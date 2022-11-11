News
Trump Targets Second GOP Governor in Racist Rant After Trashing DeSantis and Appearing to Admit to Election Interference
It’s been a busy 15 hours for Donald Trump, attacking Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, appearing to admit to election interference – “fraud,” as a former top DOJ official called it – reposting QAnon memes and a large number of “I love Trump,” and “We love Trump” posts, promoting lies about “Rigged Elections,” and now, a racist attack against Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin.
“Young Kin (now that’s an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?) in Virginia couldn’t have won without me,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. “I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning.”
It was a warning shot across the bow to Youngkin: don’t even think about running for president in 2024, a possibility multiple news outlets have suggested could happen.
That warning shot on his Truth Social platform came hours after Trump, in a series of 10 rage “truths” – akin to “tweets” on Twitter – attempted to extinguish any thought Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis might have of launching a 2024 presidential run. Trump even made clear that was his intention.
“…And now, Ron DeSanctimonious is playing games! Trump wrote. “The Fake News asks him if he’s going to run if President Trump runs, and he says, ‘I’m only focused on the Governor’s race, I’m not looking into the future.’ Well, in terms of loyalty and class, that’s really not the right answer…”
Also on Thursday Trump officially has sent out invitations for a “special announcement” next week.
“President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a special announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 9:00PM EST,” an invitation sent from a campaign email address reads, as Florida Politics reports.
But perhaps the most shocking of all of this frenzied, frenetic, flailing energy was this post, in which Trump appears to admit to election interference.
“…I also fixed his campaign, which had completely fallen apart,” Trump said in his posts about Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I was all in for Ron, and he beat [Democrat Andrew] Gillum, but after the Race, when votes were being stolen by the corrupt Election process in Broward County, and Ron was going down ten thousand votes a day, along with now-Senator Rick Scott, I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win. I stopped his Election from being stolen…”
Again, Trump said: “I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win.”
That would be “fraud,” according to Andrew Weissman, the well-known former FBI General Counsel, former chief of the Criminal Fraud Section of the U.S. DOJ, and a member of the 2017 special counsel team headed by Robert Mueller.
Weissman Thursday night tweeted, “last I checked Trump’s sending in FBI and DOJ to interfere with election tabulation would be, well, fraud.”
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
‘Fraud’: Legal Expert Stunned After Trump Appears to Admit He Used DOJ to Interfere in Florida’s 2018 Election
Many were stunned Thursday evening when Donald Trump appeared to admit to engaging in what one noted legal expert called “fraud” during the 2018 election in Florida, in a massive rant he posted to his Truth Social platform.
“I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win. I stopped his Election from being stolen,” Trump wrote, referring to Ron DeSantis’ 2018 gubernatorial win.
Trump had unleashed his anger at Ron DeSantis, after the Florida Republican governor refused to say he would not run against the former president.
In one of a series of 10 posts, Trump states:
“…I also fixed his campaign, which had completely fallen apart. I was all in for Ron, and he beat [Democrat Andrew] Gillum, but after the Race, when votes were being stolen by the corrupt Election process in Broward County, and Ron was going down ten thousand votes a day, along with now-Senator Rick Scott, I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win. I stopped his Election from being stolen…”
Andrew Weissman, the well known former General Counsel of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, tweeted, “last I checked Trump’s sending in FBI and DOJ to interfere with election tabulation would be, well, fraud.”
Weissman is also a DOJ veteran of 20 years, and, among other roles, served as chief of the Criminal Fraud Section of the U.S. Department of Justice, and served on the 2017 special counsel team headed by Robert Mueller.
NBC News senior reporter Ben Collins via Twitter asked, “Am I losing my mind? Is this not a gigantic deal? He’s either casually admitting to using federal agents to interfere in a state election or lying about it for some equally inexplicable reason, right? Am I reading this wrong or is this a five-alarmer for the DOJ?”
Journalist Marcy Wheeler tweets, “Trump APPEARS to claim that he used DOJ resources to help DeSantis win in 2018.”
Trump Unleashes Fury on DeSantis After Murdoch News Empire Embraces Florida Governor, Kicks Ex-President to the Curb
Donald Trump, the de facto head of the Republican Party, just essentially declared war on Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis, who won re-election Tuesday in a strong showing, is presumed to be a potential 2024 presidential candidate. He would be battling Trump, whose top advisors say will announce his third run for the White House next week.
But all three Murdoch-owned outlets in the U.S. – Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, and the New York Post – have attacked Trump this week, blaming him directly for Republicans’ historically poor performance in Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Fox News is embracing DeSantis.
On his Truth Social platform, Trump Thursday evening unleashed a series of rants attacking “Governor Ron DeSanctimonious,” ironically just hours after his former press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, specifically urged the two men to get along. “We’re all on the same team” she said on Fox News.
READ MORE: ‘Excellent Chance’ Democrats Get 50 Seat Majority Before Georgia Runoff Says Top Nonpartisan Elections Analyst
Trump also made a startling claim in his lengthy attack.
He says after the 2018 election, when ballots were being counted in Florida, he sent in the FBI and U.S Attorneys, “and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win.”
Trump begins his attack by calling the midterms a “success,” which would be true if he were a Democrat; President Biden had the best midterm performance in 40 years.
Trump blasts the Murdoch outlets, saying NewsCorp, their parent company, “is all in for Governor Ron DeSanctimonious, an average REPUBLICAN Governor with great Public Relations, who didn’t have to close up his State, but did, unlike other Republican Governors, whose overall numbers for a Republican, were just average—middle of the pack—including COVID, and who has the advantage of SUNSHINE, where people from badly run States up North would go no matter who the Governor was, just like I did!”
He then suggests he made DeSantis into a star.
“Ron came to me in desperate shape in 2017—he was politically dead, losing in a landslide to a very good Agriculture Commissioner, Adam Putnam, who was loaded up with cash and great poll numbers. Ron had low approval, bad polls, and no money, but he said that if I would Endorse him, he could win. I didn’t know Adam so I said, ‘Let’s give it a shot, Ron.’ When I Endorsed him, it was as though, to use a bad term, a nuclear weapon went off.”
“I also fixed his campaign, which had completely fallen apart. I was all in for Ron, and he beat Gillum,” Trump says.
Here’s where his claim about directing the Dept. of Justice to stop “ballot theft” comes. Just days after the 2018 election, The New York Times reported there were several small claims of irregularities, but “experts say that no credible allegations of fraud have surfaced.”
Trump continued: “after the Race, when votes were being stolen by the corrupt Election process in Broward County, and Ron was going down ten thousand votes a day, along with now-Senator Rick Scott, I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win. I stopped his Election from being stolen.”
Ordinarily the President does not direct the Dept. of Justice, the FBI, or U.S. Attorneys to take any action.
“And now, Ron DeSanctimonious is playing games!” Trump cried. “The Fake News asks him if he’s going to run if President Trump runs, and he says, ‘I’m only focused on the Governor’s race, I’m not looking into the future.’ Well, in terms of loyalty and class, that’s really not the right answer.”
