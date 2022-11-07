News
Watch: Presidents Biden and Obama Release Election Day Message
Former President Barack Obama teamed up with President Joe Biden to release a quick Election Day video message. The pair, once together in the White House as President and Vice President, were back together over the weekend, campaigning in Pennsylvania.
“Joe Biden was joined by Barack Obama on the campaign trail in the swing state of Pennsylvania on Sunday as the US gets ready to vote in new members of Congress and the Senate,” The Guardian reports. “Biden also addressed supporters in Westchester, New York, where he echoed his message that ‘democracy is literally on the ballot’. Donald Trump also visited Pennsylvania, where the former president attended a rally in support of the Republican candidate for Senate, Mehmet Oz.”
Clearly telegraphing the importance of this election, the team of Joe Biden and Barack Obama also took time out to join together in urging Americans to vote.
READ MORE: Watch: Top Democrat Blasts Chuck Todd for Giving Biden ‘Bum Rap’ While Ignoring ‘Damage’ of Trump Years
The Washington Post Editorial Board over the weekend warned: “In deciding whether and how to vote, Americans should keep the fundamentals in mind, supporting candidates committed to the democratic system and the peaceful transfer of power, and opposing those who have tried to profit from toxic lies about election integrity. Otherwise, those who stoke unfounded suspicions and widen divisions might prevail. This would encourage others to mimic them. It would also hand over critical elements of the machinery of democracy to election deniers in advance of the 2024 presidential race.”
Watch President Biden and Obama below or at this link.
A simple message from @JoeBiden and me: Vote! pic.twitter.com/vFX0ipujzd
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 7, 2022
News
GOP Filing ‘Obscene’ Election Lawsuits Says Top Dem Lawyer Because ‘If Everyone Was Able to Vote’ Republicans Would Lose
The top attorney for the Democratic Party, Marc Elias, is projecting optimism against Republicans’ attempts to disenfranchise voters at the ballot box, just hours before Election Day. Elias oversaw the Democrats’ battle against Donald Trump‘s baseless lawsuits attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election, winning 64 out of 65 cases.
Elias, who runs Democracy Docket, took time to talk with Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC Monday during “Deadline: White House,” after tweeting that “the GOP is getting destroyed today in court. Judges all over the country are ruling in favor of democracy and voting.”
He told Wallace, “I tweeted out that we were going to see decisions in 11 cases. We have six decisions so far today, including the two you mentioned in Michigan, which was a victory for voters there. The ACLU case in Georgia was a victory. We saw victories in Pennsylvania, we saw victories in New York, there are images online if you go look up there are voting machines literally be wheeled into Vassar College today, as a result of court victory there.”
READ MORE: ‘Have They No Decency?’: GOP Slammed as Pelosi Reveals How She Learned Her Husband Was Brutally Bludgeoned in New Interview
Indeed, there are, which his Democracy Docket posted.
👀Spotted at @Vassar College: Voting machines being moved onto campus after a court ordered Dutchess County, New York to comply with state law and open a polling location on campus.🗳
Learn more about this victory for student voters in New York: https://t.co/XLjmoH6Fel pic.twitter.com/wzYcjaPXhU
— Democracy Docket (@DemocracyDocket) November 7, 2022
Noting that Democrats still have “five more cases that I expect to come in,” Elias says, “I’m feeling good about how the courts are handling” the cases.
He says the lawsuits Republicans are filing are not as much to disenfranchise individual voters as they are to, as Wallace put it, “cast doubt and aspersions on the result, if [they] lose.”
Elias said, “take a lawsuit, for example, in Wisconsin. You know, a conservative group brought a lawsuit to throw out – not count – all of the ballots cast by our men and women in uniform serving overseas.”
“I mean, that’s just obscene,” he declared.
READ MORE: ‘Carefully, Precisely, Surgically’: Russian Oligarch Tied to Putin Admits to Interfering in US Elections
“And it’s also not going to prevail. You know, on behalf of our client, we are intervening in that lawsuit to defend those voters, but that’s gonna that’s gonna wind up failing, but why bring that lawsuit?”
“Why are Republicans bringing so many of these cases to try to disenfranchise voters? It’s not because I think they think they’re gonna win, but it’s because it gives them grievance. it gives them grievance when they lose. And if there’s one thing we know about Trump and the MAGA movement, it loves grievance more than anything else.”
Wallace, continuing, said Republicans creating the “specter of fear is the point.”
“It’s also an extraordinary moment in American democracy, that you have to feel uncomfortable, to feel uncomfortable and uneasy going in to drop off your ballot. Is there a point?” Wallace asked Elias. “And I guess my question is around these lawsuits, is it it’s not the point for them to prevail, but the point to keep you running around fighting all of their frivolous litigation? What are they so afraid of? If you weren’t having to defend against their attacks on voting?”
“I think they are afraid that if everyone was able to vote,” Elias replied, “and get an accurate count, they’d lose.”
“It’s nothing more complicated than that,” he continued. “They know they’d have, if every eligible voter was allowed to cast the ballot and that it was counted accurately, they’d lose [the] battle.”
“That has been the whole threat to Trumpism from beginning,” he explained. “Let’s not forget, you know, people say Donald Trump won in 2016. He lost by 3 million [in the] popular vote, that popular total deficit grew in 2020, so they have to find increasingly creative ways to prevent the majority will from willing out. And one of the ways you do that is you suppress the vote.”
UPDATE: 7:08 PM ET –
After his MSNBC appearance Elias announced Democrats won eight out of eight court cases today.
The GOP had its worst day in court since it lost 64 cases in the 2020 post-election. There were 8 voting court decisions today. In all 8, the pro-voting side prevailed.
Democracy is on the docket and today it prevailed. Tomorrow is E-Day. Stay informed. https://t.co/e8bnQncEoZ https://t.co/4xgsQ1W0Uf
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 7, 2022
Image via Shutterstock
News
‘Have They No Decency?’: GOP Slammed as Pelosi Reveals How She Learned Her Husband Was Brutally Bludgeoned in New Interview
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is now sharing the moment she first learned her husband Paul had been viciously attacked inside their San Francisco home, bludgeoned with a hammer by an extremist who has touted right-wing conspiracy theories.
“I was sleeping. in Washington, D.C.. I had just gotten in the night before from San Francisco and the, um,” she says, pausing in apparent emotional pain, swallowing hard and seemingly near tears as she remembers the event.
“I hear the doorbell ring and think it’s five something – I look up I see it’s five,” meaning 5 AM, she tells CNN’s Anderson Cooper in an interview that airs Monday evening.
READ MORE: Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Paul Pelosi Is to Blame for His Near-Fatal Assault as He Arrives Home From Hospital
“They must be [at] the wrong apartment,” she explains was her first thought. “No, it rings again and then bang, bang, bang, bang bang on the door,” she says pounding her fist.
“So I run to the door, and I’m very scared, and I see the Capitol Police and they said we have to come in to talk to you and I’m thinking my children, my grandchildren. I never thought it would be Paul because you know, he wouldn’t be out and about,” she said, explaining her train of thought.
“And so like, um,” she says, again appearing to choke up. “They came in at that time – we didn’t even know where he was, what his condition was,” she said. “We just knew there was an assault on him in our home..”
READ MORE: ‘Suicide Mission’: Pelosi Attacker Named ‘Prominent State and Federal Politicians’ He Wanted to Target
The interview is bringing back feelings of anger and upset from many who were furious how Republicans mocked the Speaker and her husband, both 82-years old, after what prosecutors described as a “near-fatal” attack.
“The violent attack on Paul Pelosi has raised fresh concerns over threats of political violence driven by partisan animosity and increasingly hostile political rhetoric – and highlighted the potential vulnerability of lawmakers and their families in the current political climate,” CNN adds.
Outrage at the right was rekindled.
“This is what Kari Lake and Don Jr mocked and laughed at. This is what Donald Trump and Ted Cruz cast doubt on. To borrow a line: have they no decency?” responded MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan.
“All of the conservatives who have been laughing at the their trauma should watch this one min clip and imagine if it was your family,” suggested The Daily Beast’s Matt Wilstein.
“The composure Nancy Pelosi shows in the face of such hate-filled violence is remarkable. Which makes it all the more despicable that Republicans tried to laugh off this act of domestic terrorism,” said Democratic pollster Matt McDermott.
Historian Rebecca Fachner also pointed to Pelosi’s composure.
“Watching her struggle to keep her composure is wrenching,” she observed.
“Every Republican (or anyone, really) who has made jokes about this are not fit to serve in any capacity whatsoever,” said political opinion columnist Teri Carter.
Watch below or at this link.
Pelosi talked to CNN about what it was like to learn that her husband had been brutally assaulted. The full interview will air later tonight but here’s a clip. pic.twitter.com/K3kPy1E9tS
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2022
News
‘Carefully, Precisely, Surgically’: Russian Oligarch Tied to Putin Admits to Interfering in US Elections
A Russian oligarch with ties to Vladimir Putin is finally admitting to have interfered in the United States’ elections, and is promising he still is and will continue to do so.
“Gentlemen, we have interfered, are interfering and will interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do,” boasted Yevgeny Prigozhin, nicknamed “Putin’s chef” for his lucrative Kremlin catering contracts, the Associated Press reports.
Prigozhin’s statement came “from the press service of his catering company…on the eve of U.S. midterm elections in response to a request for comment.”
The U.S. Dept. of Justice has not commented, but in February of 2018 announced that Prigozhin was part of a large grand jury indictment via Robert Mueller.
READ MORE: America’s Conservatives Adore Vladimir Putin’s Far Right Christian Nationalism – More Than Freedom and Democracy
“The Department of Justice announced that a grand jury in the District of Columbia … returned an indictment presented by the Special Counsel’s Office,” the DOJ’s statement reads. “The indictment charges thirteen Russian nationals and three Russian companies for committing federal crimes while seeking to interfere in the United States political system, including the 2016 Presidential election. The defendants allegedly conducted what they called ‘information warfare against the United States,’ with the stated goal of ‘spread[ing] distrust towards the candidates and the political system in general.'”
That statement specifically names “Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin,” alleging he “funded the conspiracy through companies known as Concord Management and Consulting LLC, Concord Catering, and many subsidiaries and affiliates. The conspiracy was part of a larger operation called ‘Project Lakhta.’ Project Lakhta included multiple components, some involving domestic audiences within the Russian Federation and others targeting foreign audiences in multiple countries.”
Calling him the “Russian who orchestrates Putin’s private army,” The Daily Beast adds that Prigozhin “did not specify which election the Russians have intervened in, but he is well aware that there has been intense focus, and several indictments, surrounding Russia’s alleged efforts in the election of Trump, when there was reason to believe that Kremlin wanted the former reality TV star to be victorious.”
READ MORE: For the Second Night in a Row Trump Admitted His Guilt Over Secret Documents: Legal Experts
Prigozhin, according to Reuters, “has been formally accused of sponsoring Russia-based ‘troll farms’ that seek to influence U.S. politics.”
Last week CNN reported Prigozhin has been growing his influence inside the Kremlin by leveraging his “brutal” Wagner Group mercenaries “who are operating in Ukraine.”
Watch that video below or at this link.
