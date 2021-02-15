'BARELY AN IDEA'
‘Fix Your Lie’: Politifact Scorched for Rating VP Harris Claim Trump Had No Plan for Vaccine Distribution as ‘Wrong’
The fact checkers at Politifact are being criticized after claiming Vice President Kamala Harris was “wrong” when she said the Trump administration had no national plan or strategy to distribute the coronavirus vaccine.
As many on social media pointed out, Politifact wrongly edited her remarks, and her remarks were not wrong at all.
Here’s what the Vice President told Axios: “There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations, we were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out.”
VP Kamala Harris to #AxiosOnHBO: “There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations, we were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out.” https://t.co/J74aERHPnW
— Axios (@axios) February 15, 2021
Here’s what Politifact did:
.@VP told @mikeallen that “there was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations” and that Biden admin was “starting from scratch.” That’s wrong. The Trump admin had a plan to distribute to locations chosen by states and let them take it from there. https://t.co/0MoQ8OnpoN pic.twitter.com/nYb8r5gPKz
— PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) February 15, 2021
Clearly, the VP said “we were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out.”
Nothing about that claim was wrong. She didn’t even name the Trump administration, which she easily could have.
But more importantly, Politifact claiming sending vaccine to whatever address the states designated and then letting them figure everything else out qualifies as a “national strategy or plan” is, many felt, ridiculous.
Take a look:
Claim: There was no NATIONAL plan.
Politifact: Wrong. The plan was to leave it to the states to make their own plans.
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 15, 2021
You either have a strange definition of “wrong” or a strange definition of “plan,” but it’s nice to see that nature is healing and you’re returning to serving up mealymouthed bullshit about both sides.
— Michael Wearamask Ditto (@janus303) February 15, 2021
Apparently not.
— Jodi Jacobson 🩸🦷 #BlackLivesMatter (@jljacobson) February 15, 2021
You are all trash. Here is Fauci’s interview with Maddow. Fix your politificat lie. pic.twitter.com/Kon36WfKAV
— Lynn V (@lynnv378) February 15, 2021
Fix your politifact lie. https://t.co/dVTitAbqSk
— Lynn V (@lynnv378) February 15, 2021
Okay so Trump’s “national strategy” for vaccine distribution was to let the states figure it out.
Got it.
— Main Street Muse (@MainStreetMuse) February 15, 2021
This is beyond ridiculous. It’s pathetic. It’s not a “plan” if the Trump administration was not overseeing, directing, and providing resources.
It’s called a dereliction of duty and you are engaged in the same.
— Jodi Jacobson 🩸🦷 #BlackLivesMatter (@jljacobson) February 15, 2021
— Aaron (@BobbyBigWheel) February 15, 2021
This is my plan for dating Scarlett Johannsson. First, I say I want to date Scarlett Johannsson. Then, something. Then, something else. Finally, I’m dating Scarlett Johannsson.
— Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) February 15, 2021
Your article demonstrates the Trump admin had no national strategy or plan for vaccinations: they left it to the states.
You assert “it’s clear there was some level of coordination.” By whom? Somebody somewhere made stuff happen doesn’t show a plan.
Your tweet is Mostly False. pic.twitter.com/S6tc1vcfnP
— Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) February 15, 2021
Agree! This is not a plan, it’s a shoving stuff off into someone else and washing their hands of it!!!
— Nena (@753112jma) February 15, 2021
That is not a national strategy. That’s the very definition of not a national strategy
— Tom Brennan (@Brennanator) February 15, 2021
Read what you wrote again. Trump told states “You’re on your own. Figure it out.” That IS NOT a national strategy. The coronavirus doesn’t honor state borders. Trump is a colossal idiot.
— Mattison (@Mattison) February 15, 2021
As in @VP Harris? She is correct and she knows the prior administration dropped the ball, killing unknown numbers of Americans
— Jo Redbone #ridenwithbiden (@JoRedbone) February 15, 2021
Narrator: THAT IS NOT A PLAN. AND, YES, I AM YELLING.
— Eric Slater (@ericsslater) February 15, 2021
EXACTLY. There was nothing to DISTRIBUTE.
— Hobo”President Biden”cat 💛 (@catmarketer) February 15, 2021
Also no funds were allocated to help states enact a distribution plan. How we’re states suppose to do this, with volunteers?
— Ding, Dong! The witch is dead (@ccguyton) February 15, 2021
.. that’s not a plan. That’s barely an idea.
— Bill Nash (@billndotnet) February 15, 2021
Vaccine sites were supposed to setup by Nov 3 and that never happened. The administration also didn’t buy enough vaccines and wasn’t distributing what they had.
You’re wrong on this one, PolitiFact.
— The GOP is a terrorist organization💛 (@sleep4_aweek) February 15, 2021
Image via Shutterstock
