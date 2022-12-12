News
‘We Would’ve Been Armed’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Brags Jan. 6 Would Be Different if She and Steve Bannon Were in Charge
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is making it clear that she would have “won” the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and the attempt to overthrow the election.
“I want to tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, we would’ve been armed,” Greene told a group of New York Republicans over the weekend,” said the New York Post.
The comments come after a lawsuit protesting Greene’s candidacy citing a provision in the U.S. Constitution that bans officials of Congress who attempted an insurrection from ever serving in office.
“The evidence in this matter is insufficient to establish that Rep. Greene … ‘engaged in insurrection or rebellion’ under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution,” Judge Charles Beaudrot wrote in his May 2022 ruling. “Therefore, the Court holds that Respondent is qualified to be a candidate for Representative for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.”
Previously, Greene compared herself to the Jan. 6 attackers, saying, “I am one of those people. That’s exactly who I am.”
While some videos of the speech have leaked out since the statements, the threats of an armed uprising against the U.S. government are new as the emboldened Congresswoman is about to join the leaders in the new GOP-led House.
Greene was there with Donald Trump, Jr. and commentator Jack Posobiec, Rudy Giuliani, Bannon, and Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY).
Greene also told the crowd she would not support a “single penny” to help Ukraine fight back the Russian invasion, saying she wanted to use it to wage a war against the drug cartels in Mexico.
“They care about a country called Ukraine whose borders are far away and most of you couldn’t find it on a map,” said Greene.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells White House to ‘Learn How Sarcasm Works’ After Condemnation of Her Pro-J6 Remarks
The Biden White House on Monday criticized Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene after the Georgia Republican said had she been in charge of the January 6, 2021 insurrection, the rioters “would’ve been armed” and “we would have won.” Congresswoman Greene is now attacking the administration while suggesting she was just joking when she made her remarks Saturday night at a Republican event.
Some insurrectionists and others who went to the Capitol were in fact armed, and winning would mean the attempted coup would have been successful, and the incoming executive branch of the United States government overthrown.
“It goes against our fundamental values as a country for a Member of Congress to wish that the carnage of January 6th had been even worse, and to boast that she would have succeeded in an armed insurrection against the United States government,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement, as Axios reported.
RELATED: ‘Treason Out Loud’: Critics Call Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Remarks ‘Fantasizing About Killing Her Colleagues’ (Video)
“This violent rhetoric is a slap in the face to the Capitol Police, the DC Metropolitan Police, the National Guard, and the families who lost loved ones as a result of the attack on the Capitol,” Bates also said.
The White House called on elected leaders “to condemn these dangerous, abhorrent remarks and stand up for our Constitution and the rule of law.” NCRM could find no Republican to date condemning Greene’s remarks.
In a press release Greene used extremist rhetoric to try to deflect the White House’s criticism and attack Democrats.
“The White House needs to learn how sarcasm works,” Greene claimed, suggesting it is acceptable to “joke” about an armed insurrection, an armed attempted coup, overthrowing the federal government or overturning a free and fair election, and acceptable to joke about the seven people who died in conjunction with the January 6 insurrection.
READ MORE: Worse Than It Looks: On the Same-Sex Marriage Bill Many More Republicans This Time Really Showed Up – to Vote No
“My comments were making fun of Joe Biden and the Democrats, who have continuously made me a political target since January 6th,” Greene added. One critic has said her remarks were her “fantasizing about her killing her colleagues.”
Greene claimed “Democrats and the media have lied and smeared my character,” while not pointing to any examples.
She also made remarks about the Second Amendment, Antifa, drag queen story time, and a former Twitter employee.
‘Mob Boss’: Trump Willing to ‘Burn the Country Down’ if DOJ Doesn’t Back Off Says His Former Longtime Attorney
According to one of Donald Trump’s many former lawyers, the former president is not above holding the country hostage if the Department of Justice is making plans to indict him on a myriad of criminal charges.
Speaking with MSNBC host Ali Velshi, Michael Cohen suggested that the DOJ take a look at everywhere the former president has been since being ousted from office if they believe he is still hanging on to stolen government documents — but he then issued a warning about how Trump could ultimately react.
“It’s almost like ‘Where’s Waldo,'” Cohen explained. “Follow where Donald has gone every single day and those people, the ones that you have to speak to, you need to search those properties.”
“But I believe, and I’ve been saying it all along, that he is going to use those documents as leverage. ‘You want to mess with me, you want to play with me, you want to indict me?’ This is how he thinks, like a mob boss.”
ALSO IN THE NEWS: ‘It couldn’t be going any worse’: Trump skipping rallies as his 2024 campaign launch flops
“‘You want to come after me? I have top secret documents,’ which say, hypothetically, the location of our nuclear silos. ‘You really want that in the hands of Mohammed bin Salman, or Iran or North Korea, or any of other adversaries? I am willing to burn down the country because you are willing to burn me’ — that is how Donald Trump thinks,” he suggested.
“Because a lot of people are thinking, and the way that we discussed sometimes, he’s willing to burn down the Republican Party but it is actually substantially worse,” host Velshi interjected.
“It is much bigger than the GOP, ” Cohen agreed. “He will bring the whole country down because the country elected not to reinstate him as president of the United States. And so his ego, that fragile ego of is so hurt that he’s trying out to make up offers– so let’s tear up the Constitution, let’s reinstate me as president.”
Watch below or at the link.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
MN Police Officer Sentenced 3.5 Years for Death of George Floyd
Former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Keung has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for aiding and abetting manslaughter in the death of Black city resident George Floyd.
Keung, age 29, had accepted a plea deal in order to avoid an additional charge of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. His guilty plea acknowledged that the restraining holds used by police on Floyd were excessive and likely to cause serious harm.
Video of Floyd’s May 25, 2020 murder at the hands of city police captured footage of Keung kneeling on Floyd’s back while another officer knelt of the man’s neck. for over nine minutes, officers applied pressure to Floyd while he laid face down in the street, crying and telling officers that he couldn’t breathe while also calling out for his mother.
Video of Floyd’s murder sparked international outrage and inspired protests against institutional racism and police brutality.
Keung is the fourth and final police officer to receive prison time for his role in Floyd’s death. He will serve his new sentence and a federal sentence for Floyd’s death concurrently, serving a total of about 2 1/2 years for the killing.
