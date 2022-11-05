News
‘I Need to Get Out’: Arizona Family Coming Apart at the Seams Over Mom’s Love of Trump
In a fascinating look into how the “toxic” political atmosphere is tearing families apart since Donald Trump first ran for president, Jennifer Medina presented a portrait of an Arizona family that isbarely holding it together in major part because of the mother’s unabashed love for the former president.
In her New York Times piece, Medina writes about the Broe family of Scottsdale where the political divide has reached the point where Carolyn Broe’s daughter Jasmine admitted she needs to move out because “I do consider, like the political atmosphere in the house to be the biggest contributor to my mental health problems,” and added, “I need to get out.”
Central to the tension is mother Carolyn, described as a hardcore Republican, her husband, a Libertarian and their two children described as “two Bernie-style Democrats.”
“Carolyn Broe, 65, is a Republican and a music teacher who believes a Democratic cabal stole the 2020 election and has been leading the country into collapse. She declares the president a ‘treasonous hack’ running a ‘disaster’ of an administration. Her husband is a Libertarian who considers Ronald Reagan the last admirable elected politician. He questions the integrity of the last election but thinks voters should move on. Their two adult children are to the left of the Democratic Party and are open to supporting socialism. They fear that Republicans are destroying democracy,” Medina wrote for the Times.
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Advisors fear this Trump 'sycophant' is a legal liability
The report adds that tensions within the family grew so great during the 2016 election that Carolyn Boe moved into a hotel.
“Her daughter changes the channel from Fox News before leaving the house — and Ms. Broe changes it back. She received a text meant for her son, offering him $250 a week to help turn out progressive voters, and she wrote back: ‘I am worried this money is coming from Zuckerberg! He is courting communist China!'” the report states. “Her children — Jasmine, 26, and JeanRené, 35 — wince when she speaks her views. Her husband — Steve Broe, 67, a practicing Buddhist who teaches management and leadership — calls their political differences ‘significant, but not tragic.’ The only thing they seem to agree on is that talk of politics has become what they describe as ‘triggering,’ and the only solution on many days is to avoid talking about it at all.”
“Their story would be extraordinary were it not so ordinary in America as the 2022 midterm elections approach on Tuesday,” the report continued. “The Broes happen to be the perfect embodiment of their surroundings: They are one of the most divided households in one of the most divided districts in America.”
“Yet in recent months, as the midterm elections have unfolded in Arizona and as politics have once again become central, partisanship has continued to sharpen and sour their home life. Among the handful of things every member of the family agrees on is this: Partisan media outlets have dramatically altered their perspectives and drawn them further apart. The children blame Fox News. Their mother blames nefarious actors on the left who she believes manipulate the social-media platforms her children use,” Medina wrote.
“Back in 2016, the family had debated, fought over and analyzed every imaginable political issue. Jasmine, then 20, thought that her mother was making an immoral choice by voting for Mr. Trump. Two days before the election, her mother decided to cool off by getting a room at a hotel nearby,” the report continued.
According to Jamine, “The last two elections made it so that it was just — I’ve got to get out of my parents’ house,” before adding economics make it impossible right now.
“Ms. Broe has changed as well, moving further to the right over the years. She started watching Fox in the Obama era after growing frustrated with ‘dead celebrity news’ on other cable channels, and became enamored with what she described as ‘Glenn Beck’s patriotism and Bill O’Reilly’s history.’ These days, she is mostly preoccupied with the Mexican border and China’s influence,” Medina wrote before adding, “What bothers JeanRené and Jasmine the most has been watching their mother’s views being shaped by Republican leaders. Ms. Broe believes Mexican drug cartels are being aided by China to bring fentanyl that looks like candy into the United States, she said, ‘so that little kids will get a hold of it and they will die.'”
According to the kids, they choose to ignore their mom on such topics.
“We want to have it out of sight, out of mind,” JeanRené said. “We want to love our parents.”
You can read the whole piece here.
News
J6 Committee Gives Trump One Week Extension After He Ignores 10 AM Deadline
Donald Trump and his attorneys thumbed their noses at the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack‘s lawful subpoena ordering him to submit requested documents by 10 AM Friday morning. Trump and his team were originally given two weeks to comply, but Friday morning’s 10 AM ET deadline came and went without a whisper from the former president.
Nearly ten hours after the deadline the Select Committee announced that they “have received correspondence from the former President and his counsel regarding the committee’s subpoena.”
They’re effectively giving him a week’s extension.
RELATED: Trump Ignores J6 Committee Deadline to Submit Documents – What He May Do Next Is an Ever Greater Insult to the Rule of Law
“We have informed Trump’s counsel that he must begin producing records no later than next week and he remains under subpoena for testimony starting on November 14th,” the Committee writes.
The subpoena served on Trump also requires him to testify in person on November 14. As NCRM was first to note, that is also the day Trump has reportedly chosen to announce his third run for the presidency.
We have received correspondence from the former President and his counsel regarding the committee's subpoena.
We have informed Trump’s counsel that he must begin producing records no later than next week and he remains under subpoena for testimony starting on November 14th.
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) November 4, 2022
News
Biden Gets SCOTUS Win: Court Refuses to Block His Student Loan Forgiveness Program
President Joe Biden took executive action in August to forgive the student loans of millions of Americans, and immediately hit tremendous opposition from Republicans. Now, for the second time, the U.S. Supreme Court has refused to block President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program – at least for now.
16 million Americans have already been approved by the U.S. Dept. of Education to have their loans, or a portion of their loans, forgiven. 26 million have already applied.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett again decided, late Friday afternoon, to not weigh in on the Biden plan. Barrett “denied an emergency application brought by the Pacific Legal Foundation to block federal student loan forgiveness,” CNBC reports.
RELATED: 'Dead Wrong': Biden Goes on Offensive Over Student Loan Plan – Won't 'Apologize to Folks Who Voted for $2 Trillion Tax Cut'
Unfortunately for those 16 million Americans, a GOP lawsuit, at least temporarily, is causing the forgiveness to be put on hold.
Insider on Thursday reported, “the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily paused the relief, in response to a lawsuit filed by six Republican-led states who argued the policy would hurt their states’ tax revenues, along with those of loan company MOHELA.”
“Biden’s debt relief plan has been hit with at least five other lawsuits seeking to block its implementation,” Insider adds. “While the cases have either been dismissed or appealed, a court has yet to officially strike down the whole plan. Still, the decision from the 8th Circuit looms, and until it comes, the Education Department cannot actually give borrowers relief.”
READ MORE: 10 Hate Groups Got Millions in COVID-19 Government Loans Intended for Small Businesses
Just weeks ago President Biden slammed top Republicans who oppose his student loan debt relief plan while they got (in some cases) up to or even more than $1 million in PPP loan forgiveness.
President Biden calls out Republicans by name, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), for criticizing his student debt forgiveness plan while accepting PPP loans:
“Who in the hell do they think they are?” pic.twitter.com/juluVds44V
— The Recount (@therecount) October 21, 2022
News
‘This Is the Scary Thing’: Trump Insider Lawyers ‘Have No Idea’ Who Will Be Indicted After the Midterms
According to a report from CNN, Donald Trump may announce his run for the 2024 Republican Party nomination on Nov. 14, but another announcement — or announcements — may preempt the former president’s third bid for the presidency which could complicate its impact.
The report states that the Department of Justice will be free of their “quiet period” on announcing criminal investigations or indictments related to the Jan. 6 insurrection after the midterm election on Tuesday, and lawyers for members of Trump’s inner circle have no idea if their clients may be one of those named.
As CNN’s Evan Perez, Katelyn Polantz and Jeremy Herb are reporting, “The Justice Department is also staffing up its investigations with experienced prosecutors so it’s ready for any decisions after the midterms, including the potential unprecedented move of indicting a former president.”
They then added, “The Justice Department has observed the traditional quiet period of not making any overt moves that may have political consequences. But behind the scenes, investigators have remained busy, using aggressive grand jury subpoenas and secret court battles to compel testimony from witnesses in both the investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his alleged mishandling of national security documents kept at his Palm Beach home.”
IN OTHER NEWS: Trump-loving GOP poll watcher stammers after CNN reporter fact checks him in real time
That, in turn, has lawyers anxious about what bombshells the Department of Justice may start dropping on Wednesday following Tuesday’s midterms.
With the report stating a “burst of post-election activity” for prosecutors is likely in the offing, lawyers tied to Trump and his inner circle are worried — with one remarking, “They can crank up charges on almost anybody if they wanted to.”
The report adds, “defense lawyers have ‘have no idea who ultimately will be charged, with one attorney admitting, “This is the scary thing.”
As for the former president, CNN is reporting, “Indicting an active candidate for the White House would surely spark a political firestorm. And while no decision has been made about whether a special counsel might be needed in the future, DOJ officials have debated whether doing so could insulate the Justice Department from accusations that Joe Biden’s administration is targeting his chief political rival.”
You can read more here.
