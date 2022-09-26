News
No ‘Semblance of a Campaign’: Five of Trump’s Candidates for Governor Air Zero TV Ads Combined
Former President Donald Trump’s picks for governor in five states are facing media scrutiny after failing to air a single television advertisement since winning their primaries.
In a report on Monday, The New York Times revealed that Pennsylvania candidate Doug Mastriano “is being heavily outspent by his Democratic rival, has had no television ads on the air since May.”
“There’s no sign of cavalry coming to his aid, either: The Republican Governors Association, which is helping the party’s nominees in Arizona, Michigan and six other states, has no current plans to assist Mr. Mastriano, according to people with knowledge of its deliberations,” the paper added.
Matt Brouillette, the president of a conservative advocacy group, slammed Mastriano in remarks to the Times.
“I can’t even assess things because I don’t see a campaign,” Brouillette said. “I’ve not seen anything that is even a semblance of a campaign.”
According to the report, Mastriano’s lackluster campaign is not unusual among Trump’s preferred candidates.
“Along with Mr. Mastriano in Pennsylvania, Trump-backed candidates for governor in five other states — Arizona, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts and Michigan — have combined to air zero television advertisements since winning their primaries,” the report said.
Over the weekend, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) vowed to campaign against Mastriano and other Trump-endorsed candidates who push lies about the 2020 presidential election.
“I think we have to do everything we can in ’22 to make sure those people don’t get elected,” she told the Texas Tribune Festival. “We have to make sure [Doug] Mastriano doesn’t win.”
‘We Have Incredible Things’: Trump Surprised NYT Reporter Last Year by Boasting He Kept White House Documents
Former President Donald Trump surprised New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman by casually mentioning that he had kept White House documents after leaving office.
The New York Times reporter revealed in her forthcoming book, “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,” that the former president told her Sept. 16, 2021, at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, that he mentioned that he had held onto some government records that should have been sent to the National Archives, according to excerpts published by Axios.
“He demurred when I asked if he had taken any documents of note upon departing the White House — ‘nothing of great urgency, no,’ he said, before mentioning the letters that Kim Jong-un had sent him, which he had showed off to so many Oval Office visitors that advisers were concerned he was being careless with sensitive material,” Haberman reported.
Haberman expressed surprise that he took those letters, which he eventually returned months later after the National Archives demanded them.
READ MORE: Trump’s delay tactics pushed special master Dearie to respond with a ‘master stroke’ that helps the DOJ
“He kept talking, seeming to have registered my surprise, and said, ‘No, I think that’s in the archives, but … Most of it is in the archives, but the Kim Jong-un letters … We have incredible things,'” Haberman wrote.
The FBI searched Trump’s home last month at Mar-a-Lago, where they seized more than 11,000 documents and 1,800 other items, including about 100 classified materials — including some marked “top secret,” and the search warrant shows investigators believe he may have violated the Espionage Act and other laws.
‘Pretty Big ‘A-Ha’ Moment’: J6 Staffer Reveals White House Switchboard Called Rioter’s Cell Phone During Insurrection
On Friday, 60 Minutes revealed that Denver Riggleman, a key staffer for the House Select Committee on January 6, discovered the White House switchboard patched through to the phone of a Capitol rioter — while the attack was in progress.
“Riggleman, an ex-military intelligence officer and former Republican congressman from Virginia, oversaw a data-driven operation for the January 6 committee, pursuing phone records and other digital clues tied to the attack on the Capitol. He stopped working for the committee in April,” reported Keith Zubrow.
“You get a real ‘a-ha’ moment when you see that the White House switchboard had connected to a rioter’s phone while it’s happening,” said Riggleman to 60 Minutes’ Bill Whitaker. “That’s a big, pretty big ‘a-ha’ moment.”
He added that “I only know one end of that call. I don’t know the White House end, which I believe is more important. But the thing is the American people need to know that there are link connections that need to be explored more.”
This comes after a series of damning revelations about the involvement and support of former President Donald Trump in encouraging the people storming the Capitol.
One of the biggest allegations to come out of the public hearings by the select committee was the claim by former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson that Trump demanded the rioters be allowed onto the premises because “they’re not here to hurt me” — and that he lunged at his security detail in the car after they refused to take him to the Capitol to join the attackers.
‘Bite You in the Back’: Retired Justice Stephen Breyer Issues ‘Rigid’ Warning to Former Colleagues in New Interview
In an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace that will air on Sunday night, recently retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer cautioned his former colleagues to think hard and deep about issuing any more rulings that could plunge the country into turmoil like the last session’s Dobbs decision that overturned reproductive rights for women.
According to Breyer, there is little thought given by some of his colleagues that their decisions could come back to haunt them.
Speaking with Wallace he explained, “You start writing too rigidly and you will see, the world will come around and bite you in the back,” before adding, “Because you will find something you see just doesn’t work at all. And the Supreme Court, somewhat to the difference of others, has that kind of problem in spades.”
He then elaborated, “Life is complex, life changes. And we want to maintain insofar as we can – everybody does – certain key moral-political values: democracy, human rights, equality, rule of law, etc. To try to do that in an ever-changing world. If you think you can do that by writing 16 computer programs – I just disagree.”
READ MORE: Trump lashes out at ‘lonely and pathetic’ critic in late-night attack on CNN: ‘I was probably the only one watching’
As for the overturning of Roe v Wade, he claimed he vehemently opposed the 6-3 ruling that resulted in massive protests not only outside the court but in front of some justice’s homes.
“And you say did I like this Dobbs decision? Of course, I didn’t. Of course, I didn’t,” Breyer exclaimed. “Was I happy about it? Not for an instant. Did I do everything I could to persuade people? Of course, of course. But there we are and now we go on. We try to work together.”
You can read more from his yet-to-be-shown interview here.
