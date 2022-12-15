News
J6 Committee Ups Release of Final Report as Chairman Says Monday’s Hearing ‘Could Very Well’ Include New Evidence
Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) says Monday’s final hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack “could very well” include new evidence never before made public, and in a surprise announcement reveals most of the final report will be published on Monday in time for the hearing, earlier than the original planned Wednesday release date.
“Asked whether the 1pm ET hearing on Monday will include new evidence or testimony, Thompson said: ‘It could be evidence that we have not shared in the hearings. It could very well be,'” Axios reports.
The Committee’s final report, expected to focus on Donald Trump, will largely be released Monday.
“Jan. 6 committee Chair Bennie Thompson tells reporters the panel aims to get the parts of the final report being released on Monday to the printer by noon today,” Axios’ Andrew Solender adds.
“You’ll get all eight chapters and the executive summary” on Monday, Thompson said, Solender reports. “Attachments” will be released on Wednesday.
The hearing is also expected to be shorter than the Committee’s previous two-hour televised meetings, but will be an “official business meeting,” meaning it could hold a vote.
The Committee is expected to make referrals, including criminal referrals. Axios reports Chairman Thompson says there could be “five or six” different categories of referrals, including to the Dept. of Justice, the Federal Election Commission, and the House Ethics Committee.
Earlier this week Politico’s Kyle Cheney reported on the referrals, saying they could also include “Bar discipline.”
“Thompson said any referrals would include supporting evidence that would lay out the committee’s case — which will matter far more to DOJ than the referral itself,” he adds.
Biden Trolls Trump
President Joe Biden jumped into Thursday’s trolling of Donald Trump over the ex-president’s “Major Announcement” that turned out to be not a vice presidential running mate or the unveiling of any policy, but a new series of NFTs, digital playing cards, which he is selling for $99 each.
Trump appears to have licensed the rights to his name and image to a company that produces the NFTs, just as he has done for years with his real estate brand. Some online are calling it grifting and a scam.
President Biden Thursday afternoon took to his personal Twitter account to throw some good-natured shade at his previous and likely future opponent.
Biden touted the decrease in inflation, signing the Respect for Marriage Act which protects marriages of same-sex and interracial couples, bringing home Olympian and WNBA star Brittney Griner, lowering of gas prices, and new jobs.
I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too…
?? Inflation’s easing
?? I just signed the Respect for Marriage Act
?? We brought Brittney Griner home
?? Gas prices are lower than a year ago
?? 10,000 new high-paying jobs in Arizona
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 15, 2022
Unlike Trump’s NFT scheme, responses to Biden’s tweet were very supportive.
Writer Charlotte Clymer added: “And don’t forget, Mr. President: the best midterms performance of any first term Democratic president in 60 years.”
“Biden scoring goals of Trump,” observed The Washington Post’s Philip Bump.
Biden’s tweet made it to the news on MSNBC Thursday afternoon.
WATCH: President Biden’s social media account did some “trolling” about Trump's “big announcement.”
But @mikememoli reports on how Biden might run for reelection: “This isn’t simply going to be … a campaign about Trump.” pic.twitter.com/pS0MWnNbNS
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 15, 2022
Image by Matt Smith via Shutterstock
Conservatives Furious at Ronna McDaniel After Report Alleges Millions in RNC Money Spent on Private Jets and Luxuries
Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chairwoman who is fighting a tough battle for re-election over years of major GOP losses, is now being accused of mismanaging the party’s finances after a report alleges during her tenure the RNC has spent millions on private jets, hotels, limousines, flowers, alcohol, clothing, and even some questionably classified “office expenses.”
“Late last week,” the far-right website RedState reports, it “was provided a report dated October 7, 2022 that examined RNC’s 2021-22 spending. It calculated more than $500,000 in private jet expenses, $64,000 at clothing retailers, and $321,000 in floral arrangements.”
Citing FEC filings, the website says “since 2017, the RNC has spent $3.1 million on private jet services, $1.3 million on limousine/chauffeur services, $17.1 million on donor mementos, $750,000 on floral arrangements, $80,000 in alcohol-related expenditures.” (Figures were published as a bulleted list.)
“Nearly $400,000 has been spent on event tickets and other entertainment activities, including $30,000 for a private box at a Las Vegas Raiders game, $13,000 for Broadway shows, $9,400 at Madison Square Garden, and $43,000 at Top Golf locations in Texas, Nevada, Virginia, and Maryland.”
ReedState also takes issue with “what could be considered non-essential office expenses, including $25,000 on Commonwealth Joe coffee, $7,000 on cupcakes, nearly $7,000 on candles and diffusers, and $75,000 total at Pottery Barn, West Elm, Restoration Hardware, and Crate & Barrel.”
It adds that the RNC has spent $17 million on donor mementos.
“For perspective, the Democratic National Committee has spent $1.5 million on donor gifts, $35,000 on private jets, and only $1,000 for floral arrangements during the 2021-22 election cycle.”
Far right pundit and former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis responded to the report by tweeting, “Miss Piggy: Ronna McDaniel is porking out at the RNC trough and not managing the party — or donor money — well.”
RNC donor John Rich, the country music star, told RedState that RNC leadership “has taken advantage of millions of regular, everyday Conservatives by pretending to support what Patriots support, but in reality, are blowing untold troves of cash on extravagant nonsense, and supporting RINO candidates while ignoring America First contenders.”
RedState published at the end of its report a response from McDaniel’s campaign spokesperson, who called it “a hit piece in the middle of the night.” RedState also admitted its managing editor has endorsed and is a client of Harmeet Dhillon, one of the challengers for McDaniel’s seat.
The report does not mention the Republican National Committee has often paid Donald Trump’s lawyers.
The Washington Post in October reported “the RNC has paid about $633,000 to the law firm of Ronald Fischetti, a veteran defense attorney who has represented Trump in investigations by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the New York attorney general’s office.”
In July, ABC News reported that since “October 2021, the Republican National Committee has paid nearly $2 million to law firms representing Trump as part of his defense against personal litigation and government investigations.”
In early November McDaniel said on CNN if Trump were to announce another presidential run the RNC would not be able to continue to pay his legal expenses. Trump announced his run for president one month ago.
Image by Maxim Elramsisy / Shutterstock
‘Grifting Scam?’: Internet Laughs as Trump Reveals ‘Major Announcement’ Isn’t a VP Pick but ‘Ugly’ Digital Playing Cards
2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made himself the target of mockery after declaring on Wednesday he would make a “major announcement” on Thursday, only to reveal it is yet another money-making scheme, digital playing cards.
“Major Announcement!” Trump posted on his social media site late Thursday morning – in all-caps.
“My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing art of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting.”
He is selling the cards for $99 each. The disgraced ex-president insists, “They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!”
The website for Trump’s play cards calls them “limited edition” NFTs but does not appear to state how many will be made available for purchase.
“With Every Digital Collectible you Buy, You’re entered into the Trump Sweepstakes,” the website claims, trumpeting “1000’s of Prizes!”
“Buy 45 digital trading cards and you are guaranteed a ticket to a dinner with the president,” it adds.
Some mocked Trump and those who believed the “major announcement” might be declaring who he will pick as his vice presidential running mate.
Prominent national security attorney Brad Moss tweeted, “This has to be a joke, right? That’s the announcement? Another grifting scam?”
Former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski observed: “The best thing about this is that the MAGA ecosystem went into overdrive yesterday when he teased a ‘big announcement.’ His VP pick? Speaker of the House? A new lawsuit? Teaming up with Musk? Nope, Trump superhero trading cards.”
Mary Trump, a psychologist and the ex-president’s niece added, “omfg” and, “wtaf.”
The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer posted a few screenshots of the NFTs, calling them “ugly.”
Trump’s “major announcement” turns out to be a series of $99 NFTs that are ugly even by the usual NFT standards. pic.twitter.com/f6r80q2PgB
— Will Sommer (@willsommer) December 15, 2022
Data journalist Christopher Ingraham called them “amateurish” and “cringe.”
good lord the former president is hawking $99 nfts of amateurish photoshops of himself. I normally try to avoid doing Trump Discourse but this is one of the most cringe things I have *ever* seen https://t.co/S7cieSigC8 pic.twitter.com/gksGImKdxu
— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) December 15, 2022
SiriusXM Progress host Dean Obeidallah declared Trump “done” after the “major announcement.”
“Trump is done,” he tweeted. “This is his way of winding down like a company that has dissolved itself.”
Vox legal expert Ian Millhiser summed up the ex-president’s scheme.
“Trump trying to sell an NFT drop to his most loyal supporters at the very moment that it is obvious to everyone that the entire crypto and crypto-adjacent industry is a huge scam is.. the most on brand thing I’ve ever seen.”
