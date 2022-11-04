News
Biden Gets SCOTUS Win: Court Refuses to Block His Student Loan Forgiveness Program
President Joe Biden took executive action in August to forgive the student loans of millions of Americans, and immediately hit tremendous opposition from Republicans. Now, for the second time, the U.S. Supreme Court has refused to block President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program – at least for now.
16 million Americans have already been approved by the U.S. Dept. of Education to have their loans, or a portion of their loans, forgiven. 26 million have already applied.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett again decided, late Friday afternoon, to not weigh in on the Biden plan. Barrett “denied an emergency application brought by the Pacific Legal Foundation to block federal student loan forgiveness,” CNBC reports.
RELATED: ‘Dead Wrong’: Biden Goes on Offensive Over Student Loan Plan – Won’t ‘Apologize to Folks Who Voted for $2 Trillion Tax Cut’
Unfortunately for those 16 million Americans, a GOP lawsuit, at least temporarily, is causing the forgiveness to be put on hold.
Insider on Thursday reported, “the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily paused the relief, in response to a lawsuit filed by six Republican-led states who argued the policy would hurt their states’ tax revenues, along with those of loan company MOHELA.”
“Biden’s debt relief plan has been hit with at least five other lawsuits seeking to block its implementation,” Insider adds. “While the cases have either been dismissed or appealed, a court has yet to officially strike down the whole plan. Still, the decision from the 8th Circuit looms, and until it comes, the Education Department cannot actually give borrowers relief.”
READ MORE: 10 Hate Groups Got Millions in COVID-19 Government Loans Intended for Small Businesses
Just weeks ago President Biden slammed top Republicans who oppose his student loan debt relief plan while they got (in some cases) up to or even more than $1 million in PPP loan forgiveness.
President Biden calls out Republicans by name, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), for criticizing his student debt forgiveness plan while accepting PPP loans:
“Who in the hell do they think they are?” pic.twitter.com/juluVds44V
— The Recount (@therecount) October 21, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
J6 Committee Gives Trump One Week Extension After He Ignores 10 AM Deadline
Donald Trump and his attorneys thumbed their noses at the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack‘s lawful subpoena ordering him to submit requested documents by 10 AM Friday morning. Trump and his team were originally given two weeks to comply, but Friday morning’s 10 AM ET deadline came and went without a whisper from the former president.
Nearly ten hours after the deadline the Select Committee announced that they “have received correspondence from the former President and his counsel regarding the committee’s subpoena.”
They’re effectively giving him a week’s extension.
RELATED: Trump Ignores J6 Committee Deadline to Submit Documents – What He May Do Next Is an Ever Greater Insult to the Rule of Law
“We have informed Trump’s counsel that he must begin producing records no later than next week and he remains under subpoena for testimony starting on November 14th,” the Committee writes.
The subpoena served on Trump also requires him to testify in person on November 14. As NCRM was first to note, that is also the day Trump has reportedly chosen to announce his third run for the presidency.
We have received correspondence from the former President and his counsel regarding the committee's subpoena.
We have informed Trump’s counsel that he must begin producing records no later than next week and he remains under subpoena for testimony starting on November 14th.
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) November 4, 2022
News
‘This Is the Scary Thing’: Trump Insider Lawyers ‘Have No Idea’ Who Will Be Indicted After the Midterms
According to a report from CNN, Donald Trump may announce his run for the 2024 Republican Party nomination on Nov. 14, but another announcement — or announcements — may preempt the former president’s third bid for the presidency which could complicate its impact.
The report states that the Department of Justice will be free of their “quiet period” on announcing criminal investigations or indictments related to the Jan. 6 insurrection after the midterm election on Tuesday, and lawyers for members of Trump’s inner circle have no idea if their clients may be one of those named.
As CNN’s Evan Perez, Katelyn Polantz and Jeremy Herb are reporting, “The Justice Department is also staffing up its investigations with experienced prosecutors so it’s ready for any decisions after the midterms, including the potential unprecedented move of indicting a former president.”
They then added, “The Justice Department has observed the traditional quiet period of not making any overt moves that may have political consequences. But behind the scenes, investigators have remained busy, using aggressive grand jury subpoenas and secret court battles to compel testimony from witnesses in both the investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his alleged mishandling of national security documents kept at his Palm Beach home.”
IN OTHER NEWS: Trump-loving GOP poll watcher stammers after CNN reporter fact checks him in real time
That, in turn, has lawyers anxious about what bombshells the Department of Justice may start dropping on Wednesday following Tuesday’s midterms.
With the report stating a “burst of post-election activity” for prosecutors is likely in the offing, lawyers tied to Trump and his inner circle are worried — with one remarking, “They can crank up charges on almost anybody if they wanted to.”
The report adds, “defense lawyers have ‘have no idea who ultimately will be charged, with one attorney admitting, “This is the scary thing.”
As for the former president, CNN is reporting, “Indicting an active candidate for the White House would surely spark a political firestorm. And while no decision has been made about whether a special counsel might be needed in the future, DOJ officials have debated whether doing so could insulate the Justice Department from accusations that Joe Biden’s administration is targeting his chief political rival.”
You can read more here.
News
‘The Guy Supports a QAnon Wacko’: Jimmy Kimmel Records Hilarious Non-Endorsement Exposing GOP Candidate
ABC’s late night star Jimmy Kimmel isn’t big on endorsements but he is endorsing a Democratic U.S. Senator for re-election, in something of a non-endorsement video he recorded criticizing the far-right Republican trying to unseat her.
Kimmel’s endorsement of Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada mocks her opponent, Adam Laxalt, an anti-choice, anti-LGBTQ Republican who joined with Donald Trump to lie about the results of the 2020 election.
Kimmel put it all another way: “unbalanced people don’t belong in the Senate.”
READ MORE: ‘This Is a Very Strong Economy’: Experts Cheer October Jobs Report – Blast Those Claiming ‘Recession’
“Hi, I’m Jimmy Kimmel,” the video begins. “I know everyone has complaints about politics, Republicans complain about Democrats, Democrats complain about everything, let’s be honest.”
“But if there’s one thing I think we can all still agree on, it’s that unbalanced people don’t belong in the Senate.”
“And that’s why I am not endorsing Adam Laxalt and neither is his family. 14 members of Laxalt’s own family back his opponent, Catherine Cortez Masto,” Kimmel says.
“Why? Because they know him.”
“You know, that creepy cousin in every family no one wants to sit with at Thanksgiving? That’s Adam Laxalt.”
READ MORE: Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Paul Pelosi Is to Blame for His Near-Fatal Assault as He Arrives Home From Hospital
“The guy supports a QAnon wacko for Secretary of State. I mean, seriously, these people think JFK is coming back from the dead. I have some bad news for you, Adam. JFK isn’t coming back. And even if he did, he wouldn’t be voting for you.”
“Forget what side you’re on. Nevada needs a sane person in the Senate: Catherine Cortez Masto. I know her, we both went to Clark High School. She’s a good person, a hard worker. And guess what? Her family is voting for her.”
While he didn’t get into specifics in the 30-second spot, on nearly every issue Laxalt has taken a right-wing or far-right stance, including abortion, same-sex marriage, climate change, voting rights, and more. Laxalt even believes businesses have a right to not do business with LGBTQ people.
On Sunday Jewish Insider reported the “Laxalt campaign paid thousands to [a] political operative linked to Twitter account that denigrated Jews, women.”
“A Twitter account connected to former Laxalt staffer Michael Pecjak has compared abortion to the Holocaust and claimed that ‘Jews are not a religious sect and are a cult,’ among other comments,” Jewish Insider stated.
Kimmel’s endorsement of Catherine Cortez Masto comes just after Oprah Winfrey surprised some on Thursday when she endorsed Democrat John Fetterman for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, over her protégé, Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, along with a string of other Democrats she said she would vote for if she could.
Watch Kimmel’s endorsement below or at this link.
Nevada, seriously…. pic.twitter.com/qWXM5Euz2M
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 4, 2022
Trending
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
Steve Schmidt Levels ‘Corrupt’ Fox News After Town Hall: ‘Rubbed JD Vance Like He Was Veal’
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
Watch: Extremist Republicans Openly Attack Public Schools Teaching Science, Math, History and Social Studies to Kids
- News3 days ago
‘Flat-Out Insane’: Arizona Voters Fume at Pro-Trump Ballot Drop Box Vigilantes
- News2 days ago
‘Very Small World’: Bombshell Emails Raise New Questions About Ginni Thomas Contacts With John Eastman – WaPo Reporter
- News2 days ago
‘They Had an Insider on SCOTUS’: Legal Experts Stunned by Bombshell Clarence Thomas Was Seen as ‘Key’ by Trump Lawyers
- News2 days ago
Reporters Were Able to Publish Damning Eastman Emails Because Dropbox Link Was Accidentally Made Public: Report
- News1 day ago
Trump’s Legal Team Tried to Stage an Intervention to Stop His Demand for a Lawsuit Against New York AG: Report
- BLAMING THE VICTIM1 day ago
Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Paul Pelosi Is to Blame for His Near-Fatal Assault as He Arrives Home From Hospital