News
‘This Is the Scary Thing’: Trump Insider Lawyers ‘Have No Idea’ Who Will Be Indicted After the Midterms
According to a report from CNN, Donald Trump may announce his run for the 2024 Republican Party nomination on Nov. 14, but another announcement — or announcements — may preempt the former president’s third bid for the presidency which could complicate its impact.
The report states that the Department of Justice will be free of their “quiet period” on announcing criminal investigations or indictments related to the Jan. 6 insurrection after the midterm election on Tuesday, and lawyers for members of Trump’s inner circle have no idea if their clients may be one of those named.
As CNN’s Evan Perez, Katelyn Polantz and Jeremy Herb are reporting, “The Justice Department is also staffing up its investigations with experienced prosecutors so it’s ready for any decisions after the midterms, including the potential unprecedented move of indicting a former president.”
They then added, “The Justice Department has observed the traditional quiet period of not making any overt moves that may have political consequences. But behind the scenes, investigators have remained busy, using aggressive grand jury subpoenas and secret court battles to compel testimony from witnesses in both the investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his alleged mishandling of national security documents kept at his Palm Beach home.”
IN OTHER NEWS: Trump-loving GOP poll watcher stammers after CNN reporter fact checks him in real time
That, in turn, has lawyers anxious about what bombshells the Department of Justice may start dropping on Wednesday following Tuesday’s midterms.
With the report stating a “burst of post-election activity” for prosecutors is likely in the offing, lawyers tied to Trump and his inner circle are worried — with one remarking, “They can crank up charges on almost anybody if they wanted to.”
The report adds, “defense lawyers have ‘have no idea who ultimately will be charged, with one attorney admitting, “This is the scary thing.”
As for the former president, CNN is reporting, “Indicting an active candidate for the White House would surely spark a political firestorm. And while no decision has been made about whether a special counsel might be needed in the future, DOJ officials have debated whether doing so could insulate the Justice Department from accusations that Joe Biden’s administration is targeting his chief political rival.”
You can read more here.
News
‘The Guy Supports a QAnon Wacko’: Jimmy Kimmel Records Hilarious Non-Endorsement Exposing GOP Candidate
ABC’s late night star Jimmy Kimmel isn’t big on endorsements but he is endorsing a Democratic U.S. Senator for re-election, in something of a non-endorsement video he recorded criticizing the far-right Republican trying to unseat her.
Kimmel’s endorsement of Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada mocks her opponent, Adam Laxalt, an anti-choice, anti-LGBTQ Republican who joined with Donald Trump to lie about the results of the 2020 election.
Kimmel put it all another way: “unbalanced people don’t belong in the Senate.”
READ MORE: ‘This Is a Very Strong Economy’: Experts Cheer October Jobs Report – Blast Those Claiming ‘Recession’
“Hi, I’m Jimmy Kimmel,” the video begins. “I know everyone has complaints about politics, Republicans complain about Democrats, Democrats complain about everything, let’s be honest.”
“But if there’s one thing I think we can all still agree on, it’s that unbalanced people don’t belong in the Senate.”
“And that’s why I am not endorsing Adam Laxalt and neither is his family. 14 members of Laxalt’s own family back his opponent, Catherine Cortez Masto,” Kimmel says.
“Why? Because they know him.”
“You know, that creepy cousin in every family no one wants to sit with at Thanksgiving? That’s Adam Laxalt.”
READ MORE: Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Paul Pelosi Is to Blame for His Near-Fatal Assault as He Arrives Home From Hospital
“The guy supports a QAnon wacko for Secretary of State. I mean, seriously, these people think JFK is coming back from the dead. I have some bad news for you, Adam. JFK isn’t coming back. And even if he did, he wouldn’t be voting for you.”
“Forget what side you’re on. Nevada needs a sane person in the Senate: Catherine Cortez Masto. I know her, we both went to Clark High School. She’s a good person, a hard worker. And guess what? Her family is voting for her.”
While he didn’t get into specifics in the 30-second spot, on nearly every issue Laxalt has taken a right-wing or far-right stance, including abortion, same-sex marriage, climate change, voting rights, and more. Laxalt even believes businesses have a right to not do business with LGBTQ people.
On Sunday Jewish Insider reported the “Laxalt campaign paid thousands to [a] political operative linked to Twitter account that denigrated Jews, women.”
“A Twitter account connected to former Laxalt staffer Michael Pecjak has compared abortion to the Holocaust and claimed that ‘Jews are not a religious sect and are a cult,’ among other comments,” Jewish Insider stated.
Kimmel’s endorsement of Catherine Cortez Masto comes just after Oprah Winfrey surprised some on Thursday when she endorsed Democrat John Fetterman for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, over her protégé, Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, along with a string of other Democrats she said she would vote for if she could.
Watch Kimmel’s endorsement below or at this link.
Nevada, seriously…. pic.twitter.com/qWXM5Euz2M
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 4, 2022
News
Raphael Warnock Blasts Herschel Walker Over Kanye West Endorsement: ‘My Mama Told Me Birds of a Feather Flock Together’
U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is hitting back after taking the high road during much of the campaign against his Trump-endorsed Republican challenger, Herschel Walker.
Walker has been enmeshed in scandal after scandal after scandal, all but drowning in a sea of lies he has no one to blame for but himself.
On Thursday, however, Senator Warnock apparently felt a bridge too far had been crossed, after the antisemitic and racist Kanye West endorsed Walker.
RELATED: ‘I’m a Warrior for God’: An Angered Herschel Walker Lashes Out at Obama – ‘Go Back to Wherever He’s From’ (Video)
For years West has made antisemitic and racist remarks, but only recently have enough people noticed.
“Black people don’t have the same level of connections as Jewish people,” West infamously said back in 2013, which many had forgotten until now. “We ain’t Jewish. We don’t get family that got money like that.”
Early last month West claimed the rapper Puff Daddy is controlled by Jews, and declared he was “going death con 3″ on Jewish people.
“I’m a bit sleepy tonight,” he had tweeted, “but when I wake up I’m going death [sic] con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West wrote, as Variety reported. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also.”
READ MORE: ‘The Child Would Not Be Safe’: Woman Who Says Herschel Walker Pressured Her to Have Abortion Says She Felt ‘Threatened’
West’s racism is also noteworthy.
“When you hear about slavery for 400 years,” West said in 2018. “For 400 years? That sounds like a choice. You was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all.”
On Sunday, West endorsed Herschel Walker, tweeting the candidate’s photo and the words “PRO LIFE.”
Walker’s abortion scandals and secret children have rocked his campaign, so calling the former NFL star “pro-life” apparently was not something Rev. Warnock was willing to let stand.
READ MORE: Woman Had to ‘Repeatedly’ Beg Herschel Walker to Pay for the Abortion He Urged Her to Get: Report
Walker “recently received an endorsement from someone whose views offer antisemitic words, and who said that slavery is a choice,” Warnock said from a campaign stop. “Well my mama told me that birds of a feather flock together.”
“You know who he is based on the company that he keeps,” Warnock continued. “Do you want somebody who’s going to divide us or somebody who’s going to bring us together?”
“That’s the work that I’m committed to doing,” Warnock declared.
Watch below or at this link.
Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) reacts to Herschel Walker (R) this week being endorsed by Kanye West, “someone who spews awful antisemitic words and who said that slavery is a choice”:
“My mama told me that birds of a feather flock together.” pic.twitter.com/OY8UAsBPuF
— The Recount (@therecount) November 3, 2022
News
Trump’s Legal Team Tried to Stage an Intervention to Stop His Demand for a Lawsuit Against New York AG: Report
There was an intervention among Donald Trump’s lawyers on Wednesday night, according to New York Times “Trump whisperer” Maggie Haberman and her co-authors.
The intervention wasn’t one in which loving family members gathered around to read their letters asking their loved one to get some help. Instead, it was a legal team desperately trying to tell the former president that his “primal scream of a lawsuit” against New York Attorney General Letitia James was ill-advised.
It’s been a difficult legal week for Donald Trump where he was forced to settle a long-fought case brought by protesters because the Bronx court couldn’t find any jurors who didn’t hate the former president. The previous week was worse, however, with his fraud case going to trial, the Justice Department bearing down and talking of an indictment after Election Day.
Trump’s lawyers tried to tell the Florida lawyers that filing a frivolous lawsuit would not only fail but it could result in legal malpractice. Florida has laws against so-called “frivolous lawsuits,” which could mean that if Trump files one he could be subjected to pay for the other side’s attorney’s fees.
IN OTHER NEWS: ‘Grave criminal peril’: Legal analyst breaks down what Kash Patel’s agreement to testify could mean for Trump
“Nonetheless, the suit was filed,” the Times summed up.
Trump announced his new lawsuit on his personal social media site, saying that “while James does nothing to protect New York against these violent crimes and criminals, she attacks great and upstanding businesses.”
A state’s attorney general doesn’t deal with violent crime, their cases generally focus on civil cases, environmental laws, formal opinions of state agencies, representing the state in court, and other such things. It’s the second time in 24 hours that Trump has revealed he doesn’t understand how the government works. Earlier in an interview Thursday he called for Mitch McConnell to be impeached. Senators can’t be impeached.
Trump has failed in his ongoing attempts to stop James’ investigations into the Trump Organization, including a complaint he filed in federal court against James, but it was dismissed.
“The new 41-page lawsuit against Ms. James was filed in Palm Beach by Timothy W. Weber, Jeremy D. Bailie and R. Quincy Bird, members of a St. Petersburg-based law firm — and was championed by Boris Epshteyn, an in-house counsel for the former president who has become one of his most trusted advisers,” said the Times. “While lawsuits filed on behalf of Mr. Trump often bear signs of the former president’s input, the Florida case at times sounds remarkably like him, replete with boasts and expressions of raw grievance.”
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump allies tease ‘November surprise’ ahead of multi-state rally tour
“As a private company, nobody knew very much about the great business that then-businessman Donald Trump had built but now it is being revealed by James and much to her chagrin,” the lawsuit says. “The continuing witch hunt that has haunted and targeted Donald Trump since he came down the ‘golden escalator’ at Trump Tower in June of 2015 continues.”
Trump Org.’s general counsel Alan Garten blamed Boris Epshteyn and other lawyers in an email, the Times explained. It goes on to explain that frustration with Epshteyn has been an ongoing problem for months.
“Multiple judges have dismissed Donald Trump’s baseless attempts to evade justice, and no number of lawsuits will deter us from pursuing this fraud,” James’ spokesperson said in a statement. “We sued Donald Trump because he committed extensive financial fraud. That fact hasn’t changed.”
