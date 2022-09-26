News
‘We Have Incredible Things’: Trump Surprised NYT Reporter Last Year by Boasting He Kept White House Documents
Former President Donald Trump surprised New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman by casually mentioning that he had kept White House documents after leaving office.
The New York Times reporter revealed in her forthcoming book, “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,” that the former president told her Sept. 16, 2021, at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, that he mentioned that he had held onto some government records that should have been sent to the National Archives, according to excerpts published by Axios.
“He demurred when I asked if he had taken any documents of note upon departing the White House — ‘nothing of great urgency, no,’ he said, before mentioning the letters that Kim Jong-un had sent him, which he had showed off to so many Oval Office visitors that advisers were concerned he was being careless with sensitive material,” Haberman reported.
Haberman expressed surprise that he took those letters, which he eventually returned months later after the National Archives demanded them.
READ MORE: Trump’s delay tactics pushed special master Dearie to respond with a ‘master stroke’ that helps the DOJ
“He kept talking, seeming to have registered my surprise, and said, ‘No, I think that’s in the archives, but … Most of it is in the archives, but the Kim Jong-un letters … We have incredible things,'” Haberman wrote.
The FBI searched Trump’s home last month at Mar-a-Lago, where they seized more than 11,000 documents and 1,800 other items, including about 100 classified materials — including some marked “top secret,” and the search warrant shows investigators believe he may have violated the Espionage Act and other laws.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Pretty Big ‘A-Ha’ Moment’: J6 Staffer Reveals White House Switchboard Called Rioter’s Cell Phone During Insurrection
On Friday, 60 Minutes revealed that Denver Riggleman, a key staffer for the House Select Committee on January 6, discovered the White House switchboard patched through to the phone of a Capitol rioter — while the attack was in progress.
“Riggleman, an ex-military intelligence officer and former Republican congressman from Virginia, oversaw a data-driven operation for the January 6 committee, pursuing phone records and other digital clues tied to the attack on the Capitol. He stopped working for the committee in April,” reported Keith Zubrow.
“You get a real ‘a-ha’ moment when you see that the White House switchboard had connected to a rioter’s phone while it’s happening,” said Riggleman to 60 Minutes’ Bill Whitaker. “That’s a big, pretty big ‘a-ha’ moment.”
He added that “I only know one end of that call. I don’t know the White House end, which I believe is more important. But the thing is the American people need to know that there are link connections that need to be explored more.”
This comes after a series of damning revelations about the involvement and support of former President Donald Trump in encouraging the people storming the Capitol.
One of the biggest allegations to come out of the public hearings by the select committee was the claim by former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson that Trump demanded the rioters be allowed onto the premises because “they’re not here to hurt me” — and that he lunged at his security detail in the car after they refused to take him to the Capitol to join the attackers.
News
‘Bite You in the Back’: Retired Justice Stephen Breyer Issues ‘Rigid’ Warning to Former Colleagues in New Interview
In an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace that will air on Sunday night, recently retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer cautioned his former colleagues to think hard and deep about issuing any more rulings that could plunge the country into turmoil like the last session’s Dobbs decision that overturned reproductive rights for women.
According to Breyer, there is little thought given by some of his colleagues that their decisions could come back to haunt them.
Speaking with Wallace he explained, “You start writing too rigidly and you will see, the world will come around and bite you in the back,” before adding, “Because you will find something you see just doesn’t work at all. And the Supreme Court, somewhat to the difference of others, has that kind of problem in spades.”
He then elaborated, “Life is complex, life changes. And we want to maintain insofar as we can – everybody does – certain key moral-political values: democracy, human rights, equality, rule of law, etc. To try to do that in an ever-changing world. If you think you can do that by writing 16 computer programs – I just disagree.”
READ MORE: Trump lashes out at ‘lonely and pathetic’ critic in late-night attack on CNN: ‘I was probably the only one watching’
As for the overturning of Roe v Wade, he claimed he vehemently opposed the 6-3 ruling that resulted in massive protests not only outside the court but in front of some justice’s homes.
“And you say did I like this Dobbs decision? Of course, I didn’t. Of course, I didn’t,” Breyer exclaimed. “Was I happy about it? Not for an instant. Did I do everything I could to persuade people? Of course, of course. But there we are and now we go on. We try to work together.”
You can read more from his yet-to-be-shown interview here.
News
Trump Judge Smacks Down Dershowitz’s Demand DOJ Give Back Mike Lindell’s Seized Cell Phone in Scathing Ruling
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell will not be getting his cell phone back any time soon, even after his new lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, demanded it from a federal court in their First, Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendment lawsuit against Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray.
Lindell’s phone was seized by federal agents at a Minnesota Hardee’s drive-thru after a duck hunting trip the shredded foam entrepreneur and right wing conspiracy theorist recently took. Last week he accused the federal government of engaging in “Gestapo tactics” for taking his phone, despite a warrant that shows he is reportedly under investigation for possible identity theft, conspiring to damage a protected computer connected to a suspected voting equipment security breach, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
On Tuesday Dershowitz and three other attorneys filed suit against the DOJ in a Minnesota federal court.
READ MORE: Mike Lindell’s New Attorney Alan Dershowitz Is Suing DOJ Demanding ‘Special Master’ to Return His Cell Phone
On Wednesday Dershowitz and the other attorneys filed a memorandum demanding the judge appoint a special master, and in an interview on Lindell’s streaming video website went so far as to state, “What we’re seeking is what President Trump got in the Mar-a-Lago case, the appointment of a special investigator to look into this – or return of the cell phone.”
On Thursday United States District Court Judge Eric Tostrud of Minnesota, appointed by Donald Trump in 2018, responded, in this order posted by Politico’s Kyle Cheney.
“Denied,” he wrote in his ruling, while criticizing the attorneys’ work, presumably including Dershowitz’s.
“Plaintiffs,” Judge Tostrud wrote, “have not served Defendants [Garland and Wray] with the Complaint, or at least Plaintiffs have not yet filed any proof of service.”
That was just the first slap.
Lindell’s attorneys, including Dershowitz, had said the seizure of Lindell’s phone constituted an “emergency,” and filed a request for a temporary restraining order.
READ MORE: ‘Hero’ and ‘National Treasure’ Raskin Receives Massive Praise for Speech Decimating GOP Opposition to J6 Committee
Judge Tostrud spent the next several pages of his Thursday order explaining all the technical and legal reasons why the motion requesting Lindell’s phone be returned were faulty or just wrong.
Among them: “A temporary restraining order is an ‘extraordinary remedy.'”
Other legalese include, “The request does not comply with Rule 65(b),” “With respect to subparagraph (b)(1)(B), however, Plaintiffs’ attorney filed no certification,” and “Plaintiffs do not discuss the Rule or cite any authority that might explain why the cellphone’s return is appropriate under the Rule.”
Other damning language includes, “But that’s it,” “that’s understating things,” and “it would be a stretch to grant relief.”
READ MORE: FBI Grabbing Mike Lindell’s Phone May Yield Info on Fascist White Supremacist and Christian Nationalist He Is Bankrolling
Then there’s this one: “It is a familiar rule that courts of equity do not ordinarily restrain criminal prosecutions.”
The Judge even cites Wednesday evening’s 11th Circuit smack-down of Donald Trump’s attempt to claim 100 classified documents may or may not be classified but should be returned to him, in his criticisms.
Top national security attorney Brad Moss referred to that as he mocked Dershowitz, saying, “nice lawyering, sir.”
.@AlanDersh nice lawyering, sir https://t.co/e2g4Y2k2f9
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 22, 2022
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Watch: ‘Mama Bear’ at McCarthy’s ‘Commitment to America’ Rollout Says Teaching Kids to Respect Others Is ‘Marxist’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Depraved’: Rick Scott’s NRSC Slammed Over Fundraiser Asking GOP Voters ‘Where Do You Want to Send Illegal Immigrants Next?’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Watch: Torba Warns GOP to Not ‘Disavow or Condemn Us’ Because ‘Christian Nationalists Are the Republican Party’
- News2 days ago
‘Pretty Big ‘A-Ha’ Moment’: J6 Staffer Reveals White House Switchboard Called Rioter’s Cell Phone During Insurrection
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Watch: Nazis and Proud Boys Clash With Anti-Fascists Outside Texas Church Hosting Drag Queen Bingo
- News3 hours ago
‘We Have Incredible Things’: Trump Surprised NYT Reporter Last Year by Boasting He Kept White House Documents
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM4 mins ago
Critics Blast Top US Conservative Think Tank President for Applauding Italy’s Election of ‘Neo-Fascist’ Prime Minister