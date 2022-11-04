‘This Is the Scary Thing’: Trump Insider Lawyers ‘Have No Idea’ Who Will Be Indicted After the Midterms

According to a report from CNN, Donald Trump may announce his run for the 2024 Republican Party nomination on Nov. 14, but another announcement — or announcements — may preempt the former president’s third bid for the presidency which could complicate its impact.

The report states that the Department of Justice will be free of their “quiet period” on announcing criminal investigations or indictments related to the Jan. 6 insurrection after the midterm election on Tuesday, and lawyers for members of Trump’s inner circle have no idea if their clients may be one of those named.

As CNN’s Evan Perez, Katelyn Polantz and Jeremy Herb are reporting, “The Justice Department is also staffing up its investigations with experienced prosecutors so it’s ready for any decisions after the midterms, including the potential unprecedented move of indicting a former president.”

They then added, “The Justice Department has observed the traditional quiet period of not making any overt moves that may have political consequences. But behind the scenes, investigators have remained busy, using aggressive grand jury subpoenas and secret court battles to compel testimony from witnesses in both the investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his alleged mishandling of national security documents kept at his Palm Beach home.”

That, in turn, has lawyers anxious about what bombshells the Department of Justice may start dropping on Wednesday following Tuesday’s midterms.

With the report stating a “burst of post-election activity” for prosecutors is likely in the offing, lawyers tied to Trump and his inner circle are worried — with one remarking, “They can crank up charges on almost anybody if they wanted to.”

The report adds, “defense lawyers have ‘have no idea who ultimately will be charged, with one attorney admitting, “This is the scary thing.”

As for the former president, CNN is reporting, “Indicting an active candidate for the White House would surely spark a political firestorm. And while no decision has been made about whether a special counsel might be needed in the future, DOJ officials have debated whether doing so could insulate the Justice Department from accusations that Joe Biden’s administration is targeting his chief political rival.”

