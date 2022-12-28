'BARELY AN IDEA'
Right-Wing Anti-LGBTQ Dating App Is Failing Just 3 Months After Launch
The Right Stuff, a conservative dating app funded by gay billionaire Peter Thiel, is showing signs of failure barely three months after its launch.
In October, the app had 40,000 downloads, according to data from Sensor Tower, an analytics firm cited by The Daily Beast. But between November 1 and December 20, the app had just 11,000 downloads.
“The Right Stuff is all about getting into the right dating pool with people who share the same values and beliefs as you,” an early promotional ad for the app proclaimed. The ad featured only white people, including Ryann McEnany, the younger sister of Donald Trump’s former White House secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
“Other dating apps have gone woke,” the app’s website says. “Quit swiping, scrolling, and trolling the wrong people. Connect with people who aren’t offended by everything.”
However, the app is only available on Apple iPhones (not Google Android phones), it doesn’t allow same-sex matches, it doesn’t allow transgender and non-binary users, and its current users are complaining about its invite-only verification process.
On December 19 review says, “I downloaded this app more than two months ago, even got sent a package from them to become an ambassador, and STILL have not been accepted onto the app. That’s ridiculous and unacceptable.”
“How can someone in a heavily liberal area get an invite… Most people around this area wouldn’t download this app, much less send an invite,” another reviewer wrote. “Rather dumb.”
The profile creation process also asks users to list their “favorite liberal lie” and thoughts about the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots. Two reviewers claimed that FBI and police officers visited their homes after filling out their profiles.
One reviewer, Bradenwh wrote, “I answered the question about January 6th honestly and the next day I have two police officers at my door telling me that they got a call alleging that I was involved in domestic terrorism??? This app was clearly created by Democrats as a way to subvert our constitutional rights as conservative Americans. Do not use this app unless you want to be harassed by left-wing fascists.”
A Right Stuff spokesperson told Gizmodo, “The claims that users were contacted by the FBI or that we forwarded information to law enforcement are completely false.”
The app will likely follow a long line of little-known and failed right-wing dating apps like Righter, Donald Dater, TrumpSingles, Patrio, MAGA Mingle, and Conservatives Only.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'BARELY AN IDEA'
‘Fix Your Lie’: Politifact Scorched for Rating VP Harris Claim Trump Had No Plan for Vaccine Distribution as ‘Wrong’
The fact checkers at Politifact are being criticized after claiming Vice President Kamala Harris was “wrong” when she said the Trump administration had no national plan or strategy to distribute the coronavirus vaccine.
As many on social media pointed out, Politifact wrongly edited her remarks, and her remarks were not wrong at all.
Here’s what the Vice President told Axios: “There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations, we were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out.”
VP Kamala Harris to #AxiosOnHBO: “There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations, we were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out.” https://t.co/J74aERHPnW
— Axios (@axios) February 15, 2021
Here’s what Politifact did:
.@VP told @mikeallen that “there was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations” and that Biden admin was “starting from scratch.” That’s wrong. The Trump admin had a plan to distribute to locations chosen by states and let them take it from there. https://t.co/0MoQ8OnpoN pic.twitter.com/nYb8r5gPKz
— PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) February 15, 2021
Clearly, the VP said “we were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out.”
Nothing about that claim was wrong. She didn’t even name the Trump administration, which she easily could have.
But more importantly, Politifact claiming sending vaccine to whatever address the states designated and then letting them figure everything else out qualifies as a “national strategy or plan” is, many felt, ridiculous.
Take a look:
Claim: There was no NATIONAL plan.
Politifact: Wrong. The plan was to leave it to the states to make their own plans.
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 15, 2021
You either have a strange definition of “wrong” or a strange definition of “plan,” but it’s nice to see that nature is healing and you’re returning to serving up mealymouthed bullshit about both sides.
— Michael Wearamask Ditto (@janus303) February 15, 2021
Apparently not.
— Jodi Jacobson 🩸🦷 #BlackLivesMatter (@jljacobson) February 15, 2021
You are all trash. Here is Fauci’s interview with Maddow. Fix your politificat lie. pic.twitter.com/Kon36WfKAV
— Lynn V (@lynnv378) February 15, 2021
Fix your politifact lie. https://t.co/dVTitAbqSk
— Lynn V (@lynnv378) February 15, 2021
Okay so Trump’s “national strategy” for vaccine distribution was to let the states figure it out.
Got it.
— Main Street Muse (@MainStreetMuse) February 15, 2021
This is beyond ridiculous. It’s pathetic. It’s not a “plan” if the Trump administration was not overseeing, directing, and providing resources.
It’s called a dereliction of duty and you are engaged in the same.
— Jodi Jacobson 🩸🦷 #BlackLivesMatter (@jljacobson) February 15, 2021
— Aaron (@BobbyBigWheel) February 15, 2021
This is my plan for dating Scarlett Johannsson. First, I say I want to date Scarlett Johannsson. Then, something. Then, something else. Finally, I’m dating Scarlett Johannsson.
— Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) February 15, 2021
Your article demonstrates the Trump admin had no national strategy or plan for vaccinations: they left it to the states.
You assert “it’s clear there was some level of coordination.” By whom? Somebody somewhere made stuff happen doesn’t show a plan.
Your tweet is Mostly False. pic.twitter.com/S6tc1vcfnP
— Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) February 15, 2021
Agree! This is not a plan, it’s a shoving stuff off into someone else and washing their hands of it!!!
— Nena (@753112jma) February 15, 2021
That is not a national strategy. That’s the very definition of not a national strategy
— Tom Brennan (@Brennanator) February 15, 2021
Read what you wrote again. Trump told states “You’re on your own. Figure it out.” That IS NOT a national strategy. The coronavirus doesn’t honor state borders. Trump is a colossal idiot.
— Mattison (@Mattison) February 15, 2021
As in @VP Harris? She is correct and she knows the prior administration dropped the ball, killing unknown numbers of Americans
— Jo Redbone #ridenwithbiden (@JoRedbone) February 15, 2021
Narrator: THAT IS NOT A PLAN. AND, YES, I AM YELLING.
— Eric Slater (@ericsslater) February 15, 2021
EXACTLY. There was nothing to DISTRIBUTE.
— Hobo”President Biden”cat 💛 (@catmarketer) February 15, 2021
Also no funds were allocated to help states enact a distribution plan. How we’re states suppose to do this, with volunteers?
— Ding, Dong! The witch is dead (@ccguyton) February 15, 2021
.. that’s not a plan. That’s barely an idea.
— Bill Nash (@billndotnet) February 15, 2021
Vaccine sites were supposed to setup by Nov 3 and that never happened. The administration also didn’t buy enough vaccines and wasn’t distributing what they had.
You’re wrong on this one, PolitiFact.
— The GOP is a terrorist organization💛 (@sleep4_aweek) February 15, 2021
Image via Shutterstock
Trending
- News3 days ago
‘His World Is So, So Small’: Former Adviser Says Trump ‘Cracked and Began to Lose His Mind’ During White House Isolation
- News3 days ago
DOJ Has Been Handed Trump Evidence That Goes ‘Far Beyond a Call for Heads to Roll’: Legal Experts
- 'ACCOMPLICES1 day ago
“Fox News Bankrolls” Super-Bigoted Anti-LGBTQ Interview with Libs Of TikTok Founder Chaya Raichik
- 'SOUNDS ABOUT WHITE'1 day ago
Man Arrested After Video of Racist, Homophobic Christmas Eve Attack Goes Viral
- News2 days ago
18 Attorneys General Blast Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Law as Unconstitutional
- 'LOOK AT FACTS'2 days ago
Whoopi Goldberg Criticized for Saying, Again, Nazis Didn’t Target Jews Over “Race”
- '2ND AMENDMENT COSPLAY'17 hours ago
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Gun-Themed Eatery Will Be Replaced By a Mexican Restaurant
- 'ABJECT IDIOT'2 days ago
GOP Congressman-Elect George Santos Admits to Numerous Lies in His Bio