‘Kisser’ vs. ‘Kicker’: Tim Ryan Scorches JD Vance With Trump’s Vulgarity During Ohio Debate
Donald Trump wasn’t present at the debate between U.S. Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and billionaire-backed venture capitalist and Republican J.D. Vance for a U.S. Senate seat from Ohio but his words were.
In an attempt to appeal to voters from the Buckeye State, Ryan reminded them of just how low Vance had to sink to obtain Trump’s coveted endorsement.
“Just a few weeks ago in Youngstown, on the stage, Donald Trump said to J.D. Vance, ‘All you do is kiss my ass to get my support,'” Congressman Ryan, who is from the Youngstown area according to HuffPost, told the audience.
“After Trump took J.D. Vance’s dignity from him, on the stage in Youngstown, J.D. Vance got back on stage, started shaking his hand and taking pictures, saying, ‘Hey, aren’t we having a great time here tonight?'”
“I don’t know anybody I grew up with, I don’t know anybody I went to high school with, that would allow somebody to take their dignity like that and then get back up on stage,” Rep. Ryan said.
“Ohio needs an ass kicker, not an ass kisser,” Ryan told Vance in what HuffPost reports, “instantly became the most viral moment from the debate in Cleveland.”
“We need leaders who have the courage to take on their own party, and I’ve proven that. [Vance] was called an ass kisser by the former president.”
FiveThirtyEight says “Democrats are sightly favored to win the Senate,” giving the party “about a 2-in-3 chance,” but the site also gives Vance a 71-29 chance of winning, albeit by just under four percentage points.
Democrats have not flooded Ryan’s campaign with cash, as they have other close races.
“If anything, the Democratic Senate campaigns machine is now being too cautious on winnable races,” Slate reported earlier Tuesday, suggesting they need to fund races like Ryan’s. “The national spending on Pennsylvania senate hopeful John Fetterman has only just started—as of late Sept, the DSCC had spent $0 on that race, though money is probably on the way. The party is also pinching pennies on Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin, a not-terribly-strong candidate who has nevertheless won statewide election as lieutenant governor, in a state Biden also won outright. Ohio has been an unfavorable place for Democrats on the presidential level in recent years, but the state does already have one Democratic senator in Sherrod Brown, who was reelected in 2018. This election cycle, Democrat Tim Ryan is running a good campaign against an unfavorable Republican opponent in J.D. Vance. The DSCC and Senate Majority PAC would do well to spend more in those races.”
Watch the videos including clips of Trump’s original remarks below or at this link.
Spliced the Trump Rally Ass Kiss clip with tonight’s debate pic.twitter.com/HrFbhTOYp9
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 11, 2022
Ryan: I’m for Ohio. I don’t kiss anyone’s ass like him. Ohio needs an ass kicker not an ass kisser pic.twitter.com/j2D2VKoQWf
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2022
