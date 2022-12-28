Connect with us

'BARELY AN IDEA'

Right-Wing Anti-LGBTQ Dating App Is Failing Just 3 Months After Launch

Published

on

The Right Stuff, a conservative dating app funded by gay billionaire Peter Thiel, is showing signs of failure barely three months after its launch.

In October, the app had 40,000 downloads, according to data from Sensor Tower, an analytics firm cited by The Daily Beast. But between November 1 and December 20, the app had just 11,000 downloads.

“The Right Stuff is all about getting into the right dating pool with people who share the same values and beliefs as you,” an early promotional ad for the app proclaimed. The ad featured only white people, including Ryann McEnany, the younger sister of Donald Trump’s former White House secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“Other dating apps have gone woke,” the app’s website says. “Quit swiping, scrolling, and trolling the wrong people. Connect with people who aren’t offended by everything.”

However, the app is only available on Apple iPhones (not Google Android phones), it doesn’t allow same-sex matches, it doesn’t allow transgender and non-binary users, and its current users are complaining about its invite-only verification process.

On December 19 review says, “I downloaded this app more than two months ago, even got sent a package from them to become an ambassador, and STILL have not been accepted onto the app. That’s ridiculous and unacceptable.”

“How can someone in a heavily liberal area get an invite… Most people around this area wouldn’t download this app, much less send an invite,” another reviewer wrote. “Rather dumb.”

The profile creation process also asks users to list their “favorite liberal lie” and thoughts about the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots. Two reviewers claimed that FBI and police officers visited their homes after filling out their profiles.

One reviewer, Bradenwh wrote, “I answered the question about January 6th honestly and the next day I have two police officers at my door telling me that they got a call alleging that I was involved in domestic terrorism??? This app was clearly created by Democrats as a way to subvert our constitutional rights as conservative Americans. Do not use this app unless you want to be harassed by left-wing fascists.”

A Right Stuff spokesperson told Gizmodo, “The claims that users were contacted by the FBI or that we forwarded information to law enforcement are completely false.”

The app will likely follow a long line of little-known and failed right-wing dating apps like Righter, Donald Dater, TrumpSingles, Patrio, MAGA Mingle, and Conservatives Only.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

'BARELY AN IDEA'

‘Fix Your Lie’: Politifact Scorched for Rating VP Harris Claim Trump Had No Plan for Vaccine Distribution as ‘Wrong’

Published

2 years ago

on

February 15, 2021

By

The fact checkers at Politifact are being criticized after claiming Vice President Kamala Harris was “wrong” when she said the Trump administration had no national plan or strategy to distribute the coronavirus vaccine.

As many on social media pointed out, Politifact wrongly edited her remarks, and her remarks were not wrong at all.

Here’s what the Vice President told Axios: “There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations, we were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out.”

Here’s what Politifact did:

Clearly, the VP said “we were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out.”

Nothing about that claim was wrong. She didn’t even name the Trump administration, which she easily could have.

But more importantly, Politifact claiming sending vaccine to whatever address the states designated and then letting them figure everything else out qualifies as a “national strategy or plan” is, many felt, ridiculous.

Take a look:

Image via Shutterstock

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.