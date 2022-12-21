News
‘Hillary Clinton Was Right’: MSNBC’s Mika Blasts ‘Biggest Loser’ Trump Over Tax Bombshells
Donald Trump has been fighting the release of his tax returns since he first positioned himself as a presidential candidate, and MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski said their long-awaited disclosure proves he was always lying about them.
Trump claimed the returns couldn’t be released during his 2016 campaign — and throughout his presidency — because they were under audit, but the House Ways and Means Committee concluded the IRS failed to audit his taxes, as required under a mandatory presidential program, for the first two years of his term and did not complete any of them.
“It proves that Hillary Clinton, was right all along,” Brzezinski said. “Nancy Pelosi was right all along, Chuck Schumer was right all along. The Democrats were right all along. Reporting from the New York Times was right all along, Washington Post, too, was 100 percent correct all along. Donald Trump was not under audit. Donald Trump was lying. He was desperate to hide the truth from Americans.”
“That truth, that far from being a shrewd businessman, he was, in fact, the biggest loser out of the 300 million Americans who filed their taxes with the IRS,” she added. “The man lost more money than any other American, at a time when he was writing “The Art of the Deal,” this was happening, and worse than that, the fact his own Treasury Department under the bumbling hands of Steve Mnuchin refused to audit the president after Trump got into the White House — that’s usually done. So that lie continued and continued and continued until last night.”
Trump installed a loyalist as IRS commissioner in 2018 who had publicly defended his refusal to make public his tax returns, and that former official will likely be called to testify before the U.S. Senate after Ways and Means chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) called for legislation to codify mandatory audits for presidents.
“Republicans have definitely laid their bet — they stand, some of them, by Donald Trump through dinners with Kanye West and white nationalists and stolen documents and saying the Constitution should be, whatever, redacted, gotten rid of,” Brzezinski said. “It doesn’t matter, but he was — it does prove he was lying from the get-go. Will it move the meter?”
Watch the segment below or at this link.
Why Does New York’s Alleged Fraudster Incoming Congressman Have a Florida Address? Many More Questions Still Unanswered
George Santos, the Republican congressman-elect for a House seat based in Long Island and Queens, New York, was seemingly exposed as a fraudster by The New York Times on Monday, but even more questions are now arising after he appears to have filed paperwork on Tuesday stating his place of residence is in Florida.
That’s according to two investigative articles from Talking Points Memo.
On Tuesday evening TPM reported that in May of 2021 Santos registered his company, Devolder Organization LLC, which has no website and it’s unclear what the operation actually does, in Florida.
“On his congressional disclosure form he reported $750,000 in income from the company and between $1 million and $5 million in dividends,” TPM adds. “This compares with $55,000 in income he reported two years earlier from a different employer when he ran for the same seat in 2020. But the company was dissolved in September 2022, the same month as the disclosure form was filed, because the company never filed an annual report.”
READ MORE: Mnuchin ‘Lied’ to Congress and ‘Broke the Law to Protect Trump’s Taxes’ Says Top House Democrat
One day after The New York Times bombshell that appears to show Santos’ claims about where he worked, lived, and went to college are false, the incoming GOP lawmaker “filed documents to have his company reinstated” in Florida.
Just before midnight, the sleuths at TPM added yet another bombshell to the Santos story.
When Santos filled those documents “he listed himself as the registered agent.”
TPM calls that “significant,” and explains why.
“A corporation operating in a jurisdiction needs a registered agent so people and courts will have someone to go to to deliver summons, warrants, court filings, all manner of official stuff. You can either use a service which does this for a fee or you can list an individual. Under Florida law that individual must be a resident of Florida. So when Santos filed this form today he attested that he is in fact a resident of the state of Florida.”
Is Santos, the 34-year old congressman-elect for a seat in the state of New York, actually a resident of the state of Florida?
Many questions are still swirling about Santos, who has made no effort to prove his claims.
READ MORE: Gay Republican Who Allegedly Lied About Much of His Background Responds to NY Times Bombshell by Blaming ‘The Left’
Where did he actually work? Why have none of his employers or co-workers at the companies he claimed to have worked, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, come forward to testify on his behalf?
Where did he actually go to college? Did he go to college? Did he graduate? He says he attended NYU and Baruch College. Neither school could confirm he was registered. Does he have former classmates or professors who will support his claims?
Does he still have unresolved criminal charges pending against him in Brazil?
Why did he claim his company lost four employees in the Pulse nightclub hate crime mass shooting, which The Times could also not substantiate?
If he lives in New York how do his constituents feel about his business operating, and presumably paying taxes, in Florida?
Why was his alleged charity never registered with the IRS for non-profit status? And why does it not appear to have a web presence? And why did the supposed recipient of its sole fundraiser say they never received the funds from that event?
The Daily Beast adds, Santos “has said that his family has a real-estate portfolio, claiming in February that they own 13 properties. But the Times says the only real estate he listed on financial disclosure forms was an apartment in Rio de Janeiro—and no records of other property could be found.” Why?
How could Santos have gone from being evicted, twice, according to The Times, over a total of $12,000 in unpaid rent, to less than five years later self-funding his congressional campaign and claiming to have an annual income of $750,000 along with, as The Beast notes, “millions in dividends as an owner of the Devolder Organization,” while The Times “said it could not locate any assets for the Florida-registered company”?
Image: Screenshot via Facebook
News
Mnuchin ‘Lied’ to Congress and ‘Broke the Law to Protect Trump’s Taxes’ Says Top House Democrat
Former Trump Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is being accused – again – of lying to Congress and of breaking the law “to protect Trump’s taxes” by one of the top Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee, which just won a nearly four-year fight to obtain the ex-president’s returns.
Tuesday night the Committee voted to release six years of Donald Trump’s taxes to the public, and while Americans are waiting for that to happen the Committee’s report has revealed several bombshells about Trump’s taxes, including that IRS did not perform mandatory audits of the sitting president’s returns.
U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ) Tuesday night posted video of him chastising then-Secretary Mnuchin during a congressional hearing in March of 2020. Pascrell is the Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee Subcommittee on Oversight.
READ MORE: House Committee Votes to Release Trump’s Tax Returns – No Audits Performed for 3 Years of His Presidency Says Chair
“By refusing to turn over Donald Trump’s business and personal tax returns to this committee. I think you’re breaking the law. You have no legitimate legal rationale,” Pascrell told Mnuchin during the heated session.
Mnuchin, indignant, replied, “I am not breaking the law. You have a different interpretation. You’re not a judge and this will be determined by a court,” Mnuchin said.
“Neither are you,” Pascrell replied.
“Your stated reasons for stonewalling our requests,” Pascrell added, “you never cite any superseding legal basis. The only thing you suffer is smug rhetoric and staggering lies.”
As Pascrell accused Mnuchin of lying, the Treasury Secretary can be seen raising his eyebrows and writing a note.
After a few minutes of Pascrell reading federal law to Mnuchin he then criticized him for complying with two Republicans’ request for information on “Mr. Biden’s son’s tax returns,” presumably referring to Hunter Biden.
“We’ve learned recently that simultaneously you’ve been offering documents to the loyal opposition. When two Republican Senators asked you for the private financial information of Joe Biden’s family, your department practically tripped over themselves to provide it.”
READ MORE: ‘Hillary Clinton Was Right’: MSNBC’s Mika Blasts ‘Biggest Loser’ Trump Over Tax Bombshells
Pascrell also blasted Mnuchin for the response he received from him letter, chastising a Mnuchin subordinate who accused him in writing of being “intemperate.”
“Being lectured on civility from someone who works for the President, President Trump, is like taking chivalry lessons from Jack the Ripper. It is impossible to be polite to corruption and people who break the law.”
Tuesday night Congressman Pascrell reiterated his accusation that Mnuchin had broken the law and lied to Congress.
“Years ago I called out trump treasury head mnuchin for breaking the law to his face,” the New Jersey Democrat tweeted. “He lied on live TV. Tonight we learned I was right he broke the law to protect trump’s taxes.”
He also tweeted, “Tonight we learned the IRS failed to follow the law and did not audit donald trump for years. Oh yeah and trump was lying when he said he was under audit.”
“Republicans are fuming we just voted to publicly release trump’s tax returns. They’re making threats. Fact: in 2014 republicans voted to release the private tax info of 51 taxpayers as part of a sham probe. Republican lies and hypocrisy know no bounds,” Congressman Pascrell added.
Watch the video from 2020 below or at this link.
Years ago I called out trump treasury head mnuchin for breaking the law to his face. He lied on live TV. Tonight we learned I was right he broke the law to protect trump’s taxes. pic.twitter.com/cucQ2eZfWq
— Bill Pascrell, Jr. ???? (@BillPascrell) December 21, 2022
News
Internet Cheers as Republican Warns Against Making Trump’s Taxes Public – Because SCOTUS Justices’ Returns Could Be Next
Republicans are outraged that after three years, Democrats may release Donald Trump’s taxes, which the House Ways and Means Committee received and has been examining since Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 PM.
But one Republican lawmaker was mocked after delivering a stern warning, insisting with no basis that should Democrats choose to release Trump’s taxes, that would open the floodgates, allowing the tax returns of ordinary citizens, or even the tax returns of Supreme Court justices to be made public.
“Going forward, the majority chair of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance Committee will have nearly unlimited power to target and make public the tax returns of private citizens. And not just private citizens. Political enemies, business and labor leaders, or even the returns of Supreme Court justices themselves,” U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, Republican of Texas, said, falsely.
READ MORE: GOP Leaders McCarthy, Scalise, Stefanik Silent on Alleged Fraudster Congressman-Elect Accused of Massive Lying
“No party in Congress should have that power,” he added. “No individuals in Congress should have that power.”
But what Rep. Brady did not mention is for Congress to obtain and subsequently release tax returns, by law there must be a legitimate legislative purpose, and the House Ways and Means Committee is one of the very few committees allowed, by law, to obtain a tax return.
It took the Ways and Means Committee three years to obtain Trump’s taxes. But when the process was complete, even the U.S. Supreme Court chose to not block it from doing so.
Kevin Brady (R-TX) warns that releasing Trump’s tax returns could lead to the release of tax returns of Supreme Court Justices pic.twitter.com/ggwOPFKvFj
— Acyn (@Acyn) December 20, 2022
On social media, given the historic unpopularity of this Supreme Court, many applauded the idea of its justices having their tax returns made public – something that likely would never happen
“Yes!” declared Carnegie Mellon University professor Uju Anya. “Tell us who bought and paid for the Supreme Court Justices. Please and thank you.”
“Great!” exclaimed Mother Jones editor-in-chief Clara Jeffery. “Let’s do that!”
READ MORE: ‘It’s the Transgender, LGBTQ’: Secret Recording Reveals Superintendent Telling School Librarians ‘Pull Books Off Shelves’
Swedish economist and former Atlantic Council Senior Fellow Anders Åslund criticized Brady.
“Shameful! What the US lacks most of all is transparency. It should start with tax returns and be followed by campaign financing, now often dark money. Politicians who advocate financial secrecy effectively advocate corruption.”
Georgetown Law professor Josh Chafetz said, “Hadn’t even thought of this — that would be great!”
“Congress has had this authority for a long time,” noted retired journalist Dan Murphy. “If legitimate concerns arise that a member of the Supreme Court is abusing the office to enrich him or herself, as there are in the case of Trump, getting those returns would also be a good thing.”
“And that’s a bad thing?” mocked U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA).
“Don’t tempt me with a good time…” mocked journalist Walker Bragman, a theme repeated by dozens of other Twitter users.
