, I think some people may be left saying, ‘wait a minute, is that all there is after all the time and all the expense and all the investigation, it’s only those documents at Mar-a-Lago?’ Soon we shall find out. 2023 is going to be a very interesting year.”
Watch below:
News
Trump’s New Year’s Eve ‘Media Availability’ Was a Nothing-Burger That No Cable News Stations Carried
Donald Trump invited the media for a moment he called “media availability” at Mar-a-Lago ahead of the country club’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration. When the time came, however, Trump spoke for fewer than five minutes and not on cable news stations covering it, including allies like Newsmax and Fox.
It was reminiscent of Trump’s “big announcement” that ended up being a ploy for his own personal trading cards he was selling for $99.
The video appeared on the front page of the conservative hotspot Rumble. At first, even with the top audio levels, Trump could only narrowly be heard.
He began by wishing the media a “Happy New Year,” despite his hate for them. He then asked if there were any questions. He attacked inflation as “destroying our country,” and made an inaudible comment about Ukraine and Russia. Reporters asked questions like, “Would you support a national abortion ban,” which he refused to answer.
He rambled on about the “disgrace” of the Justice Department and the “weaponizing” of the FBI before he decided to wander into the event. When another asked how the 2024 campaign was going, he claimed it was, “very good,” despite not having any events or rallies of his own around the country after his announcement.
New York Times reporter Peter Baker told MSNBC earlier on Saturday that Trump’s call for media availability was a desperate cry for attention.
See the video below at the 32-minute mark or at the link here:
News
18 Attorneys General Blast Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Law as Unconstitutional
The attorneys general of Washington D.C. and 17 U.S. states have filed an amicus brief calling Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law unconstitutional.
The attorneys general of D.C. and New Jersey — Karl Racine and Matthew Platkin, respectively — filed the brief on December 22 in support of parents challenging the anti-LGBTQ+ law. The brief says the law impedes people’s freedom of speech, has worsened the mental health of Florida’s LGBTQ+ students, and has also increased the hostility and violence that LGBTQ+ people face nationwide.
“Florida’s law is unconstitutional,” Racine wrote in a December 23 press release. “Although Florida claims the Act is intended to protect children and preserve parental choice, the attorneys general have curricula in place that allow for age-appropriate discussion of LGBTQ+ issues while respecting parental views on the topic.”
Florida’s law prohibits K-3 teachers from talking about sexual orientation and gender identity issues with their students, under threat of parental lawsuits. State teachers have expressed confusion about whether the law requires them to hide their same-sex spouses or to speak out against anti-LGBTQ+ bullying. Bigots have also cited the law as proof that LGBTQ+ content “sexualizes” and “grooms” children of all ages for pedophilic rape, and that, hence, LGBTQ+ content should be banned from all libraries and classrooms.
“[Our] states also ordinarily leave educational decisions to schools and teachers, rather than allowing schools to be haled into court over even minor instructional choices,” the brief states. “Florida … stands alone in its censorship of instruction related to LGBTQ issues and in its imposition of legal liability on school districts that do not censor LGBTQ issues. All the while, there are ways to address Florida’s alleged concern in ensuring parental input in education without targeting a minority group.”
For example, the brief says, LGBTQ+ people are part of American history and society, and “in the preparation of students for citizenship,” it is “entirely rational” for schools to include their experiences in an age-appropriate manner. “The way to approach such issues is not to censor them but to equip educators to address them,” the brief adds, mentioning training programs that have prepared educators about the best ways to handle potentially explosive questions from students and teachers.
The brief also says, “The damaging effects of a law prohibiting instruction on LGBTQ issues in schools do not stop at a state’s borders. When a law anywhere sends the message that some members of the community are disfavored, as the Act does, it compounds the stigma associated with being part of that community everywhere.”
“Research shows that a failure to provide LGBTQ-inclusive classroom instruction adversely affects LGBTQ students’ mental health and learning outcomes and results in increased anti-LGBTQ bias,” the brief states.
States outside of Florida will be forced to spend more on health providers and LGBTQ+-inclusive organizations to heal the law’s negative mental health effects on their own citizens, the brief states. Similarly, schools outside of Florida must now invest more to ensure that anti-LGBTQ+ bullying and distress don’t increase among students who have heard of the law and its hateful political justifications.
“[Florida’s law] lacks a legitimate pedagogical purpose, rendering it constitutionally suspect,” the brief states, adding “that there is no legitimate reason to ban mentioning them.”
The brief was signed by Attorneys General from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington state, and Washington DC.
Trending
- News7 hours ago
‘Merrick Garland Backed Himself Into a Corner’ by Hiring Jack Smith: CNN Analyst
- News1 day ago
Trump’s New Year’s Eve ‘Media Availability’ Was a Nothing-Burger That No Cable News Stations Carried
- CRIME2 days ago
‘Final Nail in His Coffin’: Trump’s Taxes Contain ‘Powerful Evidence of Criminal Tax Evasion’