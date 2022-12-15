News
‘Political Theater’: Conservative Rips Ron DeSantis for ‘Sucking Up to the Anti-Vaxxers’
Far-right Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn’t officially announced a presidential run for 2024, but his admirers — from author Ann Coulter to Fox News’ Rupert Murdoch to writers at the National Review — are hoping that he will. As they see it, a DeSantis presidential campaign would be the way for the Republican Party to quit Donald Trump (who announced his 2024 campaign in mid-November) while still satisfying the MAGA base. And if DeSantis does run, he may have found a way to show MAGA voters how he differs from Trump: pandering to the anti-vaxxer crowd.
Never Trump conservative and former GOP strategist Rick Wilson is quite skeptical about DeSantis’ prospects as a 2024 presidential candidate. Wilson, a North Florida resident, believes that DeSantis, for all his bombast, will be crushed in a Republican primary if Trump fully unleashes his cruelty on the Florida governor (who was reelected by 19 percent in the 2022 midterms).
In a biting article published by The Bulwark on December 15, Never Trumper Amanda Carpenter emphasizes that DeSantis’ latest anti-vaxxer theatrics are designed to fire up “fringe” MAGA voters ahead of a likely presidential run.
READ MORE:‘He is so done’: Ann Coulter doubles down on Republicans to abandon Donald Trump
“As he seeks to elevate his profile further and distinguish himself from potential 2024 presidential rivals, DeSantis is sucking up to the anti-vax crowd and styling himself as a crusader against what he calls the ‘biomedical security state,’” Carpenter explains. “And, like most of DeSantis’ political stunts, his overtures to the fringe are pretty cringey. On Tuesday, (December 13), as the state legislature was embroiled in a complex debate about skyrocketing home-insurance rates, DeSantis hosted a roundtable in West Palm Beach that brought doctors and scientists together with other Floridians to question the efficacy and safety of COVID vaccines.”
DeSantis, Carpenter notes, featured Steven Ordonia — an anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorist who claims that COVID-19 vaccines have “horrible side effects” that the “mainstream media” are covering up.
“When the roundtable concluded,” Carpenter observes, “DeSantis made a series of planned announcements. He called for investigations into vaccine manufacturers and public officials who he alleges lied about the life-threatening side effects of shots.”
These theatrics, according to Carpenter, reflect “a desperate wish to kiss up to cranky, conspiracist anti-vax voters.”
READ MORE: ‘It’s garbage’: Media critic tears apart Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN
DeSantis’ anti-vaxxer pandering is quite a contrast to Trump’s messaging on COVID-19 vaccines, which the former president has exalted as a major scientific achievement and tried to take credit for. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, governor-elect of Arkansas and former White House press secretary in the Trump Administration, has echoed Trump’s messaging and described COVID-19 vaccines as “the Trump vaccine.”
Carpenter points out that when Trump was still in the White House in 2020 and was pushing his Operation Warp Speed program, DeSantis was “advocating” COVID-19 vaccines rather than promoting the claims of “fringe” anti-vaxxers. And she views DeSantis’ recent anti-vaxxer theatrics as a flawed political strategy.
“As DeSantis elevates vaccine skeptics and picks fights with vaccine manufacturers and public health officials, a new Wall Street Journal poll shows him significantly outpacing former President Trump as the preferred 2024 nominee among GOP primary voters,” Carpenter writes. “Is DeSantis making these gains because of his overtures to the fringe activists in the party, or because Republican voters see him as a more palatable alternative to Trump? Probably both, but sucking up to the anti-vaxxers probably doesn’t play that well outside a very distinct slice of MAGA.”
Carpenter continues, “Further, as the WSJ poll attests, DeSantis’ likely 2024 candidacy is already approaching liftoff. Running to the right of Trump on COVID is a high-risk maneuver without a clear political justification. It’s hard to see the payoff for someone in the governor’s position…. DeSantis embraces this sort of political theater even though he appears to lack a natural aptitude for showmanship.”
News
Conservatives Furious at Ronna McDaniel After Report Alleges Millions in RNC Money Spent on Private Jets and Luxuries
Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chairwoman who is fighting a tough battle for re-election over years of major GOP losses, is now being accused of mismanaging the party’s finances after a report alleges during her tenure the RNC has spent millions on private jets, hotels, limousines, flowers, alcohol, clothing, and even some questionably classified “office expenses.”
“Late last week,” the far-right website RedState reports, it “was provided a report dated October 7, 2022 that examined RNC’s 2021-22 spending. It calculated more than $500,000 in private jet expenses, $64,000 at clothing retailers, and $321,000 in floral arrangements.”
Citing FEC filings, the website says “since 2017, the RNC has spent $3.1 million on private jet services, $1.3 million on limousine/chauffeur services, $17.1 million on donor mementos, $750,000 on floral arrangements, $80,000 in alcohol-related expenditures.” (Figures were published as a bulleted list.)
READ MORE: RNC Taps Right Wing Extremists to Head Group Designed to Expand GOP Appeal in Wake of Midterm Losses
“Nearly $400,000 has been spent on event tickets and other entertainment activities, including $30,000 for a private box at a Las Vegas Raiders game, $13,000 for Broadway shows, $9,400 at Madison Square Garden, and $43,000 at Top Golf locations in Texas, Nevada, Virginia, and Maryland.”
ReedState also takes issue with “what could be considered non-essential office expenses, including $25,000 on Commonwealth Joe coffee, $7,000 on cupcakes, nearly $7,000 on candles and diffusers, and $75,000 total at Pottery Barn, West Elm, Restoration Hardware, and Crate & Barrel.”
It adds that the RNC has spent $17 million on donor mementos.
“For perspective, the Democratic National Committee has spent $1.5 million on donor gifts, $35,000 on private jets, and only $1,000 for floral arrangements during the 2021-22 election cycle.”
READ MORE: ‘Grifting Scam?’: Internet Laughs as Trump Reveals ‘Major Announcement’ Isn’t a VP Pick but ‘Ugly’ Digital Playing Cards
Far right pundit and former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis responded to the report by tweeting, “Miss Piggy: Ronna McDaniel is porking out at the RNC trough and not managing the party — or donor money — well.”
RNC donor John Rich, the country music star, told RedState that RNC leadership “has taken advantage of millions of regular, everyday Conservatives by pretending to support what Patriots support, but in reality, are blowing untold troves of cash on extravagant nonsense, and supporting RINO candidates while ignoring America First contenders.”
RedState published at the end of its report a response from McDaniel’s campaign spokesperson, who called it “a hit piece in the middle of the night.” RedState also admitted its managing editor has endorsed and is a client of Harmeet Dhillon, one of the challengers for McDaniel’s seat.
The report does not mention the Republican National Committee has often paid Donald Trump’s lawyers.
The Washington Post in October reported “the RNC has paid about $633,000 to the law firm of Ronald Fischetti, a veteran defense attorney who has represented Trump in investigations by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the New York attorney general’s office.”
In July, ABC News reported that since “October 2021, the Republican National Committee has paid nearly $2 million to law firms representing Trump as part of his defense against personal litigation and government investigations.”
In early November McDaniel said on CNN if Trump were to announce another presidential run the RNC would not be able to continue to pay his legal expenses. Trump announced his run for president one month ago.
Image by Maxim Elramsisy / Shutterstock
News
‘Grifting Scam?’: Internet Laughs as Trump Reveals ‘Major Announcement’ Isn’t a VP Pick but ‘Ugly’ Digital Playing Cards
2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made himself the target of mockery after declaring on Wednesday he would make a “major announcement” on Thursday, only to reveal it is yet another money-making scheme, digital playing cards.
“Major Announcement!” Trump posted on his social media site late Thursday morning – in all-caps.
“My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing art of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting.”
He is selling the cards for $99 each. The disgraced ex-president insists, “They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!”
READ MORE: J6 Committee Ups Release of Final Report as Chairman Says Monday’s Hearing ‘Could Very Well’ Include New Evidence
The website for Trump’s play cards calls them “limited edition” NFTs but does not appear to state how many will be made available for purchase.
“With Every Digital Collectible you Buy, You’re entered into the Trump Sweepstakes,” the website claims, trumpeting “1000’s of Prizes!”
“Buy 45 digital trading cards and you are guaranteed a ticket to a dinner with the president,” it adds.
Some mocked Trump and those who believed the “major announcement” might be declaring who he will pick as his vice presidential running mate.
Prominent national security attorney Brad Moss tweeted, “This has to be a joke, right? That’s the announcement? Another grifting scam?”
Former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski observed: “The best thing about this is that the MAGA ecosystem went into overdrive yesterday when he teased a ‘big announcement.’ His VP pick? Speaker of the House? A new lawsuit? Teaming up with Musk? Nope, Trump superhero trading cards.”
Mary Trump, a psychologist and the ex-president’s niece added, “omfg” and, “wtaf.”
The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer posted a few screenshots of the NFTs, calling them “ugly.”
Trump’s “major announcement” turns out to be a series of $99 NFTs that are ugly even by the usual NFT standards. pic.twitter.com/f6r80q2PgB
— Will Sommer (@willsommer) December 15, 2022
READ MORE: ‘Gee, I Wonder Why?’: Top Political Science Professor Mocks Supreme Court as Approval Rating Drops to Lowest on Record
Data journalist Christopher Ingraham called them “amateurish” and “cringe.”
good lord the former president is hawking $99 nfts of amateurish photoshops of himself. I normally try to avoid doing Trump Discourse but this is one of the most cringe things I have *ever* seen https://t.co/S7cieSigC8 pic.twitter.com/gksGImKdxu
— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) December 15, 2022
SiriusXM Progress host Dean Obeidallah declared Trump “done” after the “major announcement.”
“Trump is done,” he tweeted. “This is his way of winding down like a company that has dissolved itself.”
Vox legal expert Ian Millhiser summed up the ex-president’s scheme.
“Trump trying to sell an NFT drop to his most loyal supporters at the very moment that it is obvious to everyone that the entire crypto and crypto-adjacent industry is a huge scam is.. the most on brand thing I’ve ever seen.”
News
J6 Committee Ups Release of Final Report as Chairman Says Monday’s Hearing ‘Could Very Well’ Include New Evidence
Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) says Monday’s final hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack “could very well” include new evidence never before made public, and in a surprise announcement reveals most of the final report will be published on Monday in time for the hearing, earlier than the original planned Wednesday release date.
“Asked whether the 1pm ET hearing on Monday will include new evidence or testimony, Thompson said: ‘It could be evidence that we have not shared in the hearings. It could very well be,'” Axios reports.
The Committee’s final report, expected to focus on Donald Trump, will largely be released Monday.
RELATED: In Angry Letter McCarthy Warns Thompson J6 Docs ‘Do Not Belong to You’ – After Defending Trump Taking Classified Info
“Jan. 6 committee Chair Bennie Thompson tells reporters the panel aims to get the parts of the final report being released on Monday to the printer by noon today,” Axios’ Andrew Solender adds.
“You’ll get all eight chapters and the executive summary” on Monday, Thompson said, Solender reports. “Attachments” will be released on Wednesday.
The hearing is also expected to be shorter than the Committee’s previous two-hour televised meetings, but will be an “official business meeting,” meaning it could hold a vote.
READ MORE: Man Charged With Attacking Paul Pelosi Is a MAGA Cultist Who Said the Speaker Was Using ‘Fake Evidence to Spy On’ Trump
The Committee is expected to make referrals, including criminal referrals. Axios reports Chairman Thompson says there could be “five or six” different categories of referrals, including to the Dept. of Justice, the Federal Election Commission, and the House Ethics Committee.
Earlier this week Politico’s Kyle Cheney reported on the referrals, saying they could also include “Bar discipline.”
“Thompson said any referrals would include supporting evidence that would lay out the committee’s case — which will matter far more to DOJ than the referral itself,” he adds.
