News
Internet Cheers as Republican Warns Against Making Trump’s Taxes Public – Because SCOTUS Justices’ Returns Could Be Next
Republicans are outraged that after three years, Democrats may release Donald Trump’s taxes, which the House Ways and Means Committee received and has been examining since Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 PM.
But one Republican lawmaker was mocked after delivering a stern warning, insisting with no basis that should Democrats choose to release Trump’s taxes, that would open the floodgates, allowing the tax returns of ordinary citizens, or even the tax returns of Supreme Court justices to be made public.
“Going forward, the majority chair of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance Committee will have nearly unlimited power to target and make public the tax returns of private citizens. And not just private citizens. Political enemies, business and labor leaders, or even the returns of Supreme Court justices themselves,” U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, Republican of Texas, said, falsely.
READ MORE: GOP Leaders McCarthy, Scalise, Stefanik Silent on Alleged Fraudster Congressman-Elect Accused of Massive Lying
“No party in Congress should have that power,” he added. “No individuals in Congress should have that power.”
But what Rep. Brady did not mention is for Congress to obtain and subsequently release tax returns, by law there must be a legitimate legislative purpose, and the House Ways and Means Committee is one of the very few committees allowed, by law, to obtain a tax return.
It took the Ways and Means Committee three years to obtain Trump’s taxes. But when the process was complete, even the U.S. Supreme Court chose to not block it from doing so.
Kevin Brady (R-TX) warns that releasing Trump’s tax returns could lead to the release of tax returns of Supreme Court Justices pic.twitter.com/ggwOPFKvFj
— Acyn (@Acyn) December 20, 2022
On social media, given the historic unpopularity of this Supreme Court, many applauded the idea of its justices having their tax returns made public – something that likely would never happen
“Yes!” declared Carnegie Mellon University professor Uju Anya. “Tell us who bought and paid for the Supreme Court Justices. Please and thank you.”
“Great!” exclaimed Mother Jones editor-in-chief Clara Jeffery. “Let’s do that!”
READ MORE: ‘It’s the Transgender, LGBTQ’: Secret Recording Reveals Superintendent Telling School Librarians ‘Pull Books Off Shelves’
Swedish economist and former Atlantic Council Senior Fellow Anders Åslund criticized Brady.
“Shameful! What the US lacks most of all is transparency. It should start with tax returns and be followed by campaign financing, now often dark money. Politicians who advocate financial secrecy effectively advocate corruption.”
Georgetown Law professor Josh Chafetz said, “Hadn’t even thought of this — that would be great!”
“Congress has had this authority for a long time,” noted retired journalist Dan Murphy. “If legitimate concerns arise that a member of the Supreme Court is abusing the office to enrich him or herself, as there are in the case of Trump, getting those returns would also be a good thing.”
“And that’s a bad thing?” mocked U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA).
“Don’t tempt me with a good time…” mocked journalist Walker Bragman, a theme repeated by dozens of other Twitter users.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
GOP Leaders McCarthy, Scalise, Stefanik Silent on Alleged Fraudster Congressman-Elect Accused of Massive Lying
The header on George Santos‘ Twitter account is a photo of him and House GOP caucus chair Elise Stefanik, who endorsed the Republican congressman-elect.
She also fundraised for him.
Now she’s silent.
Last month, Rep. Stefanik was happy to take credit for the election of her fellow New York Republican, George Santos, who flipped a blue district red.
Her campaign called it “a team effort led by GOP House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik,” and Stefanik herself told the far-right wing website Breitbart, “I am proud to have led this effort,” saying she had been “working tirelessly to help elect hardworking candidates,” including Santos.
READ MORE: ‘It’s the Transgender, LGBTQ’: Secret Recording Reveals Superintendent Telling School Librarians ‘Pull Books Off Shelves’
Congressman-elect Santos is making headlines this week, after a New York Times investigation appears to have proved he lied about where he worked, lived, and went to college. That bombshell report also painted a damning portrait of a man who went from being evicted twice over $12,000 in unpaid rent, to seemingly rolling in cash, even self-funding a winning congressional campaign as a gay Jewish Republican, all in just a few years.
Now, as Santos’ soon-to-be constituents have been protesting outside a Long Island home he claimed to live in – he does not, according to a local news outlet – some are asking if Republicans will allow Santos to be seated in the House of Representatives.
Curiously, the likely next Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, has said nothing about Santos. McCarthy is desperately seeking 218 votes to win the Speaker’s gavel, and has been coming up short since even before Election Day.
Santos has pledged to support McCarthy’s bid for Speaker, and the GOP Leader has little to no wiggle room.
READ MORE: Listen: Stefanik-Endorsed GOP Candidate Praised ‘Inspirational’ Adolf Hitler as ‘The Kind of Leader We Need Today’
“We have the opportunity of a lifetime to deliver real results for the American people. We MUST give the gavel to @kevinomccarthy,” Santos tweeted Sunday evening, likely aware the impending Times story was about to drop, “to ensure we stop the disastrous policies the Dems have pushed for the last 2 years. I encourage my colleagues to join me! Our country depends on it.”
Republicans’ number two leader, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, soon to be the House Majority Leader, has also said nothing about Santos.
Whoever become the next Speaker has the ability to block Santos from being seated, a rare event but under the circumstances one that some are demanding happen.
“House Republicans have remained silent on Santos,” The New Republic notes. “When they take control of the House in a few weeks, their majority will be by just a few seats. If he were forced to resign, there’s no guarantee another Republican would take his place. He ran unopposed during the primary, and he won his district—which went for President Joe Biden in 2020—by just eight points.”
The Office of Congressional Ethics has also been silent, but that is more likely circumstantial.
As TNR also notes, Democrats largely have not called for Santos’ resignation.
And while CBS News New York reports, “Calls grow for Congressman-elect George Santos to resign after allegedly lying about his background,” it doesn’t say who is calling for his resignation.
Monday evening Santos posted a statement from his attorney that does not deny any of the allegations, but tries to paint him as a victim of Democrats.
Image via Facebook
News
‘It’s the Transgender, LGBTQ’: Secret Recording Reveals Superintendent Telling School Librarians ‘Pull Books Off Shelves’
A Texas schools superintendent was secretly recorded telling librarians to pull off shelves books related to LGBTQ people and issues, and other books that “do not conform,” whether they like it or not, because the county is “conservative,” and he was getting complaints. Shortly after, the school district pulled 130 titles, mostly with LGBTQ themes, according to a report by NBC News, The Texas Tribune, and ProPublica.
A 10-minute video (below), published by NBC News, includes some of the remarks made in January by Granbury, Texas schools superintendent Dr. Jeremy Glenn, including when he directs librarians to remove from shelves any of 850 books identified as unacceptable by Texas GOP state Rep. Matt Krause. Krause is a far right wing lawmaker who previously worked at Liberty Counsel, which appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups.
“We are going to pull books off the shelves, especially any of the 850 books that were put forth by Rep. Krause,” Glenn can be heard saying in the secret recording, “we will pull any of those books in our library, plus any that we think do not conform.”
READ MORE: Trump Goes on Hours-Long Rant Attacking FBI After J6 Committee Criminal Charges – Claims He Won and Admits He Lost
Glenn opened up the meeting with librarians by saying, “I want to talk with you about our community. If you do not know this, you’ve been probably under a rock.”
“Granbury is in a very, very conservative community. And our board is very, very conservative.”
Glenn told librarians if they held any political views that were not conservative, they had “better hide it.”
“In the days that followed,” according to the report, “the district embarked on one of the largest mass book removals in the state, pulling 130 titles, most of which featured LGBTQ characters or themes.”
“And I’m going to take it a step further with you,” Glenn can also be heard saying in the recording. “There are two genders. There’s male, and there’s female. And I acknowledge that there are men that think they’re women. And there are women that think they’re men. And again, I don’t have any issues with what people want to believe, but there’s no place for it in our libraries.”
READ MORE: Gay Republican Who Allegedly Lied About Much of His Background Responds to NY Times Bombshell by Blaming ‘The Left’
“Later in the meeting,” the report states, “Glenn clarified that he was specifically focused on removing books geared toward queer students: ‘It’s the transgender, LGBTQ and the sex — sexuality — in books,’ he said, according to the recording.”
Now, following a complaint filed by the ACLU of Texas and reporting by NBC News, ProPublica and The Texas Tribune, the U.S. Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights has launched an investigation into the North Texas school district, the report adds.
The ACLU “accused the district of violating a federal law that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender.”
ACLU attorney Chloe Kempf says Glenn’s comments and the district pulling LGBTQ-themed books have created a “pervasively hostile” environment for LGBTQ students.
“These comments, combined with the book removals, really send a message to LGBTQ students in the districts that: ‘You don’t belong here. Your existence is shameful. It should be censored.’”
One nonbinary Granbury High School student said, “I don’t feel incredibly safe or welcomed by a large majority of the students at my school,” and they said they don’t report harassment because they don’t feel their complaints will be taken seriously.
“I’ve been called slurs. I’ve been verbally attacked. I’ve been physically attacked. But it kind of feels worse when the attacks are coming from adults, from the people who are supposed to keep us safe.”
Read the entire report here, and listen to the audio from Superintendent Glenn below or at this link.
NEW: A Texas school superintendent was secretly recorded ordering librarians to remove LGBTQ-themed books from shelves.
Now the federal government is investigating the district. https://t.co/nmJf9SAhRi
Listen to the audio recording from January 2022: pic.twitter.com/ZuKwguayGZ
— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 20, 2022
News
Trump Goes on Hours-Long Rant Attacking FBI After J6 Committee Criminal Charges – Claims He Won and Admits He Lost
After the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack referred four criminal charges against Donald Trump to the Dept. of Justice, the disgraced ex-president attacked the FBI, claiming it suppressed information about Hunter Biden’s laptop that, he says, would have swung the election in his favor – while insisting he won anyway.
Over the course of more than 14 hours Trump did not once appear to understand that it was his FBI, under the direction of Chris Wray, the director he installed after firing Jim Comey, that told social media platforms a New York Post article was based on Russian disinformation.
There had been massive failures by the Dept. of Homeland Security and Dept. of Justice during the course of the 2016 election that allowed Russia to spread disinformation favoring the election of Donald Trump, facts confirmed by the DOJ’s Mueller Report, and later, in a 2019 report from the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, which at the time was headed by a Republican.
“The FBI was caught flat-footed by Russia’s disinformation campaign in 2016, a new bipartisan report issued by the Senate Intelligence Committee has found,” CNN reported in October of 2019. “While social media companies have borne the brunt of criticism for allowing Russia to run amok on their platforms in 2016, the committee criticized the FBI for using a contractor to monitor foreign influence operations.”
One year earlier, in 2018, The New Yorker’s award-winning investigative reporter Jane Mayer wrote: “How Russia Helped Swing the Election for Trump,” saying Russian “hackers and trolls were decisive” in helping Trump win.
READ MORE: First Out Gay Republican to Win a US House Seat Appears to Have a Fraudulent Résumé: NYT
“A meticulous analysis of online activity during the 2016 campaign makes a powerful case that targeted cyberattacks by hackers and trolls were decisive,” the article reads.
It’s not surprising that the FBI would have learned from its past mistakes, and worked to minimize Russia disinformation in the 2020 election.
Russia did not stop using social media to influence public opinion in the U.S. after its success in 2016.
“President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia authorized extensive efforts to hurt the candidacy of Joseph R. Biden Jr. during the election last year,” The New York Times reported in March of 2021, “including by mounting covert operations to influence people close to President Donald J. Trump, according to a declassified intelligence report.”
“Russia’s Information War Is Being Waged on Social Media Platforms,” Scientific American reported in March of 2022, noting, “tech companies and governments are fighting back.”
Trump apparently was oblivious that the FBI, his FBI, and other federal government agencies were doing their jobs during his tenure as president, by combatting Russian disinformation.
And he went ballistic on Monday and Tuesday.
8:32 AM Tuesday: Donald Trump insists the FBI suppressed information from Hunter Biden’s laptop, “information, if allowed to be revealed, would have alone, without even counting the many other forms of cheating by the Democrats that took place, changed the Election Result by Millions and Millions of Votes in favor of the Republicans, and me,” he claimed on his Truth Social platform.
So, he just admitted that he lost the 2020 election.
READ MORE: Kevin McCarthy ‘Should Be Questioned in a Public Forum’ About His Role in Trump’s Plan to Overturn Election: J6 Committee
8:01 AM Tuesday, just minutes earlier: Trump claims the FBI made a “demand” to “top Twitter executives” to “not use” Hunter Biden’s laptop (which is not how social media companies work.)
“It was not a request, but a demand,” Trump stated on his Truth Social account. “Whether [tech companies including Twitter] believed it or not, they had an excuse not to use it against Biden, who would have lost millions of votes and the RIGGED & STOLEN Election!”
So, Trump again has admitted that he lost the election.
1:48 PM Monday: Trump links to a Fox News article on Hunter Biden’s business dealings, and writes: “This would have easily changed the Presidential Election outcome without even discussing all of the other illegal things they did.”
So, Trump again has admitted he lost the election.
Monday, 5:47 PM: Trump attacks House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, and says he “convincingly” won the election.
“The Fake charges made by the highly partisan Unselect Committee of January 6th have already been submitted, prosecuted, and tried in the form of Impeachment Hoax # 2. I won convincingly. Double Jeopardy anyone!” (“won” was written in all-caps.)
Monday, 5:49 PM: Trump attacks the FBI, calls it “the Democratic Bureau of Investigation,” despite it still being run by his hand-picked FBI Director.
“The people understand that the Democratic Bureau of Investigation, the DBI, are out to keep me from running for president because they know I’ll win and that this whole business of prosecuting me is just like impeachment was — a partisan attempt to sideline me and the Republican Party.”
Monday, 5:49 PM (seconds later): Trump issues “Statement on Jan 6 Committee Referral,” (also in all-caps,) a referral that includes four criminal charges against him.
READ MORE: ‘Donald Trump Very Clearly Engaged in an Insurrection’: 41 Democrats Introduce Bill to Ban Ex-President From Office
“These folks don’t get it that when they come after me, people who love freedom rally around me. It strengthens me. What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger. Americans know that I pushed for 20,000 troops to prevent violence on Jan 6, and that I went on television and told everyone to go home.”
“I pushed for 20,000 troops to prevent violence on Jan 6,” is a lie. It was a lie on Monday when he claimed he “recommended” 10,000 troops.
Tuesday, 9:01 AM: Trump continues attacks on FBI and Select Committee, claims he never thought he lost the election, despite previous claims hours earlier.
“I see where the Unselect Committee, using the Democrats favorite weapon, DISINFORMATION, is trying to make the case that I didn’t really believe I won the Election. This is a total LIE. I never thought, for even a moment, that the Presidential Election of 2020 was not Rigged & Stolen, and my conviction became even stronger as time went by. Now, with all of the massive evidence that has come to light, including recently with the FBI suppression of Election changing information, I was 100% RIGHT!”
Trending
- News1 day ago
First Out Gay Republican to Win a US House Seat Appears to Have a Fraudulent Résumé: NYT
- News10 hours ago
Trump Goes on Hours-Long Rant Attacking FBI After J6 Committee Criminal Charges – Claims He Won and Admits He Lost
- News2 days ago
Former Federal Prosecutor Explains How It Will Work if J6 Committee Refers Trump to DOJ for Criminal Prosecution
- News1 day ago
Gay Republican Who Allegedly Lied About Much of His Background Responds to NY Times Bombshell by Blaming ‘The Left’
- News2 days ago
‘Enormous Evidence’: J6 Hearings Prove Trump’s ‘Culpability’ for Riot ‘Through the Roof’ Declares Legal Expert
- News1 day ago
Kevin McCarthy ‘Should Be Questioned in a Public Forum’ About His Role in Trump’s Plan to Overturn Election: J6 Committee
- News12 hours ago
‘Today Could Possibly Be Worse’ for Trump Than Yesterday’s Four Criminal Referrals Says CNN’s Don Lemon
- News1 day ago
‘Premeditated’: J6 Committee Reveals Trump ‘Planned to Declare Victory’ Regardless of Outcome