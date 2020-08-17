News
‘He Will Tell the Truth’: Michelle Obama Praises ‘Profoundly Decent’ Joe Biden in DNC Opening Night Speech (Video)
Former First Lady Michelle Obama Monday night will praise former Vice President Joe Biden as a man who “listens,” and “will tell the truth and trust science” in her Democratic National Committee opening night convention speech (excerpt video below.)
“I know Joe,” Michelle Obama says. “He is a profoundly decent man guided by faith. He was a terrific vice president. He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back, a pandemic and lead our country. And he listens. He will tell the truth, and trust science. He will make smart plans and manage a good team. And he will govern as someone who’s lived a life that the rest of us can recognize.”
The convention begins at 9 PM ET. It will be streamed live on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. Broadcast and cable news networks will air it live, with some beginning at 9 PM and others at 10 PM.
Watch this excerpt video clip of Michelle Obama via CNN:
DHS Chief Chad Wolf and Deputy Ken Cuccinelli Invalidly Appointed by Trump – Ineligible to Serve: Top Watchdog Agency
Dept. of Homeland Security acting Secretary Chad Wolf and Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli were not legally installed into the positions they have been serving, according to the federal government’s top watchdog agency, the Government Accountability Office, Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports.
NEWS: GAO has concluded that Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli were invalidly appointed and are *ineligible* to serve in their current roles. pic.twitter.com/tH8XzKOYxV
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 14, 2020
Republican political strategist Liz Mair says “this probably makes a ton that both have done while in these jobs unlawful.”
Immigration attorney Aaron Reichlin-Melnick:
This is massive. The administration is likely to ignore the GAO’s decision, but this is a potentially HUGE blow to the legality of every single thing that done at DHS since Kevin McAleenan took control in April 2019, and everything that both Wolf and Cuccinelli have done as well. https://t.co/FlAxhRdY9W
— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) August 14, 2020
Vice President, Immigration Policy, Center for American Progress:
The number of filings that will flow into federal courts around the country today will be staggering.
Courts in Maryland and Brooklyn are—or will soon—be looking at this very issue when they consider the illegal #DACA rescission memo that Chad Wolf illegally issued last month. https://t.co/jwhSvfkxDF
— Tom Jawetz (@TomJawetz) August 14, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Trump Calls for ‘A Certain Freedom’ to Wear Masks or Not – and Lies That Biden’s Coronavirus Policies Are ‘Anti-Scientific’
President Donald Trump tried to contrast his response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to the deaths of nearly 170,000 Americans, against former Vice President Joe Biden, who has called for strong measures far earlier than Trump ever did.
On Thursday Biden called on the nation’s governors to issue across the board mask mandates. Trump, in a campaign speech delivered under the false pretense of a coronavirus news conference, attacked his Democratic rival, and falsely claimed Biden had called for a national mask mandate instituted by presidential decree.
Trump, who misuses the power of his office regularly, claimed he did not think a President has the power to mandate mask wearing (he or she does.)
“Every governor should mandate mandatory mask wearing. The estimates by the experts are that it will save over 40,000 lives in the next three months. Forty thousand lives, if people act responsibly,” former Vice President Joe Biden said Thursday, referring to scientific studies. “It’s not about your rights. It’s about your responsibilities as an American.”
“To Joe, I would say stop playing politics with the virus. Too serious. Partisan politics has no place here,” the president says while delivering an attack on his election opponent from the White House briefing room.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 13, 2020
Trump offered a different take on mask-wearing, saying “maybe they’re great and maybe they’re good and maybe they’re not so good, but frankly, what do you have to lose?” and adding, “we want to have a certain freedom,” to wear or not masks, “that’s what we’re about.”
Watch:
A sleepy-sounding Trump explains that he’s against a national mask mandate because he thinks people should “have a certain freedom.” pic.twitter.com/Hv0fVDzjSS
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2020
Trump’s Postmaster General Removing Hundreds of Mail Sorting Machines – Before the Biggest Vote By Mail Election Ever: Report
President Donald Trump’s Postmaster General is quietly removing mail sorting machines and has scheduled the removal of hundreds more from USPS facilities across the country. The action, which is both unprecedented and unexplained, comes barely months before the 2020 November election, which begins in weeks when early voting starts in some states.
“In many cases, these are the same machines that would be tasked with sorting ballots, calling into question promises made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that the USPS has ‘ample capacity’ to handle the predicted surge in mail-in ballots,” VICE’s Motherboard reports. “Motherboard identified 19 mail sorting machines from five processing facilities across the U.S. that either have already been removed or are scheduled to be in the near future.”
That may not seem like a lot, and as Motherboard notes, “the Postal Service operates hundreds of distribution facilities around the country.”
But The Guardian’s voting rights reporter Sam Levine has posted what he reports is a letter and attached spreadsheets detailing where literally hundreds of USPS machines are slated to be removed, from where, and when.
Here is a June 17 USPS letter outlining where the agency plans to reduce mail sorting equipment https://t.co/FUqzoMhbNh
— Sam Levine (@srl) August 13, 2020
NCRM examined the spreadsheets, which refer to the removal of a total of 671 mail sorting machines with names like Automated Flat Sorting Machine (AFSMs), and Delivery Bar Code Sorters (DBCSs).
These are used to sort mostly letter-sized, flat mail pieces – the exact kind that, say, voting ballots would be sent in.
The letter, which was sent to the President of the American Postal Workers Union, cites only the “reduction in letter and flat mail volume,” but does not say why the machines are being removed now. The schedule calls for all 671 machines to be removed by September 30, which in some states is when or just after early voting begins.
