Franklin Graham’s Extremely False Claims About the Senate’s Same-Sex Marriage Protection Bill Are Riling Up His Base
On Wednesday the U.S. Senate will begin the process of debating and likely passing the Respect for Marriage Act, bipartisan legislation that merely attempts to keep the status quo on marriage equality by requiring states to recognize all legal marriages of same-sex couples. It does not require states to allow same-sex couples to marry. Despite its sponsors extreme efforts to ensure existing religious rights are not compromised, far-right-wing Christian activist Franklin Graham is making extremely false claims about the legislation and riling up his supporters on social media.
The bill and its accompanying amendment do such a good job of protecting religious liberties that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Mormon Church, has issued a statement supporting it.
“We are grateful for the continuing efforts of those who work to ensure the Respect for Marriage Act includes appropriate religious freedom protections while respecting the law and preserving the rights of our LGBTQ brothers and sisters,” the LDS Church said, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.
The bipartisan legislation includes two Republican U.S. Senators as original co-sponsors: Rob Portman of Ohio, and Susan Collins of Maine.
READ MORE: 35 States Still Have Same-Sex Marriage Bans on the Books – Dems Say Same-Sex Marriage Bill Has Enough Votes to Pass
Democratic U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein of California is the original sponsor of the bill, and Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, also an original co-sponsor, is taking the lead for the Democrats.
A joint press release that also includes Senators Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), and Thom Tillis (R-NC), states an amendment to the bill, which Republicans fought for, ensures no religious rights will be impacted.
The amendment, their statement says, “Protects all religious liberty and conscience protections available under the Constitution or Federal law, including but not limited to the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, and prevents this bill from being used to diminish or repeal any such protection.”
It also “Confirms that non-profit religious organizations will not be required to provide any services, facilities, or goods for the solemnization or celebration of a marriage,” and “Guarantees that this bill may not be used to deny or alter any benefit, right, or status of an otherwise eligible person or entity – including tax-exempt status, tax treatment, grants, contracts, agreements, guarantees, educational funding, loans, scholarships, licenses, certifications, accreditations, claims, or defenses – provided that the benefit, right, or status does not arise from a marriage. For instance, a church, university, or other nonprofit’s eligibility for tax-exempt status is unrelated to marriage, so its status would not be affected by this legislation.”
READ MORE: ‘Lie From Hell’: Franklin Graham Spends Weekend Promoting Anti-LGBTQ Extremism – and Calls for ‘Regime Change’ in US
Here’s how Franklin Graham characterized the legislation.
“The deceitfully named Respect for Marriage Act will be voted on by the U.S. Senate this week, as early as Wednesday,” he writes overnight to his 10 million Facebook followers.
“The bill strikes a blow at religious freedom for individuals and ministries and is really the ‘Destruction of Marriage Act,'” which is egregiously false.
“Its sponsors remarkably claim it protects religious freedom. It does not. This disastrous bill sends a message to America that if you don’t agree with the left’s definition of marriage, you are a bigot,” Graham claims, while not mentioning the bill has Republican co-sponsors and is expected to get at least ten Republicans in the Senate to vote to for it.
“Southern Baptist Theological Seminary President Albert Mohler wrote, ‘Anyone who would redefine marriage, the most fundamental building block of society, is no conservative, no friend of the natural family, and no defender of family values.’ I ask every senator to vote NO. Please call or email your two US senators and tell them to vote NO on the Respect for Marriage Act,” he concludes.
The bill is being prioritized because the House this summer already passed a similar bill, and should Republicans take the majority it’s unlikely it would even be allowed to go to the floor for a vote, much less pass.
READ MORE: Franklin Graham Launches ‘Religious Freedom’ Attack on ‘Godless, Secular Agenda’ of ‘Sinful’ LGBTQ Voters
As NCRM reported earlier, supporters also want the Senate to act quickly, given U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has encouraged marriage equality opponents to bring cases that could allow the Court to strike down its ruling in Obergefell. As many Americans learned this summer when the Court struck down its 49-year old ruling in Roe v. Wade, laws that remain on the books can go back into effect immediately.
Graham ignores all this, leading his supporters on Facebook to respond with comments like, “It seems every day there is an attack on the Constitution, as well as principles this country was established on.”
“Democrats are the biggest threat to America and its children.”
“The left is unhinged and getting more and more radical everyday. These people are sick and they are evil doers to boot! God help us!”
“There they go again. The label the Democrats stick on one of their bills almost always turns out to be the exact opposite of what the label says. In this case the “defense of marriage act” is aimed at re-defining traditional marriage. Just more destructive garbage from the loonies.”
“Mental illness is rampant within the the democrat community and when they say in the Bible “pray for our leaders “,I am thinking it means,we pray they be touched by the Word of God and our constitution.”
COMMENTARY
‘Straight From the Fascist Playbook’: Political Experts Pan Trump’s ‘Low Energy’ Third Presidential Run Announcement
As expected, Donald Trump announced his third consecutive run for president Tuesday night, from his Florida home at Mar-a-Lago, where he unlawfully housed thousands of items taken from the White House, including hundreds of documents with classified and top secret markings.
Political experts, historians, and journalists have greatly criticized – and mocked – his speech and his attempt to re-enter the Oval Office, an attempt he reportedly is making to also evade criminal prosecution for a wide swatch of possible offenses.
“Imagine losing the popular vote in two presidential elections, being impeached twice, inciting an insurrection, facing multiple criminal investigations, leading your party to historic midterm election losses, and deciding to run for president again as a ploy to avoid indictment,” said CNN’s Keith Boykin.
READ MORE: Trump’s Top Allies Deserting Him on the Day He’s Expected to Announce Third Presidential Run
Indeed, multiple reports state Trump has told advisors he is running for president in the hope it will block the Dept. of Justice from indicting him.
Trump is under at least four major criminal investigations, not to mention several criminal and civil lawsuits. In September, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) published “President Trump’s staggering record of uncharged crimes.” It includes, by category and even statute, what they say are credible accusations of “at least 56 criminal offenses,” allegedly committed only during his run for office or time in office.
Trump’s 66-minute speech was a rambling mixture of past rally remarks, grievances, and off-the-cuff comments. It was characterized as “straight from the fascist playbook,” by David Rothkopf, an international risk expert, journalist, podcaster, and frequent MSNBC guest.
READ MORE: ‘That’s Not How It Works’: Legal Experts, DOJ Slam Trump ‘Shell Game’ Claim He Owns Classified Docs
“It is nationalist, racist, fear-mongering founded in lies & outrageous misstatements about his ability to address any of the problems he describes (many of which are total fabrications.) This is authoritarianism on the march,” Rothkopf warned.
Trump’s speech was filled with lies, or, as CNN’s fact-checker Daniel Dale generously tweeted, “Trump has not gotten more accurate.”
Once during a Trump press conference Huffpost’s White House correspondent, S.V. Dáte, asked the then-president if he regretted “all the lying that you’ve done to the American people?”
Tuesday night Dáte tweeted, “So, so, so, so, SO much lying.”
Many – dozens, if not more on social media – commented that Trump was “low energy.” Among them: George Conway, Michael Beschloss, Rick Wilson, Joyce Vance, and Paul Begala, to name just a few.
Former Pres. Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential bid during speech from Mar-a-Lago. @ABC‘s @Santucci compares this announcement to his previous ones: “I’m stupefied by it. To quote Donald Trump in 2015: This was ‘low energy.'” https://t.co/nE5EfaF31l pic.twitter.com/XrJ3nZJIdF
— ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) November 16, 2022
Conway called Trump “low energy” twice, mockingly noting that Trump “was so low-energy, it makes me wonder whether MAGA really means Make America Groggy Again.”
READ MORE: ‘I Sent in the FBI’: After Trump Appears to Admit to Election Interference Florida Democrat Demands Court Hearing
Echoing the “low energy” observations, Rothkopf added, “Trump is taking a new approach. He wants to bore America into white supremacist Christo-fascist authoritarianism.”
The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols, an academic specialist on international affairs including Russia and nuclear weapons, and a retired professor at the U.S. Naval War College, called Trump’s speech “a rehashing of the American carnage speech,” referring to his 2017 Inaugural Address.
But perhaps Trump’s speech was best summed up by the former president himself when he lamented, “I’m a victim. I will tell you. I’m a victim.”
Trump: Thank you. And I’m a victim. I will tell you. I’m a victim pic.twitter.com/PcOGB8x0Qr
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 16, 2022
COMMENTARY
‘Knives Are Out’: McCarthy Launches Bid for Speaker Despite Majority Not Assured, Predictions of ‘Spectacular S-Show’
Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has just launched his bid to become Speaker of the House in a letter on his official government website, but his plans to take the gavel from Speaker Nancy Pelosi have been massively hampered after it quickly became clear that no “red wave” would appear Tuesday night, and it remains uncertain which party will have the majority in the House.
The first warning, of course, came after McCarthy’s prediction one year ago this week, as MSNBC’s Steve Benen noted today, that Republicans would flip more than 60 seats on Election Day did not happen — not even close. And in McCarthy’s usual style, he not only had bragged they would, he made it personal.
“If you’re a Democrat and President Biden won your seat by 16 points, you’re in a competitive race next year. You are no longer safe,” McCarthy told reporters last week, as The Hill had reported.
“It’ll be more than 70 [Democratic seats] that will be competitive. There’s many that are going to lose their races based upon walking off a cliff from [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] pushing them,” McCarthy said nastily. “She may not care if she lose. She lost 63 the last time she was Speaker moving policy that the country didn’t care for.”
READ MORE: ‘Absolute Disaster’: Veteran Conservative Pundit Warns Republicans’ Midterms Performance Is ‘Searing Indictment’ of GOP
“Many believe she won’t stay around” in Congress, McCarthy added, telling House Democrats: “So she’s not going to be there to defend you.”
That turned out to be massively false. At best, if Republicans do take the House majority, MSNBC has been projecting about 225 GOP seats, so a majority of around seven or so.
The second sign was McCarthy’s disastrous “Take Back the House” party during which he apparently expected to announce he would run for Speaker.
It was conspicuously delayed. By hours.
This was the scene at midnight for his expected announcement, via CBS News’ Caitlin Huey-Burns.
Scene at Kevin McCarthy’s election night event at midnight: pic.twitter.com/DlRPsKTSk8
— Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) November 9, 2022
1:50 AM:
It’s 1:50am on the east coast. The bar has made their last call, Billy Joel’s “We didn’t start the fire” is playing over the speakers and a pretty mellow party crowd is awaiting remarks from @GOPLeader pic.twitter.com/6kAYPfDT2q
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) November 9, 2022
2:00 AM:
McCarthy takes the stage at 2 AM, as Networks go of the air pic.twitter.com/TViZUd2BME
— Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) November 9, 2022
And yet, despite the lengthy delay of several hours, McCarthy remained cocky and apparently unaware of how things work.
“When you wake up tomorrow, we will be in the majority and Nancy Pelosi will be in the minority,” McCarthy says. (Though new Congress doesn’t start until January.)
— Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) November 9, 2022
“It is clear that we are going to take the House back.”
— House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, with heavy uncertainty still surrounding House control, declares victory. pic.twitter.com/uDYO2qRt0z
— The Recount (@therecount) November 9, 2022
Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich at 1:47 AM tweeted, “GOP source tells me ‘if it wasn’t clear before it should be now. We have a Trump problem.'”
Remember, that’s from a Fox News reporter.
READ MORE: ‘How Is This Not a Red Wave?’: Frustrated Fox & Friends Hosts Struggle to Understand Election Results
She continued, saying, if there’s a slim GOP majority, the “Knives are out for Kevin McCarthy.”
Second GOP source sees below tweet, texts me “Knives are out for Kevin McCarthy, if he is under 225, expect Scalise to make a move quickly for speaker” https://t.co/AQF55yZaGM
— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) November 9, 2022
Late Tuesday night The Atlantic’s Tim Alberta noted, “Folks, if you’re wondering how Speaker Kevin McCarthy would handle a 6- or 7-seat majority, it’s worth considering there may never be a Speaker Kevin McCarthy at all.”
In other words, McCarthy does not appear to have a lock on the Speaker’s gavel, even if the Republicans take the majority.
Indeed, just past midnight, CBS News Chief Election and Campaign Correspondent Robert Costa reported: “Several House GOP sources tell CBS after midnight tonight that they are now increasingly worried that if GOP wins a narrow House majority, it’ll be utter chaos for McCarthy/leadership team. Rep. [Marjorie Taylor Greene] & her allies would have much more sway in a tight GOP House, the sources predict.”
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes summed up what some appeared to be thinking.
“One of the possibilities currently on the table is Speaker Kevin McCarthy presiding over, like, a 10-vote R majority in the house, which will be a *spectacular* s-show.”
To which former Biden White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki replied, “If he can get elected speaker with that narrow of a majority…”
A reporter for the far right Newsmax adds, “Despite the talk of Trump today, a lot of the blame in GOP circles is being allocated to Rep. Kevin McCarthy who insiders say may not have the votes to be Speaker in the likely event Republicans take House control.”
It’s not looking like an “easy ascension” to the Speakership for Leader McCarthy.
“House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy is moving swiftly to lock down the votes to claim the speaker’s gavel as a hard-right faction of his conference discusses whether to mount a long-shot challenge to complicate his bid and force concessions in the process, according to multiple GOP sources,” CNN reports Wednesday at 1:45 PM ET.
“McCarthy privately spoke to his closest advisers and confidantes in a Wednesday morning phone call just hours after his party appeared on track to take the House but fell short of their bullish expectations of a massive GOP landslide. The California Republican tapped a group of members to be on his whip team that will help him secure the 218 votes in order to win the speakership in January, with GOP lawmakers on the call promising to ‘work hard to get him elected,’ according to a source familiar with the matter.”
“But McCarthy’s easy ascension to the speakership will be determined in large part by the size of a potential GOP majority. If McCarthy maintains a narrow majority, then the pro-Trump House Freedom Caucus could stand in the way of his leadership ambitions. CNN has not yet projected a Republican takeover of the chamber.”
COMMENTARY
‘Absolute Disaster’: Veteran Conservative Pundit Warns Republicans’ Midterms Performance Is ‘Searing Indictment’ of GOP
A decades-long veteran of Republican politics, Fox News commentator Marc Thiessen, has delivered a warning to the GOP: change course, because the Republicans’ midterm elections performance was “an absolute disaster for the Republican Party.” His warning was even mentioned later Wednesday on “Fox & Friends.”
But that warning concludes with a stunning suggestion.
Thiessen’s conservative bonafides are unquestionable. A former White House speechwriter for Bush 43 and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, he has defended the use of waterboarding, which is believed to be a war crime. He also writes a column for The Washington Post, and is a a fellow at the right wing think tank American Enterprise Institute.
Overnight, as it became clear there would be no “red wave,” and Democrats might retain control of the U.S. Senate and possibly even the House of Representatives, Thiessen excoriated the Republican Party, while making a stunning pronouncement on what to do next.
READ MORE: ‘How Is This Not a Red Wave?’: Frustrated Fox & Friends Hosts Struggle to Understand Election Results
“We have the worst inflation in four decades, the worst collapse in real wages in 40 years,” Thiessen claimed (falsely — we’ll address his claims below.)
“The worst crime wave since the 1990s. The worst border crisis in U.S. history,” he continued, again parroting right-wing talking points.
“We have Joe Biden who is the least popular president since Harry Truman, since presidential polling happened, and there wasn’t a red wave,” Thiessen charged.
“That is a searing indictment of the Republican Party. That is a searing indictment of the message that we have been sending to the voters.”
READ MORE: ‘Not Many Signs of a Red Wave at This Point’: Election Experts Say There’s Lots of Good News for Democrats
“They looked at all of that and said, they looked at the Republican alternative and said, ‘no thanks.’ That, that is, the Republican Party needs to do a really deep introspection, look in the mirror right now, because this is an absolute disaster for the Republican Party,” he warned.
“We need to turn back,” he continued.
But rather than make a declaration about what’s actually good for the country, what’s good for Americans, Thiessen declared, “we need to look at who won today: Ron DeSantis. [Ohio GOP Governor Mike] DeWine.”
“These governors,” he continued, also naming Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
“You know, look at these governors, this is the path to the future.”
That’s a stunning decision, given opinion columns repeatedly linking DeSantis to fascism.
“And electing these these these, you know, these these radical candidates who ran far behind them, has put the Republican Party in a terrible position and voters have left and have indicted the Republican Party.”
Thiessen tried to pin all the nation’s woes on Democrats and President Joe Biden, but it wasn’t long ago that he wrote a glowing column praising then-President Donald Trump.
“Despite the worst pandemic since 1918, the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression and the worst racial unrest since the 1960s, a record 56 percent of Americans told Gallup before the election that they were better off now under Trump than they were four years ago,” he wrote on New Year’s Day last year, five days before the January 6 insurrection.
Thiessen’s claim overnight of “the worst inflation in four decades,” while true, is a global phenomenon, and far worse in many other countries, including the UK.
NCRM could find no facts to support his claim that America has “the worst collapse in real wages in 40 years.”
Thiessen’s claim of the “worst crime wave since the 1990s,” is also at best debatable, and appears to be refuted in this Bloomberg News analysis published last week in The Washington Post.
Likewise, Thiessen’s claim of the “worst border crisis in US history,” a top GOP talking point that literally appears on the GOP’s website, is explained well by BBC News, which notes, “the number of migrants at the border has been steadily increasing since April 2020,” under Donald Trump. BBC adds, “the numbers spiked sharply after Mr Biden took office. Though he has avoided Mr Trump’s rhetoric, since taking office Mr Biden has repeatedly called on migrants, including asylum seekers, not to attempt the journey to the US.”
BBC adds: “More migrants are crossing, and getting arrested.”
As far as Biden being “the least popular president since Harry Truman,” that’s not exactly true. Biden and Trump are tied at 40% approval at this point in both their presidencies, according to Gallup. Ronald Reagan was close at 43%, Barack Obama was at 45%, Bill Clinton was at 46%. And Truman was at 33%.
Journalist James Surowiecki responded to Thiessen’s attack by saying, “Thiessen is right. But why wasn’t he warning about how bad Republican candidates and the Republican message were a month ago, instead of writing: ‘It might be that come November, the crime wave will produce a red wave big enough to reach even deep blue New York’?”
Watch Thiessen below via Fox News or at this link:
