News
Tech Experts Warn Georgia’s Voting System in Danger After Trump Supporters Busted Copying Software
Computer scientists and voting rights advocates have asked Georgia to stop using voting touchscreens and examine November’s election results after reports that Donald Trump supporters copied election software in the state.
A letter signed by 13 people, including two Georgia Tech professors, called on the State Election Board to use hand-marked paper ballots instead of touchscreens that print out paper ballots in response to revelations that tech experts working for former Trump attorney Sidney Powell copied an election server, memory cards and other voting equipment on Jan. 7, 2021, in Coffee County, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“The release of the Dominion software into the wild has measurably increased the risk to the real and perceived security of the election to the point that emergency action is warranted,” the letter warns.
Surveillance video shows Cathy Latham, one of the fake electors who tried to cast Georgia’s votes for Trump, escorted the technicians into the elections office, after previously denying that she had taken part.
The letter warns that the copied software could be used to create malware that could make voting equipment print incorrect ballots, although there’s no evidence that has happened so far, and State Election Board chairman William Duffey said the FBI has been asked to assist with ongoing investigations by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and secretary of state’s office.
“The security of our election equipment is of paramount interest to the State Election Board, as is the integrity of the election process in Georgia,” Duffey said. “The investigation is active and ongoing. Information developed will be considered to evaluate the impact of the Coffee County conduct.”
A spokesman for secretary of state Brad Raffensperger insisted that Georgia’s voting systems were safe.
“The results of the upcoming election will accurately reflect the will of Georgia voters,” said spokesman Mike Hassinger. “The people in question are no longer part of the system. The equipment in question has been replaced. The voting system in Georgia is secure.”
News
Dems on Top Michigan Court Block GOP ‘Game of Gotcha’ Attempt to Remove Abortion Measure From Nov. Ballot
Like many state courts, judges on the Michigan State Supreme Court are elected. In 2018 and 2020 Democrats were able to win more seats on the state’s highest court, giving them a 4-3 majority.
On Thursday those efforts paid off.
Democratic Supreme Court justices blocked efforts by Republicans to remove two important measures from the November ballot: abortion and voting rights after Republicans tried to turn a technicality into the disenfranchisement of more than 750,000 Michiganders who signed petitions to get abortion on the ballot.
“Last week, the [abortion] question was sent to the state Supreme Court after Republican canvassers argued the amendment’s spacing and formatting would be confusing to voters,” NPR reports.
The Supreme Court ordered the Board of Canvassers to include the questions on the November ballot, allowing voters in The Great Lake State to have the opportunity to expand voting rights and enshrine the right to choose into the state’s constitution.
Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack called GOP efforts to derail the abortion measure from getting on the ballot “a game of gotcha gone very bad.”
“Seven hundred fifty three thousand and seven hundred fifty nine Michiganders signed this proposal-more than have ever signed any proposal in Michigan’s history,” the Chief Justice wrote. “The challengers have not produced a single signer who claims to have been confused by the limited-spacing sections in the full text portion of the proposal. Yet two members of the Board of State Canvassers would prevent the people of Michigan from voting on the proposal because they believe that the decreased spacing makes the text no longer ‘[t]he full text,'” she charged, as University of Michigan law professor of Law Leah Litman noted.
“That is, even though there is no dispute that every word appears and appears legibly and in the correct order, and there is no evidence that anyone was confused about the text, two members of the Board of State Canvassers with the power to do so would keep the petition from the voters for what they purport to be a technical violation of the statute. They would disenfranchise millions of Michiganders not because they believe the many thousands of Michiganders who signed the proposal were confused by it, but because they think they have identified a technicality that allows them to do so, a game of gotcha gone very bad.”
University of Michigan Regent Jordan Acker called the Chief Justice’s opinion “a pretty big judicial smackdown.”
Image by Do512 via Flickr and a CC license
News
DOJ Warns Judge Empty Classified Folders Seized at Mar-a-Lago May Indicate Documents Already ‘Compromised’
The U.S. Dept. of Justice Thursday afternoon is urging U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to impose a partial stay against her own ruling allowing Donald Trump the “special master” his legal team requested, warning that the dozens of empty folders that once held classified documents could indicate they have already been “compromised.”
Judge Cannon, who was nominated by Donald Trump in 2020, ordered a complete halt of any investigation that included the items seized during the search warrant execution on Mar-a-Lago on August 8, including the 100 or more classified documents.
The DOJ, represented by United States Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez and Counterintelligence and Export Control Section Chief Jay Bratt say in their 21-page motion that unless granted the requested stay “the government and the public would suffer irreparable harm.”
Referring to “the empty folders with ‘classified’ banners’ that were among the seized materials,” DOJ says the “FBI would be chiefly responsible for investigating what materials may have once been stored in these folders and whether they may have been lost or compromised,” which it calls “steps that…may require the use of grand jury subpoenas, search warrants, and other criminal investigative tools and could lead to evidence that would also be highly relevant to advancing the criminal investigation.”
They add, “in order to assess the full scope of potential harms to national security resulting from the improper retention of the classified records, the government must assess the likelihood that improperly stored classified information may have been accessed by others and compromised.”
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti calls it “a savvy move by DOJ.”
National security and civil liberties journalist Marcy Wheeler observes, “ implicit to this comment is there’s not a ready innocent explanation to 90 empty folders. They’re not the unfoldered docs returned in January.”
DOJ has also filed a notice of appeal.
News
Watch: Lincoln Project ‘Double Dog Dares’ Trump to Sue After He Threatens Them Over Ad Saying He Waged ‘Biggest Scam’
Donald Trump is threatening another lawsuit, this time against Fox News and The Lincoln Project, over its new ad calling his MAGA supporters “suckers” while alleging he engaged in “fraud” by waging the “biggest scam in political history.” The Lincoln Project is fighting back, daring him to do so – and in a profanity-laced video calls the former president a “threat to democracy,” and says he won’t.
“Dear MAGA,” the Lincoln Project’s ad begins, “We have some bad news. No, not that he lost,” referring to Trump. “Not that your little coup attempt failed, and its planners and the attackers are going to jail.”
“No. The really bad news is why Trump told you he lost. Why he set it up way before the 2020 election. It wasn’t voter fraud, but it was fraud,” the ad charges. “Trump told you the election was stolen to rip you off, to sucker you, to take your hard-earned money and shovel it into his pockets.”
“He spent it on himself – not to take back the White House. It was the biggest scam in political history. Every dollar you sent him paid to keep his shaky business empire and lavish lifestyle going. It was a sucker’s game all along. And you know who the sucker is? It’s you.”
This is the ad that pissed off Trump this morning. pic.twitter.com/Ee8edHICu3
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 8, 2022
On his allegedly troubled Truth Social platform Trump lashed out.
“The Perverts and Lowlifes of the Lincoln Project are back on, where else, Fox News,” he posted. “I thought they ran away to the asylum after their last catastrophic campaign, with charges made against them that were big time sleaze, and me getting many millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016.”
Joe Biden got even more, winning the 2020 election with 7 million more votes than Trump, 51.3% of the vote, and a 306-232 Electoral College sweep.
Trump also lashed out at former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan – by spelling his name wrong. Ryan still sits on the board of Directors of Fox News’ parent company.
“The Paul Ryun run Fox only has high standards for ‘Trump’ ads, but not for anyone else,” Trump complained. “The Perverts should not be allowed to ‘false advertise,’ and Fox News should not allow it to happen. See you all in Court!!!”
Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson Thursday morning said on Twitter, “Mark Meadows (at either Trump’s or Jared’s orders) pushed Bill Barr and DOJ to attack @ProjectLincoln and its principals.”
“So spare me your ‘How DARE the DOJ execute a legal search warrant looking for stolen classified documents’ fauxrage,” he added.
Later, Wilson posted a two-minute video saying, “come at me,” and, “I double dog dare you,” along with some profane language.
“Hey folks,” Wilson begins, “wanted to say ‘hi’ really quickly, and to just give Donald Trump a message since you threatened to sue the Lincoln project this morning: Go for it. Go for it, bitch. Come at me. I can’t wait.”
“We’re delighted by the thought you were trying to sue us Donald. Do it. Do it. I double dog dare you.”
“You’re not going to sue anybody, Donald. You’re not going to do shit. You’re not going to do a God damn thing. You are weak. You are impotent. You are flabby. You are sitting there in the bridal suite at Mar-a-Lago or the bridal suite at Bedminster, grinding your gears wondering why The Lincoln project, no matter how many times you tried to kill us, keeps coming at you.”
“You know why? We’re here in this fight for the long haul. Because you are a threat to democracy. You are a threat to America. You are a threat to the Republic. You are a threat to the Constitution. You are a thief of classified documents. You are a traitor to this country. You tried to overthrow this government and the system of our of our peaceful transition of power. And fuck you. We’re here. You’re not. We will keep kicking your ass every single day. If you want to try to sue us, Donald, go for it. Throw down. Let’s go. We can’t wait.”
Watch below or at this link.
Donald Trump is “Truthing” that he’s going to sue @ProjectLincoln.
I have words for him. pic.twitter.com/0Cnyu5xQ3W
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 8, 2022
