Watch: J6 Committee Votes to Send Four Criminal Referrals Against Donald Trump to DOJ
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has voted to send four criminal referrals to the Dept. of Justice, even more than previously expected.
The Committee’s referral says Donald Trump is guilty of: Obstruction of an official proceeding; Conspiracy to defraud the United States; Conspiracy to make a false statement; Inciting, assisting or aiding/comforting an insurrection, as reported by CNN’s Jake Tapper.
Calling the move “a major escalation for a congressional investigation that is the most significant in a generation,” The New York Times reports this is “the first time in American history that Congress has referred a former president for criminal prosecution,” and “is the coda to the committee’s intense 18-month investigation into Mr. Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election that culminated in a violent mob of the former president’s supporters laying siege to the Capitol.”
READ MORE: 'Premeditated': J6 Committee Reveals Trump 'Planned to Declare Victory' Regardless of Outcome
Watch this historic moment below or at this link.
The vote pic.twitter.com/Tsk0mE0wCC
— Acyn (@Acyn) December 19, 2022
Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Under Investigation for Voter Fraud: Report
On Wednesday, WRAL reported that state officials in North Carolina are considering criminal charges against former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, for voter fraud.
“Meadows voted in North Carolina’s 2020 general election,” reported Bryan Anderson. “He was registered to vote in the state using an address of a rented western North Carolina mobile home. But he purportedly never stayed at the property, according to the former owner of the Scaly Mountain property. Documents obtained through a public records request show Meadows asked for absentee ballots in that election to be delivered to an address in the Washington, D.C., area.”
“State law says voter registration applications must be accurate and that residency refers to ‘where you physically live,'” said the report. “A voter who purposefully provides inaccurate information could be subject to several months of jail time if found guilty.”
Meadows’ unusual voting arrangement was first reported in March by The New Yorker. State Attorney General Josh Stein subsequently ordered the State Bureau of Investigation to look into the matter. Meadows was also registered to vote in South Carolina, and in 2021 voted in Virginia, at which point local officials removed him from the North Carolina rolls.
“The SBI on Tuesday announced it handed the voter fraud case over to Stein’s office in early November. The SBI declined to provide the case file to WRAL, saying it wasn’t a public record due to the active criminal investigation,” said the report. “‘Prosecutors with the AG’s Office will determine whether criminal charges are appropriate, not the SBI,’ the state investigative bureau said in a statement. ‘Because the case is now pending a decision by the AG’s Office, no additional information is available.'”
Meadows was a key figure pushing conspiracy theories about rigged elections in the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election. On the urging of far-right Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), Meadows even leaned on the Justice Department to investigate “Italygate,” a baseless hoax that Italian satellites were being used to remotely hack U.S. voting machines and block votes for Trump.
IN OTHER NEWS: Michigan GOP 'determined to keep doubling down on crazy'
‘Plot Thickens’: Trump Ally Claimed He No Longer Had Storage Facility Where Classified Docs Were Found – NYT Reporter
People close to Donald Trump appear to have been misleading reporters as The Washington Post, The New York Times, and CNN all broke news regarding the stunning revelation more classified documents were found among items Trump had shipped from federal government offices to Florida – this time, to a storage facility in West Palm Beach.
The Washington Post broke the news that the Trump legal time had hired a third party to search for classified documents, after the Dept. of Justice remained unconvinced all classified documents Trump had removed from the White House had been retrieved or returned.
As it turned out, this latest batch, which The Post now reports were only two classified documents, had been shipped not from the White House but from a federal office building in Virginia Trump and his team had been using after he left the White House.
RELATED: 'Are You Kidding Me?' Legal Experts Stunned as More Trump Classified Docs Discovered – at a Florida Storage Facility
The Post in its initial story had reported its sources said no classified documents had been found. It later updated that report, including the title of the article which now reads: “Items with classified markings found at Trump storage unit in Florida.”
“Trump’s lawyers have told the Justice Department that the outside team did not turn up any new classified information during their search of Bedminster and Trump Tower, according to people familiar with the process, and have said they utilized a firm that had expertise in searching for documents,” The Post added.
Outside of her reporting with Alan Feuer at The New York Times, Maggie Haberman noted the deception or lack of information her sources presented.
READ MORE: Far Right Republican Slammed by Raskin for Trying to Derail Respect for Marriage Bill with Failed Religious Amendment
“People close to the former president had insisted earlier Wednesday that no classified material had been found at any of the facilities,” Haberman tweeted, which turned out to be false.
“One person close to Trump previously insisted he didn’t have the storage facility anymore,” which was also false.
“The plot thickens,” observed constitutional law expert and retired Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe, “as more criminally mishandled classified documents turn up at yet another venue. Trump’s skeletons seem to be buried in an ever-expanding array of places.”
Attorney Teri Kanefield suggested there’s more to this story.
“The thing to remember about this rapidly shifting more-classified-documents story is that the information seems to be coming entirely from Team Trump,” she tweeted. “Something is going on . . . but we don’t know what.”
Indeed, noted national security attorney Brad Moss, after expressing shock over the finding of more classified documents, appeared to put the pieces of “why now” together.
“If I recall correctly, the 11th Circuit’s mandate in the MAL [Mar-a-Lago] docs case issues tomorrow. Trump has to not only appeal but also get an emergency stay before that or the Special Master process is officially dead.”
Trump Team Hires Outside Firm to Search Four Properties Over DOJ’s ‘Lingering Concerns’ Classified Docs Still Missing
Lawyers for Donald Trump have hired an outside firm to search four of his properties after the Dept. of Justice raised concerns there remain classified documents still missing.
In June an attorney for Trump signed an affidavit claiming all classified documents taken from the White House had been returned. FBI agents executing a legal search warrant subsequently found over 300 classified and top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago.
A team of two people recently “searched Trump Tower in New York, the Bedminster golf club and two other properties amid lingering concerns from the Justice Department that not all documents had been returned to the federal government,” CNN reports. “The four searches, which were carried out in recent weeks, were overseen by Trump’s legal team, the source said.”
READ MORE: Supreme Court Hears 'Most Consequential Case' to Democracy – a 'Fringe' Theory Ginni Thomas Promoted
The Washington Post reports Trump’s legal team says the outside hired firm did not find any new classified documents. But even after the Mar-a-Lago FBI search, DOJ “prosecutors have continued to question whether Trump has returned all materials with classification markings.”
Some are questioning why the Trump legal team hired an outside third party, and wonder if they have clearance to view classified and top secret documents.
The Twitter account for National Security Counselors, a “Washington-area non-profit public interest law firm that specializes in national security law,” offer such a question.
READ MORE: Guilty on All Counts: Trump Organization Loses Big in Criminal Fraud Case
The account, generally run by Kel McClanahan, whose bio at the George Washington University Law School notes he often represents the Intelligence Community, tweeted:
What
OK wait a minute
You’re telling me that his lawyers hired YET SOMEONE ELSE to READ THROUGH POTENTIAL NATIONAL DEFENSE INFORMATION
And PEOPLE THOUGHT THIS WAS A GOOD IDEA
He added:
AND THE FIRM AGREED TO DO IT
thus opening themselves up to prosecution under the Espionage Act
