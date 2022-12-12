Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells White House to ‘Learn How Sarcasm Works’ After Condemnation of Her Pro-J6 Remarks

The Biden White House on Monday criticized Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene after the Georgia Republican said had she been in charge of the January 6, 2021 insurrection, the rioters “would’ve been armed” and “we would have won.” Congresswoman Greene is now attacking the administration while suggesting she was just joking when she made her remarks Saturday night at a Republican event.

Some insurrectionists and others who went to the Capitol were in fact armed, and winning would mean the attempted coup would have been successful, and the incoming executive branch of the United States government overthrown.

“It goes against our fundamental values as a country for a Member of Congress to wish that the carnage of January 6th had been even worse, and to boast that she would have succeeded in an armed insurrection against the United States government,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement, as Axios reported.

“This violent rhetoric is a slap in the face to the Capitol Police, the DC Metropolitan Police, the National Guard, and the families who lost loved ones as a result of the attack on the Capitol,” Bates also said.

The White House called on elected leaders “to condemn these dangerous, abhorrent remarks and stand up for our Constitution and the rule of law.” NCRM could find no Republican to date condemning Greene’s remarks.

In a press release Greene used extremist rhetoric to try to deflect the White House’s criticism and attack Democrats.

“The White House needs to learn how sarcasm works,” Greene claimed, suggesting it is acceptable to “joke” about an armed insurrection, an armed attempted coup, overthrowing the federal government or overturning a free and fair election, and acceptable to joke about the seven people who died in conjunction with the January 6 insurrection.

“My comments were making fun of Joe Biden and the Democrats, who have continuously made me a political target since January 6th,” Greene added. One critic has said her remarks were her “fantasizing about her killing her colleagues.”

Greene claimed “Democrats and the media have lied and smeared my character,” while not pointing to any examples.

She also made remarks about the Second Amendment, Antifa, drag queen story time, and a former Twitter employee.